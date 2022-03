Ukrainian forces say they have liberated the village of Lukyanivka in the Baryshivka district of Kyiv. A local elected official who took part in the battle on March 24, Dmitry Linko, said dozens of Russian soldiers were killed, several armored vehicles were destroyed, and at least three tanks were captured. RFE/RL photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko photographed the aftermath of the battle at Lukyanivka, where many houses suffered heavy damage.