- By AFP
Seven Romanians Arrested For Weapons Possession Amid Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing Of Greek Fan
Seven Romanians were arrested on August 10 on the border between Greece and Bulgaria for weapons possession as police continued to probe the fatal stabbing of a Greek soccer fan, officials said. The Greek fan was killed near Athens on August 8 during a brawl between rival fans before a Champions League qualifying-round match between AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. The Romanians were found in possession of knives, a face mask, and other items, police said. They were believed to be on their way to a Europa League qualifying match when they were arrested.
U.S. Prisoners Moved From Iranian Prison Amid Reports Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. citizens imprisoned in Iran on charges of collaborating with a hostile government have been transferred from Evin prison in Tehran to an unspecified hotel amid reports that the United States and Iran have reached a deal on a prisoner swap.
The U.S. citizens were transferred on August 10 after months of closed-door negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Iranian state media reported that the Americans had been transferred as part of a prisoner-swap deal with the United States.
"Based on the agreement, five Iranian prisoners in the U.S. and five American prisoners in Iran will be exchanged," the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting an informed source.
A statement from the White House National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the release of U.S. citizens Siamak Namazi, Morad Tahbaz, Emad Sharqi, and two other Americans who wish to remain private.
"We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained and has placed them on house arrest," NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in the statement.
Watson said that while the release of the Americans was "an encouraging step," she emphasized that "they should have never been detained in the first place" and efforts to bring them home continued.
Negotiations for their eventual release remain ongoing and are delicate, she added. The statement made no mention of a prisoner exchange.
The initial report of the Americans' transfer came from Jared Genser, a lawyer for one of the prisoners, who said four of the prisoners were transferred from Evin prison to the hotel. Genser said it appeared that a fifth U.S. citizen had been placed under house arrest.
Genser called the move of the Americans from Evin prison to house arrest an "important development."
"Although I hope this is the first step towards their ultimate release, at best it is only a preliminary action and nothing more," he added.
The prisoners were released as The New York Times and other U.S. media reported that Iran and the United States had reached a deal to free the Americans in exchange for an unspecified number of jailed Iranians and Tehran gaining access to $6 billion in oil revenue for humanitarian purposes.
Gregory Brew, an analyst at Eurasia Group, told Radio Farda that the development was the first constructive sign of progress in the relationship between the United States and Iran since reports of an informal understanding in June.
"Despite escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, it still looks like both sides are interested in taking small steps toward de-escalation," Brew said. "The important area to watch is the nuclear issue. The U.S. wants Iran to release its prisoners, but what it really wants to see is Iran increase its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency and ramp down its enrichment of uranium."
It is possible that progress on the nuclear issue will build off the prisoner deal, Brew said, but added, "We'll have to wait for an update from the UN nuclear agency to know whether Iran has taken the steps the U.S. wants it to take."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
With reporting by The New York Times, AP, AFP, and Reuters
Cousin Of Jailed Former Kazakh Security Chief Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison
A cousin of the jailed former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee (KNB) has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of bribery and embezzlement amid President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's crackdown on predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev's allies.
Nurlan Masimov, who served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region before deadly anti-government protests in January 2022, was sentenced on August 10 by a court in Pavlodar.
The court also stripped Masimov of the rank of police major general and state awards.
The court also found Masimov's former deputy, Damir Sirazidimov, guilty of bribery and sentenced him to eight years in prison.
Another co-defendant, businessman Yevgeny Yevkovich, was sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of embezzlement.
Kazakh authorities said in July 2022 that Nurlan Masimov was detained while trying to cross the border into Russia using forged documents.
His cousin, Karim Masimov, a close ally of Nazarbaev, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in April over his role in deadly events that followed the unprecedented protests in the former Soviet republic in January 2022.
Karim Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the trial in April.
The 58-year-old Masimov was arrested along with Erghozhin and Sadyqulov days after the protests turned into mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people -- including 19 law enforcement officers -- dead. Osipov was arrested in February 2022.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Chechen Diaspora Rallies In Zurich To Prevent Deportation Of Hunger-Striking Kadyrov Critic
Several members of the Chechen diaspora in Switzerland on August 9 held a protest outside a deportation center in Zurich calling on the Swiss authorities not to deport to Russia a Chechen refugee who has been on hunger strike for almost two months. Ali Batayev, 40, is a critic of Moscow-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's regime, which has been long accused of serious human rights violations. Batayev risks deportation after he was arrested in September upon arrival in Switzerland from Ukraine, which he left after the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion. Batayev, who is being held in the deportation center in Zurich, was hospitalized on August 6 for emergency medical assistance. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus Realities, click here.
- By dpa
Estonia Sends More Small Arms, Ammunition To Ukraine
Estonia is providing Ukraine with further military aid for its fight against invading Russian forces, including small arms and ammunition. "We must support Ukraine in their fight against the continuing Russian aggression," Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said. "The Russian Federation cannot gain anything from this aggression. Therefore, all who support Ukraine must both speed up the provision of military aid as well as increase the capacity of their defense industry." Pevkur said Estonia had already provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 400 million euros ($441 million), or more than 1 percent of the Baltic country's GDP.
Montenegrin President Nominates Pro-Western Party Leader To Form Government
Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic on August 10 nominated Milojko Spajic, a leader of a pro-Western party that won parliamentary elections in June, as the prime minister-designate tasked to form a government. Spajic and Milatovic lead the Europe Now Movement (PES), which won the most votes in the June snap elections after Milo Djukanovic, the longtime ruler of Montenegro, lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power. Milatovic said he would propose Spajic as PM-designate after 44 lawmakers in the 81-seat parliament pledged their support, most of them from PES but also from parties representing ethnic minorities. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Dramatically Increases Number Of 'Penal Labor' Sentences
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said on August 10 that more than 26,000 people sentenced to so-called "penal labor" instead of being sent to prisons had been used in various industry fields such as construction, engineering, agriculture, housing, and communal services since January 1. Last year that number was 9,300. "Penal labor" is a lenient punishment for less serious crimes, meaning that persons handed such a sentence must reside and work at FSIN-designated places with a court-determined percentage of their salaries being deducted by the state. Russia has dramatically increased this type of punishment since 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Adds Bacardi To 'International Sponsor Of War' List
Ukrainian authorities have added Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private spirits company, to the "international sponsors of war" list on August 10, because the Bermuda-based company continues to do business in Russia. The company reportedly kept exporting millions of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages to Russia and has been advertising for new employees. The list of "international sponsors of war' includes Austrian bank group Raiffeisen, British consumer goods company Unilever, Hungary's OTP Bank, French retail giant Auchan and several other well-known companies that continue to do business in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Norwegian Soccer Player Quits Russian Clubs Over Drone Attacks In Moscow
The director of the Russian soccer club Dinamo Moscow, Pavel Pivovarov, said on August 10 that Norwegian player Mathias Normann had terminated his contract with Russian clubs over recent drone attacks in Moscow. Normann, a midfielder for the Rostov team, was playing on loan at Dinamo. According to Pivovarov, Normann terminated the contracts unilaterally and left Russia, citing security problems. Pivovarov added that his club will challenge Normann's move in court. In late July, three drones hit buildings in Moscow while several other drones were downed by Moscow's air defenses. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iran's Judiciary Says Satirist Missing Nearly Two Weeks Released On Bail
Iran's judiciary has announced the release on bail of Shaker Buri more than a week after the Instagram satirist and humorist went missing after visiting an intelligence office of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southwestern city of Abadan.
His disappearance and custody comes amid an ongoing crackdown on celebrities and sports and cultural figures angered by the death of a young female student nearly a year ago after she was detained for allegedly flouting the clerically ruled country's strict dress code.
A news agency affiliated with the judiciary quoted Abadan's prosecutor, Ruhollah Zandi, as saying Buri was freed earlier on August 10 "after the completion of the investigation."
Zandi described the accusations against Buri as "committing crimes against security" of the clerically run state.
There was no word on the amount of bail set for Buri or how the investigation was expected to proceed.
Buri has more than 1 million Instagram followers attracted by his humorous videos critiquing government officials and perceived missteps.
He was detained on July 31 after reportedly visiting the IRGC intelligence office in Abadan to retrieve a mobile phone that had been confiscated during a raid on his home by plainclothes officers.
Family members and human rights activists this week expressed alarm at eight days of official silence and eyewitness accounts saying he had been seen at the intelligence office in Abadan.
Iranian authorities including the revolutionary court system routinely fail to inform family or the public of suspect detentions -- or even convictions and sometimes punishments -- for days or weeks after they occur.
Unverified social-media accounts have claimed that the intelligence office advised the satirist's family to notify the police and formally declare him missing.
Since the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law, Iranians have publicly protested at a lack of rights, especially for women and girls.
The result has been an unprecedented show of support in what many regard as one of the biggest threats to the Iranian regime since it came to power after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Rights groups say the resulting crackdown has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children, and resulted in many thousands of arrests.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
UN Warns Of Cut To Food Aid To Afghans Amid Funding Shortages
The UN World Food Program (WFP) has warned that without urgent funding, it will be forced to cut food aid to millions of Afghans grappling with hunger and food insecurity.
The warning comes as aid groups scramble to attract international attention to diminishing funding to assistance operations in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Aid groups estimate that some 30 million Afghans are in need of assistance amid an economic collapse in the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power in August 2021.
Also frequently plagued by natural disasters, Afghanistan is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change.
"We need some $110 million immediately to store food for the winter for nearly 3 million people in the remote corners of Afghanistan," Wahidullah Amani, a spokesman for the WFP in Afghanistan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on August 9.
"If we don't get this funding in time, we will be forced to reduce the quantity of [food] aid in the coming weeks," he added.
Amani said that the WFP needs $1 billion in the next six months to provide food aid to impoverished and vulnerable Afghans during the winter, which sets in the mountainous country with the first snowfalls in November.
WFP estimates that more than 15 million Afghans out of a total estimated population of 40 million need food aid. Out of these, nearly 3 million are on the brink of starvation.
WFP's warning comes after concerns were also expressed by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), a U.S. nongovernmental organization with large humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. The IRC and other aid groups are worried about the diminishing funding for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.
The IRC warned that nearly 30 million Afghans "remain in dire need of assistance" as funding shortfalls jeopardize the humanitarian response in the Muslim country.
It said that only 23 percent of this year's $4.6 billion proposed humanitarian funding had been covered. In comparison, 40 percent of the previous plan was funded by the same time last year.
Afghanistan, one of the most aid-dependent countries in the world, lost development and financial assistance from Western donors after the Taliban returned to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
The fledgling Afghan economy rapidly collapsed, which prompted previously self-sufficient Afghans to rely on humanitarian aid.
The Taliban's unrecognized government was slapped with sanctions and faced international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses.
Muslim Inmates Face Abuse In Russia, Rights Group Says
A Russian human rights organization on August 9 said Muslim inmates in a prison in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk have been subjected to abuse on religious and ethnic grounds. A lawyer for the organization called the Committee for Civic Assistance interviewed five prisoners, at least one of them from Central Asia, and then filed a complaint with the Ulyanovsk prosecutor’s office alleging that Muslim inmates are forced to shave their hair and beards and are forbidden from praying. The complaint also mentioned "unbearable" and unsanitary conditions inside the prison. Regional officials from Ulyanovsk have not commented on the complaint. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Co-Founder Of Yandex Slams Russia's 'Barbaric' Invasion Of Ukraine
The co-founder of Russian Internet giant Yandex, Arkady Volozh, has condemned what he described as Russia's "barbaric" invasion of Ukraine, days after criticism in Russia over his apparent efforts to distance himself from the country. Volozh, who lives in Israel, described himself as a "Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur" on a personal website, drawing some criticism for apparently playing down his links to Russia. He has also been criticized by those opposed to Russia's actions for not speaking out more forcefully against the war. Volozh stepped down as CEO after the EU included him on its sanctions list in June 2022. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Labels Conflict Intelligence Team Investigative Group 'Undesirable'
Russian authorities have declared the Conflict Intelligence Team investigative group that analyzes armed conflicts, including Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on August 10, calling the members of the group "pseudo journalists" whose reports are being used to "discredit" Russian armed forces. Earlier, a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for group founder Ruslan Leviyev (aka Karpuk) who is currently based in the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Men Sentenced In Rape Case Of Teen Girl Who Survived 10th-Floor Jump
A court in Kazakhstan's northern city of Pavlodar handed prison terms to three men on August 10 in a high-profile rape case.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, after being raped by one of the three men, jumped from the 10th floor of a building to escape the threat of group rape.
The girl, whose identity was not revealed, survived the incident, which took place a year ago.
The court found a 19-year-old defendant guilty of raping an underage person and sentenced him to 15 1/2 years in prison.
Two other defendants were convicted of failure to report a crime and sentenced to four years in prison each.
With reporting by Tengrinews and KazTAG
Twelve Still Missing As Debris Cleared After Deadly, Unexplained Blast Outside Moscow
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on August 10 that 12 people are still missing following an explosion at or near an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad that killed at least one person and injured dozens more.
Five of the 50 or so people confirmed injured were said to be in intensive care at a local hospital in the area, which is about 70 kilometers outside the capital, Moscow.
The work of removing rubble and debris continues, the ministry said.
Some sources, including the Baza independent Telegram channel that was among the first to report details of the incident, have claimed that corpses or body parts have been removed from the scene and that the death toll could be in double figures.
But officials have confirmed the death of just one person, a woman who reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.
Russian authorities have said an explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse leased to a company called Piro-Ross. They say the warehouse is located on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces night-vision equipment for tanks as well as optical devices for law enforcement and the health-care industry.
Early eyewitness reports identified the location of the blast as the optical plant.
The Russian Federal Investigative Committee has announced a search of the Piro-Ross offices and the detention of Piro-Ross's technical director in connection with a criminal case launched into the incident.
A Piro-Ross employee identified as Sergei Chankayev told media the day of the explosion that the blast didn't happen at the warehouse but in a neighboring building where no explosives were stored. He also suggested a sound thought to be that of a drone was heard before the explosion.
After speaking to investigators, the Russian news outlet Kommersant reported, Chankayev said he had no idea how or why the explosion happened.
Officials have not said whether investigators have ruled out sabotage.
Russia's emergency services have been quoted as rejecting speculation that a Ukrainian or other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) might have sparked the blast.
There has been a spate of drone attacks inside Russia since May, as the country's 17-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues.
An unexplained fire damaged the same Zagorsk plant in June 2022.
Ukrainian officials have generally avoided publicly confirming any role in suspected drone or other operations that strike across the countries' internationally recognized border.
Afghan People Are Living A 'Humanitarian And Human Rights Nightmare,' HRW Says
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged donor countries to find ways to mitigate the ongoing humanitarian and human rights crisis in Afghanistan without reinforcing the Taliban's repressive policies against women, girls, and media.
In an August 10 statement, HRW pointed to the devastating effect of the Taliban edict banning women from working in local and international nongovernmental organizations, which has resulted in them facing additional difficulties in getting access to food, health care, and housing.
The Taliban edict denying women and girls access to education has also contributed to the deepening of Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis, HRW said.
“Taliban’s misogynist policies show a complete disregard for women’s basic rights,” said HRW's Fereshta Abbasi, adding that the group's gender restrictive measures harm the whole of Afghan society, not only women.
Abbasi said Afghans are currently living a “humanitarian and human rights nightmare under Taliban rule.”
She urged the militant group's leadership to abandon their "abusive rules and policies" and called on the international community to hold them accountable for the worsening situation in the war-wracked country.
Afghanistan lost development assistance and financial support from Western donors after the Taliban seized power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces at the end of August 2021.
After falling under Taliban rule again, Afghanistan became one of the world’s worst crisis-hit areas, with more than 28 million people -- or about two-thirds of the whole population -- urgently in need of humanitarian aid, HRW said.
“The Taliban’s response to Afghanistan’s overwhelming humanitarian crisis has been to further crush women’s rights and any dissent,” Abbasi said. “Governments engaging with the Taliban should press them to urgently reverse course and restore all Afghans’ fundamental rights while providing vital assistance to the Afghan population.”
Poland Plans To Send Up To 10,000 Soldiers To Border With Belarus
Poland is planning to move up to 10,000 additional troops to the border with Belarus to support the Border Guard, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on August 10. "About 10,000 soldiers will be on the border, of which 4,000 will directly support the Border Guard and 6,000 will be in the reserve," the minister said. "We move the army closer to the border with Belarus to scare away the aggressor so that it does not dare to attack us," Blaszczak said. Latvia has also been beefing up its security measures along the Belarusian border. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Evacuates Dozens Of Eastern Settlements, Drone Strikes Target Both Countries
Ukrainian authorities ordered the mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in an embattled eastern region on August 10 as Kyiv continued to wage its two-month-old counteroffensive in the south and east of the country and Russia and Ukraine each reported downing drones around their respective capital regions overnight.
The Ukrainian side also said a "massive" Russian drone attack destroyed an oil depot in the western region of Rivne and that blasts reached Kyiv and Khmelnytskiy.
Ukrainian officials announced the mandatory evacuation for 37 settlements in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region amid reports of increased shelling by Russian forces.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said about 11,000 people would be evacuated.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military reported that about 25 combat clashes took place at the front during the day on August 10. It said Russian forces carried out "unsuccessful offensive actions" in multiple areas around Kupyansk and that Ukrainian forces near Avdiyivsk came under heavy fire but "continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops."
According to the command, Russian troops launched three missile and 49 air strikes and fired 36 rocket salvo missiles at Ukrainian positions and populated areas during the day on August 10.
In an earlier update on August 10, Ukraine's military said its forces were on the offensive in Bakhmut in the east and in Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south.
But it acknowledged "strong resistance" from Russian forces that were "relocating units and troops [and] actively using their reserves."
In the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, where locals were still recovering from an aerial attack on a residential area on August 9, the Ukrainian General Staff said it was beating back "unsuccessful" Russian offensives.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service on August 10 also announced that the death toll from the Zaporizhzhya bombing had increased to three people, with at least six more injured.
Russia's Defense Ministry and the mayor of Moscow also reported that Russian forces downed two drones approaching the Russian capital for the second night in a row, with eyewitnesses reporting a fire within kilometers of Moscow's Domodedovo airport.
The Astra news Telegram channel shared an image it said was of residents huddled near the Domodedovo blaze.
Domodedovo and Vnukovo, another major Moscow airport, reportedly introduced tighter restrictions overnight on incoming aircraft to account for the risk of aerial attacks, causing a handful of minor flight delays.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said it had intercepted two drones near Sevastopol, the city in Russian-occupied Crimea that hosts a Black Sea naval base. It said nine more Ukrainian drones had been destroyed around Crimea after they were jammed and plummeted into the sea.
Ukrainian shelling of the Russian village of Chausy in the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine killed two people and injured two others, said the region's governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz.
The Russian-backed administration in the southern Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka said a civilian had been killed and another wounded in a Ukrainian strike on a business.
Ukrainian officials generally avoid acknowledging responsibility for suspected drone attacks on Russian territory, although they have privately taken credit for a slew of aerial and other strikes well inside Russia since a drone was reportedly destroyed over the Kremlin in May.
More recently, unmanned seaborne drones are also thought to have been used in Ukrainian attacks on a Russian fuel tanker and a Russian Black Sea naval base at Novorossiisk.
Also on August 10, the Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed seven of 10 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones that flew into Ukraine from the Kursk region to the northeast in a five-hour span overnight on August 9-10.
The head of the military administration in Rivne, Vitaliy Koval, described a "massive" overnight drone attack that destroyed an oil depot in the region of Dubna but caused no casualties. Explosions were also reported in the Kyiv and Khmelnytsky regions.
RFE/RL cannot confirm claims from either side in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy on August 10 announced new "temporary corridors" to and from the country's Black Sea ports for civilian vessels prepared to accept the risk posed by "a military and mortal danger from the Russian Federation."
It said the routes "will primarily be used for the possibility of exit of civilian vessels in the Ukrainian ports of Chernomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenniy."
A navy spokesman, Oleh Chalyk, told Reuters the corridor would also be for grain and agricultural products, which have been at the center of disputes since Russia's invasion began in February 2022.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Putin Profits Off Global Reliance On Russian Nuclear Fuel
The United States and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear fuel and compounds from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine. The sales, which are legal and unsanctioned, have raised alarms from nonproliferation experts and elected officials who say the imports are helping to bankroll the development of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal and are complicating efforts to curtail Russia’s war-making abilities. Russia sold about $1.7 billion in nuclear products to firms in the United States and Europe, according to trade data and experts. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Minister Warns Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 'One Step Away' From Blackout
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko has appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the loss of the main power line supplying electricity to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
Halushchenko said on Ukrainian television on August 10 that the nuclear plant is currently being supplied with power from a backup line.
"This is the only external power line left. And such a situation is one step away from the blackout of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- that is, the final loss of external power supply," Halushchenko said.
In the event of a blackout, diesel generators would be connected to meet the needs of the station, but they may be damaged by Russian shelling, which would stop the cooling of the station and set off a nuclear meltdown, Halushchenko said.
Ukraine's nuclear authority, Enerhoatom, warned earlier on August 10 that the Russian-occupied nuclear plant is on the verge of a blackout because power was cut from the main high-voltage line.
An IAEA news release on August 10 said the main power line had been disconnected twice during the day and "remains disconnected."
The statement confirmed that the disconnections mean that the Zaporizhzhya plant has had to rely on its only remaining off-site backup power line to supply the electricity needed for safety functions such as pumping cooling water for the plant.
The statement said there had been no total loss of off-site power to the site and there was no need to use the emergency diesel generators.
But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned in the statement that the "repeated power line cuts underline the continuing precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant."
Russian troops occupied the nuclear plant near the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and intense fighting and shelling continues in nearby areas.
The IAEA's news release on August 10 also said the nuclear power plant had started to transfer reactor Unit 4 from hot shutdown to cold shutdown following detection of a water leak in one of its steam generators.
Unit 4 will be placed into cold shutdown to determine the cause of the water leak and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator, Grossi said. There was no radiological release to the environment as a result of the leak, he added.
At the same time, over the next three days, the plant will move Unit 6 to hot shutdown to continue steam production on site.
Unit 6 has been in cold shutdown since April 21 to enable inspection and maintenance of the safety systems.
Steam production from one reactor unit in hot shutdown is necessary for various safety purposes including the processing of liquid radioactive waste collected in storage tanks.
The IAEA team on site will closely monitor the operations for the transition of the shutdown states of Units 4 and 6. The other units at the plant remain in cold shutdown.
Mayor Of Bulgarian Town Arrested In Probe Into Misuse Of EU Funds
The mayor of a Bulgarian town has been arrested in an investigation into an alleged fraud involving EU funds meant for a project to increase energy efficiency in multifamily residential buildings, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.
Valentin Dimitrov, mayor of the town General Toshevo in northeastern Bulgaria, was arrested on August 9 at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Interior Ministry confirmed the arrest to RFE/RL.
Dimitrov has been under investigation for fraud involving subsidies from the European Union for the housing energy efficiency project, the European Public Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The alleged violations took place in 2017-19.
General Toshevo received a grant from the EU to fund the project in the amount of 169,000 euros ($185,000), according to the prosecutor's office. The project was designated to a private contractor.
According to the evidence collected, officials involved in the project, including the mayor, presented false information about the implementation of the work, which had not been completed on time, the prosecutor’s office said.
The arrest of Dimitrov is the first in Bulgaria at the request of European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi’s office.
Kovesi said in March 2022 after a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that her office had received a record number of reports of misuse of EU funds in Bulgaria. Based on the reports, the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into more than 120 cases.
Dimitrov, first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019, is a representative of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, formerly the Communist Party. The pro-Russian party is in the opposition in the Bulgarian parliament.
Searches were also carried out on August 9, including the offices of officials suspected of complicity in the crimes under investigation. Several witnesses and suspects have yet to be questioned.
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent public service of the EU. The office is responsible for investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against the EU's financial interests.
Germany Announces Arrest Of Suspected Spy For Russia
German prosecutors have arrested an official of the military procurement agency whom they suspect of passing secret information to Russia, the federal prosecutor's office said on August 9. The German national, identified only as Thomas H., repeatedly approached Russia's consulate in Bonn and embassy in Berlin and offered his cooperation, the office said. On one occasion, the man handed over information obtained during his work with the intention that it be passed to a Russian intelligence service, the office said. The suspect was arrested in Koblenz, the procurement agency's headquarters, and a judge remanded him in custody. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Expands Sanctions Targeting Belarusian State Entities On 'Election' Anniversary
The United States issued new sanctions against several Belarusian entities and individuals on August 9, the third anniversary of the 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the new sanctions target entities involved in the regime’s “continued civil society repression,” its complicity in the Russia’s unjustified war in Ukraine, and the “enrichment” of Lukashenka.
The sanctions imposed by the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) target eight individuals, including the general-director of Belarusian Steel Works and members of the family that the department said controls significant portions of the tobacco products and transportation sectors in Belarus.
They also hit three state-owned entities, including airline Belavia, and a Canadair regional jet used by high-ranking officials and members of Lukashenka’s family, the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The news release refers to the August 9, 2020, election as “fraudulent” and says the sanctions highlight “the unified view that Belarus’s prolonged subjugation of its people and its continued support of Russia’s war against Ukraine remain a global concern.”
Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the sanctions are meant to disrupt the state-owned enterprises and key government officials that the regime relies on “to generate substantial revenue to support its fiercely undemocratic and repressive policies.”
In addition to Belavia, the companies targeted include state-owned enterprises Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407 and Belarusian Steel Works (BSW). All three have been previously designated by the OFAC.
Minsk Civil Aviation Plant 407 is one of the biggest aircraft component manufacturer and repair facilities in Belarus and has been highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a key facility for Belarusian production to meet Russia’s civil and military aircraft demand, the Treasury Department said.
The OFAC also targeted Belarusian businessman Alyaksey Aleksin, who it said is a close confidant of Lukashenka and known as one of Lukashenka’s “wallets,” receiving preferential treatment from the government in exchange for providing funds to Lukashenka and other members of his inner circle.
Shortly before his designation, Aleksin transferred ownership in several key businesses to his sons, Dzmitry Aleksin and Vital Aleksin, and his wife, Ina Aleksina, all of whom were designated for sanctions on August 9.
The new sanctions also apply to the Department of Financial Investigations (DFR) and its top directors for what the Treasury Department said was its oppression of independent media and civil society actors.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests in property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the designated persons and entities. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons that involve any property of the people designated.
The State Department on August 9 also took action to impose visa restrictions on 101 regime officials and their affiliates for their involvement in undermining or suppressing democratic institutions in Belarus.
The list includes several judges responsible for issuing what the State Department said were unjust and excessive politically motivated sentences against Belarusians for exercising their fundamental freedoms, including posting their grievances about the regime on social media.
"The United States continues to stand with the brave people of Belarus as they seek a country grounded in the rule of law, respect for human rights, and an accountable, democratically elected government," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the State Department's news release.
Blinken also reiterated U.S. calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all 1,500 political prisoners held by the Lukashenka regime, including Ales Byalyatski, Viktar Babaryka, Maryya Kalesnikava, Ihar Losik, and Syarhey Tsikhanouski.
Prominent U.S. Senator Calls On Kyrgyzstan To Uphold International Sanctions Against Russia
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) has called on Kyrgyzstan to uphold international sanctions against Russia for its unprovoked war against Ukraine and urged the Central Asian country to stop its violations of human rights.
In an official letter to President Sadyr Japarov on August 8, Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that “since onset of the [Ukraine] war Kyrgyzstan has dramatically expanded its import-export business with Russia.”
Menendez added that “at the same time, your government’s lack of enforcement or worse -- complicit facilitation of trade with Russia in products that implicate sanctions, such as drones, aircraft parts, weapon accessories, and circuitry -- is reportedly enabling Russia to evade international sanctions."
He urged the Kyrgyz government to "immediately investigate this serious allegation of sanctions evasion and to establish more reliable, robust processes to prevent the illicit flow of goods through your territory.”
An RFE/RL investigation published in June revealed how sanctioned Western electronics make their way to Russia via Kyrgyz and Kazakh firms -- some set up shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- and end up in the hands of companies that have supplied the Russian defense industry.
Menendez also called on Kyrgyz authorities to refrain from violations of human rights.
“Your government has weakened institutions, repeatedly violated the rights of journalists and independent media, harassed human rights defenders, and placed restrictions on civil society actors. A once shining beacon of democracy in Central Asia, the Kyrgyz Republic is headed down a dangerous path toward autocracy," he said. "I urge you to lift all restrictions on independent media and journalists, release imprisoned human rights defenders, and repeal measures restricting fundamental freedoms such as the freedom of association.”
Japarov rejected Menendez's accusations in an interview with Kyrgyzstan's national news agency, Kabar, claiming that countries like "Russia and China do not depend on small Kyrgyzstan."
In July, the United States imposed new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and more than 120 entities based in Russia and Kyrgyzstan in a move aimed at inhibiting Moscow’s access to products and technology that support its war efforts.
Among the entities are several based in Kyrgyzstan that the U.S. Treasury Department on July 20 said have operated as intermediaries to provide foreign-made electronics and technologies to Russia. The latest sanctions build on a wave of global actions imposed on Russia.
