Romanian Lawmakers Endorse Coalition Government, Ending Monthslong Deadlock

Romanian lawmakers have endorsed the coalition government of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority, ending a two-month political stalemate.

The parliament voted 318-126 in favor of the cabinet led by Ciuca on November 25. The minimum number of votes for the government to be approved was 235.

President Klaus Iohannis on November 22 nominated caretaker Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca, a 54-year-old retired army general, as prime minister-designate, in the latest push to end the political stalemate.

Ciuca will lead a coalition government composed of the ruling center-right National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR.

PNL pledged last week to install a cabinet by November 25.

Romania, one of the European Union's poorest members, has been in political paralysis since a PNL-led centrist coalition government fell apart in September, threatening an economic recovery and the fight against the deadliest surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Critics say that although nominally led by the Liberals, the leftist PSD, which is the single-largest party in parliament following general elections in December, will hold sway over the new government.

Ciuca was first nominated by Iohannis to form a minority Liberal government in October, but he gave up when it became clear that PNL would not be able to garner sufficient support in parliament.

Romania, which has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the 27-member EU, has been battling a rampant fourth wave of COVID-19 infections that saw at its peak last month with some 500 deaths per day in the country of 19 million.

Almost 1.8 million infections have been registered since the start of the pandemic and more than 55,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Romania.

