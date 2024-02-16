Accessibility links

RFE/RL Releases Powerful Video Of Russian Artillery Strike

An RFE/RL film crew were recording dozens of kilometers from the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region, when they were suddenly rocked by explosions. Journalists Yevheniia Kytaiva and Anna Kudriavtseva were unharmed and scrambled to provide first aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Several months after the incident, the journalists have returned to the raw video material recorded in the chaos and confusion to tell the story of what happened that day. The exact time and location of the incident cannot be revealed because of restrictions imposed by the Ukrainian Army.

