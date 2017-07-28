Plane With Russian Deputy PM Rogozin Aboard Unable To Land In Moldova

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin says his official trip to Moldova has been cancelled after Romanian and Hungarian authorities did not allow the plane he was aboard to proceed to Moldova on July 28.

Rogozin was expected to arrive to Chisinau to hold talks with Moldova's pro-Russia president, Igor Dodon.

He also was expected to take part -- together with Dodon and Transdniestrian separatist leader Vadim Krasnoselsky -- in controversial July 29 celebrations initiated by Moscow to mark the 25th anniversary of Russia's so-called peacekeeping operation in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.

Rogozin said on July 28 that the plane had to change course and land in Minsk after Romanian and Hungarian aviation authorities refused to permit the aircraft to fly through their airspace.

Dozens of activists on July 28 protested Rogozin's scheduled arrival at Chisinau airport.

Russia's ambassador to Chisinau, Farit Mukhametshin, was summoned to Moldova's Foreign Ministry on July 26 and informed that the celebrations in Transdniester could damage relations between Moldova and Russia.

Moscow-backed and mainly Russian-speaking Transdniester, which borders Ukraine's Odesa region, declared independence from Moldova in 1990.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax