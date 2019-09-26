RFE/RL Interview: Ghani Rules Out Another Afghan Unity Government

As Afghan citizens vote for president on September 28 from a list of 15 candidates, analysts say the race is likely to be between the current president, Ashraf Ghani, and the country's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah. The two have jointly ruled Afghanistan in an uneasy power-sharing arrangement since a disputed presidential election in 2014 led to a national unity government. In an interview with RFE/RL's Kabul bureau chief, Samiullah Mahdi, Ghani ruled out forming another national unity government as an option, if he wins in the upcoming election. He also rejected allegations of improprieties in his campaign.