The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

After Son Enlists To Fight In Ukraine, Mother Goes From Backer To Critic Of Putin's War Lora, who lives in the Russian city of Kazan, was a big backer of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine until her son signed up to fight there. Now she questions what Russia is fighting for and worries whether he will come back alive or wounded. By Idel.Realities and Tony Wesolowsky

Kyiv Doctor: 'We Have Two Options: We Will Win Or Putin Will Lose' Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, all public hospitals in the country have been operating under martial law and have been working 24/7. Some medical workers have moved their families into the hospitals with them, while volunteers have arrived to help. By Harutyun Mansuryan, Current Time, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Iranian Kurds Fall Foul Of Authorities After Norouz Celebrations Dozens of people who celebrated Norouz in Iran's Kurdistan Province have been detained. Rights groups say the measures are an example of how the authorities are restricting the cultural rights of ethnic minorities in the Islamic republic. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Female Pakistani Schoolteacher The Latest Victim Of Blasphemy Vigilantes A female teacher at a Pakistani religious school was killed by a woman colleague and two students who accused her of blasphemy. Blasphemy is a highly serious and sensitive charge in the South Asian nation, and even unproven allegations have led to vigilante justice, including mob lynchings and violence. By Shaheen Buneri

For Hungary's LGBT Community, The Vogue Scene Is About More Than Self-Expression. It's About Staying Safe. A distant, more glamorous cousin to traditional ballroom dancing, the modern ballroom and vogue scenes are exploding in Hungary. For the country's under-pressure LGBT community, it has been a home away from home. By Lili Rutai

The Hungarian Journalist Trying To Break Viktor Orban's Grip On Media, And Voters Ahead of crucial elections on April 3, the independent online TV channel Partizan has taken to the road, hoping to stoke debate and challenge political entrenchment across Hungary. But in a media environment dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is anyone listening? By Andy Heil and Akos Keller-Alant

Volunteers Take To Trenches To Protect Ukraine's Capital A volunteer who calls himself "Havrush" is in a trench, guarding Kyiv from Russian attack. His position is about a kilometer from a village held by Russian forces. Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko talks with him and other volunteers defending Kyiv. By Borys Sachalko, Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey, and Current Time

Interview: Russia's 'Failure' Leads To The Next Phase Of The Ukraine War Retired U.S. Army Major John Spencer, chairman of Urban Warfare Studies at the Madison Policy Forum and author of Connected Soldiers, explains how Russia is remaking its objectives on the ground and why some of the most brutal fighting may be yet to come. By Reid Standish

'I Saw My Mother Lying There, Burning': 15-Year-Old Boy Tries To Cope After Effort To Escape Russian Invasion Andriy, 15, watched his mother die on a road after their car hit a land mine near the hard-hit city of Chernihiv. She is one of thousands of people killed in Russia's unprovoked invasion -- and he is one of countless scarred survivors. By Halyna Tereshchuk