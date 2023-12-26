Fire At Romanian Guesthouse Kills 5

FEODOSIA, Ukraine -- Ukraine's air force hit a major naval port on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and claimed a Russian naval landing ship docked there was destroyed.

Ukraine’s military said in a post to Telegram on December 26 that tactical aviation units fired cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia, on the eastern side of the Black Sea peninsula, around 3 a.m. local time, hitting the ship, the Novocherkassk.

Explosions reverberated throughout the city, waking up residents, setting off car alarms, and breaking storefront and building windows some distance away from the port.

The commander of Ukraine’s air force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said in a post on Telegram that “Russia’s naval fleet is getting smaller,” and suggested that Ukrainian jets were involved, but gave no other details.

“There will be no Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea,” Andriy Yermak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a post to Telegram.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that the Novocherkassk had been damaged by a Ukrainian missile, but gave no other information. The Kremlin said that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had briefed President Vladimir Putin on the strike, a possible indication of the seriousness of the attack.

“An enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area. The port area is cordoned off. At this moment, explosions have stopped and the fire has been contained,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of the Crimea region, said in a post to Telegram.

He said one person was killed, and two others wounded in the attack. He gave no further information.

Unverified photos and videos showed fireballs climbing into the night sky, accompanied by an enormous shockwave. Photographs taken by a correspondent for Crimea Realities, a regional desk of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, showed broken windows on several buildings along the city’s waterfront embankment.

If confirmed, the destruction of the Novocherkassk would be the latest embarrassing blow to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, which had been forced to curtail some of its operations in and around Crimea after a series of strikes by missiles and maritime drones.

It would also be the second time that the ship was damaged in a Ukrainian strike. In March 2022, about a month after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces hit the port of Berdyansk, on the Sea of Azov, sinking another landing ship, the Saratov, and damaging the Novocherkassk.

In September, Ukraine used British-supplied cruise missiles to hit another Russian landing ship and a submarine undergoing repairs a dry dock facility near Sevastopol, a major port on the western side of the peninsula. Both ships were believed to be heavily damaged, as was the dry dock.

That, plus another missile strike on a Black Sea naval headquarters building, forced the Russian fleet to pull back many of its ships, to port further away.

The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Navy, the Moskva, sank in April 2022, after being hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile, killing an unknown number of sailors. The ship’s loss was a major victory for Ukraine, which has lost control of much of its Black Sea coastline over the course of the Russian invasion.

Elsewhere, Russia’s military claimed the capture of the eastern town of Maryinka, which would potentially open up a new corridor for advancing in the Donetsk region. Shoigu was shown in a televised meeting on December 25 telling Putin about the town’s purported capture.

Kyiv, however, disputed the claim, saying its troops had repelled three “unsuccessful attacks” near the ruined and nearly deserted community.

If Russia's claims about taking the town are confirmed, it would be one of Moscow's most significant battlefield gains since May.

The fighting came as Ukraine for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25, as the Roman Catholic Church and Protestant denominations do, instead of on the traditional Orthodox Christian date of January 7.

Zelenskiy signed a law in July moving the official holiday as a way to “abandon Russian heritage” following Moscow's February 2022 invasion.

The switch brings Ukraine's Orthodox worshippers in line with the country's Catholics, who have a much smaller presence in the country’s spiritual life compared with Orthodox Christians.

Ukraine also claimed on December 25 that it had downed another two Russian jets, one near the occupied Azov port of Mariupol. There was no confirmation of the downing, which followed earlier reports of three Russian warplanes being shot down.

Ukraine also announced that it had received $1.34 billion in financing, mostly through the World Bank -- funds that will be partially used to compensate social programs for monies lost to security and defense financial needs.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Reuters