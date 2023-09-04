Romania 'Categorically' Denies Russian Drones Detonated on Romanian Territory

Russia launched a massive drone strike on a major Ukrainian grain-exporting port in the southern Odesa region early on September 4, damaging warehouses and production buildings along the Danube River just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hopes to revive a Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal.

Seventeen Russian drones were shot down by Ukraine's air-defense forces, according to Odesa regional Governor Oleg Kiper, who also said there were no civilian casualties.

"Unfortunately, there are also hits," Kiper wrote on Telegram. "In several settlements of the Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery, and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged."

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Russian drones had also detonated on the territory of neighboring Romania, a NATO member.

But Romanian officials rejected the claim, saying the Russian attack did not "generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters."

Russia targeted another major Danube port of Reni on September 3, injuring at least two people and damaging the port's infrastructure.

The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse in July of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe shipments through the Black Sea.

Russia has since increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, home to ports and infrastructure that are vital for the shipment of grain.

Moscow quit the deal complaining that its own food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles because of Western sanctions on Russia.

The deal, which Erdogan helped to negotiate, had kept Ukrainian grain exports flowing since last summer. Ukraine, a major grain producer, managed to export about 33 million tons of grain and other agricultural products by sea since summer 2022, thus securing global supply chains.

Erdogan's chief foreign policy and security adviser, Akif Cagatay Kilic, said that "the current status [of the grain deal] will be discussed at the summit" between the two presidents in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

“We are cautious, but we hope to achieve success," Kilic said in interview on the A Haber television channel.

"We play a leading role here," he said.

Erdogan has urged Moscow to lift the blockade, stressing the deal is essential for global food stability and ensuring security in the Black Sea region.

Ukraine claimed limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front -- the focus of its counteroffensive -- and took back territory near Bakhmut in the east.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol sector. Our forces had success near Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on state television on September 4.

Ukrainian forces had also captured three square kilometers of territory near the war-battered city of Bakhmut, she added.

In the capital, Kyiv, officials said there had been a fresh bomb threat against all schools and colleges in the city after a similar warning last week.

"Kyiv police again received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv," the city's military administration said on social media on September 4.

They told the public to keep calm, adding that police were taking necessary measures.

The first day back at school in Kyiv on September 1 was also marred by a bomb threat, but the military administration later said the information was not confirmed.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AFP