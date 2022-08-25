News
UN Rights Chief Urges Putin To Halt Armed Attacks On Ukraine
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant must be demilitarized.
The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Bachelet urged the international community to keep accurate records of all suspected war crimes committed in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.
"The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, Bachelet said in a speech on August 25 marking the end of her term as the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights.
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing atrocities against civilians in the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in the early days of the war. Moscow denies the allegations, despite widespread evidence of atrocities.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Bulgarian Appeals Court Overturns Extradition Order Of Russian Who Feared Persecution
A Bulgarian appeals court has overturned a lower court decision to extradite a Russian man accused at home of large-scale tax evasion in a case complicated by the suspect's burning of his Russian passport during an anti-war protest in the Black Sea resort of Varna.
Russian authorities have asked Bulgaria to extradite 46-year-old Aleksei Alchin over an old charge of tax evasion, but his defense claims the charge was politically motivated.
Alchin, who says he has been living in Bulgaria for five years,has argued that Russian authorities are persecuting him for his political leanings and criticism of Russia's war on Ukraine.
The Court of Appeal in Varna ruled on August 25 that Alchin should not be extradited after defense lawyers said adequate guarantees were not provided that Alchin's rights and dignity would be protected and that he would not be persecuted for political reasons.
The court decision cannot be appealed further.
Russian authorities have sought Alchin internationally since February 2020. He requested political asylum in Bulgaria only after being detained in connection with the extradition request, which prosecutors said hurt his chances of success. Activists have urged President Rumen Radev to grant Alchin asylum.
Alchin has described past employment in Russia that included working for a State Duma committee that he says he left "due to the high level of corruption in the system."
He said he fled Russia after being warned that his metals company had attracted interest from elites and he might be accused of tax crimes.
He also said he'd never received any subpoenas, as lawyers he approached in Russia before fleeing came under "pressure" and refused to represent his interests.
Russia's 'Widespread Use' Of Cluster Munitions In Ukraine Condemned In New HRW Report
The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on August 25.
In its global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, the New York-based rights group said Ukraine is the only country where such munitions are being employed currently and urged both Russia and Ukraine to stop using them and join the 2008 international treaty banning them.
Russia has used cluster munitions extensively since invading Ukraine on February 24, while Ukrainian forces appear to have used them at least three times in the war, the report said.
Cluster munitions, which can be fired by artillery and rockets or dropped by aircraft, open in the air, spreading numerous bomblets or submunitions over a wide area.
Since many bomblets remain initially unexploded, they can indiscriminately maim and kill military personnel and civilians alike, including children.
The report said that at least 689 civilian casualties from cluster munition attacks had been registered in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion through July.
It said that hundreds of Russian cluster munitions attacks have been documented, reported, or alleged in at least 10 of Ukraine’s 24 regions.
Russia has not denied using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying that it regards them as “a lawful form of munitions” that “are only harmful when misused.”
The report said Ukrainian forces also appear to have used cluster munitions on at least three occasions in locations that were under the control of Russia’s armed forces or affiliated armed groups at the time.
Ukraine has also not denied using cluster munitions in the conflict but said that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law," the report noted.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits this type of ammunition and has been ratified so far by 110 countries and signed by 13 more.
“The immediate and long-term suffering that cluster munitions cause civilians make their use today in Ukraine unconscionable as well as invariably unlawful,” said HRW's Mary Wareham.
“Russia’s widespread use of cluster munitions in Ukraine is a sobering reminder of what the convention needs to overcome if it is to succeed in ending the human suffering these indiscriminate weapons cause,” Wareham said, adding, “All countries should condemn the use of these weapons under any circumstances."
The report said an HRW investigation in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, established that Russian forces launched cluster munition rockets whose submunitions struck homes, city streets, and parks, as well as an outpatient clinic at a maternity hospital and a cultural center in May and June.
A May 12 attack on the nearby town of Derhachi instantly killed a woman cooking in her garden and severed her husband's legs, causing his subsequent death.
The notable decline in new cluster munition casualties over the past years has been eclipsed by their new use in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February, the HRW report found.
Russia has used in Ukraine both old cluster munition stocks and newly produced ones, the report said.
On the other hand, HRW said it did not find proof that cluster munitions have been transferred among the artillery, rocket systems, and other weapons that the Ukrainian government has received from other countries this year.
The United States last produced cluster munitions in 2016, the report says, but has not joined the international ban or committed to never producing them in the future.
The report also singled out China and Iran as being actively involved in the research and development of new types of cluster munitions.
The report will be presented to countries attending the 10th annual meeting of the Convention on Cluster Munitions at the United Nations in Geneva on August 30-September 2.
“Governments that have yet to join the convention should review their position and join with others helping to rid the world of cluster munitions,” HRW's Wareham said.
At Least 22 Killed In Russian Strike On Railway Station As Invasion Of Ukraine Enters Seventh Month
Fighting continued unabated in Ukraine on August 25 as Russia's unprovoked invasion entered its seventh month, with Moscow's forces reportedly firing cluster munitions in a central city a day after at least 22 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian railway station.
As Ukrainians celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of launching a missile strike that hit the Chaplyne railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 50.
"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in a railway car," he said in his nightly video address. "Search-and-rescue operations at the railway station will continue. We will definitely make the occupiers answer for everything they have done. And we will certainly throw out the invaders from our land."
Kyiv and several other big cities had banned public celebrations amid warnings that Russia would use the occasion to strike civilian and government infrastructure.
Early on August 25, Russian forces bombed the central city of Kryvyi Rih with cluster munitions, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram, adding that so far there were no reports of casualties or damage.
Cluster munitions have been banned by most nations due to their devastating and indiscriminate effect on military personnel and civilians alike.
Earlier, acknowledging the heavy toll since the February 24 invasion, Zelenskiy vowed his "reborn" country would fight Russian troops "until the end."
"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves.... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we are united," Zelenskiy said in a recorded address broadcast to the nation.
The commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces said this week that about 9,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed in six months of fighting.
In the Ukrainian capital, authorities staged a display of wrecked and captured Russian military vehicles and tanks on Kyiv’s famed Khreshchatyk Street, as a reminder of Moscow's failed attempt to capture the capital.
The invasion has resulted in unprecedented Western economic sanctions that have pummeled the Russian economy and isolated Moscow internationally. The invasion has also prompted vast amounts of Western aid, support, and weaponry, bolstering Ukrainian defenses.
The United States, the largest single provider of weaponry, announced another $3 billion in new U.S. military aid, a mammoth package that puts U.S. assistance at nearly $12 billion since February 24.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made an unannounced trip to Kyiv to help mark the occasion, pledged continued British support. London has also been a major supplier of weaponry and aid to Ukraine.
What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today,” he said in a tweet. “I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid tribute "to all those who have lost their lives or been wounded and to all Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for their country, their freedom, and their loved ones.
"You can continue to count on NATO's support for as long as it takes," he said.
Russia has cited Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO as one of the pretexts for invading.
Since February 24, Russia has tightened its grip on Ukraine’s southern and eastern territories, though more recently, Western military officials say, the conflict has turned into a stalemate.
In his address, Zelenskiy vowed that Ukrainians will fight "until the end" and only stop once the entire country is reunited.
Pope Francis, speaking at his weekly general audience on August 24, urged "concrete steps" to end the "madness" and called for measures to avert the risk of a "nuclear disaster" at the Zaporizhzhya power plant.
Recent fighting around the Zaporizhzhya plant -- Europe's largest nuclear station -- has triggered fears of a catastrophic incident.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and dpa
Albanian Court Orders Two Russians, One Ukrainian Held After Confrontation At Former Weapons Factory
An Albanian court has ordered two Russians and a Ukrainian held in custody pending an investigation by authorities into what they were doing at a former weapons manufacturing plant.
In his August 24 ruling, Judge Pajtime Fetahu granted a request by prosecutors to detain them amid allegations of “securing secret information of military or any other character in order to be supplied to a foreign power, which violates the country’s independence.”
The arrest of the three, on August 20, caused alarm in Albania, a member of NATO and a supporter of Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s six-month-old invasion.
The two Russians were identified in court documents as 25-year-old Mikhail Zorin, and 33-year-old Svetlana Timofoeva. The Ukrainian was identified as Fedir Mykhaylov. His age was not provided.
They were arrested inside or near the former military plant in Gramsh, 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana. The suspects had taken photos of the plant.
Authorities said that Zorin, who had entered the plant, used pepper spray on two military guards trying to capture him.
Timofoeva and Mykhaylov were arrested outside the complex.
Police said they seized their vehicle, a laptop, cash, two drones, and other evidence.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47 rifles and other weapons. It stopped production after the fall of communism in 1990, and began to dismantle the weapons.
The plant is still used to repair other military weapons, but there is no longer any production there.
Local media reported that the three suspects entered Albania from different border entrances and then stayed near the plant.
An official from the Ukrainian Embassy in Tirana, who was present at the hearing, said the Ukrainian suspect was innocent, saying that Mykhaylov only served as the Russians' driver.
Known publicly by her pseudonym “Lana Sator,” Timofoeva is known as an urban explorer, photographing spectacular images from inside sometimes tightly guarded military sites.
In 2012, she snuck into a Russian rocket factory and posted striking images from its interior. She’s been based in Georgia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by AP
At Least 22 Killed In Russian Rocket Attack On Ukrainian Railway Station, Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused of Russia of launching a missile strike that hit the Chaplyne railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 50.
"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in a railway car," he said in his nightly video address on August 24.
"Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue," Zelenskiy added. "We will definitely make the occupiers answer for everything they have done. And we will certainly throw out the invaders from our land."
There was no immediate comment on the strike by Russian officials.
News of the deadly attack came as Ukraine marked the 31st anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union, as well as six months since Russia launched its invasion.
Aleksei Navalny Says He's Again Been Sent To Solitary Confinement At Prison Facility
Aleksei Navalny, the imprisoned Russian political activist and anti-corruption crusader, says he has been moved again to solitary confinement in the prison colony where he is being held.
Navalny, who is being held in a facility about 260 kilometers east of Moscow, made the statement in a series of posts to Twitter on August 24. It’s believed the posts were published by his allies or supporters.
He is serving a 11 1/2-year sentence after being convicted of fraud in a prosecution that has been condemned by his supporters and by officials outside of Russia, who say it is an attempt to silence one of the Kremlin's most vocal opponents.
Last week, Navalny said he had been ordered to an isolation cell for failing to button the top button on his prison uniform, which he said was too small for him.
On August 24, he said he was ordered back to the isolation unit after authorities accused him of failing to keep his hands behind his back for three seconds during a walk through the camp.
"The directive obviously came from Moscow," his Twitter post said. “Even by the standards of a Russian prison, sending one to the punishment cell just for 3 seconds without hands behind their back is too much.”
He recently announced a plan to establish a trade union at the prison, which he said angered the authorities.
"Here I sit once again in my hellish closet with a mug and a book. It's kind of boring, of course. I think I need to learn how to meditate,” he wrote.
In 2020, Navalny nearly died after falling suddenly ill while traveling in Siberia. Doctors in Germany later determined that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent known as Novichok.
Last year, after recovering, he voluntarily returned to Russia, and he was arrested and prosecuted again.
Russia denies trying to kill him.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency Ends Investigation Into Nazarbaev's Detained Nephew
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh anti-corruption officials have closed their investigation into the detained nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, accusing him of embezzling millions from state telecom and transport companies.
The case against Qairat Satybaldy, who was arrested in March and remains in custody pending trial, is the latest in a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
In a statement on August 24, the Anti-Corruption Agency said that Satybaldy and four other unnamed individuals are suspected of embezzling an unspecified amount of money from Kazakhtelecom and Transport Service Center companies.
The agency also said that $500 million had been returned back to the state treasury and 29 percent of Kazakhtelecom's shares, which had been controlled by Satybaldy, were taken back under state control.
No date has been set for his trial.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March on charges of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in early January, the Kazakh government began quietly targeting Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, whom Nazarbaev hand-picked as successor after stepping down in 2019, started distancing himself from Nazarbaev after the January unrest, which was fueled by Kazakhs’ disgust at cronyism and corruption.
Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the sweeping powers he had retained as the head of the Security Council after he stepped down as president.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev’s sons-in-law were pushed out of top jobs at two major oil and gas companies.
Another son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned as chairman of the country’s main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha, was forced to give up her parliamentary seat.
Authorities also launched probes against the former father-in-law of Nazarbaev's late grandson, and leaders of a company linked to Nazarbaev's youngest daughter Aliya.
Officials also targeted the former chief of the Committee of National Security and his three former deputies.
In June, Toqaev said he had created a commission to "return cash illegally taken out of Kazakhstan" by "a narrow circle of people who had illegally taken over the larger portion of the country’s wealth."
Poland Demolishes Soviet War Memorial
Poland has begun demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, the latest in a series of monuments that have been pulled down in Central and Eastern Europe amid growing hostility toward Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.
Workers began demolishing the memorial in the southwestern Polish town of Brzeg on August 24, the same day that Ukraine marked six months since Russia launched its invasion.
Rafal Leskiewicz, the head of the Polish state historical institute, told the Associated Press that in March, when the decision to remove all remaining monuments was made, that there were 60 still standing nationwide.
The Brzeg monument was the 24th to be demolished since March.
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in its defense against the Russian invasion.
Warsaw has sent weaponry, aid, and humanitarian assistance, and Poland has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than any other country, according to United Nations figures.
The demolition came one day after Latvia began dismantling a similar Soviet-era monument in the capital Riga. News reports said several people were arrested during a small protest against the demolition.
Moscow has long considered the Soviet defeat of Nazi forces in the Baltic countries a liberation, but Latvians, Estonians, and Lithuanians have long bridled at the description, saying it was merely the beginning of a brutal occupation that only ended with the Soviet collapse in 1991.
Ethnic Russians make up about 25 percent of Latvia’s population.
Estonia’s government last week also started removing a Soviet World War II monument from a city near the Russian border.
With reporting by AP, Delfi, dpa
Russia Says Two Workers At Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Detained For Passing Info To Ukraine
Russian authorities say that they have detained two workers at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, where international officials have voiced alarm that fighting could result in a catastrophic accident.
The detained workers "passed information about the location of [Russian] troops and equipment on the station's territory,” Russia’s National Guard said in a statement on August 24.
The statement provided no proof or evidence, and did not provide further details. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations by Ukrainian officials.
The plant has been under Russian control since March 4, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian engineers have been allowed to continue operating the plant under Russian supervision.
Russia’s National Guard, a domestic police force controlled by a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been deployed in parts of occupied Ukraine to help impose order and root out dissent.
A third person was also arrested at the plant on suspicion of providing Ukrainian armed forces with information about the movement of Russian military equipment in the area, the statement said.
The Zaporizhzhya facility is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It’s been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.
Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
The United Nations has offered to help facilitate a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, but Moscow has insisted that the inspectors travel to the plant via Russian-controlled territory rather than Ukraine proper.
Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Enerhoatom, said last week that Russia was planning to disconnect the facility from Ukraine’s power grid, a move that would deprive the rest of the country of a major source of electricity.
Water Cuts In Iran Spark More Protests As Crisis Grows
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in the western Iranian city of Hamedan to protest against a complete cut in water supplies that has lasted several days.
According to videos published on social media on August 23, the protesters called officials “incompetent” as the water crisis intensified along with the summer heat.
Several parts of the country have experienced water issues -- and protests over the crisis -- in recent weeks, including the cities of Shahrekord in central Iran and Hamedan in the west.
The governor of Hamedan has also been criticized for not rationing water in order to prevent the crisis. He claims officials from the Energy Ministry rejected rationing.
Diminishing water supplies are seen as an existential threat to Iran, where poor water management, drought, and corruption-ridden infrastructure projects have contributed to water scarcity and resulting protests around the country in recent years.
Experts say climate change has amplified the droughts and floods plaguing Iran and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree.
Mismanagement by the authorities has also been cited as a main cause for the water crisis.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Starts Nationwide Drone Exercises Amid Growing Fears Of Sales Abroad
Iran's Islamic Republic Army has kicked off a series of drone exercises across the country amid fears that the country may look to export them to countries such as Russia.
According to Mahmud Musavi, the spokesman for these military exercises that commenced on August 24, dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be sent from different points and bases from distances of up to 1,000 kilometers away, including underground drone bases, to carry out their missions.
In recent years, Iran has become a prolific drone producer. Its fleet includes long-endurance surveillance and attack platforms like the Shahed-129, so-called "suicide" drones that are effectively slow cruise missiles, and stealth drones for penetrating well-defended airspace.
Iran has also supplied UAVs to its proxies in the Middle East and employed them during reconnaissance, sabotage, and attack missions in the region.
Some Western officials fear Iranian-made drones could end up in the hands of Russia, which is facing Western sanctions and international isolation because of its war in Ukraine.
The White House said in July that it had information that Iran was rushing "up to several hundred" drones, including "weapons-capable UAVs," for Moscow, a claim that appears to have been rejected by Tehran. Russia has refused to comment on the issue.
Last month, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran was preparing to train Russian forces on how to use the drones.
Experts said Iran's strategic partnership with Russia, as well as Tehran's growing drone capabilities, make the Islamic republic a logical supplier for Moscow.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Superyacht Linked To Russian Tycoon Pumpyansky Auctioned Off In Gibraltar
A $75 million superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian steel tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky has been sold at an auction in Gibraltar, the first sale of a Russian oligarch's assets seized since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Howe Robinson Partners, which oversaw the auction, said on August 23 that 63 bids were placed at an auction to sell the 72.5-meter Axioma superyacht that was confiscated from Pumpyansky, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March after the imposition of sanctions by Britain, the United States, and the European Union.
The winning bid and the name of the buyer was not disclosed. Detailed information on the deal is expected to be made public in 10 to 14 days.
The yacht was seized by the Gibraltarian government due to a legal claim by U.S. investment bank JP Morgan, which said Pumpyansky’s holding company, Pyrene Investments, owed it more than $20 million.
JP Morgan asked Gibraltar's courts to seize and sell the yacht, saying that because Pumpyansky had been subjected to sanctions, the terms of the loan had been breached as it legally could not accept loan repayments from Pyrene.
Pumpyansky was the owner and chairman of the steel-pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, the world's biggest steel-pipe producer and a supplier to the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. He left the post and stopped being a beneficiary of the company after international sanctions were imposed against him in March.
The United States and the European Union have stepped up a crackdown on Russian oligarchs following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
They have moved to seize luxury estates, superyachts, and aircraft of Russian billionaires known to have ties to Putin in an effort to pressure people close to him and in turn influence his decisions on the war.
With reporting by The Guardian
Biden Pledges Nearly $3 Billion To Ukraine In Largest U.S. Military Aid Package Yet
U.S. President Joe Biden has announced nearly $3 billion in new U.S. military aid for Kyiv as Ukraine marked its independence day six months after Russia invaded the country.
"On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day," Biden said in a statement on August 24.
"The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty. As part of that commitment, I am proud to announce our biggest tranche of security assistance to date: approximately $2.98 billion of weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Biden said.
The financial package will allow Kyiv to obtain air-defense and artillery systems, ammunition, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars, the statement said.
"Today and every day, we stand with the Ukrainian people to proclaim that the darkness that drives autocracy is no match for the flame of liberty that lights the souls of free people everywhere."
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple-rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia's larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.
On August 23, Germany said it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
Chechen Opposition Activist Missing Since 2020 Was Killed, Rights Defender Says
A young Chechen activist who went missing in September 2020 amid reports he was kidnapped by people close to the authorities of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya and later shown on videos being tortured, has been killed, a lawyer for a human rights group in Russia says.
Olga Sadovskaya, a lawyer for the Committee Against Torture group, said Salman Tepsurkayev was dead, though she provided no details or evidence during an interview with vlogger and journalist Katerina Gordeyeva on her YouTubechannel on August 23.
"There is a case, in which we were unable to save a person. He was killed. The case is of Salman Tepsurkayev…. We know that he is dead," Sadovskaya said.
Shortly after Sadovskaya's interview with Gordeyeva, the opposition Telegram channel 1ADAT said it had learned earlier that Tepsurkayev was killed on September 15, 2020, on a military test field in the Chechen village of Dzhalka.
However, the group had "hoped right up until the last moment that this was not true and that Salman was alive."
Tepsurkayev, who openly criticized Chechnya's authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov, went missing in early September 2020 and appeared in an online video days later in which he was seen being tortured and humiliated. He was 19 at the time.
The video showed a naked person -- who identified himself as Tepsurkayev and said he was an administrator with the 1ADAT Telegram channel -- on his knees saying "I am punishing myself."
In a second video posted two days later to a pro-government Instagram channel, Tepsurkayev explained that he had made the first video because of a dispute he'd had with the 1ADAT management and because he regretted the statements he'd made about Chechen police, their relatives, and other authorities.
It is widely suspected that Tepsurkayev made the "confessions" under duress, and the Memorial human rights group at the time called on authorities in Moscow to establish Tepsurkayev's whereabouts and to investigate allegations that he was kidnapped and tortured.
The 1ADAT channel is highly critical of Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader Kadyrov, who has been widely accused of human rights abuses, including torture, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings both in Russia and abroad. It publishes information about people who it believes have been kidnapped and are being held by the authorities.
A source at 1ADAT who asked not to be identified told RFE/RL at the time said that Tepsurkayev was not an administrator at the channel but an activist with a Chechen opposition group and sometimes moderated chats for 1ADAT. The source said the channel only learned Tepsurkayev’s real name from the video.
In October 2021, the European Court of Human Rights concluded that Tepsurkayev was illegally kidnapped by a group of men in Chechen police uniforms who used Toyota Camry cars with Chechen license plates. Amnesty International urged Chechen authorities to reveal Tepsurkayev's whereabouts, but that request was ignored.
According to the Committee Against Torture, the Investigative Committee's directorate in Chechnya refused three times to launch a probe into Tepsurkayev's disappearance. In January 2021, the Investigative Committee’s directorate in the Krasnodar Krai region launched a probe into Tepsurkayev's abduction.
Rescue Operations At Site Of Yerevan Market Blast End, One Person Still Missing
YEREVAN -- Armenian authorities have stopped rescue work at the Surmalu market that was demolished by a deadly explosion 10 days ago after failing to find the last person still listed as missing following the blast in central Yerevan.
Emergency Ministry spokesman Haik Kostanian said on August 24 that all attempts to find Vanik Amirkhanian, the last person considered missing after the explosion that left at least 16 people dead, had failed.
The blast and subsequent fire at the Surmalu market sent a towering cloud of smoke over the Armenian capital on August 14. The explosion occurred in an area where fireworks and other pyrotechnics are stored.
Rescue teams managed to extract 10 survivors and 16 dead in the first two days after the explosion. Authorities launched a probe into the deadly explosion.
Officials have said the temperature at the site of the explosion exceeded 1,000 degrees Celsius, incinerating much of the area.
Operations at the site are now considered to be in the cleanup phase.
Ukraine Marks Independence Day Six Months Into Russia's Invasion
Ukrainians have celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union, and also marked six months since Russia invaded the country, in an ongoing conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people, devastated Ukraine’s economy, and turned Russia into a virtual pariah state.
Ukrainians were warned to remain vigilant on August 24 as they celebrated the date in 1991, when the legislature issued a declaration of independence from the U.S.S.R. Just over three months later, more than 90 percent of Ukrainians approved a referendum formalizing the declaration.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, accused of Russia of launching a missile strike that hit the Chaplyne railway station in the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 50.
"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment, there are 22 dead, five of them burned in a railway car," he said in his nightly video address. "Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue. We will definitely make the occupiers answer for everything they have done. And we will certainly throw out the invaders from our land."
Earlier, acknowledging the heavy toll since the February 24 invasion, Zelenskiy vowed his "reborn" country would fight Russian troops "until the end."
"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united," Zelenskiy said in a recorded address broadcast to the nation.
The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces said this week that about 9,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed in six months of fighting.
Kyiv and several other big cities have banned public celebrations amid warnings that Russia would use the occasion to strike civilian and government infrastructure.
In the Ukrainian capital, authorities staged a display of wrecked and captured Russian military vehicles and tanks on Kyiv’s famed Khreshchatyk Street, as a reminder of Moscow's failed attempt to capture the capital.
The invasion has resulted in unprecedented Western sanctions that have pummeled the Russian economy and isolated Moscow internationally. The invasion has also prompted vast amounts of Western aid, support, and weaponry, bolstering Ukrainian defenses.
The United States, the largest single provider of weaponry, announced another $3 billion in new military aid, a mammoth package that puts U.S. assistance at nearly $12 billion since February 24.
"On behalf of all Americans, I congratulate the people of Ukraine on their Independence Day," President Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the package. "The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue the fight to defend their sovereignty.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who made an unannounced trip to Kyiv to help mark the occasion, pledged continued British support. London has also been a major supplier of weaponry and aid to Ukraine.
What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today,” he said in a post to Twitter. “I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg paid tribute "to all those who have lost their lives or been wounded and to all Ukrainian men and women who are fighting for their country, their freedom, and their loved ones."
"You can continue to count on NATO's support for as long as it takes," he said.
Russia has cited Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO as one of the pretexts for invading.
In 2014, following months of street protests that led to the ouster of the country’s pro-Russian resident, Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and backed Russian-speaking separatists who seized parts of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Since February 24, Russia has tightened its grip on Ukraine’s southern and eastern territories, though more recently, Western military officials say, the conflict has turned into a stalemate.
In his address, Zelenskiy vowed that Ukrainians will fight "until the end" and only stop once the entire country is reunited.
"Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said.
Pope Francis, speaking at his weekly general audience on August 24, urged "concrete steps" to end the "madness," and called for measures to avert the risk of a "nuclear disaster" at the Zaporizhzhya power plant.
Recent fighting around the Zaporizhzhya plant -- Europe's largest nuclear station -- has triggered fears of a catastrophic incident.
Shattering the anniversary mood, Russia continued to pound civilian targets across Ukraine, where air raid sirens wailed intermittently.
"Air and missile strikes by the Russian occupiers against civilian objectives on the territory of Ukraine continue," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement. “Do not ignore air warning signals.”
Russian forces also attacked Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut and Kodema in the Donetsk region, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Pisky and Nevelske, the statement said.
Russian air defenses shot down an unspecified number of Ukrainian drones near the Crimean city of Sevastopol late on August 23, the Moscow-appointed Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
The reports could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and dpa
Russia-Appointed Official In Ukraine Killed In Car Bombing
The Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-occupied Ukrainian town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, has been killed by a car bomb.
A representative of Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, Volodymyr Rogov, wrote on Telegram on August 24 that Sushko died in the hospital after a bomb "intentionally placed under the seat of his vehicle" exploded.
Since Russia began installing officials in areas it has taken control of since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, several have come under attack.
On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, parts of which are also under Russian occupying armed forces, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home.
A day earlier, Russian news agencies reported that the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, had been hospitalized. Some reports at the time said he may have been poisoned.
On June 24, a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko.
In Fiery Independence Day Speech, Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Will Fight Russia 'Until The End'
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed his country will fight Russian troops "until the end" as Ukraine marked its independence amid a war with its neighbor 31 years after leaving the Moscow-dominated Soviet Union.
"During these six months, we changed history, changed the world, and changed ourselves... We started to respect ourselves. We understood that despite any help and support, no one but us will fight for our independence. And we united," Zelenskiy said in an anniversary address on August 24, which coincides with the passing of six months since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"It doesn't matter to us what kind of army you have; what matters to us is our land. We will fight for it until the end," he added.
Ukrainians, and much of the world, are bracing for a prolonged war after Russian forces were pushed back at the start of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" and the fall of Kyiv was prevented.
Western military sources now say Russian forces are making little headway in their offensive operation in Ukraine's eastern and southern territories, comparing the fighting to the slow, bloody, attritional fighting of World War I.
Since the fighting broke out, some 7 million people have fled Ukraine, while Western nations have imposed sweeping financial and technological sanctions on Russia over its aggression, battering a range of economic sectors from auto production and information technology to travel and pushing the nation into recession.
The 44-year-old Zelenskiy acknowledged the "difficult" impact on Ukraine, "but we clenched our fists fighting for our fate."
"Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory," he said, adding that the war won't end until all of Ukraine, including Russia-backed separatist regions in the east and Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, is under Kyiv's control.
"We will put our hands up only once: when we will celebrate our victory. The whole of Ukraine. Because we do not trade our lands and our people," he said.
"For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. All 25 regions, without any concessions or compromises. We do not know these words; they were destroyed by missiles on February 24."
Former Russian Mayor, Outspoken Kremlin Critic, Arrested For Criticism Of Ukraine War
Yevgeny Roizman, a former mayor of Yekaterinburg and outspoken Kremlin critic, was detained on charges of “discrediting the armed forces,” a charge that Russian authorities have used broadly to silence critics of the Ukraine invasion.
Roizman, who won election to the Ural Mountain city following opposition protests in 2012, was arrested by camouflaged police who appeared to wake him early on August 24 as they took him into custody.
In a video recorded by journalists and activists outside his apartment, Roizman was asked why he was being charged.
“Practically speaking, it’s for one phrase: ‘the invasion of Ukraine’,” he said. “I’ve said it everywhere and I’ll say it again now. We know all there is to know about our country. This is nothing new.”
Yekaterinburg authorities said he was being investigated for "discrediting the Russian Army,” an offense for which he could face up to 5 years in prison.
Shortly after the February 24 invasion, Russian lawmakers passed legislation criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
According to the watchdog group OVD-Info, more than 3,800 administrative, or misdemeanor, cases have been brought against people between March and August on the charge of “discrediting the armed forces. In all, 224 Russians have been prosecuted on anti-war charges.
A charismatic and sometimes profane public figure, Roizman served from 2013 to 2018, when authorities ended direct elections for mayor in Yekaterinburg, a city of 1.5 million people in the Ural Mountains industrial belt. Since leaving office, he gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for ill children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike.
Since Russia’s February 24 invasion, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the war, and has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
He was also fined 85,000 rubles ($1,417) for contempt for authorities after reposting a screenshot on Instagram of a tweet under a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Ukraine.
The screenshot had a caption reading "Yevgeny Roizman versus impudent liars."
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Strikes Iran-Linked Targets In Syria
The U.S. military says it has carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The military's Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.
The strikes "took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties," the command said.
It did not identify the targets or offer any casualty figures from the strikes, which the military said came at the orders of President Joe Biden.
"Today's strikes were necessary to protect and defend U.S. personnel," Central Command spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in a statement.
Buccino added that the strike was in response to an August 15 attack targeting U.S. forces.
That attack saw drones allegedly launched by Iranian-backed militias target the al-Tanf Garrison used by U.S. forces. U.S. Central Command described the assault as causing “zero casualties and no damage” at the time.
Deir al-Zor is an oil-rich strategic province bordering Iraq that is controlled by Iran-backed militia groups, and Syrian forces that have often been the target of Israeli war planes in previous strikes.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied Tehran had any link to sites targeted by the August 23 U.S. strike.
"The U.S. attack on Syrian infrastructure and people is a violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sites targeted had no links to the Islamic Republic," spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on August 24, according to the ministry's Telegram channel.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Reports: U.S. To Announce $3 billion In New Military Aid To Ukraine
The United States is expected to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling about $3 billion as it tries to beat back invading Russian forces.
President Joe Biden's administration could make the announcement as early as August 24 to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day, a U.S. official told media.
The tranche would be the single largest aid package to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion six months ago.
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia’s larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose what weapons would be transferred to Ukraine under the latest tranche.
The United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government since Feb. 24.
Separately, Germany said on the same day that it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
Earlier this year Germany wrestled with the question of whether it should supply armaments to Ukraine, resulting in long delays that were the subject of considerable criticism both domestically and abroad.
The U.S. and German announcements come amid fears that Russia could launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on August 24 as citizens celebrate 31 years of independence from Moscow.
With reporting by AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters
Russia Cancels Rock Group's Performance After Singer Dedicates Song To Colleagues Who Fled
Russian authorities have canceled the performance of a rock group at a Moscow festival after the lead singer dedicated a song to other artists who fled the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
Splean lead singer Aleksandr Vasilyev confirmed to Kommersant that his group would not be performing at the August 26 concert at a state-owned arena in the Russian capital.
Russia has been canceling dozens of performances around the country of artists who dare to express disapproval of the February invasion of Ukraine to prevent them from influencing the general population and weakening support for the war. Several artists have voluntarily chosen to leave the country or halt their tours since the launch of the invasion.
Kommersant noted that the cancelation of Splean differed from other cases as Vasilyev made no direction mention of the war in Ukraine or of Russia’s leadership.
Walking onto the stage in Voronezh in Central Russia on August 20, Vasilyev told the audience that it was a pleasure to see so many people who “show mercy, compassion, humanity, and who do not accept cruelty, violence and murder.”
He then dedicated the hit song, Vkhoda Net (No Exit), to other rock groups whose members fled the country earlier this year, saying he hoped they would return so “we can sing for you here.”
Splean’s performance was removed from the online broadcast recording posted on the Internet and rumors of the group's cancelation at the August 26 concert soon began to circulate. Splean was to be among the headliners at the Moscow concert.
“The group has been canceled, in essence, for words about mood and emotions, and not about what their cause is. And also for respect for their colleagues,” Kommersant wrote.
Zelenskiy Vows To Get Crimea Back Under Ukraine's Control
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukraine will recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it considered right, emphasizing that Kyiv would not consult other countries before doing so.
"Crimea was and is Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said on August 23 during the Crimea Platform, an annual forum organized by Kyiv to ensure Russia's forceful annexation of the peninsula and its repression of citizens living there remains in the global spotlight.
Leaders of dozens of countries and international organizations took part in the one-day event, mostly via videolinks due to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy told the conference that Moscow's rule has brought environmental damage, economic decline, social repression, and militarism to Crimea and the Black Sea region.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovch a month earlier. Moscow sought to legitimize its annexation with a staged referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Over the past eight years Russia has ramped up the number of troops, equipment, and weapons on the peninsula. It served as a launching point for its invasion of Kyiv-controlled Ukraine in February.
Russia has launched at least 750 different cruise missiles from Crimea into Kyiv-controlled territories, destroying hundreds of civilian faciltiies, including schools, residential buildings, and hospitals, Zelenskiy told the audience.
"And that is why Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimean Peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe," Zelenskiy said.
Crimea is of strategic importance to Moscow as it is home to its Black Sea fleet. Analysts say it will be difficult for Kyiv to regain control of the peninsula.
Female Political Prisoners Ink Letter Deploring Conditions At Tehran's Evin Prison
A group of female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the conditions they endure at the institution.
Signed by Hasti Amiri, Narges Adib, Fariba Asadi, Sepideh Gholian, Gelareh Abbasi, Saba Kordafshari, Alieh Motlebzadeh, Narges Mohammadi, and other prisoners, the letter emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of inmates and worries about the spread of the coronavirus in the women's ward.
The signatories to the letter noted that the lack of suitable space for isolating and quarantining infected inmates is endangering the lives of everyone in the prison.
The Evin prison -- and many other penal institutions in Iran -- has a long history of poor conditions.
In March, hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting inhumane conditions in the country's most-notorious prison.
The footage, provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), shows prisoners lying wall to wall on floors and stacked three-high on metal bunk beds. As the camera moves from open cell to open cell, each equipped with beds for about 30 inmates, it reveals rooms filled with up to 50 inmates.
Previous videos, which were hacked from CCTV cameras and published by Radio Farda among other media outlets in 2021, have shown prison guards assaulting detainees and inhumane conditions at the facility.
Documents leaked by the hacktivist group have detailed how Evin prison authorities took harsh steps to break hunger strikes by prominent prisoners, including the denial of visitation rights and blocking phone access.
The videos prompted the head of Iran's Prisons Organization to issue an apology and take responsibility for the "unacceptable behavior" at the prison, while judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei ordered an investigation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
