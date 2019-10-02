Rohani: Iran Backs European Plan To Bolster Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rohani has said Iran supports a plan by European powers to bolster a nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew last year.



Rohani, speaking during a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran, said the plan put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron includes preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, securing its support for regional peace, lifting U.S. sanctions, and the immediate resumption of Iranian oil exports.



"We agree with the general framework by the Europeans," Rohani said.



France, Britain, and Germany -- the European signatories of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers -- had urged Tehran to enter talks about a new arrangement on the landmark 2015 accord.



Rohani's comments come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last year to unilaterally pull out of the deal.



The United States has imposed sanctions that have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and have crippled its economy. Iran has since begun breaking terms of the deal under which it had curbed its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.



Rohani said Iran has never been pursuing achieving nuclear weapons.



"The road is not closed, and the road is again open" whenever the rights of the Iranian nation are considered in plans and negotiations, Rohani said.



Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state television later on October 2 that even though a four-point plan put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron did not include Iran's views, "it is necessary that negotiations continue in an accurate way. We will continue the communications."



Without elaboration, Zarif said Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is applying efforts, too.

