After Months Of Chaos And Controversy, Romanians Head To Polls To Elect President

Romanians go to the polls on May 18 to finally elect a new president after months of unprecedented political chaos that saw a previous election annulled and its front-runner subsequently banned from taking part.

The second-round run-off pits ultranationalist candidate George Simion against centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan.

Simion was drafted in as a replacement for Calin Georgescu, who was not allowed to run after he won a first round of voting in November. Romanian authorities annulled the results amid accusations of Russian meddling in the campaign.

New elections saw Simion build on Georgescu's success, as he scored some 41 percent support in the first round of voting on May 4. Dan was a distant second on nearly 21 percent.

Simion has been ahead in most polls conducted since then, though the most recent surveys put the candidates neck-and-neck.

In terms of powers, the president appoints the prime minister, subject to parliamentary approval, and represents Romania at NATO and EU summits. He can also wield the country's EU veto.

Who Is George Simion?

Simion is pledging to completely overturn Romania's politics, taking a Euroskeptic attitude within the European Union and ending support for Ukraine.

"Our position is…neutrality, not escalation, not supplying weapons, and perfect alignment with the policy of the Trump administration," he said on May 8.

Simion has also stressed ideological affiliation with "the MAGA movement" and posted a photo of himself online in a red baseball cap with the logo "Trump Save America."

The political affinity may be mutual, as Washington sharply criticized the decision to annul the first round of elections.

Simion has also riled Romania's neighbors. He has hinted at territorial claims on Ukraine and calls for union with Moldova, which has led to him being banned from entering both countries.

On May 19 a Moldovan court is set to reconsider his ban, which followed his arrest at a protest in the capital, Chisinau, in 2015.

A few years earlier, in 2011, he had a brush with the law in his own country, receiving a fine and six-month ban from entering soccer stadiums for racist chanting at a Romania-Bosnia match.

In December 2019, he co-founded the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) party, which is now the second-largest group in parliament. The party's website says it stands for Christian faith, low taxes, family values, and national sovereignty.

In 2023, former Moldovan Defense Minister Anatol Salaru alleged that Simion had secretly met with an agent of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Ukraine.

Simion has denied both this incident and the wider claim that he is pro-Russian. He recently lost a court case in which he sought to sue Salaru over the allegation.

His election manifesto includes items that many critics say do not fall within the presidential powers, such cheap housing.

He has also said he would appoint Georgescu as prime minister. Georgescu, 63, has called 38-year-old Simeon "my young protege."

Who Is The Other Candidate?

Nicusor Dan is not a member of any party, winning the race to be mayor of Bucharest as an independent -- and is now seeking to do the same for the presidency. The 55-year-old entered politics in 2015, pledging to fight corruption in the capital.

A mathematician, he gained his doctorate from the Sorbonne University in Paris in 1998 before returning to work at Romania's Mathematics Institute.

It was at this time he began campaigning as an activist on issues related to illegal construction, urban planning, and heritage protection.

After two failed runs to be mayor of Bucharest, Dan was elected in 2020 and then re-elected in 2024 – despite criticism for being a poor communicator while in office.

His decision to run for president raised eyebrows, given that he had only just been given a second term in charge of the capital. Dan explained the decision by referring to the political crisis that was engulfing Romania.

"We are in a moment of balance, the most difficult since 1989," he said, adding that "too many lies" had been told in the country's political life.

Dan said fighting corruption and interest groups would be a major issue for his presidency.

On foreign policy, Dan has spoken of keeping close relations with the United States while maintaining a consistently pro-EU stance.

Speaking after the first round of voting on May 4, Dan said the next round would be "a debate between a pro-Western direction for Romania and an anti-Western one."

It's a message that has so far resonated with educated voters in big cities, which leaves him facing an uphill battle in the second round.

He has had a chance to address voters during three televised debates this week, all of which Simion pulled out of.