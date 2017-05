Incumbent Hassan Rohani cast his vote in Iran's first presidential election since reaching a landmark nuclear deal with world powers that eased economic sanctions. The May 19 vote is largely regarded as a referendum on Rohani's more moderate policies, which paved the way for the accord. His main challenger, conservative hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, also voted. During the campaign, Raisi said the nuclear deal had failed to deliver on its promised economic benefits. (AP)