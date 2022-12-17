News
Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan Agree To Black Sea Electricity Project
The leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania signed an agreement on laying an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea to provide Azeri energy to Europe at a meeting in Bucharest on December 17. The 1,100-kilometer cable from Azerbaijan to Romania is part of the European Union’s drive to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the signing and said the EU was ready to provide financial support for the project following a feasibility study. She said the cable would “help reinforce our security of supply.” To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Air-Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine; Putin Meets With Top Military Commanders
Air-raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on December 17, one day after Russia launched dozens of missiles targeting the country’s civilian infrastructure.
Kyiv has warned of blackouts and power cuts across the country as workers struggle to repair damage to the power grid caused by the latest wave of Russian attacks.
In a statement late on December 16, energy provider Ukrenerho warned that extensive damage in the north, south, and center of the country meant that repairs could take some time.
“Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water-supply facilities, heat-supply facilities, sewage-treatment plants,” the state firm said in a statement.
During the night of December 16-17, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, restored power to about half of its residents, with officials predicting a fully operational power grid within hours.
On December 16, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in 2013-16, visited Kyiv to oversee the delivery of the first batch of emergency power-grid equipment from the United States since Washington announced a $53 million package of targeted assistance last month.
Pyatt held talks with leading officials and Ukrenerho managers to discuss how the United States and other allies can help Kyiv cope with the Russian attacks.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement condemning Russia’s December 16 attacks as “yet another example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate terror.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
“These bombings are war crimes and are barbaric,” Borrell said. “All those responsible shall be held accountable.”
Since October, in the wake of a spate of embarrassing military setbacks in Ukraine, Moscow has waged an aerial campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid and other civilian infrastructure. Moscow says the attacks are targeting military-linked facilities.
Russia fired at least 76 missiles on December 16, 60 of which were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, according to a statement by the Ukrainian military.
“All their targets today are civilian,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video statement. “And these are mainly energy and heating-supply facilities.”
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 40 percent of capital residents had power and that the subway, which had stopped running so that people could shelter underground, had resumed service early on December 17.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders to discuss the war.
The Kremlin reported on December 17 that Putin had spent the “entire” previous day listening to the reports of generals together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov; and the commander of the operation in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin.
Rising Temperature Inside Soyuz Capsule Docked At ISS Poses No Danger To Crew, Roskosmos Says
The temperature in the Soyuz capsule docked at the International Space Station has risen but the crew is not in danger, the Russian space agency said on December 16. Roskosmos reported that the temperature inside the module had increased but did not exceed 30 degrees Celsius. Roskosmos and NASA said on December 15 that a coolant leak had been detected in the spacecraft. Roskosmos said the leak may have been caused by a tiny meteorite. The leak raised questions about whether the spacecraft will be able to return to Earth with a crew of three in March as planned. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moldovan Government Suspends Licenses Of Six TV Stations To 'Eliminate Propaganda'
Moldova has temporarily suspended the broadcast licenses of six television channels for airing "incorrect information" about the country and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The six TV stations are owned or affiliated with businessman Ilan Șhor, who is a fugitive from Moldovan justice and who has been designated for sanctions by the United States and Britain.
The stations have seriously and repeatedly violated Moldova’s Audiovisual Services Code in broadcasting information related to the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița said on Facebook.
“After almost 300 days of war in Ukraine, the propaganda in the Republic of Moldova has not stopped, in fact it has intensified,” Gavrilita said. “In the situation where not only an energy war is being waged against our country, but also an information war, we have the responsibility and even the obligation to protect our citizens and the country.”
She added that the decision aims to “secure the information space in the country, to eliminate manipulation and propaganda, corrupt and particularly dangerous elements, especially in the difficult period we are going through.”
TV6, one of the channels whose license was suspended, said the decision was illegal and an "unprecedented attack on freedom of expression, editorial freedom, [and] freedom of journalists."
The channel, which is owned by Shor, said the arguments put forth by the country’s Commission for Exceptional Situations, which announced the decision, were unfounded and false.
Shor owns two of the other six channels; another two belong to his close associates; the sixth channel suspended sympathizes with him.
"Moldova must be protected from propaganda and lies," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Telegram.
The six channels, he said, had covered Moldova and the war "in a biased and manipulative manner."
The ban will start on December 19 and last for the duration of a state of emergency that Moldova declared after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The state of emergency has been renewed several times and currently is due to expire in February.
Britain on December 9 announced the sanctions against Shor and another fugitive, Vladimir Plahotniuc, a businessman and a former politician. The two were sanctioned in October by the U.S. Treasury Department “for actions related to systemic corruption and interference in the elections in Moldova, supported by the Kremlin."
With reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Zelenskiy, Ukrainians Awarded German City's European Unity Prize
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people on December 16 were awarded a prize that the German city of Aachen gives for contributions to European unity. The prize committee said it selected Zelenskiy and his country's citizens for the 2023 International Charlemagne Prize because they were fighting Russia not only for the sovereignty of Ukraine “but also for Europe and European values,” German news agency dpa reported. The committee said awarding the prize to Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian people underscored that their nation is part of Europe. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Croatian Parliament Rejects Proposal To Join EU Military Mission In Support Of Ukraine
Croatian lawmakers on December 16 rejected a proposal for Croatia to join an EU mission in support of the Ukrainian military.
The government needed 101 votes in the 151-seat parliament -- a two-thirds majority -- to pass the proposal, which was narrowly rejected 97-10.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union agreed in October to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and appointed a Polish general to lead training, most of which will take place in Poland.
Twenty-two of 27 European Union members have confirmed their participation in the mission.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who is the supreme commander of the Croatian armed forces, opposed the proposal, which would have entailed the training of Ukrainian troops in Croatia.
Milanovic said Croatia should not be involved in the war and the proposal would violate the constitution because it failed to clarify the basis for declaring Ukraine an ally, given that it is not a member of the European Union or NATO.
Opposition deputies in Croatia said they did not want to become hostages to political disagreement among the Balkan country’s top leaders and said the constitution does not envisage parliamentary votes on matters normally approved by the president in agreement with government.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed criticism that legal procedures had been violated when the government sent the proposal to the parliament hoping to secure the two-third majority.
"The participation in this military mission is just a consistent, principled, and rational decision of Croatia, in its national interest," Plenkovic said, calling it a choice between Ukraine and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Plenkovic said it was a shame that among the deputies who either voted against the proposal or didn’t vote at all had not yet distinguished "the forest from the trees, white from black, day from night, good from evil."
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Basketball Star Issues First Statement Since Being Freed In Prisoner Swap With Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner said on December 16 in her first remarks since being released from a Russian prison that it was "so good to be home" and vowed to play for her professional team, the Phoenix Mercury, in the upcoming season. Griner, in a message on Instagram, thanked a long list of people, including her wife, Cherelle Griner, her fellow players in the Women’s National Basketball Association, and U.S. President Joe Biden for their support in securing her release. "I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season," she said. To read the original story from ABC News, click here.
Iranian Student Organization Raises Concern About Five Female Students Arrested After Protest
The whereabouts of five female university students in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj are unknown following their arrest earlier this month after they took part in a rally against the execution of protesters, the Union Council of Iranian Students said.
The women were arrested by security forces between December 10 and 14, and the council said no information has been released about which security agency arrested them or their whereabouts and condition.
The council called their detention a kidnapping.
Bita Veisi was the first to be arrested after the rally at Sanandaj Technical College on December 10 in protest of the execution of Mohsen Shekar two days earlier. The students chanted slogans demanding the return of his body and "Death to the dictator."
Video images released later the same day purportedly show that the students left the campus after an attack by security forces and continued their protest in the streets of the city.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a sham trial.
The other four women -- Tina Khedri, Sana Khodamoradi, Rezvan Bazaniqaleh, and Hanieh Chahardoli -- were arrested by the security forces in front of the university dormitory without a judicial warrant.
The unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody has swept the country over the past three months.
Amini died after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said she was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered antigovernment protests rage across Iran for a 12th week, universities and schools have become the main venue for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of December 15 at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest.
Several reports during the past three months have been published about the bodies of dead students being found at various universities, including those in Shiraz, Ahvaz, and Tehran.
In the latest case, relatives of Donya Farhadi, a student living in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, said on December 15 that after she disappeared for a week her body was found by the Karun River.
In most cases, the authorities say the cause of death of these students is an accident, suicide, or fall from a height without providing further details.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
KFOR 'Evaluating' Serbia's Request To Send Security Forces In Kosovo
The NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) has received Belgrade's request to return police and military forces from Serbia to Kosovo, RFE/RL confirmed on December 16.
"We received a letter from Serbia and we are currently evaluating it. KFOR remains extremely cautious and fully capable of fulfilling its UN mandate," the mission said in response to a request from RFE/RL for confirmation that Belgrade formally made the request.
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said earlier on December 16 that the Serbian armed forces submitted a request to KFOR for the return of up to 1,000 members of the Serbian Army and police officers to Kosovo.
Vucevic said in a statement that he informed the president and the prime minister that the Serbian armed forces submitted the written request on December 16 after sending the necessary documentation by e-mail.
Vucevic said in a statement this mean that Serbia had "formally and technically” initiated the procedure.
He added that it is "something that no one can dispute with Serbia in the context of protecting our national and state interests and certainly for the sake of protecting our people in the territory of the province of Kosovo and Metohija."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this week he planned to seek the return of Serbian troops to Kosovo. But he said later that he expected the request to be turned down based on recent statements of diplomats active in the region.
U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar told RFE/RL in an interview on December 13 that the United States “categorically” opposes the return of Serbian forces to Kosovo and noted that Pristina has firm security guarantees from the United States through its participation in KFOR.
Belgrade has said it needs to send members of its security forces in response to the increased presence of Kosovar police in northern Kosovo.
The request comes with tensions increasing in the north of Kosovo, whose declaration of independence in 2008 has not been recognized by Belgrade.
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo quit their jobs last month over the government’s recent plans to implement a license-plate conversion program.
Groups of Serbs last weekend blocked roads, preventing traffic toward two border crossings with Serbia. The barricades were set up after Kosovo police arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic on suspicion of being involved in an attack on Central Election Commission officials.
The European Union and the United States expressed concern about the rise in tensions and called for the barricades to be removed.
- By Current Time
Jailed Moscow City Council Member Gorinov Transferred To Prison Infirmary
Moscow municipal lawmaker Aleksei Gorinov, who was handed a prison term in July for his stance against Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has been transferred to a prison infirmary for unspecified health problems, the politician’s supporters said on Telegram on December 16. Gorinov was the first elected official in Russia to be convicted under Russia’s law on “distributing false information” passed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. His sentence was later cut by one month. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Russian Cultural Center's Chief In Central African Republic Survives 'Assassination' Attempt
The head of the Russian House cultural center in Bangui, Central African Republic, has survived an assassination attempt, the Russian Embassy in the city said on December 16.
According to the embassy, Dmitry Syty was hospitalized after an explosive device detonated when he opened a parcel he received by mail. His condition is unclear.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Russia will find the individuals behind what he called "an inhuman terrorist act."
The founding leader of Russia's Vagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops reportedly are present in the Central African Republic, said on Telegram that France was behind the parcel without providing any evidence proving the statement.
According to Prigozhin, a letter Syty received in November included a picture of his son, who resides in France, and a warning that next time he will get his son's head in a parcel “if the Russians don’t get out of the African continent and leave the doors wide open to the French.”
"Despite all safety instructions, Dmitry Syty, being highly concerned and thinking that his son's head may be in the parcel, opened it. The explosion occurred," Prigozhin wrote, adding that doctors are now fighting for Syty's life and calling for France be designated as state sponsor of terrorism.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called Prigozhin's claims false and called them "a good example of Russian propaganda and the fanciful imagination that sometimes characterizes it," according to AFP.
Investigative journalists and UN experts have said Prigozhin’s Vagner mercenary group have guarded the Central African Republic’s gold and diamond mines for years, helping President Faustin-Archange Touadera stay in power amid the ongoing civil war that started in 2013.
Last month, the European Parliament recognized Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," accusing its forces of carrying out atrocities against civilians during its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Natural Gas Flowing Again To Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan has restored natural gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh while continuing to block the sole road connecting the territory to Armenia, the de facto authorities in Stepanakert said on December 16. Gas supplies were blocked on December 13, one day after a group of Azerbaijanis began the road blockade, allegedly to protest mining in Karabakh although many appear to be more supporters of the Azerbaijani government rather than environmental activists. The blockade has caused standoffs with Russian troops who are deployed in the area, known as the Lachin Corridor, as part of a Kremlin-negotiated deal that ended a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
New EU Sanctions Target Russian Military-Industrial Complex
The European Union said on December 16 that its latest round of sanctions will hit Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as people and groups that are attacking Ukrainian civilians or kidnapping children. Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice-president, said the package will deal a blow to 168 “entities” — companies or state organizations — as well as some two dozen individuals. The ninth package of EU punitive measures against Russia for its war in Ukraine was approved by EU leaders at a summit on December 15 and formally adopted on December 16. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Lawyer Of Jailed Iranian Protester Says He's Been Denied Access To His Client
The lawyer of an anti-government Iranian protestor sentenced to death says a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court has denied him access to case material to defend his client.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to the court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence the court did not allow him access to case material or to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
"This is a clear violation of the rights of a human being sentenced to death," the lawyer added.
Hosseini previously said he was tortured to confess to security forces in the case of the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Hosseini, of the death of a Basij member during a demonstration. All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests.
Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against these protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Karahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had had earlier said that officers had had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested. He had been convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since Amini’s death, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 400 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Several members of the security forces have also reportedly been killed.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Official Demands Access To Imprisoned Former Georgian President Saakashvili
Ukraine is demanding that Georgia grant it access to imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who holds Ukrainian citizenship and whose health is said to be deteriorating.
Writing on Telegram on December 15, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Saakashvili was in need of urgent medical care and should be allowed to travel to Western Europe or the United States.
Lubinets said Ukraine would defend the rights and interests of its citizens abroad.
Saakashvili, who was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes. He is being treated in a Tbilisi clinic, but lawyers have sought to have his sentence suspended so he can be transferred abroad.
On December 16, dozens of anti-corruption activists rallied in front of parliament in Tbilisi, demanding Saakashvili’s transfer to a Western clinic for treatment.
Three opposition United National Movement lawmakers -- David Kirkitadze, Anna Tsitlidze, and Abdulla Ismailov, as well as Saakashvili's former bodyguard service chief Temur Jania -- are on hunger strike inside parliament to demand that Saakashvili be allowed to receive medical attention abroad.
On December 14, Georgia's Penitentiary Service released a video it said was taken on August 9, October 4, and December 12, showing Saakashvili in a medical facility in Tbilisi. It said this was "proof that his life is not in danger." But few appeared convinced with calls only growing for him to receive medical care abroad.
Saakashvili's lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, accused Penitentiary Service officials of committing a criminal offense by releasing the footage without his client's consent.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped up.
More Jailed Activists In Kyrgyzstan Go On Hunger Strike
Nineteen people are now on hunger strike in Kyrgyzstan, protesting their arrest in October for challenging a controversial border deal with Uzbekistan. Fifteen people joined hunger strikes launched earlier by four women. In all, 26 people were arrested for holding a rally in October protesting the border deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan hand over a disputed water reservoir to Uzbekistan last month. On December 16, the hunger-striking politicians and activists again urged Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to release all those arrested in the case. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakh Authorities Detain Activists In Apparent Bid To Halt Protests On Country's Independence Day
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- More than a dozen activists of the opposition movement Oyan, Qazaqstan! (Wake Up, Kazakhstan!) have been detained in the country’s largest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian nation marks the 31st anniversary of its independence.
RFE/RL's correspondents in Almaty say that Bota Sharipzhan, Mira Ongharova, Fariza Ospan, Naghashybek Bekdaiyr, Aidana Aidarkhan, Beibarys Tolymbekov, Bauyrzhan Adilkhanov, and Asem Zhapisheva are among those who were detained on December 16.
Many of the activists were detained while they were making their way to the Independence Monument in the city center to commemorate the anniversaries of two violent crackdowns on protests that coincide with Kazakhstan's Independence Day.
One is the 1986 anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations, known as Zheltoqsan, in Almaty that erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Konaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were put down by a violent crackdown by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed by security forces, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations that lasted for three days.
Also, 11 years ago police opened fire at protesting oil workers in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen, killing at least 16 people and one person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Several opposition activists across the Central Asian nation were detained before December 16 on charges related to their previous participation in unsanctioned rallies.
Iranian Political Prisoner Describes Torture To UN Human Rights Official
An Iranian political prisoner has sent a voice message to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, describing what he says is the torture that he has faced in detention.
Khaled Pirzadeh, a former bodybuilding champion who has been in Ahvaz Central Prison since June 2019, told Javaid Rehman in his message that he has suffered numerous injuries as a result of the harsh treatment, including beatings.
“I am talking to you from the dungeons of oppression and tyranny in Iran. For more than sixteen months, I have been hospitalized in Ahvaz Central Prison due to the injuries caused by the brutal agents of the Islamic republic,” Pirzadeh said, adding that claims by Iranian authorities about human rights were "a big lie."
Pirzadeh said that he suffered from a fracture in his spine and that his left leg was also broken. He also said he was suffering from kidney failure as well as digestive and heart problems, which caused his weight to drop sharply from 127 kilograms to 57 kilograms.
Pirzadeh said the Iranian judiciary and prison authorities have refused to provide him with outside health treatment, adding "they have only transferred me to the prison hospital and there they have filed a false medical case for me.”
Pirzadeh was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in June 2018. He was later sentenced to a total of 7 years in prison by the Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting the security of the country" and "insulting the leadership.” The sentence was later upheld by an appeals court.
He was initially held in the notorious Evin prison in the Iranian capital, Tehran. But in July 2021, as part of his punishment, he was transferred to Ahvaz prison in southwest Iran, which is far from where he and his family live.
In recent years, Pirzadeh has gone on hunger strike many times to protest his conditions in prison, but prison authorities and the Iranian judiciary have ignored his demands.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Helicopter Crash Kills At Least Three People In Russia's Buryatia Region
A Mi-8 helicopter has crashed in the Siberian region of Buryatia, killing at least three people, regional emergency officials said on December 16. The aircraft crashed while landing at a local airport. Preliminary information indicates that the crash was likely caused by a fire in the helicopter’s engine. There have been at least five deadly aircraft crashes across Russia since June. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Who Allegedly Wanted To Join Ukrainian Military Sentenced To Prison
A court in Russia has handed a prison term to a man for allegedly planning to join the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russian occupying troops. The Bryansk regional court said on December 15 that it had sentenced 24-year-old Artyom Bogolyubov to six years in prison. Earlier this month, courts in the Russian regions of Krasnoyarsk and Udmurtia sentenced two men on the same charges. Ukrainian officials have said that their armed forces have a legion called Russia's Liberty consisting of Russian citizens who fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Noted Belarusian Athlete Nadzeya Astapchuk Arrested In Minsk On Unknown Charges
A noted Belarusian athlete Nadzeya Astapchuk has been arrested on unspecified charges in Minsk, an NGO said on December 15. Astapchuk, a well-known shot putter, is an outspoken critic of Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. She sold the gold medal she won at the European Championship in 2005 for $11,100 at an auction and gave the money to support Belarusian athletes and political prisoners who faced persecution following the August 2020 presidential poll that oppositionists and the West say was rigged. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kosovo Tribunal Convicts Former KLA Commander In First War Crimes Verdict
Judges at the Kosovo tribunal on December 16 convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison a former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) guerrilla commander who ran a prison during the 1998-99 independence conflict with Serbia.
Salih Mustafa was found guilty of murder, arbitrary detention, and torture at the facility where prisoners, mostly fellow Kosovo Albanians who were political opponents of the KLA, were beaten and tortured on a daily basis.
"The panel sentences you to a single term of 26 years' imprisonment," Judge Mappie Veldt-Foglia told Mustafa after he was found guilty at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.
Judges found that Mustafa personally took part in the beating and torture of at least two prisoners and allowed his subordinates to mistreat another so badly that he later died.
"He subjected one detainee to a mock execution," Veldt-Foglia said in a summary of the ruling.
Mustafa, 50, had denied the charges and his lawyers accused prosecution witnesses of fabricating their stories. Both sides have 30 days to appeal the decision.
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovo court based in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against former KLA guerrillas.
The court is separate from the United Nations tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which was also located in The Hague where it tried and convicted Serbian officials for war crimes committed in the Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo conflicts.
More than 13,000 people are believed to have died during the 1998-99 uprising in Kosovo when it was still part of Serbia under then-President Slobodan Milosevic.
The fighting ended after NATO air strikes on Serbian forces. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, although Belgrade does not recognize it as independent.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran's Courts Using Death Penalty Charges To Crush Protests, Says Rights Watchdog
At least 11 men have been sentenced to death in Iran, and 24 others are facing charges that could carry the death penalty, raising fears of more executions following the recent hangings of two young men for their participation in the protests that have swept the country. “Lynching committees masquerading as courts are threatening people with death to instill fear in protesters and crush the country’s freedom movement,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), on December 15.
Russia Launches Missile Strikes Across Ukraine As Kyiv Warns Of Possible New Moscow Offensive
A barrage of Russian missiles was reported across Ukraine as Kyiv said that Moscow may launch a new offensive and the Kremlin warned Washington not to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian authorities reported explosions and missile strikes in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryviy Rih, southeastern Zaporizhzhya, and northeastern Kharkiv.
In Kryviy Rih, a Russian missile hit a residential building, killing four people, including a child, and injuring at least 13 others, including three children, said Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy.
The southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya was struck by about 15 Russian missiles, regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said, adding that infrastructure had been damaged.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city was without electricity after authorities there said three missiles had hit critical infrastructure.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts.
Subway services in the capital were suspended, he said, as city residents flocked inside its tunnels to seek shelter.
Electrical grid operator Ukrenerho lifted a state of emergency after some repairs were made, but it also warned that more time would be needed to repair equipment and restore electricity than after previous bombardments.
Private power utility DTEK said energy workers had restored operations at a facility that supplies electricity used to pump water. DTEK said this meant the restoration of cold-water service to all of Kyiv and electricity to 16,000 residents of a northern suburb.
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Inhat told Ukrainian TV that more than 60 missiles had been fired. It was unclear how many missiles had been intercepted by Ukrainian air-defense systems.
Ihnat said Russian forces had fired cruise missiles from positions in the Black Sea and used bomber aircraft as part of an effort to "massively distract the attention of the antiaircraft defense.”
Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine said 12 people had died from Ukrainian shelling.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening video address that Russia still had enough missiles for several more massive strikes, and he again urged Western allies to supply Kyiv with more and better air-defense systems.
Ukraine's national railway operator said damage to energy infrastructure had caused power outages at a number of stations in the eastern and central Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It said trains continued to run by switching from electric power to steam-engine power, which had been readied as a backup.
The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses for Russian forces in recent months.
Earlier, Ukraine's military said Russia's main focus remained on the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but that it was also trying to get a stronger foothold in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
The fresh Russian missile attacks come as Moscow warned Washington against delivering sophisticated air-defense systems to Ukraine, saying those systems would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military, a threat that was quickly rejected by the United States.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 15 that if reports about U.S. plans to provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missile system prove true, it would become “another provocative move by the U.S.” and broaden its involvement in the hostilities, "entailing possible consequences.”
Asked about the Russian warning, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said that the United States was "not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine.”
His comments came as the U.S. military announced it will expand training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel. Starting in January, 500 troops a month will be trained, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the United States and its allies since April.
Meanwhile, senior Ukrainian defense officials predicted that Russia will launch a new offensive early next year that could include a second attempt to take the capital, Kyiv.
Moscow's new offensive could happen as soon as January, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy were quoted as saying in interviews with The Economist magazine on December 15.
"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Zaluzhniy was quoted as saying.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said in remarks published in The Guardian on December 15 that evidence is growing that Russia planned a broad new offensive.
“The second part of the mobilization, 150,000 approximately...do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” Reznikov told The Guardian.
Russia is continuing to build up its military presence in Belarus, a senior Ukrainian military official said.
Russian units “are undergoing training and combat coordination” in Belarus, with the Kremlin using Belarusian officers and training grounds to improve the combat capability of existing units, as well as to train newly created units, according to Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy head of the General Staff's Main Operations Directorate
Speaking at a press briefing on December 15, Hromov said the probability of a Russian offensive from Belarus “remains low,” but he highlighted that the transfer of Russian weapons to Belarus is ongoing, including three hypersonic missile-carrying aircraft, a set of tanks and a long-range radar-detection aircraft.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Adeyemo Heads To Berlin, Brussels On Oil Price Cap, Ukraine Support
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will urge allies to provide continued "timely" support for Ukraine and discuss how to implement a price cap on Russian oil during visits to Germany's capital, Berlin, and Brussels, this week, the Treasury Department said on December 15. Adeyemo's trip comes as the EU agreed a ninth package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and said it would provide 18 billion euros in financing for Ukraine next year. The United States is accelerating its diplomacy at the start of what could be a brutal winter, hoping to maintain unity against Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
