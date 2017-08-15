Rohani Says Iran Can Quit Nuclear Deal 'In Hours' If U.S. Continues 'Coercion'

Iran could easily abandon its nuclear deal with world powers within hours if the United States continues with its policies of "sanctions and coercion," President Hassan Rohani said on August 15.

Rohani told lawmakers in a televised speech that "the failed experience of sanctions and coercion brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table."

"If they want to go back to that experience, definitely in a short time -- not weeks or months, but in the scale of hours and days -- we will return to our previous situation very much more stronger," he said.

Rohani also said that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had shown the world it was "not a good partner" by threatening to tear up the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"In recent months, the world has witnessed that the U.S., in addition to its constant and repetitive breaking of its promises in the JCPOA, has ignored several other global agreements and shown its allies that the U.S. is neither a good partner nor a reliable negotiating party," Rohani told parliament.

Trump once again asserted earlier this month that Iran is not "living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal, which he described as a "horrible agreement."

The accord with world powers gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear activities.

U.S. and UN watchdogs monitoring compliance with the agreement have found Iran has adhered to the deal.

However, the Trump administration has frequently charged that Tehran breaks the "spirit" of the agreement by continuing to test-launch ballistic missiles and rockets capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The United States has imposed several rounds of sanctions over the missile and rocket launches.

Iran maintains those launches are for self-defense and do not violate the deal.

With additional reporting by AFP and IRNA