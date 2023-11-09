News
- By dpa
Germany Deploys Fighter Jets To Romania For Air Protection
The German Air Force will be involved in protecting NATO's southeastern flank of NATO with Eurofighter aircraft starting at the end of the month. A preliminary deployment was due to take off for Romania on November 9, security sources told the dpa news agency in Berlin. The plan is to send four Eurofighters and around 80 soldiers, who will take up positions at a military airfield near Constanta on the Black Sea. The deployment is being carried out at the request of NATO partner Romania. Ukrainian ports on the Danube along the border with Romania have recently come under drone attack.
Russia Launched Two Missile Strikes On Ukraine Overnight, Ukrainian Authorities Say
Russia launched two missile strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said early on November 9, without giving details, as air raid alerts were declared in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions. Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region separately said that one Russian missile was shot down over the region by Ukrainian air defenses. The latest strikes came a day after at least five civilians were killed by Russian shelling in eastern and southeastern Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia's Unprovoked Invasion Of Ukraine Taking Huge Toll On Children's Education, Says Rights Watchdog
Russia's war on Ukraine has had a huge negative impact on children's welfare and education, with thousands of schools and kindergartens being destroyed and millions of young people being denied access to education, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report and video released on November 9.
The 71-page report, titled Tanks On The Playground, says that Ukrainian government figures show that 3,790 educational facilities have been destroyed or damaged across Ukraine since February 24, 2022, when Russia unleashed its unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The report, which focuses on the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mykolayiv regions of Ukraine, has found that schools and kindergartens were targeted by air strikes, shelling, and even cluster bombs -- a type of munition that has been banned by 112 countries because of its devastating effect on civilians. Russia and Ukraine are not among the countries that banned them.
Furthermore, the HRW report says, Russian troops have regularly looted and pillaged the Ukrainian educational facilities that fell under their control -- an act that is considered a war crime.
“Ukrainian children have paid a high price in this war because attacks on education are attacks on their future,” said Hugh Williamson, the director of HRW's Europe and Central Asia division.
“The international community should condemn the damage and destruction of schools in Ukraine and looting by Russian forces,” Williamson said at the launch of the report.
HRW compiled documentation at 50 education facilities in the four regions, interviewing almost 90 school officials, local officials, and eye witnesses to military operations.
The report says that occupying Russian forces stripped occupied educational facilities of almost everything -- computers, televisions, interactive whiteboards, and even eating systems, while systematically destroying whatever had not been looted and writing on walls hateful graffiti directed at Ukrainians.
“Most countries around the world, including European Union and NATO members, have pledged to protect education from attack, and they should help Ukraine achieve that goal," Williamson said. "Ukraine's children have the same right to education as children everywhere, and despite the war this crucial right should be protected.”
The report calls on international donors and humanitarian agencies to back the Ukrainian government's efforts to rebuild schools as soon as possible.
U.S. Launches Air Strike On Site In Syria Linked To Iranian-Backed Militants
The United States launched an air strike on November 8 on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said. The strike by two U.S. F-15 fighter jets was on a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. This is the second time in less than two weeks that the United States has bombed facilities used by militant groups.
U.S. Transportation Chief Visits Ukraine, Names New Infrastructure Adviser
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv on November 8. Robert Mariner will serve as transportation adviser to Ukraine. He previously served as an adviser to the transportation counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. Buttigieg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other senior government officials during his visit to the Ukranian capital. "Transportation is critically important to Ukraine's ability to import goods and to export Ukrainian products," Buttigieg told reporters.
17-Year-Old Taken From Ukraine Last Year Received Draft Summons From Russian Military, Lawyer Says
Russia’s Military Commissariat has sent a letter to a 17-year-old boy who was taken to Russia last year from the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol informing him that he must register for military service, a lawyer for the teenager and his guardian in Russia said.
Bohdan Yermokhin, who was placed under guardianship in Russia after being taken from Mariupol, received the letter from the Military Commissariat, said lawyer Kateryna Bobrovska, who says she represents Yermokhin in Ukraine.
Irina Rudnytska, Yermokhin's official guardian in Russia, also confirmed the information to the BBC.
Yermokhin, who takes a pro-Ukrainian position and wants to go home, will soon turn 18 and, according to Russian law, may be subject to conscription into the army. But it is not clear that he would be required to serve because he is a college student and has a deferment.
The Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service that Yermokhin is not in danger of being drafted because of the deferment.
She also said that the teenager could return to Ukraine if he wished, adding that his sister is to pick him up next week. According to Lvova-Belova, documents for his departure are being prepared.
Bobrovska, however, said Yermokhin was received by Lvova-Belova in late August and was forced to write a statement that he wants to stay in Russia until he comes of age.
Bobrovska said that after Yermokhin’s 18th birthday in December he may be drafted into the Russian armed forces.
"Most likely, he will be sent to serve in the Russian Army," Bobrovska said.
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, lived with a foster family in Mariupol, where he studied at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School.
Shortly after the city was occupied by Russian troops in 2022, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and transferred to a foster family in the Moscow region.
Both Rudnytska and Yermokhin’s adoptive mother, whose family raised the boy before he entered college, independently told the BBC that Yermokhin currently has only a Russian passport. This allows the Russian state to consider him for the draft. However, international humanitarian law does not recognize "passporting carried out by Russia, based on the fact of occupation."
Ukraine views Yermokhin as a Ukrainian citizen and any attempt to draft him by the Russian Military Commissariat as illegal.
Yermokhin has repeatedly stated that he wants to return to Ukraine. In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was caught by Russian security forces near the border and detained. Russian authorities said that as a minor he could not decide for himself where to live.
Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children, insisted that what happened was a provocation and that Yermokhin was lured to the territory of Ukraine “with the help of manipulation and threats."
He has not commented on the incident but has expressed his support for Ukraine on social media.
“I just want to go home…. When a shell flies, my hatred for the enemy flies in response. And with every tear of Ukrainians it intensifies.”
U.S. Regulator Fines Major U.S. Bank For Discriminating Against Armenian Americans
Citigroup intentionally discriminated against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on November 8. The bureau said some bank employees argued internally that Armenian Americans were more likely to commit fraud and alleged that they were affiliated with organized crime. The CFPB also found that Citigroup employees were trained to avoid approving applications with surnames ending in yan or ian -- suffixes indicating Armenian last names. Under the order, Citigroup will pay $24.5 million in fines and $1.4 million in remedies to impacted customers. (AP)
Iranian Security Agents 'Violently' Arrested At Least 9 Baha'i Followers Amid Crackdown
Iran has arrested at least nine more members of the Baha’i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, and raided the homes of 20 Baha’i families in the western Iranian city of Hamadan, sources told RFERL’s Radio Farda, the latest in a series of acts by the government against the faith's followers.
Eyewitnesses described the searches conducted by the "armed" security forces as "violent." According to Radio Farda's sources, personal electronic devices, religious books and photographs, and, in some cases, cash belonging to the households searched were also seized.
The source said no information on the reason for the arrests or the whereabouts of the detained has been released. Officials have not commented on the situation.
Earlier this month, the Baha'i International Community reported a rising wave of persecution against the group, with 36 attacks in cities including Isfahan and Yazd. Additionally, 26 Baha'is, including 16 women, have been sentenced to a total of 126 years in prison, mainly for "promoting" the Baha'i faith.
The Islamic republic of Iran does not recognize the Baha'i faith, and judicial authorities have repeatedly labeled Baha'i followers as "spies and enemies," issuing death sentences, arrests, and imprisonments, while also denying them education and business opportunities.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where the faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic republic was established in 1979, at least 200 Baha'i have been executed, or arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from pursuing higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Since nationwide protests began in 2022, there has been a significant increase in the summonsing and detention of Baha'i citizens.
Iran's judiciary last month said it closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith.”
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Azerbaijan Marks Third Anniversary Of Victory In 44-Day Karabakh War
XANKENDI, Azerbaijan -- Azerbaijan has marked the third anniversary of its victory in the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, when Azerbaijani forces took control over a chunk of the breakaway region mostly populated by Armenians and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenian separatists’ control since the 1990s.
Military parades were held on November 8 in Baku, Karabakh's capital, Xankendi (known as Stepanakert in Armenian), and other cities across the country to mark the date. The celebrations came less than two months after Azerbaijani forces took control over the whole Karabakh region in a one-day military operation in mid-September.
President Ilham Aliyev visited Xankendi to observe the military parade there.
"We have met all our objectives, but from now on army-building will remain one of the priority issues for us. Everyone must know about it," Aliyev said, adding that his country "does not need a new war" with Armenia.
Trophy military equipment and vehicles captured by Azerbaijani forces from Armenian troops were shown at the parade.
The 2021 war was the second that Azerbaijan and Armenia fought in the last three decades over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Nagorno-Karabakh, however, was recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan.
Although Baku called on ethnic Armenians to stay in Karabakh after what it called the "restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty" in September, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians, most of the region's ethnic Armenian population, fled to Armenia.
The Armenian government has officially stated several times that Yerevan recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijani authorities detained several ethnic Armenian leaders of the once-breakaway region after the separatist government announced that it would dissolve the unrecognized republic by January 1, 2024. They are being held in Baku on charges of separatism.
Putin Calls For Closer Russia-China Cooperation On Defense Technologies, Including Military Satellites
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a senior Chinese military official on November 8 that Moscow and Beijing should expand their cooperation on military satellites and other prospective defense technologies. Putin spoke in televised remarks at the start of his meeting with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. Putin emphasized the importance of developing closer military links, noting that cooperation in high-tech spheres now takes priority. “I mean space, including high-orbit assets, and new prospective types of weapons that will ensure strategic security of both Russia and the People's Republic of China,” Putin said.
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Has Plan To Continue Fighting After Slow Counteroffensive
Ukraine has a plan to continue fighting against Russian forces despite the difficulty of its ongoing counteroffensive and a shift in the focus of Western leaders, who are now dealing with the conflict in the Middle East. Speaking in an interview by video link at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces would still try to deliver a result on the battlefield this year, and that he was sure they would be successful.
Ukrainian Court Sentences In Absentia Russia-Appointed Governor Of Kherson Region For Treason
The Malynovskiy district court in the Ukrainian city of Odesa said on November 8 that it had sentenced in absentia the Russia-appointed governor of Ukraine's Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, to 15 years in prison on charges of high treason, collaboration with occupying Russian authorities, and justification of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The 67-year-old Ukrainian politician joined the Russian side after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russian occupying forces currently control a part of the Kherson region. In August last year, Saldo was hospitalized with some reports saying he may have been poisoned.
Tajik, Iranian Presidents Discuss Bilateral Ties In Dushanbe
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held talks in Dushanbe on November 8 to discuss bilateral ties, the Tajik presidential press service said. The two signed several documents, including an agreement on visa-free visits between citizens of the two countries, which share a common language, as well as memorandums of understanding on transportation, free economic zones, and joint efforts against illegal drug-trafficking. Raisi's visit was seen by many as a fence-mending move, as Tajik-Iranian ties have been frosty in recent years over Dushanbe's 2015 decision to ban the opposition Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Family Says French Traveler Sentenced By Iranian Court To 5 Years In Prison
Iran has sentenced French national Louis Arnaud, whose family says he was traveling in the country as a tourist, to five years in prison on national-security charges.
Arnaud's mother said in a statement on November 8 that her son's trial was held at the Revolutionary Court without him having a lawyer present. A statement from his family added that the 36-year-old banking consultant and "passionate traveler" was innocent of the charges.
“The accusations made against him, namely propaganda and undermining the security of the Iranian state, are completely unfounded,” Sylvie Arnaud said in the statement.
Neither Iranian officials nor the country's media have confirmed the conviction and sentence.
Arnaud was arrested on September 28, 2022 after a trip that saw him crossing through Italy, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia before heading south into neighboring Iran.
While he entered the country at a time when it was being roiled by nationwide protests demanding better living conditions and more freedoms, Arnaud's family said he had "kept a distance" from the unrest.
Iran is currently holding three other French nationals -- Cecile Kohler, Jacques Paris, and a third unidentified person -- and has attempted to link them to the protests and discredit the demonstrations by saying they were being fomented by Western governments.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre called Arnaud's conviction and violations of his basic human rights "unacceptable.”
She called for his "immediate release, as well as that of all French people arbitrarily detained in Iran."
At least a dozen foreign-passport holders are currently thought to be detained in Iran.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Noted Kazakh Activist Jailed After Being Tagged In Social Media Post She Didn't Write
Kazakh rights activist Sanavar Zakirova told RFE/RL on November 8 that an Astana court sentenced her to 15 days in jail for "online calls for unsanctioned rallies." The charge stems from a Facebook post last month calling for a protest rally. Zakirova insists that she was tagged in the post but did not write it. Another activist, Makhabbat Qusaiynova, told the court that she authored the post, but the judge ignored her statement. Zakirova, an outspoken critic of the government, has been sentenced to several jail terms in recent years. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Activists Say Nobel Winner Mohammadi Finally Allowed Hospital Visit After Launching Hunger Strike
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a hospital for urgent medical care after she launched a hunger strike to protest moves by prison officials to twice block her access to hospital care because she would not wear a head scarf.
Two activists close to Mohammadi said in separate social-media posts on November 8 that the Nobel laureate was now hospitalized and being examined by doctors after her state of health earlier in the week was said to be "unfavorable."
Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said earlier this week that despite the "50 percent occlusion of two heart vessels" and an order from the prison doctor to "immediately send" Mohammadi to the hospital, Evin prison authorities "refused" to release his wife for proper medical care.
"Fortunately, today Narges Mohammadi was sent to the hospital for medical examinations," said Alieh Motalebzadeh, a photo journalist and women's rights activist on X, formerly Twitter.
Added Alireza Khoshpat: "My wife, Zahra Tohidi, informed me in a call from Evin prison that fortunately Narges Mohammadi was sent to a hospital outside the prison this morning for treatment."
Tohidi and Khoshpat were both arrested in September 2022 during the "Women, life, freedom" protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
After being released on bail at the end of 2022, Tohidi was charged again and subsequently sentenced to five years -- some of which was later changed to a suspended sentence -- in Evin prison for "assembly and collusion against national security."
Mohammadi's family announced on November 6 that she had launched a hunger strike after being denied access to a hospital even though the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison showed Mohammadi "is in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care."
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, life, freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Rahmani said last week that the Nobel award had ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.
He also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, life, freedom" protests.
"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting it had been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by the authorities as a "fugitive accused" is prohibited from speaking with his wife.
On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the prison system.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Activist Missing In Georgia May Be In Russian Custody
A group of Russian lawyers and rights defenders known as Pervy Otdel (First Unit) said on November 8 that Rafail Shepelev, a member of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement, who disappeared last month in Georgia, may be in custody in Russia on terrorism charges. Russia labelled Artpodgotovka as extremist and banned it in 2017. Shepelev has resided in Georgia since 2021 and did not plan to return to Russia, Pervy Otdel said. Last week, another Russian activist, Lev Skoryakin, was discovered in a Moscow detention center after he went missing in Kyrgyzstan in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Finland Says Informed Russia About Baltic Gas-Pipeline Probe
Finland has informed Russia about its investigation into the damage on October 7 to the subsea Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland, the Finnish foreign minister said on November 8. Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told a news conference Russia had not asked for Finland's help in investigating the damage to a Russian telecommunications cable that happened the same night. Russian state company Rostelekom on November 7 said a fiber-optic cable linking St. Petersburg and Russia's Kaliningrad exclave was damaged at the same time that a Chinese ship passed over it, and that repairs were now ongoing.
Britain Targets Russian Gold, Oil Sectors In New Sanctions
Britain on November 8 imposed sanctions on 29 individuals and entities in Russia's gold and oil sectors, as it targets the Kremlin's finances supporting the war in Ukraine. Those sanctioned include a United Arab Emirates-based network that Britain said was responsible for channelling more than $300 million in gold revenues to Russia. Britain also imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest gold producers, Nord Gold Plc and Highland Gold Mining Ltd, as well as oligarchs Vladislav Sviblov and Konstantin Strukov. The latest sanctions are meant to block individuals and entities from helping Russia evade the impact of international sanctions, Britain said.
New Slovak Government Rejects Final Military Aid Package For Ukraine
Slovakia's new government on November 8 rejected a previously drafted plan to donate rockets and ammunition to Ukraine, following through on a pledge by incoming Prime Minister Robert Fico to halt military aid to Kyiv as it fights a Russian invasion. The aid package included 140 KUB air-defense-system rockets, more than 5,000 pieces of 125 mm cannon ammunition and 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition, according to the deal that had been put forward by the NATO country's caretaker government before it handed over power last month. Fico's government rejected the package at a cabinet meeting.
Prosecutors Seek Eight Years For Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest
Prosecutors in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, have asked a court to sentence to eight years in prison an artist who was arrested last year for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Aleksandra Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced price tags in a supermarket in late March with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, intolerance to gluten, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
However, Judge Aleksandr Gladyshev ruled that Skochilenko was fit to serve a prison term in case of her conviction and to be transferred to prison, while the process of transferring convicts in Russia, known as "etap," involves “vagonzaks” -- trains specifically designed for prisoners.
Such trains have caged compartments for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards.
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to support peace.
Earlier this year, Skochilenko's defense team asked linguist Svetlana Drugoveiko-Dozhanskaya to analyze the texts on the pieces of paper and the expert concluded that they did not carry false information about Russia's armed forces.
Shortly after her testimony in the courtroom, Drugoveiko-Dozhanskaya was fired from her job at the St. Petersburg State University for what was officially announced as "an immoral misdeed."
In early March 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
That includes a prohibition on calling it a war. Moscow officially calls it a "spcial military operation."
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by Rotonda
Moscow-Backed Separatist Figure In Occupied Luhansk Killed In Car Bombing
Mikhail Filiponenko, a member of the regional assembly in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing, his son said on November 8.
No further details were immediately available.
Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence claimed responsibility for what it called the "liquidation of a war criminal."
"A special operation to eliminate the executioner Filiponenko was implemented together with representatives of the resistance movement," the directorate said in a statement on Telegram, adding that "hunting continues" and "all war criminals and collaborators will get a just retaliation."
Filiponenko was a former head of Moscow-backed separatist troops in Luhansk and had represented the Luhansk separatists at the cease-fire monitoring center in the region before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
He reportedly survived another assassination attempt on February 21 last year, three days before the invasion.
Kremlin-backed separatist leaders of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk at the time asked Russian President Vladimir to recognize the two regions' independence from Ukraine.
Russian lawmakers in mid-February 2022 also called on Putin to recognize separatist-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and ratified corresponding documents after Putin signed them.
Moscow used the documents to justify its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022.
Before 2010, Filiponenko was a lawmaker in Luhansk's Lenin district, representing Ukraine's now banned pro-Russian Party of Regions.
After Russia unilaterally declared its annexation of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions in September 2022, Filiponenko became the leader of Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party's lawmakers in the Moscow-installed regional parliament in Luhansk.
Ukrainian authorities launched a probe against Filiponenko and added him to the wanted list on charge of violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Several Ukrainian nationals who collaborated with the occupying Russian authorities have been targeted by unknown attackers in Russian-held territories in recent years. Some of them were killed.
Russia has accused the Ukrainian special services of organizing the assassinations. Kyiv either does not comment or denies any involvement in the attacks.
With reporting by LuganskInformTsentr and NV
European Commission Proposes Opening EU Accession Talks For Ukraine And Moldova, 'Right Step' Zelenskiy Says
In a strong show of support for Kyiv as it fights to repel invading Russian troops, the European Commission has recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, while it also recommended opening talks with Moldova once it meets final conditions.
Georgia, the conmmission added in a statement on November 8, was recommended to be granted formal candidate status if and when it fulfils remaining conditions set out by the bloc.
"We’ve adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved," the commission said.
"Completing our union is the natural horizon," it added.
The proposals, which came out in annual progress reports, are aimed mostly at providing technical guidance to the 27 EU member states on progress being made by countries as they look to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc.
EU leaders will comb through the reports in the coming weeks and are expected to decide whether to endorse the recommendations at a summit in Brussels on December 14-15.
They are not bound to follow the recommendations and there is no guarantee that they will agree unanimously to do so, especially with Hungary and Slovakia voicing some hesitiation in Ukraine's aspirations to join the world's largest trading bloc.
The release of the commission's long-awaited annual enlargement report has been postponed several times since early October as EU member states feared it could "hijack" discussions on other issues such as the bloc's budget and migration before a summit in Brussels that was held on October 26-27.
It was also held up as the commission looked to give time to many countries to fulfill certain conditions and reforms that Brussels has set for the EU hopefuls.
In its recommendation on Ukraine, the commission lauded Ukraine on its progress amid a war with Russia, though it said some shortfalls in the membership process should be addressed.
"Ukraine continues to face tremendous hardship and tragedy provoked by Russia's war of aggression," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"And yet, the Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country, even as they are fighting a war that is existential for them."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the decision for Ukraine, which has told Brussels that an accelerated process was warranted given Moscow's full-scale invasion. Ukraine was granted candidate status in June last year.
"Today, the history of Ukraine and the whole of Europe has taken the right step," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
"Our country has to be in the European Union."
Ihor Zhovkva, an adviser to Zelenskiy, said Ukraine is aiming for negotiations to start in early 2024.
"We will fulfill 100 percent of the conditions for the start of negotiations...by the middle of December this year," Zhovkva told RFE/RL, adding that this would clear the way for Kyiv to "obtain an absolutely clean political decision on the start of negotiations."
Neighboring Moldova received a similar message from Brussels.
"Moldova has progressed steadily on meeting the 9 steps set out in its membership application, including comprehensive reforms on justice, anti-corruption, and public administration," the commission said.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu praised the EU report saying her country is "firmly on the path for EU membership."
"We've got a lot of work to do as the path we've chosen is full of challenges. Work does not scare us and our goal is for Moldova to be ready to join the EU by 2030," Sandu wrote on Facebook.
Georgia, meanwhile, was given the recommendation of receiving candidate status as it "has taken steps to strengthen engagement with the EU and increased pace of reforms in the recent months to address the 12 priorities identified in its membership application."
"I rejoice with the people of Georgia and welcome the positive recommendation of the EU Commission to grant the candidate status," Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
In what was seen by analysts as a more difficult situation, Bosnia was given the green light to begin accession talks, "but, further efforts are needed to adopt rule of law and preserve the constitutional order of the country."
"We will recommend the opening of accession negotiations once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved," said the Brussels-based EU executive.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said the European Commission recommended Ukraine and Moldova be given candidate status, rather than begin accession negotiations.
Russian Missile Strike On Civilian Ship At Odesa Port Kills Pilot, Military Says
The pilot of a civilian ship flying the Liberian flag was killed on November 8 when a Russian missile struck the vessel as it entered one of the ports of Odesa, Ukraine's southern command said.
Three other members of the crew, all citizens of the Philippines, and an employee of the port were injured. One of the injured crew members was hospitalized, the operational command said.
"The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian vessel under the flag of Liberia at the moment of its entry into the port," the military command said on Telegram.
The vessel was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
Kubrakov added that Russia has carried out 21 targeted attacks on port infrastructure since Moscow refused in July to renew a UN-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea.
"During this time, the terrorist country damaged more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 vehicles,"he said on Facebook.
Yoruk Isik, the head of the Bosphorus Observer consultancy, told Reuters that the civilian ship had been in the port of Pivdenniy loading iron when it was hit. Isik confirmed that the pilot, a Ukrainian, had been killed and said "a few" crew members were dead or injured.
The export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey collapsed after Russia said its demands for sanctions relief on its grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.
In August, Kyiv opened what it calls a temporary humanitarian corridor to allow ships bound for Africa and Asia to circumvent a de facto blockade by Russia.
Ukrainian authorities said earlier on November 8 that at least five civilians had been killed and several others wounded by Russian shelling of residential areas in eastern and southeastern Ukraine in the past day.
Three people were killed in the shelling of a village in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Prosecutor-General's Office said on November 8, adding that an investigation was launched into Russia's violation of the laws of war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"The Russian Army struck the village of Bahatyr, in the Volnova district, probably with a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement.
"At the epicenter of the strike was a densely populated residential area, next to which there are no military facilities. As a result of the explosions, more than a dozen private houses were damaged and destroyed," it added.
The statement said that the bodies of a 58-year-old man, his 60-year-old wife, and their 33-year-old neighbor were discovered under the rubble of a house.
In the Kharkiv region, a 57-year-old civilian was killed and three police officers were wounded in the Russian shelling of the Kupyansk area, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said in a statement, adding that a railway station was also damaged in the attack.
In the southern Kherson region, at least one civilian was killed and another was wounded by Russian shelling, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on November 8.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 108 attacks, firing 538 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad rocket launchers, tanks, drones, and aircraft. The enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin wrote on Telegram, adding that the Russian military targeted other residential areas and a factory in the Kherson district.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 57 close-quarter battles along the front line over the course of the day, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its evening summary on November 8.
"In total, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 30 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas," the summary said. "Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population."
The military said in its morning summary that Russian troops continued their attempts to encircle the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assaults over the past day.
Russian forces have been repeatedly trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war triggered by Moscow's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Ray Furlong
Husband Of RFE/RL Journalist Detained In Russia Says Wife Is A 'Political Prisoner'
PRAGUE -- The husband of detained U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva says his wife is a "political prisoner" and he called on the United States to classify her as "wrongfully detained" as she remains behind bars in Russia on a charge of failing to register as a foreign agent.
In his first public comments since Kurmasheva was taken into custody by Russian security forces on October 18, Pavel Butorin, who like his wife works from the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty offices in Prague, said Russian authorities have yet to grant consular access, a violation of her rights, in a case where she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Kurmasheva holds both Russian and U.S. citizenship.
"We're already very grateful for the support that we are receiving, but what we need to happen is for Alsu to be designated as a wrongfully detained person. This is a very important designation, the kind that comes from the United States government and from the State Department," Butorin said from the Czech capital, where he is head of Current Time, a Russian-language TV and digital network led by RFE/RL in partnership with Voice of America.
"There is nothing we want to happen more than to get Alsu back. My children need her, I need my wife back," he added.
Kurmasheva, a veteran journalist who has worked for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service for some 25 years, left Prague in mid-May to attend to a family emergency in her native Tatarstan, one of Russia's many republics.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the Kazan airport, where both of her passports and phone were confiscated.
After five months waiting for a decision in what Butorin called a "ridiculous case," Kurmasheva was fined 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with the Russian authorities.
While waiting for the return of her passports, Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a legal designation Russia has used since 2012 to label and punish critics of government policies. It also has been increasingly used to shut down civil society and media groups in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Since her arrest, Kurmasheva has had no contact with her family.
"This is something that the Russian Foreign Ministry has been doing to many of our colleagues here at Radio Free Europe, but there was never an expectation for individuals to self-report," Butorin said.
"So they're making laws on the fly, really, you know, and I don't even think there's a mechanism in place to report oneself as a foreign agent. So to me these charges are preposterous," he added.
WATCH: The husband of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who has been detained in Russia, gives his first interview about her situation.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals a new level of wartime censorship.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny -- in March.
"We are raising our children as free people. It is, for an American child who is being raised in the spirit of personal freedom, free speech, and free expression, it is so hard to fathom that their mother was thrown into a cold prison cell because of something that she either said on the air or published as a journalist," Butorin said.
RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin has rejected the charges against Kurmasheva, saying she is being persecuted for her professional work.
Amnesty International, the UN Human Rights Office, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the chairman of the U.S. House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee have called for Kurmasheva's immediate release.
"This appears to be another case of the Russian government harassing U.S. citizens," U.S. State Department spokesman Matt Miller said after Kurmasheva was detained.
The "foreign-agent" law allows the authorities to label nonprofit organizations as "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
RFE/RL says the law amounts to political censorship meant to prevent journalists from performing their professional duties and is challenging the authorities' moves in Russian courts and at the European Court of Human Rights.
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
In March, a Moscow court declared the bankruptcy of RFE/RL's operations in Russia following the company's refusal to pay multiple fines totaling more than 1 billion rubles ($14 million) for noncompliance with the law.
