Thousands Of Striking Romanian Teachers March In Bucharest For Higher Pay, More Investment

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks on Kyiv early on May 30, killing at least one person and wounding several others, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that the most of the drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram that fires broke out in several districts of the capital, and falling debris set a high-rise building on fire in Kyiv's Holosiyivskiy district.

"One person died. In total, four victims were hospitalized in the Holosiyivskiy district. Medics provided help on the spot," Klitschko wrote, adding that 20 people were evacuated.

The acting head of Ukraine's National Police, Ivan Vyhivskiy, said on Telegram that 13 people were wounded in the attack on Kyiv and its surroundings in addition to the person who died -- a young woman.

"Nine people were wounded in Kyiv, and a 33-year-old woman died. Four citizens were injured in the Kyiv region," the press service of the National Police quoted Vyhivskiy as saying.

The Ukrainian military said the attack solely consisted of Iranian-made drones and it lasted from shortly before midnight until 4:30 a.m. local time.

"A total of 31 kamikaze drones attacked from the north and south. The air defense forces destroyed 29 drones," the military said.

Almost all drones were shot down on the outskirts of Kyiv and above the capital.

Bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied equipment, Ukrainian air defenses have been adept at thwarting Russian air attacks -- both drones and aircraft missiles.

Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes on Ukraine after a lull of nearly two months, targeting military facilities and supplies with waves of attacks several times a week.

The capital's military administration said only Iranian-made drones were involved in the May 30 attack -- the 17th on Kyiv this month.



Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on his Telegram channel that a drone attack took place in the Russian capital on the morning of May 30.

"Several buildings suffered minor damage" in the attack, Sobyanin said. "No one has been seriously wounded," he added.

Telegram channels report that more than 10 drones were shot down in the Moscow region on the morning of May 30.

An emergency services representative told RIA Novosti that drones hit two residential buildings in Moscow. The information could not be independently verified.

Russia's Investigative Committee said no one was injured.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told the "Breakfast Show" YouTube channel on May 30 that the country had nothing to do with the drone attack.

"Of course we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But, of course, we have nothing directly to do with this," he said. Ukraine has denied similar attacks in the past.

The latest attack on Kyiv came a day after Russian forces carried out rare daytime air strikes on the Ukrainian capital on May 29.

Eyewitnesses said they heard at least 10 explosions in Kyiv, as the sky above the city filled with blast clouds and smoke trails.

The city’s military administration said that air defenses shot down all 11 Iskander missiles launched in the daytime attack. The claim could not be independently verified.

Speaking to RFE/RL near a metro station in Kyiv’s Podil district, several locals said air raids have become the reality of their everyday lives since the war began.

“These attacks are yet another problem we have to deal with because of this war," pensioner Ivan Chihir said.

A military officer who didn’t want to give his name told RFE/RL that the latest Russian attack on Kyiv was a “failure” because Ukraine’s defense system managed to repel it completely.

"It's Russia's last breath," he said.



Elsewhere, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Province, said on May 29 that Ukrainian forces were shelling several border settlements.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that two industrial facilities in the border town of Shebekino had been shelled and four employees had been wounded.

Several villages were left without electricity in the aftermath of the shelling, he added.

Belgorod has repeatedly come under attacks from Ukrainian forces since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP