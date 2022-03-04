News
Rights Group Memorial International Says Police Searched Its Moscow Office
Memorial International, Russia's most venerated human rights group, says police have raided one of its offices in Moscow.
"The office of Memorial on Karetny Ryad [street] is being searched," the group said in a post on its Telegram channel on March 4.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, police also searched the offices of Civic Assistance, an organization that provides legal assistance to refugees and migrants in Russia.
Russia's Supreme Court in December ruled to close Memorial, claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups.
Memorial has appealed the ruling and said its work has not stopped since parts of the organization are not legal entities.
After the Russian Supreme Court decision on liquidating Memorial International, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to suspend implementation of the decision pending the resolution of a case contesting the “foreign agent” laws brought by a group of Russian NGOs, including Memorial.
Russian Lawmakers OK Law On 'False News' About Military Operations, In Further Curb On Media
Russian lawmakers have approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill, approved on March 4, will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
The new law envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Earlier on March 4, media regulator Roskomnadzor said it had "limited" access to independent media outlets, including multiple RFE/RL websites, the Russian sites of BBC and Deutsche Welle, as well as Facebook and Twitter. It also limited access to the app stores for Apple and Google.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
RFE/RL Condemns 18-Month Prison Sentence For Belarusian Journalist
RFE/RL has decried as "illegitimate" a Belarusian court's 18-month prison sentence for one of its journalists for allegedly participating in demonstrations that Aleh Hruzdzilovich says he was covering.
“We strongly condemn this illegitimate persecution of an innocent journalist," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement after Hruzdzilovich's sentencing in a Minsk court on March 3. "His only ‘crime’ was reporting the truth to Belarusians who are now denied that truth by their government. We call for Aleh’s immediate release."
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Prosecutors had sought the 18-month term in a maximum security penal colony following mass protests challenging the official results of a 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($18,111) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case. Mensktrans claimed Hurzdzilovich's participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenue.
As the trial kicked off on March 2 at the Soviet district court, judges barred many supporters, friends, and colleagues of Hruzdzilovich from attending the proceedings, even though there were many empty places.
Hruzdzilovich's wife, Maryana, was in attendance at the court but was not allowed to speak to her husband, while a journalist from Russia's Sputnik news agency was allowed to be near the glass cage where Hruzdzilovich sat.
At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's Will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December as Belarusian authorities continued their harsh crackdown on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
RFE/RL Websites, App Stores, Facebook, Twitter Blocked To Russian Users
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor said on March 4 that it had "limited" access to independent media websites, as authorities furthered apparent efforts to prevent Russian-speakers from getting access to outside information amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Multiple RFE/RL websites and the Russian sites of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, along with Facebook, Twitter, and Apple and Google's app stores were all blocked overnight on March 3-4, according to web monitor group GlobalCheck and other indicators.
It was unclear why the social media sites and app stores were targeted, although Moscow has had long-running disputes with many tech providers and platforms over disclosure and user-data issues.
The blocks began overnight on March 3-4 and follow a week of threats to RFE/RL and other media and forced closures amid ongoing coverage since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's full-scale invasion of its post-Soviet neighbor.
Some of the sites sites were still available to Rostelecom subscribers, GlobalCheck said.
The blocks are preventing Russian access to the Russian Service of RFE/RL.
RFE/RL's regional Russian-language North.Realities and Siberia.Realities sites and the Caucasus.Realities site run by its North Caucasus Service are also blocked in Russia.
The website of Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, has been blocked by Russian authorities since February 28, although the service has published methods to bypass the block.
“Putin is feeding Russians a steady diet of lies about the scope and costs of the war in Ukraine," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said on March 4. "RFE/RL refuses to censor our content at this critical moment for our Russian audiences. They deserve the truth and we will continue to provide them with factual information about their government’s actions and the consequences that they must now endure."
Journalists at the Latvian-based Russian- and English-language news outlet Meduza also said "everything looks like Meduza's site is blocked in Russia," adding, "These times will pass. We continue our work."
The editorial offices of RFE/RL's Russian Service received six notifications from Roskomnadzor late on March 2 in which the Russian media-monitoring agency threatened to block the service's website amid ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
The service reported that Roskomnadzor said it would use its powers to block news on Svoboda.org about the shelling of Kharkiv, in Ukraine, as well as the hacking of some Russian websites by cyberactors sympathetic to Ukraine and material about social media reactions to the hostilities.
The media regulator said the materials "delivered deliberately false socially significant information about Russia's alleged attack on the territory of Ukraine" in ways that could "create panic among people."
The U.S. State Department this week accused Moscow of mounting "a full assault on media freedom and the truth" as officials there seek to "mislead and suppress" information about the war.
With reporting by AFP
Ukraine Says It Will Continue To Press NATO For No-Fly Zone
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he will raise the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine when he meets with NATO members on March 4.
Ukraine has been pressing Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone to deny Russian warplanes access to its airspace, but Washington and its NATO allies so far have rejected the idea over concern that it could lead to a direct confrontation with Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
But Ukrainian leaders have refused to accept the answer, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised it again on March 3 at a news conference, while presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak referred to it on Twitter earlier in the day.
"About a million refugees during the 7 days of the war and the total destruction of the historic centers of major cities of Ukraine. This is the price of the still NOT closed sky over [Ukraine],"he said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal joined in the calls in a statement late on March 3 that said the skies over Ukraine’s nuclear plants should be closed. Shmyhal said he already had appealed to NATO and the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“Close the skies over Ukraine! It is a question of the security of the whole world!” Shmyhal said in the statement.
In an interview with RFE/RL on March 3, Kuleba said the no-fly zone would be one of the key topics he will raise at the meeting with NATO members, along with "assistance to the Ukrainian Air Force and assistance to air defense equipment.”
He also will raise the issue of the West continuing to supply Ukraine with other weapons that it needs to wage a ground war.
Western countries have been complying with that wish by funneling weapons, including antiaircraft and anti-tank missiles, into Ukraine.
Asked about the denial of the request to set up a no-fly zone, Kuleba said: "I will not go into details yet. This is an extremely complex topic and needs to be discussed at the highest level. That is why tomorrow we will talk about it with the alliance."
Kuleba said earlier on the 1+1 TV channel that Ukraine had been invited to take part in the NATO ministerial meeting on threats related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24. This means that Hungary, which has previously blocked Ukraine's participation in NATO summits, this time agreed to allow it. Kuleba will participate in the meeting virtually.
Kuleba also commented in the interview about sanctions that have been imposed against Russia in response to its unprovoked invasion.
"The sanctions that have been imposed are already unprecedented, causing undue damage to the Russian economy. New sanctions are on the way,” he said.
No sanctions proposed by Ukraine have been rejected, he said.
He said no matter how strong the sanctions are, "there will not be enough of them until Russia stops the war, withdraws from Ukrainian territories, and compensates us for our losses."
Ukrainian officials continue to work on increasing the pressure of sanctions, he said, adding that he just finished a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and they two had discussed the topic of sanctions.
With reporting by AP
Russian Forces Seize Ukrainian Nuclear Plant After Fire Extinguished; No Leaks Reported
Ukraine's nuclear agency says no leaks have been detected at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine after responders finally put out a fire that burned out of control overnight after it was shelled by invading Russian forces.
Local officials said Russian forces opened fire on the facility as their column approached Zaporizhzhya, and the regional authority later confirmed that the Russians had seized the plant.
The incident prompted the UN and international atomic authorities to adopt emergency postures, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.
"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) said early on March 4.
Russian troops seized the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the first day of the assault, and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said increased levels of radiation in the area at the time were a result of radioactive dust kicked up by heavy military equipment.
Meanwhile, bombed residential buildings were smoldering on the northern edge of the capital, Kyiv, and Russia's intensified attack on southern cities continued as the ninth day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine dawned on March 4.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The UN's nuclear agency said early on March 4 that it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said late on March 3 that there were no initial signs of elevated radiation levels at the plant.
Video showed a five-story building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and on civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
The regional Ukrainian administration in Zaporizhzhya later said Russian troops had seized the plant and "operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units."
Kyiv confirmed that Russian forces entered the complex.
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
The White House said "President Biden joined President Zelenskiy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site."
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
Granholm said on Twitter that she had spoken to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and that the reactors at Zaporizhzhya were "protected by robust containment structures" and were being "safely shut down."
The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said at a special meeting of his agency in Vienna on March 2 that the UN nuclear watchdog was working with "all sides" to explore how to ensure safety and how the plants and their staffs could be supported.
Elsewhere, residential buildings smoldered in the city of Chernihiv, outside Kyiv, early on March 4 after heavy bombardment overnight that caused casualties.
Intense Russian bombing and encirclement efforts also continue in cities in southern Ukraine, where Russia reportedly occupied its first sizable city, Kherson, and Russian forces are apparently seeking to gain control of the strategic Black Sea coast.
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed and more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled west amid a burgeoning refugee crisis since Putin launched his all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Paralympics Committee Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Games
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has reversed its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams to compete under a neutral flag in the upcoming Paralympics and now says they will be banned.
The (IPC) decision means the 71 Russians and 12 Belarusians will not be allowed to participate in the Winter Paralympics, which are set to open on March 4 in Beijing.
"You are victims of your governments' actions," IPC President Andrew Parsons told the affected athletes.
Organizers had faced the possibility that other athletes might boycott the games if they had stuck to their original decision to simply remove the flag and let the teams compete after Russia last week launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw and a viable games would not have been possible,” Parsons said.
Russia called the decision a "disgrace" and said it would file a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia. The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
One of the most severe punishments against Russia was the suspension of its teams from the men's 2022 World Cup, a decision announced on February 28 by FIFA, football’s world governing body, and UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe.
The Russian Football Union (RFU) says it also will appeal that decision to the CAS. The RFU is looking to expedite the process in hopes that the punishment is either overturned or suspended so the national team can play in qualifying playoffs this month.
Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, have all ruled out playing against the team.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will bring together about 600 athletes for events stretching over 10 days.
The movement against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes picked up steam early this week when a group of Ukrainian athletes wrote a letter condemning Russia's invasion and asking for an immediate ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics.
The list of signers of the letter grew rapidly and would have been more, but as the letter stated, it was a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine “as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment “a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Aerial Footage Of Ukrainian Town Reveals Devastation After Russian Attack
Zelenskiy: Talks With Russia Needed To Stop The Killing But Compromise Has Limits
Slain Kazakh Opposition Leader's Son Demands New Probe Into His Father's Death
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The son of a Kazakh opposition leader whose death in 2005 was officially declared a suicide has demanded a new probe into his father's death.
Qairat Nurqadilov said on March 3 that he had filed a request with the prosecutor-general's office to reinvestigate his father's death.
"I hope that the new prosecutor-general, Berik Asylov, will read my request in the near future and the new probe will be launched soon," Nurqadilov said.
Asylov told RFE/RL that he had not yet been informed about Nurqadilov's request.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s father, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, was once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the emergency situations agency before he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government in 2004.
He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. The death was officially declared a suicide.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe comes after deadly unrest in January that resulted in the removal of Kazakhstan’s former president and his clan from the political scene.
His father’s death preceded a series of suspicious deaths of opposition politicians and journalists. It remains unclear whether Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe into his father’s death will touch off reexaminations of any of those cases.
Among them are the deaths of another opposition leader, former government minister and Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found the same day as the interview bloodied and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died several days later in a hospital.
Police said he had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, which accused him of involvement into kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and KazTAG
NOTE: The author of this article is a brother of the late journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov.
State Duma Committee OKs Draft Law Criminalizing 'False News' About Russian Military
A committee in Russia's State Duma has approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Committee for State Building and Legislations approved the draft legislation on March 3.
After full approval by lawmakers, the bill is expected to be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
The bill envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of "false news" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
The full State Duma is expected to debate the legislation on March 4.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting that it be called a "special military operation."
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion, while the popular Russian television station Dozhd suspended its operations amid pressure linked to its coverage.
Russian Oligarch Deripaska Calls For End Of War Against Ukraine
Russian billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska, known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine.
"Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong [peace] negotiations!" he said on March 3 in a post on Telegram.
Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the West, warned of a possible nuclear accident at any of Ukraine's nuclear power facilities during the fighting, which would endanger, Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole.
"For those who do not understand -- any incident involving those objects will be remembered by our successors in Russia, Ukraine, and Europe for some 200 years to come," Deripaska wrote.
Deripaska is one of several Russian billionaires to call on the authorities to stop the full-scale military attack against Ukraine launched on February 24.
Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov, and Aleksei Mordashov -- also billionaires who have been targeted by Western sanctions -- have already publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
EU Approves 'Historic' Measures To Protect Ukraine's Refugees
The European Union has agreed to measures providing temporary protection to the hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming into the bloc as they try to escape Russia's invasion and heavy bombardment of cities across Ukraine.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced the "historic decision" on March 3 after a meeting of interior ministers from the bloc's 27 members.
"Historic decision...right now; the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine," she said in a tweet.
The Temporary Protection Directive applies to Ukrainians and people who have made Ukraine their residence, as well as family members, who have been displaced by the conflict.
Non-Ukrainian nationals and stateless people legally residing in Ukraine who cannot return to their country or region of origin, such as asylum seekers or beneficiaries of international protection and their family members, will also be granted protection in the EU, the directive says.
Temporary protection would apply immediately and run for one year. It can be extended automatically by six monthly periods for a further year, according to the directive.
The United Nations said on March 3 that as the conflict entered its eighth day, more than 1 million people had fled Ukraine, almost 600,000 of whom crossed into EU member Poland.
Putin Talks About The Importance Of Giving Up Power In Decades-Old Footage
Estonian Cargo Ship Sinks After Explosion Near Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
An Estonian shipping agency says a cargo ship it manages has sunk off of Ukraine's Black Sea coast after an explosion.
The Vista Shipping Agency (VSA) said the incident occurred on March 3 near the port city of Odesa.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
Reuters quoted a company official as saying that two crew members were located in a life raft near the ship, while four others were missing.
Russia's Popular Dozhd TV Suspends Operations Amid Pressure From Regulator Over War Coverage
The popular Russian television station Dozhd has suspended its operations amid pressure linked to its coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The television channel's director-general and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, said on March 3 that the decision had been made at a meeting of Dozhd's staff members, adding that the channel was suspending its operations for an uncertain period of time due to "new conditions."
Sindeyeva's announcement came one day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia, fearing for their safety.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded the move.
Russian authorities also took the Ekho Moskvy radio station off the air for distributing what authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ekho Moskvy announced its closure hours before Sindeyeva's announcement.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country, including RFE/RL channels and websites, that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called "war" or an "invasion" and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
Roskomnadzor on February 28 blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine. Current Time is a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, is expected to start discussing a draft law that envisions punishment of up to 15 years in prison for "premeditated distribution of false information about military operations of Russian Federation’s armed forces."
Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Progressing, With IAEA Chief Set To Visit Tehran
Negotiators at talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal were cautiously optimistic that the parties were moving toward an agreement, with the head of the UN's atomic energy agency set to travel to Tehran this weekend.
"We are at the final stages of the ViennaTalks on the JCPOA. Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation. Doing our best in the coordinator's team. But we are definitely not there yet," Enrique Mora, the European Union's coordinator for the talks, said on March 3.
Numerous rounds of talks involving U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement to replace a 2015 deal exchanging curbs on Iranian nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of that deal in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran, and Tehran subsequently fell out of compliance with some terms of the agreement.
Progress has been reported, but Tehran wants the issue of uranium traces found at old but undeclared sites to be dropped and closed permanently, Reuters quoted an anonymous Iranian official as saying.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and said a decision "must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."
Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov, who has been widely regarded as the most publicly optimistic among the delegation leaders on the prospect of a new deal, said he thought enough progress had been made to believe the talks wouldn't collapse.
"There are some issues that need to be finalized.... The outstanding issues are relatively small but not yet settled," he said.
Adding a sense of urgency to the atmosphere was a quarterly report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stating that Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of enriched uranium.
The report, according to several international news agencies, said Tehran now has more than 33.2 kilograms of highly enriched uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent, a level which means it can quickly be processed to create weapons-grade material.
It takes around 25 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, which is around 90 percent purity, to make an atomic bomb.
With headway being made, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi set plans to travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on March 5, the IAEA said in a statement.
The plans for a visit were first reported by an Iranian news agency affiliated with that country's top security body.
Iran acknowledged the advances in some areas but warned "extra efforts" were still needed to revive the deal.
"#ViennaTalks still continue. Premature good news does not substitute good agreement," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.
The IAEA said Grossi would address journalists after returning from Iran to Vienna late on March 5.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
After Talks, Macron Says 'Nothing Reassuring' From Putin, Believes 'Worst Is Yet To Come' In Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader was "lying" to himself and making a "major mistake" in Ukraine that will cost Russia dearly in the long term, while Putin vowed that Russia will keep up its fight, according to separate accounts from Paris and Moscow of the leaders' long-distance conversation on March 3.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
As Putin's massive invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, Macron said there was "nothing in what President Putin said that could reassure us," an unnamed French presidential aide said, according to AFP.
Macron believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after what was reportedly a 90-minute phone call with Putin, according to the aide.
Ukrainian and Russian delegates gathered for challenging cease-fire talks in southern Belarus on March 3, the second such effort since the invasion began.
Putin suggested he could add to his demands if talks with Ukrainian officials don't go Moscow's way, according to the Kremlin account of the conversation.
Putin suggested there were "attempts to buy time by dragging out the negotiations" and said such efforts "would only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position."
Putin also was said to have vowed to achieve his goals of "demilitarizing" and making a neutral neighbor of Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
Putin repeated his unsubstantiated account of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine as a battle against militants and armed nationalists in neighboring Ukraine, which was already fighting an eight-year war against Russia-backed separatists in its east.
Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities has intensified in the past day, with more than 1 million Ukrainian war refugees already abroad. But Ukrainian military and civil defense measures showing fierce resistance.
"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin's office quoted him telling Macron, echoing the unsubstantiated "de-Nazification" rationale that the Russian leader cited when he launched the attack on February 24.
Macron delivered an address to the French people on March 2 in which he denounced "lies" being spread by the Russian government to justify its invasion and said Putin had chosen to launch an "ignoble war...alone and deliberately."
Putin told Macron he disagreed with the speech, the Kremlin said.
In his address, Macron said he would stay in contact with Putin.
Macron has said he is in constant contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is helping defend Kyiv and whom the French leader described as "the face of honor, freedom, and courage."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S., Britain Announce New Sanctions Hitting Russian Billionaires, Associates Of Putin
The United States has announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
The announcement on March 3 came as Russian forces pressed on with their invasion of Ukraine, killing and injuring thousands of people and forcing an estimated 1 million people to flee.
Aside from Peskov, described in a White House statement about the sanctions as “a top purveyor of Putin’s propaganda,” the U.S. sanctions apply to Alisher Usmanov, identified by the White House as one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.
The U.S. State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.
"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people," the White House statement said in detailing the new measures, which match earlier actions against Russia's wealthiest figures announced by the European Union.
The U.K. government also imposed sanctions on Usmanov and former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who was among those sanctioned on March 3 by the United States. The British Foreign Office said the pair have "significant interests in the U.K. and close links to the Kremlin." The U.K. sanctions take immediate effect, the Foreign Office said.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions send a "clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime."
The EU’s actions include several Russian billionaires close to the Kremlin and Peskov. The United States, Britain, and Europe are using the sanctions to inflict financial pain on Russian elites as a means of getting to Putin.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on March 1 in his State of the Union address that the United States would work to seize the yachts, luxury apartments, and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.
The White House statement on March 3 said the action targeted “an expansive list of Putin’s cronies and their family members,” including the Uzbekistan-born Usmanov.
His property, including his super yacht, will be blocked from use in the United States, the statement said, confirming an earlier report that said German authorities had seized the 156-meter super yacht estimated to be worth $600 million.
Usmanov’s private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately owned aircraft, is also covered by the sanctions.
Earlier on March 3, the French government said it had seized a super yacht linked to powerful Russian tycoon Igor Sechin, one of Putin's closest associates. The vessel, owned by a company linked to Sechin, the chief executive officer of Russian energy giant Rosneft, was seized as part of the measures taken by the European Union against Russia.
The United States will continue to work with our allies and partners “to hold accountable the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who are profiting from this violent regime,” the White House said.
“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House said.
Others targeted by the new sanctions include oligarchs Nikolai Tokarev, Arkady Rotenberg, Sergei Chemezov, and Yevgeniy Prigozhin and members of their families.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
RFE/RL Correspondent Captures Aftermath Of Attack On Borodyanka, Northwest Of Kyiv
Armenian Lawmakers Elect Former Minister Khachatrian As President
Armenian lawmakers have elected Vahagn Khachatrian as the country's new president following the sudden resignation of Armen Sarkisian in January.
The former minister of high-tech industry won 71 votes in the second round of balloting among lawmakers on March 3, seven more than needed despite a boycott of the vote by opposition factions.
Though he has no party affiliation, Khachatrian was supported by deputies from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's ruling Civil Contract party.
"You are assuming the post of the president of the republic at a crucial time for the future of Armenia, when we are in a difficult period of regional and international challenges," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said in a congratulatory message to the 62-year-old Khachatrian.
Sarkisian abruptly stepped down on January 23, citing a lack of power to influence policy during times of national crisis.
He had been critical of Pashinian over a number of issues, especially during the fallout from a six-week war with Azerbaijan in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal.
Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
Sarkisian criticized being left out of negotiations to end the war and later objected when Pashinian fired Armenia's military leaders amid anti-government protests.
Under the constitution, Armenia is a parliamentary republic where the head of the executive is prime minister, while the role of president is primarily ceremonial.
Khachatrian, Armenia's fifth president since it regained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is a trained economist who served as the mayor of the capital, Yerevan, from 1996 to 1998. Afterward he joined the board of directors in Armeconombank.
Last year, Pashinian appointed him minister of high-technology industry.
Georgia, Moldova Formally Apply For EU Membership Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Two former Soviet republics, Georgia and Moldova, have formally applied for European Union membership, after their ambitions were accelerated in the shadow of Russia's full-scale invasion of nearby Ukraine.
The newfound initiative in the two countries -- where Russian troops are positioned in defiance of local and international opposition -- follows Ukraine's decision to press its demands for EU membership since tens of thousands of Russian troops crossed its borders from the east, south, and via Belarus from the north.
The EU accession process usually takes years and requires meeting strict criteria that takes into account such factors as economic stability, the level of corruption, and respect for human rights. Unanimity among the 27-nation bloc is required to allow new members in.
"The application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia -- it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family," Prime Minister Irakli Garabishvili said in a statement posted on the government's website on March 3.
Hours later, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told reporters that she was "signing a request to join the European Union"
Georgia's and Moldova's efforts to forge closer ties with the West have long angered Russia.
Moldova shares a roughly 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine, including Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, which has a heavily Russian-speaking population.
Georgia has a nearly 900-kilometer-long border with southern Russia, including the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, whose independence Moscow has backed diplomatically and militarily since a five-day war in 2008.
Tbilisi and Chisinau have each resisted joining EU-wide sanctions against Russia since the Ukraine escalation.
But Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, announced his party's decision "to immediately apply for the EU membership" at a news conference on March 2.
Georgia had been planning to submit the application in 2024, but the party decided to apply in an expedited manner due to the changed situation in the world.
Two sources close to the Moldovan government who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak officially suggested to an RFE/RL correspondent that a decision had been made late on March 2 to apply the following day.
But they later said the plans were on hold.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a fresh call in 2020 for Moscow to withdraw its 1,500 or so holdover troops from a post-Soviet separatist dispute in the region.
Separatists in Transdniester, the sliver of land between the Dniester River and the Moldovan–Ukrainian border, have effectively controlled the area since shortly after the Soviet Union's disintegration in the early 1990s.
Both Georgia and Ukraine have signed Association Agreements with the EU "on economic integration and political approximation" and free trade, which are not guarantees for eventual membership.
As Russian troops continued their attacks this week throughout Ukraine, officials in Kyiv suggested they were awaiting signals of an EU willingness to accept an accelerated Ukrainian application for membership.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Georgian Service and RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak
U.K. Accuses Russia Of Deploying Destructive 'Vacuum Bombs' In Ukraine
The United Kingdom has accused Russia of deploying thermobaric weapons systems in Ukraine, raising fears there could be an escalation of the damage being done as Moscow intensifies its assault on major cities a week after invading its neighbor.
"How far (Russian President Vladimir Putin) will go, what weapons he will authorize to achieve his ultimate aim, is unknown but we've seen the use of massive amounts of artillery. We've seen the deployment of thermobaric artillery weapon systems and we worry how broad those could go," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 3 during a visit to NATO ally Estonia.
He did not elaborate.
Ukraine's government and human rights groups have already accused Russia of possibly using thermobaric weapons, while some military experts say video footage appears to show Russian military equipment capable of launching such weapons entering Ukraine during the invasion.
Russia has not commented on the issue.
Thermobaric weapons, sometimes called "vacuum bombs," basically suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a higher-temperature explosion than conventional bombs.
Though not illegal, their usage is controversial because they are much more devastating than conventional explosives of similar size, and have a devastating impact on anyone caught in their blast radius.
The United States used them Vietnam and more recently in Afghanistan to destroy mountain caves where militants were hiding.
Russia used them in its war in Chechnya in 1999 and was condemned by Human Rights Watch for doing so.
Russian-made thermobaric weapons also were reportedly used in the Syrian civil war by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
With reporting by The Guardian and the BBC
