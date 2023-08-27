News
Death Toll In Romania Explosion Raised To Two As Some Injured Are Transferred Abroad
The number of dead after two explosions rocked a fueling station in a suburb of Bucharest on August 26 has been raised to two, with 57 injured.
Among the injured, many of whom suffered severe burns, were 39 firefighters and four police officers, said the head of the emergency department, Raed Arafat.
Seven burn patients have been transferred to other European Union countries for treatment, he added. A military transport plane with two patients on board arrived in Milan, Italy.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook that he was “profoundly saddened” by the explosions, which he described as a “tragedy.”
Arafat said the station, which sold liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household appliances and some vehicles, had been operating without a license in Crevedia, a town about 20 kilometers northeast of Bucharest.
Crevedia Mayor Florin Petre told PROTV that the station had been closed down in 2020.
The building is owned by a company called SC Flagas, which is controlled by Ionut Doldurea, the son of the mayor of Caracal, a city about 75 kilometers west of the capital.
The first explosion touched off a massive fire, while a second explosion came later as rescue workers were battling the blaze.
A third tank full of LPG is reportedly still at the site. Although the blaze was extinguished overnight, firefighters continue to work at the site. More than 3,000 people were evacuated from the area.
It is not clear what caused the initial explosion, and an investigation has been opened.
There has been widespread public anger amid allegations of corruption and insufficient public oversight to ensure compliance with safety regulations.
In 2015, 64 people were killed in a blaze at a Bucharest nightclub caused by a fireworks display.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
More News
Russian Investigators Confirm Death Of Prigozhin In Plane Crash
Russia's Investigative Committee has said all 10 victims of an August 23 private-jet crash have been identified and correspond to the flight's manifest, confirming the death of Wagner mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin.
More to follow...
Ukraine's Usyk Retains Heavyweight Boxing Titles With Knockout Victory
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk successfully defended his world heavyweight boxing titles by knocking out Britain’s Daniel Dubois in the ninth round of a fight in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 26. The victory enabled Usyk to retain his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization, and International Boxing Federation titles. He has a perfect record of 21 wins in 21 bouts. Usyk landed several blows to Dubois’s head in the eighth round before securing victory in the ninth. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Reports Failed Russian Missile Strikes Amid Overnight National Air-Raid Alert
Ukraine destroyed four Russian cruise missiles as Kyiv declared a nationwide air-raid alert during the night of August 26-27, the country’s Air Force wrote on Telegram. Russia also reported two repelled drone strikes on its territory.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv municipal military administration, reported that all of the destroyed missiles were heading for the Kyiv area. The prosecutor’s office said two civilians were injured and an unspecified number of residential buildings were damaged by missile debris in the Kyiv region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Air Force said the missiles were launched from strategic bombers.
The air-raid warning was canceled at about 6 a.m. Kyiv time after about three hours.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on August 27 that it had shot down two drones during the night. One was shot down over the Bryansk region and a second over the city of Kursk. There were no reports of casualties, but the Kursk drone reportedly crashed into a residential building, the region’s governor wrote on Telegram.
The attacks in Russia came one day after a drone attack in the Moscow region caused three major airports to briefly suspend activities.
In a report issued on August 26, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive has “made further tactically significant gains” in the western part of the Zaporizhzhya region.
Kyiv’s forces were “advancing through what Ukrainian and U.S. sources suggest may be the most challenging series of prepared Russian defensive positions.”
The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing on August 27, reported “more than 40 combat clashes” across the country over the previous 24 hours.
“Ukraine continues to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and are entrenched at the achieved positions,” the military said referring to the Zaporizhzhya region city that Russia has occupied since March 2022.
Melitopol is a vital transit hub for Russian forces and a key link in its so-called “land bridge” between the occupied Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and the Russia-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine that border Russia.
With reporting by Interfax
One Dead, Dozens Injured In Bucharest Fueling Station Blasts
Two explosions at a fueling station in a suburb of Bucharest on August 26 killed at least one person and injured several others, including more than two dozen first responders, officials in the Romanian capital said.
The first explosion touched off a massive fire and prompted officials to implement an emergency protocol and warn people to stay away from the area of Crevedia, northeast of the city center.
The second explosion occurred after firefighters moved in to battle a blaze touched off by the first explosion. Officials said the total number of people injured was 46, including 26 firefighters who were injured in the second explosion.
Health Minister Alexandru Rafila confirmed the death of one person and referred to a possible second death. Officials said the death toll most likely will go up.
The explosions happened at a fueling station that provides liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in household appliances and as an alternative to gasoline and diesel in some vehicles.
Emergency situations official Raed Arafat said residents in an area with a radius of 750 meters around the station had been evacuated. One LPG tank was still at risk of exploding, he said.
The number of people evacuated was estimated at 3,000. The evacuation began after at least one private house caught fire, said Crevedia Mayor Florin Petre in an interview with broadcaster Digi24.
In addition to eight people injured in the first explosion, two people who worked in the area where the fire broke out were unaccounted for, Petre said in the interview.
Several ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, and an emergency unit was set up to provide first aid.
Some of the eight people who were injured in the first explosion suffered serious burns and were transported to three hospitals in Bucharest. Some victims were expected to be transferred abroad for treatment.
It is not clear what caused the explosions. There has been no mention of sabotage or that they were caused by an attack.
With reporting by Digi24 and AP
American Journalist Evan Gershkovich Appeals Extension Of Pretrial Detention In Russia
American journalist Evan Gershkovich has appealed a decision to extend his pretrial detention in Russia until the end of November, according to court documents. The Moscow City Court extended the custody order on August 24, drawing objections from U.S. government officials and Gershkovich's employer, The Wall Street Journal. The court’s website on August 26 showed that Gershkovich's defense team had filed an appeal. The court in June rejected his appeal of an earlier ruling to keep him behind bars until the end of August. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused of espionage. The White House and The Wall Street Journal have said Gershkovich was working and is a properly accredited journalist in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Two Ukrainian Combat Planes Collide West Of Kyiv, Killing Three Pilots
Two Ukrainian aircraft collided in midair while on a training mission over Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region, killing three pilots, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said on August 26.
The DBR said the two L-39 aircraft collided on August 25 in the sky over the region west of Kyiv.
The wreckage of the planes fell into the gardens of private houses about 300 meters apart, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service reported. No one on the ground was injured and there was no damage to houses. The military removed the last piece of the wreckage from the crash site at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on August 26.
The DBR has opened an investigation that will determine whether the planes were in good condition and whether all rules were followed prior to the flight. Specialists also will examine the so-called black boxes that record data about the planes’ movements and pilot reactions.
"It is too early to discuss details. Certainly, all circumstances will be clarified," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, noting that August 26 is Ukraine's Aviation Day.
Zelenskiy also said one of the pilots killed, Andriy Pilshchikov, who went by the call sign Juice, was a Ukrainian officer "who greatly helped our state."
He expressed condolences to all three pilots' friends and loved ones in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "The investigation is ongoing, and the truth will be revealed. Ukraine will never forget all those who defended its free sky," he added.
The Ukrainian Air Force said earlier that Pilshchikov, who had become well known after giving numerous interviews to international media in which he called for modern fighter jets to be provided to Ukraine, was one of the pilots killed.
"We express our condolences to the families of the victims. This is a painful and irreparable loss for all of us," the Air Force said on Telegram.
Pilshchikov, a major in the Ukrainian Air Force, "dreamed" about F-16s in the Ukrainian sky, said Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.
"Pilshchikov devoted his short but very bright life to combat aviation. He dreamed of F-16s in the Ukrainian sky! And he has done a tremendous job on this issue," said Ihnat on Facebook.
NATO countries Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway plan to send an undisclosed number of F-16 jets to Ukraine. Kyiv has said it needs the planes to bolster its dwindling fleet of Soviet-era jets as it carries on with a counteroffensive in the face of a significant Russian advantage over the skies of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Senior EU Official Calls On Russia To Renew Black Sea Grain Deal
A senior European Union official urged Russia on August 26 to renew a grain deal to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports, after Moscow quit the agreement last month. European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Russian restrictions on shipping of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea were creating problems not only for Kyiv but for many developing countries. Russia is using "grain as a weapon", said Dombrovskis, who is in India to participate in a Group of 20 trade ministers' meeting. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian, Japanese, Danish, And U.S. Crew Members Blast Off For Space Station
Four crew members from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on August 26. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule on August 27, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. A NASA astronaut was joined on the predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center by fliers from Denmark, Japan, and Russia. It was the first U.S. launch where every spacecraft seat was occupied by a different country -- until now, NASA had always included two or three of its own on its SpaceX taxi flights. A fluke in timing led to the assignments, officials said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Conducts Navy Exercises In The Barents Sea
Russia's Northern Fleet conducted navy exercises in the Barents Sea this month aimed at preventing the passage of unauthorized and foreign ships, the Interfax news agency reported on August 26. The destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov "practiced a case to repel the actions of a mock intruder vessel" in the sea in the Arctic Ocean off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia, Interfax reported, citing the Northern Fleet's press service. The drills began on August 10, Interfax said, without citing an end date. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Envoy Meets Family Of Iranian-German Imprisoned In Iran
A U.S. envoy for Iran met on August 25 with the family of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd, who was sentenced to death in February in Iran after being convicted of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing. Deputy Special Envoy Abram Paley posted a picture of himself with Sharmahd's son Shayan and daughter Gazelle on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "I welcomed the opportunity to meet with Jamshid Sharmahd’s family today. He should have never been detained in Iran, and we hope to see the day he is reunited with his loved ones," Paley wrote. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Ukraine's Kharkiv Region As Russia Reports More Drone Attacks
Two people were reported killed in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine on August 26, as Russia reported more drone strikes, including in the capital, Moscow.
The two civilians died when a shell hit a cafe in the village of Podoli in the eastern region of Kharkiv, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Podoli was occupied shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the village was retaken by Kyiv in a counteroffensive last September.
Russian forces have been attempting to push forward on the Kharkiv region front line in recent weeks. The Ukrainian Army has acknowledged fighting there has become more difficult but says it is holding the line.
In Russia, a drone strike was reported early August 26 in the Moscow region, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend operations at all three major airports in the Russian capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was destroyed by air defense systems over the Istrinsky district in the Moscow region, some 50 kilometers west of the Kremlin.
Moscow’s three major airports -- Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo -- suspended flights for a couple of hours, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
In the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defenses shot down a drone near the village of Kupino, with no reported damage or casualties.
The latest reported aerial strikes in Russia come a day after multiple drone attacks were reported in Russian-occupied Crimea and inside Russia.
Meanwhile, more than 38 combat clashes took place at the front during the day on August 26, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said.
In addition to the combat clashes, Russian forces launched three missile strikes and 34 air strikes and fired 34 rockets from salvo systems at Ukrainian troop positions, the General Staff said in a statement.
Ukrainian troops are continuing with an offensive operation in the area of the the strategic southern city of Melitopol and "are entrenched at the achieved boundaries" carrying out countermeasures, the statement said.
"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made two strikes on control points, 10 strikes on personnel concentration areas, and two strikes on the enemy's antiaircraft missile systems," the General Staff said.
The General Staff said earlier that up to 1,500 Russian soldiers arrived on August 23 in Osypenko, a village in an area of the southern Zaporizhzhya region occupied by Russian invading forces.
In other news, Ukrainian Defense Oleksiy Reznikov expressed confidence that Germany will soon supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles.
Reznikov did not specify when he expected the cruise missiles, "But I don't think it will take a whole year," he said in published comments on August 26.
Ukraine has been demanding Taurus cruise missiles for some time. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far been reluctant to provide them amid fears they could also reach Russian territory.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told German media this week that "technical details" still need to be clarified.
Germany has already provided Kiev with several weapons systems, including the modern Iris-T air defense system.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Fugitive Bulgarian Businessman Returns, Immediately Detained By Sofia Authorities
Gaming czar Vassil Bozhkov, 67, was detained upon his return to Bulgaria from self-imposed exile, the Sofia prosecutor’s office said on August 25. Bozhkov left for Dubai three years ago after 18 charges were filed against him, including extortion and attempted bribery. Bozhkov’s lawyer confirmed his client had been detained but declined to say whether the wealthy businessman had made a deal with authorities, saying only that he wanted to clear his name. Bozhkov earlier said he was ready to return to Bulgaria as a “protected witness” to testify against former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whom he accused of blackmailing him for several years. Britain and the United States have sanctioned Bozhkov on corruption allegations. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
U.S. Official Urges North Macedonia To Press Forward On Reforms
A top U.S. diplomat urged North Macedonia’s government and opposition to move forward on constitutional changes that would help the small Western Balkan nation its effort to join the European Union. During a visit to Skopje, Gabriel Escobar, deputy assistant secretary for Balkan policy, told Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevsk, opposition leader Hristijan Mickosk, and others that “the European Union and the United States need you -- you are a strategic partner and close friend,” and called on them to make the “difficult decisions that will make a brighter future.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Iranian Bar Associations Protest Government Moves They Say Will Erode Their Power
Lawyers in several Iranian provinces have staged demonstrations against recent decisions made by the Islamic Consultative Assembly that they say go against the country's judicial foundation.
At a gathering outside their respective bar association buildings on August 24, the lawyers said a parliamentary resolution obliging them to adhere to the directives of the Economic Ministry's Regulatory Board without being able to challenge the changes via the Administrative Justice Court is "inconsistent with the nation's fundamental rights and an infringement on the Bar Association's autonomy."
The resolution "breaches the principle of separation of powers and is at odds with the overarching judicial policies of the nation," the bar associations said, adding an appeal has been launched with the Guardians Council to overturn the decision.
According to official statements from the Iranian Bar Association, the lawyers also have urged senior figures from the three branches of government and the Supreme Supervisory Board of the Expediency Discernment Council to address the "unconstitutional and unlawful elements of the resolution."
A petition supporting the bar associations has gathered more than 19,000 signatures in under 48 hours.
Ali Pezeshki, the Zanjan Bar Association's leader, pointed out that the parliamentary assembly's reconciliation commission has shifted the power to issue, renew, and revoke advocacy licenses from the associations to the Economic Ministry.
The Bar Association, Iran's oldest legal body, has faced persistent pressure from both governmental agencies and the judiciary over the past four decades. Its autonomy and powers have been steadily eroded by a series of legislative measures.
Since the unrest following Mahsa Amini’s death last September, at least 129 lawyers have faced "judicial encounters," according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA). This includes both arrests and summonses for a variety of reasons, ranging from practicing their profession to expressing views on social media.
The HRA said that 55 lawyers have been arrested, 70 have been summoned, and numerous others have faced judicial and security confrontations since the protests began. However, the recent wave of summoning lawyers to sign a "commitment" and express regret for the protests suggests an escalation in the crackdown on the legal profession.
The Islamic republic's judiciary has been restricting access to protester cases, often only accepting representation from lawyers approved by the head of the judiciary. However, independent lawyers have sometimes managed to overturn heavy sentences, such as the death penalty, during the appeal stage.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkish Foreign Minister Says 'No Alternative' To Ukraine-Russia Grain Deal During Kyiv Visit
KYIV -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Kyiv that there is “no alternative” to the original Ukraine-Russia grain deal that was brokered by his country and the United Nations but which collapsed after Moscow pulled out of the agreement last month.
“We know alternative routes are being sought [for grain shipments], but we see no alternative to the original initiative because they carry risks," Fidan told reporters on August 25 after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the Ukrainian capital.
"Revitalizing this initiative is a priority for Turkey," Fidan added.
The comments follow remarks by some Western allies suggesting the possibility of establishing alternative ways of ensuring the export of Ukrainian grain, including the “possibilities of railway transportation and the capacities of the ports of individual NATO member states."
The deal initially allowed Ukraine to ship grain through blockaded ports on the Black Sea. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement last month and began attacking Ukrainian port and grain facilities.
Many world leaders expressed concerns that interruption of the grain deal would raise prices and cause further food insecurity, especially in poorer nations, including some in Africa and others such as Haiti.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 3 took aim at Russia in a speech to the UN Security Council, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Shmyhal earlier said he and Fidan had discussed the crucial grain deal, along with overall trade and economic issues between the two nations, during the Kyiv talks.
Shmyhal wrote on Telegram that the two sides also discussed plans for future restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure after the ongoing Russian invasion is over, as well as "other joint projects."
"We are looking forward to a brisk finalization of all the procedures regarding the acquisition of the [previously agreed] free-trade agreement. We discussed in detail the issue of global food security. In that regard, we have a fruitful dialogue with Turkey, and we count on further cooperation," Shmyhal wrote.
Ukraine and Turkey agreed to the free-trade deal when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kyiv in early February 2022, three weeks before Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Shmyhal also expressed thanks to Ankara for its support of Zelenskiy's efforts to end Russia's unprovoked war while reasserting Kyiv’s position that Ukrainian-Russian peace talks are only possible after the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Ankara has attempted to maintain relations with both Kyiv and Moscow following Russia's invasion, both on political and economic issues.
Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity and stressed the importance of the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports and the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure.
Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to Turkey for its role last month in returning to Ukraine five commanders of the Azov Battalion taken prisoner by Russia during the brutal struggle for the city of Mariupol early in the war that culminated with a long, bloody holdout at the Azovstal steel plant.
The commanders had been handed over to Turkey by Russia, and their released angered the Kremlin, which said the return violated an agreement “on the exchange of prisoners.”
Kyiv and Moscow had previously agreed that the five commanders, who were taken prisoner when Russia captured the port city of Mariupol, would remain in Turkey until the end of the war.
Putin Will Not Travel To India For G20 Summit Next Month
Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t travel to India for the G20 summit on September 9-10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 25. Peskov said Putin is concentrating on the “special military operation” -- what the Kremlin calls its invasion of Ukraine. Putin has an outstanding arrest warrant issued in his name by the UN's International Criminal Court (ICC), although India, like the United States, China, and Russia, is not a signatory nation. Putin also didn't travel to Indonesia for the G20 summit last year in the face of boycott threats by several countries if he did attend amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Estonia PM Under Pressure To Quit Over Husband's Russia Ties
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on August 25 faced pressure to resign amid reports that her husband has part ownership in a company that has kept operations in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine. Two major Estonian newspapers called on her to resign and two opinion polls found a majority of respondents thought she should step down. Kallas has said she doesn’t believe her husband's companies have done anything wrong, while her husband said he was selling his stake in the company in question. Kallas has regularly urged European businesses to cut ties with Moscow. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lukashenka Says 'Core' Of Wagner Fighters Will Remain In Belarus
Belarus's authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka said the “core” of the Wagner mercenary group -- about 10,000 fighters -- will remain in his country in his first comments since the presumed death of the organization’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a suspicious plane crash in Russia. "Wagner lived. Wagner is living. And Wagner will live in Belarus. The core remains here," he said in comments reported by the Belarusian state news agency BelTA on August 25. "As long as we need this unit, they will live and work with us." Following Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny in late June against the Russian military, Lukashenka helped broker a deal that supposedly guaranteed the Russian mercenary leader’s safety and allowed his fighters to relocate to Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service,click here.
EU Parliament Member Urges Kyrgyz Compliance With Sanctions Against Russia
The European Parliament's Foreign Committee chair David McAllister has urged Kyrgyzstan to ensure compliance with international sanctions against Russia amid growing concerns countries in Central Asia are being used to bypass the measures.
"International sanctions are aimed not at Kyrgyzstan but at aggressor countries such as Russia and Belarus. We understand Kyrgyzstan's situation and its involvement in organizations like the Eurasian Economic Community (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)," McAllister said during a visit to Bishkek on August 24, where he met with President Sadyr Japarov.
"However, we condemn any country's efforts to evade these sanctions, including the illicit export and import of goods on the sanctions list," he added.
The European Union (EU) has expressed concerns about the increasing demand for EU products from Russia's neighboring countries, including Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as other nations maintaining trade relationships with Moscow, such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and China.
In response to Russia's actions in initiating the war in Ukraine, the European Union, the United States, and several other countries have imposed sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Signs the sanctions were being circumventedprompted the United States in July to introduce further sanctions that target 18 individuals and over 120 entities located in both Russia and Kyrgyzstan. These sanctions were designed to hinder Moscow's access to products and technology supporting Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine.
Among the entities were several based in Kyrgyzstan that the U.S. Treasury Department identified as intermediaries facilitating the provision of foreign-made electronics and technologies to Russia. These recent sanctions add to the broader international measures imposed on Russia.
Uzbek President Appoints His Daughter To Position In His Office
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoev appointed his 38-year-old daughter, Saida Mirziyoeva, as an assistant to the president, on August 25, the official Telegram channel of the Uzbek president said. The practice of appointing relatives to influential state positions is common in authoritarian Central Asian nations. In Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdymukhammedov succeeded his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov. In Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon's eldest son, Rustam Emomali, holds key positions, including chairman of the parliament's upper chamber and mayor of Dushanbe. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Putin Signs Decree Obliging Paramilitary Fighters To Swear Oath To Russian Flag
Two days after the presumed death of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree obliging paramilitary troops to swear an oath to Russia's national flag. The decree applies to all members of volunteer formations -- a term used by officials to describe mercenary groups, as they are officially outlawed in the country. The decree comes two months after Prigozhin-led Wagner troops held a short-lived mutiny against the country's top military officials in what was the biggest threat to Putin’s almost 24 years in power.
Russian Pensioner Arrested For Carrying A Blue And Yellow Bouquet
Moscow police arrested a pensioner with a yellow-and-blue flower bouquet on August 24, saying he violated an order on holding rallies, Telegram channel Ostorojno Moskva (Caution Moscow) said. The 64-year-old pensioner, identified as Alexander M., was fined 30,000 rubles ($317) after showing up at Ukrainian monument dressed in a blue sweatshirt and yellow trousers -- Ukraine's national colors -- while carrying the bouquet. Since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian authorities have cracked down on people wearing symbols honoring Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service. click here.
Russian Ultra-Nationalist Detained In Finland On Ukraine's Request
Finnish media reports on August 25 said police have detained Yan Petrovsky, a Russian ultra-nationalist and former commander of the Rusich saboteur group that fights alongside of Russia's armed forces against Ukraine. According to the reports, Petrovsky is wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of committing war crimes in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014-2015. The Russian Embassy in Helsinki said it had been informed about "detention of a Russian national at Kyiv's request." The United States and the European Union sanctioned Rusich and its commanders for taking part in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Four Latvians Detained For Allegedly Spying For Russia
Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) said on August 25 that it had detained four Latvian nationals on suspicion of spying for Russia's Federal Security Service. Three were sent to pretrial detention, while the fourth was ordered not to leave the country and to report to investigators if he decides to change permanent address. According to the VDD, the men are suspected of "carrying out activities aimed against freedom of actions, immunity, economic, social, and physical safety of other individuals." The detentions came after investigators searched 14 sites and confiscated an unspecified number of documents and information. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Prigozhin Presumed Dead After Wagner Plane Crashes With No Survivors North Of Moscow2
'Ukraine Has Retaken The Initiative From The Enemy,' Says Former Top NATO Officer Di Paola3
Russia Reinforcing Troops Ahead Of Renewed Offensive In 'Tense' East, Ukrainian General Says4
Ukraine Counteroffensive Slogs Forward. The West Frets.5
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day6
After Figure Skating Star's Nationality Switch, Will Russia's Loss Be Kazakhstan's Gain?7
Two Ukrainian Combat Planes Collide West Of Kyiv, Killing Three Pilots8
One Dead, Dozens Injured In Bucharest Fueling Station Blasts9
Russian Elite, Nationalists On Notice After Prigozhin's Presumed Death10
Satellite Images Show Wagner Camp In Belarus Being Dismantled
Subscribe