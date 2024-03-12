News
Romanian President Says He Will Run For NATO's Top Job
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he will run for NATO's top job as the influence of the alliance's Eastern European member states grows stronger.
Iohannis, a former physics teacher who has been serving as the president of Romania since 2014, announced his candidacy on March 12, saying the alliance needs change and an Eastern European perspective.
"NATO needs a renewal, with a strong, influential representation from this region, which meets the needs of the member states," he said.
If elected, Iohannis would be the first Eastern European to head NATO. Eastern European countries began joining the alliance exactly 25 years ago following the collapse of communism and the Warsaw Pact in the late 1980s.
In a political article published the same day outlining his vision for the alliance, Iohannis said European members must boost defense spending to at least 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and rebuild the military-industrial complex on the continent in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"While we have been lagging on defense financing, benefiting from what we thought to be an everlasting peace dividend for many years, this is no longer possible," Iohannis said, referring to the war in Ukraine.
Europe has struggled to supply Ukraine with ammunition and heavy equipment following decades of underinvestment in arms production.
Iohannis said NATO must help Ukraine in its existential struggle with Russia "for as long as it takes." A Russian victory in Ukraine would greatly increase security risks for Romania, which borders Ukraine along the Black Sea.
Iohannis said the alliance has "a moral, political, and strategic obligation" to make sure Ukraine makes progress on its path toward NATO membership and EU accession.
The alliance, which will mark its founding 75 years ago this June, quickly came together to support Ukraine in the first year of the war. However, support has weakened in some member states in recent months, most notably the United States, which has been unable to agree on a new Ukraine aid package since October.
Furthermore, there is a growing isolationist voice within the U.S. Republican Party. Some experts fear that should Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency in November, he might try to withdraw the United States from NATO.
Trump has repeatedly complained about the failure of some European member states to reach the minimum defense spending level of 2 percent of GDP.
Iohannis's call for European countries to boost spending could potentially assuage Trump's concerns.
Iran Official Says Health System Faces 'Disaster' Over Nurse Exodus
A member of the leadership of Iran's Medical Council (IRIMC) says the issue of nurses migrating to other countries has become a full-blown crisis, leaving Iran's hospitals far below international standards for treating patients.
Abolghasem Talebi, a member of the Supreme Council of IRIMC, told state-run radio on March 11 that the stark disparity between Iran and the global standard for nurse-to-bed ratios highlights the critical state of the country's health-care system.
He said nearly 3,000 nurses leave Iran each year, a figure that starkly contrasts with the 10,000 individuals trained annually at the country's educational institutions. This mass exodus, Talebi said, creates a "disaster" for the nation's health-care system.
"While the international norm stands at three nurses per bed, Iran's ratio is alarmingly less than a third of this benchmark," he said.
Talebi said Iran's health-care system currently employs around 240,000 nurses and that even with recruitment efforts trying to match the current total number of active nurses the system remains well below accepted international standards.
The Iranian Nursing System Organization has acknowledged the alarming rate of nurse migration and its effects on patient care, noting that retirement levels -- around 6,000 nurses annually -- is making it even harder to staff nursing stations, "compromising the quality of care and potentially leading to increased patient mortality."
Thousands of Iranian health professionals have left their homeland in recent years, mainly due to the country’s deepening economic crisis, difficult working conditions, and the lack of social and political freedoms.
Iranian media outlets estimate some 16,000 doctors, including specialists, have left the Islamic republic since 2020, leading to warnings of a public health-care crisis.
Tehran's harsh response to unrest across the country -- both by struggling industrial workers and farmers suffering severe water shortages in recent years, as well as supporters of the country's Women, Life, Freedom movement who have voiced their anger at the clerical establishment -- appears to have pushed many Iranians to consider leaving as well.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian Leader Again Threatens To Leave Russian-Led Defense Bloc
YEREVAN -- Armenia will leave the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if its lingering security concerns are not addressed by the Russian-led military alliance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian warned again on March 12.
Pashinian, who has led the South Caucasian country since 2018, said the CSTO must first and foremost clarify its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia and pledge to defend it against foreign aggression.
"If the CSTO answers these questions and its answers correspond to our expectations, it will mean that the problems between Armenia and the CSTO have been solved," he told a news conference. "If not, Armenia will leave the CSTO. When? I can't tell."
Yerevan has boycotted high-level meetings, military exercises, and other activities of the CSTO over the past year in what Pashinian described last month as an effective suspension of Armenia's membership in the alliance of six ex-Soviet states. On February 28, the Armenian premier also threatened to pull his country out of the CSTO, saying it is becoming a security threat to his country.
In an interview with the Russian TASS news agency published earlier on March 12, CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said Armenia has not yet notified the organization about the suspension of its membership and therefore "remains our ally." At the same time, he expressed concern at "certain events and sentiments among a part of the Armenian elite."
"But we hope for the political sobriety of the political leadership of Armenia and a balanced assessment of prospects for the implementation of various scenarios in relation to the organization," added Tasmagambetov.
The Armenian government had asked Russia and other CSTO allies for military support after Azerbaijan launched an attack along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in September 2022.
Article 4 of the 2002 Collective Security Treaty states that any aggression against one signatory would be perceived as aggression against all. Aside from Russia and Armenia, the other signatories of the treaty are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia accused Russia and the CSTO of ignoring its request for military support. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the CSTO had agreed in November 2022 to send a "peacekeeping mission of observers" to the border but Pashinian rejected it. Yerevan also declined CSTO offers to provide it with "military-technical assistance," Lavrov claimed.
Leading Armenian opposition groups contend that an exit from the CSTO and a breakup of Armenia’s broader military alliance with Russia would create a dangerous security vacuum that cannot be filled by Western powers and would only encourage Azerbaijan to launch new attacks. Azerbaijan has more than three times the population of Armenia and a defense budget that is larger than Armenia’s entire budget.
During the March 12 press conference, Pashinian said Armenia has "informed" Moscow that the service of Russian border guards at Yerevan's Zvartnots international airport will end by August 1. Armenian border guards will replace them.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later confirmed that Moscow had received Armenia's notification. Russian media quoted Peskov as saying that there were ongoing "contacts" between relevant departments of Russia and Armenia at the moment.
8 Of 11 Kyrgyz Journalists Sent To Pretrial Detention, Others Transferred To House Arrest
A Bishkek court on March 12 ordered eight of 11 reporters from the Temirov Live investigative group to pretrial detention until at least May 13 for allegedly calling for mass riots, a charge the journalists reject. Three journalists were transferred to house arrest. The reporters were detained on January 16. Temirov Live's founder, prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, was deported to Moscow in November 2022 after a court ruled that he illegally obtained Kyrgyz citizenship, which he denies. Rights groups have condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on the free media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Tajik Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence For Alleged Murderers Of Wealthy Banker
Prosecutors in the case of the abduction and murder of Tajikistan's top banker Shohrat Ismatulloev have asked the Supreme Court of the Central Asian nation to convict and sentence four of 14 defendants to life in prison.
Sources close to the court and law enforcement structures told RFE/RL on March 12 that the four defendants include a former senior police officer, Dilshod Saidmurodov, who is accused of masterminding and organizing the abduction.
The prosecutors also identified one defendant possibly facing the death penalty as Qamarruzamon Azizov, while the others remain unknown.
According to the sources, the prosecutors asked the court to sentence the other 10 defendants to prison terms of between three and 14 years.
An employee of the Supreme Court told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity that the closing arguments have been made and the verdicts and sentences for the defendants will be handed down in the coming days.
No further details of the trial, which started in January, are available as it is being held behind closed doors inside a detention center in Dushanbe.
Last month, Tajik Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon said two others suspected of involvement in Ismatulloev's abduction and murder are still at large and two more suspects were dead. Rustam Ashurov fled to Moldova in June last year where he was fatally wounded after he resisted Moldovan police at the Chisinau airport, and Parviz Mustafokulov died in pretrial detention.
Moldovan authorities said at the time that Ashurov worked at the Tajik Interior Ministry for seven years but was fired for unspecified criminal activities.
Shohrat Ismatulloev, the deputy chairman of Orienbank, one of Tajikistan’s leading banks, was abducted in June last year. His body was found later in August.
Investigators say the abductors wanted to extort cash from the banker. According to the investigators, the abductors severely tortured Ismatulloev before killing him.
Orienbank is the largest private financial institution in the authoritarian Central Asian country and has been linked to the family of President Emomali Rahmon, several sources told RFE/RL.
Moldova Has Fulfilled Nearly All Remaining Conditions For Starting EU Admission Talks
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has found that candidate Moldova has fulfilled two out of three conditions necessary for opening accession talks. The commission last year determined that Chisinau had fulfilled six out of nine conditions set by the bloc. An assessment by the commission seen by RFE/RL on March 12 says Moldova has ticked off two of the remaining three requirements: taking further measures toward deoligarchization and providing adequate resources to its anticorruption authority. The third condition -- the vetting of judges and appointing a new prosecutor-general -- is already in an advanced phase, it said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan service, click here.
Russia Bans 347 Citizens Of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania From Entering Country
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on March 12 it has banned 347 citizens of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, including ministers, lawmakers, public figures, and journalists, from entering Russia over the three Baltic nations' "hostile policies toward Russia." According to the ministry, the Baltic states have supported sanctions against Russia, supplied weapons to Ukraine, and "re-written history," among other things. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have supported Ukraine and its efforts to repel Russian invading forces.
Russia Refuses To Reverse Decision To Open Polling Stations In Moldova's Separatist Transdniester
Russia's ambassador to Chisinau says Moscow will not reverse its move to open six polling stations in separatist Transdniester for presidential elections in Russia this week despite an official protest over the move by Moldova.
Russia is scheduled to hold presidential elections on March 15-17 that are widely expected to give President Vladimir Putin another term in office in the absence of any credible competition and amid the increasingly harsh repression of dissent in the country just over two years into its invasion of Ukraine.
Moldova's pro-Western government has approved the opening of only one polling station at the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, and Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has said it is "unacceptable" that other polling stations are planned for Transdniester.
Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov on March 12 was summoned to Moldova's Foreign Ministry, where he was told that the opening of polling stations without Chisinau's approval was a defiance of international norms and undermines Moldova's sovereignty.
After the meeting, Vasnetsov told the media that the decision made jointly by Russia's Central Electoral Commission, the Russian Foreign Ministry, and Transdniester's de facto authorities, will not be rescinded.
"Several polling stations will be opened. Of course, not as many as in previous years. But I am urging all Russian citizens to go and vote on March 17," he said.
Moscow-backed Transdniester broke away from Moldova in 1990 and the two sides fought a war that left more than 1,000 dead in 1992 before Russian troops intervened on the separatists' side. Although it has not recognized Transdniester's independence officially, Moscow has been economically and militarily backing the separatists, many of whom hold Russian passports.
Under U.S.-educated President Maia Sandu, who came to power in late 2020 after defeating the Moscow-backed incumbent, Moldova has sought to distance itself from decades of Russian influence.
In 2022, Moldova secured EU candidate status and Brussels said in December that it would open accession negotiations for Moldova to the 27-nation bloc once the country is prepared.
Moldova joined EU sanctions against Russia in November.
During the 2018 presidential election in Russia, there were 24 polling stations opened for the Russian passport holders in the region. According to official results, Putin won in Transdniester with 96 percent of the vote.
Transdniester authorities claim that more than 220,000 Russian citizens live in the separatist region, although there is no official confirmation of the number.
Homes Of Russian Artists Searched In Moscow, Other Cities
Police in Moscow and several other Russian cities have searched the homes of artists as part of an investigation into an unspecified treason case that local media reports said involved Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the Pussy Riot protest group and the former publisher of the Mediazona website.
On March 12, police in the country's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, searched the home of artists Katrin Nenasheva and Natasha Chetverio. Nenasheva was taken away in a car that had no license plates. Chetverio said Nenasheva had been told she is a witness in a treason case.
In Moscow, an acquaintance of artist Filipp Kozlov, aka Philippenzo, was taken from her apartment while police also searched the homes of members of the Yav art group, artist Sasha Blot, and a member of the Party of the Dead art group, Kristina Bubentsova.
The Moscow homes of Pussy Riot protest group members Rita Flores, Olga Kurachyova, and Olga Pakhtusova were searched as well.
The mass searches came a day after the Moscow City Court overturned the verdict and sentence of Verzilov, citing procedural violations in a case of spreading "false information" about the Russian military.
Moscow police also searched the home of Verzilov's mother. The Setevyye Svobody Telegram channel reported that many of the searches were sanctioned by Moscow’s Lefortovo district court as part of an investigation into a high treason case.
There were no official reports or statements given during the searches about any high treason charges filed against Verzilov.
The searches weren't restricted to the country's two main cities.
In the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, police detained artist Ilya Mozgi for questioning, while the homes of artists Artyom Filatov and Andrei Olenev in Nizhny Novgorod and Yegor Kholtov in Ulyanovsk were also searched. Those artists were detained for questioning as well.
Police in the Volga city of Samara searched the home of artist Denis Mustafin. It was not clear whether he was detained afterward.
A lower court in Moscow sentenced Verzilov in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison in November on a charge of distributing via the Internet fake news about Russia's armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
The Moscow City Court ruling on March 11 sent the case back for retrial.
In October last year, Verzilov, who holds Russian and Canadian citizenships, announced that he had joined the Ukrainian armed forces. He also said he has left Mediazona.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Filed Over Imprisonment For Anti-War Posts
Russia's Supreme Court on March 12 rejected an appeal filed by history teacher Nikita Tushkanov from the country's Komi Republic against his imprisonment over online posts criticizing Moscow's war in Ukraine. Tushkanov reiterated at the hearing that he committed no crime and only expressed his opinion, which is his right guaranteed by the constitution. Tushkanov was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in May 2023 on a charge of "repeatedly discrediting Russia's armed forces and justifying terrorism." The sentence was later cut by six months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Current Time
Military Transport Plane Crashes Near Western Russian City Of Ivanovo
Russia's Defense Ministry said a military transport plane with eight crew and seven passengers onboard crashed in the Ivanovo region on March 12. "An IL-76 airplane crashed in the Ivanovo region during takeoff for a scheduled flight," the ministry said. According to preliminary information, one of the plane's engines caught fire during takeoff. Video of the crash shows a plume of black smoke rising from the crash site near the airfield. The ministry did not say if there were any survivors in the crash. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ukraine Hits Oil Facilities In Sweeping Attack Inside Russia
Ukrainian drones were used to hit multiple targets in a sweeping attack on Russia that reportedly ignited fires at two major oil facilities and saw armed groups cross into Russian territory.
Russia's Defense Ministry said nine of its regions were attacked by Ukrainian drones, while Ukrainian missiles were shot down over the Belgorod region early on March 12.
The attacks, the ministry said, targeted several energy facilities, including LUKoil's Norsi refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, in the Nizhny Novgorod region about 775 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Another drone hit an oil depot in Oryol, 116 kilometers from Ukraine.
At the same time, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the Siberian Battalion, which consist of Russian citizens who have been fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces in the war, launched cross-border attacks into Russia territory.
The groups released video they said showed their soldiers inside Russia, though the claim could not be independently verified.
“On the territory of the Russian Federation, they operate completely autonomously and independently,” Andriy Yusov, the spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said.
The Kremlin said Russian forces repelled the incursions and inflicted heavy losses on the armed groups. The Kremlin's claim also could not be independently verified.
Russia's Defense Ministry said the attacks took place around 3 a.m. Moscow time with the insurgents using tanks and armored personnel carriers to target several locations inside Russia, with Russian troops employing missiles, artillery, and air forces to repel the attacks.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of the Belgorod region said on March 12 that a Ukrainian drone hit the building of the administration of the regional capital, Belgorod.
One woman sustained shrapnel wounds and another suffered a contusion, Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that the explosion also shattered windows and damaged the building's facade.
Meanwhile, a Russian attack overnight hit an apartment building in Ukraine's Kupyansk. Ukraine's State Emergency Service said the Russian bombing caused extensive damage and triggered several fires, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
In Ukraine's western Ternopil region, the regional military administration reported that a Russian drone strike damaged infrastructure, but no casualties were immediately reported.
"There was a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Kremenets district [of Ternopil]; 19 units of special equipment, 73 personnel, and a tactical robot were involved in extinguishing the fire," the report said.
The Ukrainian military said that its air-defense systems shot down 17 of the 22 drones launched by Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Bishkek Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Russian Businessman Pavel Tyo
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on March 12 that a Bishkek court issued an arrest warrant for noted Russian businessman Pavel Tyo over alleged links with the late criminal kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev (aka Asanbek), who was shot dead by police in a special operation in Bishkek in October. Tyo, aka Pasha Koreyets (Pasha the Korean), owns Russian construction giant Capital Group. According to the UKMK, Tyo is a member of the Brothers' Circle transnational criminal organization composed of leaders and members of several Eurasian criminal groups, which Kolbaev and his associates also belonged to. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By AP
Online Influencer Andrew Tate Detained In Romania, Handed U.K. Arrest Warrant
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said March 12. Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate were detained on the evening of March 11 for 24 hours on allegations of sexual aggression in a U.K. case dating back to 2012-15, spokesperson Mateea Petrescu said. She said the Bucharest Court of Appeal is set to make a “pivotal decision” March 12 on whether to execute the warrants issued by U.K.’s Westminster Magistrates Court. Andrew Tate is charged in a separate case in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Leader Of Banned Tajik Opposition Group Goes Missing In Turkey
Activists from the Tajik opposition movement Group 24 said on March 11 that their leader, Suhrob Zafar, has been missing for two days. The activists say Zafar, who has resided in Turkey since 2014, received multiple threats in recent weeks from unknown individuals who said they would abduct him and take him back to Tajikistan. Last month, another of the group's activists, Nasimjon Sharifov, went missing in Istanbul and his whereabouts are still unknown. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Tehran Court Says Iranian-German National, U.S. Must Pay $2.5 Billion Over 2008 Bombing
A court in Tehran has ordered Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd and the United States government to pay $2.5 billion in compensation to victims of a 2008 bombing in Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Tehran International Claims Court handed down its decision on March 11, saying 116 plaintiffs claiming to be families of the deceased and wounded in the attack at the Sayyid al-Shuhada Husseiniya mosque were owed compensation. Fourteen Iranians were killed and 210 others wounded in the incident, which occurred during a ceremony to mourn the death of Imam Hussein, the third imam of Shi'a Muslims.
The court said Sharmahd was part of the Tondar group, which it deemed responsible for the bombing in Shiraz, according to the Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary.
Sharmahd was detained under unclear circumstances in 2020 and is accused by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry of being a member of the Iranian opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar.
Based in Los Angeles, Tondar says it aims to overthrow the Islamic republic and reestablish a monarchy similar to that of Cyrus the Great. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad, as well as social media channels. Because it is based in the United States, the court ruled the U.S. government is also liable.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry accused Sharmahd of planning the bombing, a charge his family has robustly refuted, dismissing them as "ridiculous."
In November, Sharmahd's daughter, Gazelle Sharmahd, said her 68-year-old father is barely able to walk and talk due to health conditions that prison authorities have failed to properly treat. She added that her father suffers from Parkinson's disease and could die due to his deteriorating health
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the opposition Amadnews Telegram channel that has been accused by authorities of stirring up domestic dissent.
At least one other Iranian-German dual citizen, Nahid Taghvi, is also being held in Iran, which has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, often on widely criticized espionage and security-related charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
European Commission To Recommend Opening Accession Talks With Bosnia
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 12 said that the European Union's executive body will recommend that member states open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina.
“Of course, more progress is necessary to join our union," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament. "But the country is showing that it can deliver on the membership criteria, and on its citizens’ aspiration to be part of our family. This is why today we will decide to recommend to the [European] Council to open accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina.”
The recommendation, together with a progress report commissioned in December, will be the basis for discussions by EU leaders toward a decision on whether to open accession talks with Bosnia during a summit scheduled for March 21-22 in Brussels.
Bosnia was granted EU candidate status in December 2022, and one year later EU leaders voiced readiness to open accession talks with Sarajevo once the Western Balkan state met all conditions. They also asked the European Commission to put together a progress report so they could discuss the issue at the March summit.
The report is to be published later on March 12 after a meeting of the commission.
Bosnia, which went through a devastating war from 1992-95 that killed more than 100,000 people, is again wrestling with rising ethnic tensions.
Under the Dayton peace agreement that ended the war, Bosnia consists of two entities -- a Muslim-Croat federation and the ethnic Serb Republika Srpska -- held together by a weak central government.
Republika Srpska leader Milorad Dodik has repeatedly threatened secession, spurning the Muslim-Croat federation and taking steps to establish some parallel institutions over the past two years.
Dodik, who is on friendly terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is under U.S. and British sanctions for his obstruction of the Dayton agreement and for violating the legitimacy of Bosnia.
He has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by the high representative of the international community in Bosnia, Christian Schmidt.
Bosnia is one of the nine current EU candidate states. The other eight are Albania, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine.
Vatican Says Russia Ending Its Aggresssion Is 'First Condition' For Peace In Ukraine
The Vatican has said that "the first condition" for peace is that Russia "put an end to its aggression" after comments by Pope Francis that Ukraine should "show the courage of the white flag" were met with criticism by Kyiv and its allies. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state and the pontiff's closest collaborator, made the statement in an interview with Corriere della Sera daily on March 11. "The Holy See pursues this line and continues to ask for a 'cease-fire' -- and the aggressors should be the ones who cease fire," Parolin said.
- By AFP
Biden To Reassure Polish Leaders As Ukraine Fears Mount
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House on March 12 to try to reassure key NATO ally Warsaw of Washington's support after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Duda urged NATO allies before the visit to up their spending in response to growing fears about Moscow's aggression and will reportedly ask Biden to send more U.S. troops to the alliance's eastern flank with Russia. Biden's unusual joint meeting with both the hard-right Duda and pro-EU Tusk underscores U.S. concerns that deep-seated tensions between the Polish leaders could harm the Western alliance.
Meduza, Russian-Language News Outlet, Says It Faced Unprecedented Attacks
Meduza, an independent, Russian-language media outlet, accused the Russian authorities of carrying out an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks last month with the intent to “destroy” it.
In a March 11 statement, the Latvia-based Meduza said the attacks began around the time when Aleksei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, died in an Arctic prison while facing a long prison term.
“In February 2024, the Russian authorities launched a series of cyberattacks against Meduza more intense than any we’ve ever faced,” the outlet said in the statement.
“While we don’t have direct evidence, we believe this campaign is an attempt to completely destroy Meduza,” it said.
Meduza said Russian authorities and Kremlin-affiliated organizations are increasingly blocking its mirror servers; launching distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to disable its website; attempting to disrupt its crowdfunding infrastructure; and hack into its journalists’ accounts using phishing and other techniques.
The outlet said the “high-value” attacks show the Russian authorities are willing to spend vast resources to achieve their goal.
Meduza said the attacks are part of a wider campaign by the authorities to “carpet bomb” the Russian Internet, including Internet outages and interference with messaging apps.
The attack on Meduza, a leading source of Russian news, comes ahead of tightly controlled presidential elections on March 15-17. President Vladimir Putin, 71, is expected to win a fifth term as he faces no competition.
Russia last year labeled Meduza, a reader-supported outlet, "an undesirable organization" as part of its sweeping crackdown on independent media, claiming it was a “threat” to Russia’s constitutional order and security.
Montenegro's Pro-Russian Parliament Speaker Survives No-Confidence Vote
Andrija Mandic, the pro-Russian head of the New Serbian Democracy party, will continue to serve as the speaker of the Montenegrin parliament after surviving a no-confidence vote.
In a secret ballot, 44 lawmakers voted for Mandic to remain at the helm of parliament, while 27 voted for his dismissal. There are 81 legislators in the Montenegrin parliament.
Mandic's dismissal was sought by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which accused him of abusing the assembly for "party, nationalist, and anti-European interests."
DPS, the biggest opposition party, was outraged after Mandic received Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russian president of the Bosnian Serb entity on February 27.
Dodik visited Montenegro immediately after meetings with the authoritarian presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin, and Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The visit triggered violent protests in Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina, prompting the latter to send a note of protest to the Montenegrin authorities.
The note highlighted that only the flag of the Bosnian Serb entity, Republika Srpska, was displayed behind Dodik at the press conference and not Bosnia's. Dodik has called for the seccession of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska from Bosnia. A quarter of Montenegro's population is ethnic Serb.
"Mandic is a representative of those who implement national-chauvinist politics, a promoter of Greater Serbian nationalism. For him, (Radovan) Karadzic and (Ratko) Mladic are his heroes," DPS deputy Ivan Vukovic said in explaining the request for Mandic's dismissal.
Karadzic and Mladic are Bosnian Serbs who were convicted of war crimes, including genocide, during the Yugoslav wars.
The DPS criticized Mandic for visiting the election headquarters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's party on the day of the parliamentary elections in Serbia. They also criticized him for placing a tricolor flag identical to the official national flag of Serbia in his cabinet. Montenegro declared its independence from Serbia in 2006.
The DPS called Mandic a "weight on the neck" of European Montenegro and claimed that Western ambassadors bypass the Montenegrin parliament because of his leadership role.
Mandic did not directly respond to the accusations and criticism, emphasizing instead that te public is primarily interested in the results delivered by the parliamentary majority.
"In response to claims by political opponents that I am a hindrance to European integration, I defer to [EU Enlargement Commissioner] Oliver Varhelyi and others in Brussels with whom I have engaged. They appreciate the efforts of the parliament and me," Mandic said.
Mandic received support from his own party as well as members of the ruling coalition, which includes the Europe Now Movement (PES) led by Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, the Democrats led by Deputy Prime Minister Aleksa Becic, and the Socialist People's Party.
However, during the parliamentary session, no member of the Europe Now Movement voiced support for Mandic, despite not voting for his dismissal.
Mandic was the leader of the former pro-Russian Democratic Front, which until 2020 was the main opposition to the DPS, which subsequently lost power.
The program guidelines of the Democratic Front included the withdrawal of recognition of Kosovo's independence, the lifting of sanctions against Russia introduced in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, and the withdrawal of Montenegro from NATO.
Former Russian Banker Forced To End Philanthropy Projects After 'Foreign Agent' Designation
A former Russian tycoon who made a fortune in retail and banking has been forced to end his philanthropy projects aimed at fighting leukemia after Moscow designated him a "foreign agent."
Oleg Tinkov, one of Russia's most successful entrepreneurs, announced in 2021 that he would invest up to $200 million to build diagnostic laboratories in Russia's regions and train medical personnel in the latest international practices.
Russia's death rate from cancer is twice that in the United States and three times higher for those diagnosed with leukemia, he wrote at the time. Tinkov was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019 and moved to the United Kingdom for treatment.
Tinkov, who owned a retail bank named after himself, was among the first Russian tycoons to publicly criticize the invasion of Ukraine and renounced his citizenship. He was later forced to sell his bank "for pennies" to a Kremlin-friendly tycoon.
As a result of his continued outspoken criticism, the Russian Justice Ministry in February declared Tinkov a "foreign agent," complicating his ability to fund organizations in Russia. In a post on his Instagram page earlier this month, Tinkov said the designation had forced him to end his leukemia philanthropy work.
He said Russia's decision to deginate him a foreign agent reflected "the stupidity, savagery, and desperation of today's Russia."
Tinkov's foundation said in a statement that its funding helped provide training to enhance the qualification of more than 20,000 Russian medical workers.
The foundation also said it financed the overhaul of a bone-marrow transplant department in Chelyabinsk, initiated the creation of diagnostic centers in St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, and Yekaterinburg, and opened a master's degree program in the medical faculty at the St. Petersburg Institute.
Following mass protests against Putin in 2012, Russia adopted the "foreign agent" law to clamp down on civil society. It has repeatedly tightened the law since then with new amendments.
The current version of the law allows the government to designate essentially anyone critical of the Kremlin as a "foreign agent," a term tantamount to "spy." Russia has declared hundreds of individuals and civic organizations "foreign agents" over the past 12 years.
Following Pope's Comments, NATO Chief Says Ukraine Needs Weapons, Not 'White Flags'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed a call by Pope Francis for Ukraine to "raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia," saying the best way to end the conflict is to arm Kyiv.
"If we want a negotiated, peaceful, lasting solution, the way to get there is to provide military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said on March 11 in response to a Reuters question about the Catholic leader's comments.
In a televised interview broadcast on March 10, the 87-year-old Francis said Ukraine should have the "courage” to negotiate with Russia to save the lives of its own citizens. Tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides of the conflict have been killed since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.
"When you see that you are defeated, that things are not working out, to have the courage to negotiate," the pope said.
Later, the Vatican said that "the first condition" for peace is that Russia "put an end to its aggression." Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state and the pontiff's closest collaborator, told the Corriere della Sera daily on March 11 that "the Holy See pursues this line and continues to ask for a 'cease-fire'- - and the aggressors should be the ones who cease fire."
Ukraine recovered much of the territory Russia initially seized following the attack in 2022. However, Ukraine's much-anticipated 2023 counteroffensive failed to make much progress, raising concerns the war had reached a stalemate.
Experts say that a negotiated settlement now would only benefit Russia, cementing its gains to date in Ukraine and allowing it to reconstitute its forces for a future attack. Such experts say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not given up hope of conquering all of Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has proposed sending an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia, has warned that Putin will not stop at Ukraine should he be victorious.
Biden's aid package has been held up in Congress for five months, starving the Ukrainian forces of munitions and weapons to counter Russian attacks.
Stoltenberg, who is a proponent of aid to Ukraine, said the outcome of negotiations would depend on what was happening on the battlefield. Russia at the moment has the initiative, as Ukraine waits for a decision on U.S. aid.
"It's not the time to talk about surrender by the Ukrainians. That will be a tragedy for the Ukrainians. It will also be dangerous for all of us," Stoltenberg said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
First Cargo Containers Delivered From China Via Kazakhstan Reach Azerbaijan
The leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on March 11 greeted the first containers delivered from China to Azerbaijan's eastern Abseron district via a new train route crossing the vast territory of Kazakhstan.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, monitored the arrival of the containers via a video-link in Baku.
The 61 containers filled with goods covered the 7,000-kilometer trek from China's Xi'an Province in 11 days. After leaving Xi'an by train, the containers arrived at a terminal on the Kazakh shore of the Caspian Sea, from where they were loaded onto a vessel that crossed the land-locked body of water to Azerbaijan.
The containers were then taken by rail to Abseron. Authorities expect that 10 such container trains will reach Azerbaijan from China via Kazakhstan each month.
Toqaev arrived in Baku on March 11 for a two-day official visit that includes participation in the first session of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh interstate council.
Aliyev and Toqaev signed several bilateral documents, including a memorandum on supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the two countries, an agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan's investment holding and Kazakhstan's state wealth fund, and other documents.
Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, and Kazakhstan's state-owned energy giant, KazMunaiGas, signed an agreement on increasing volumes of Kazakh oil transported to Western markets via Azerbaijan.
Kazakhtan oil output is expected to pick up in the coming years amid expansion at the giant Tengiz oil field.
The two former Soviet republics are members of the Organization of Turkic States, of which Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan are also members, while Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Northern Cyprus have observer status in the grouping.
With reporting by Turan, Tengrinews, and Apa.az
Two Women Arrested In Tehran For Dancing Dressed As Fictional Folk Character
Two Iranian women were detained after a video surfaced on social media showing them dancing in Tehran's Tajrish Square while dressed as a fictional character in Iranian folklore known as "Haji Firuz."
Haji Firuz is traditionally associated with the celebrations leading up to Norouz, the Persian New Year, marking the onset of spring on March 20.
Their performance was deemed by the authorities to be an act of "social defiance," leading to their arrest by order of the Tehran prosecutor for "committing acts of norm-breaking," according to reports by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.
Tensions have been rising in Iran over public conduct by Iranians and the enforcement of dress codes, especially with women.
In a separate incident in Qom, a city known for its religious significance, a confrontation at a medical center escalated into a national controversy.
The furor was touched off when a video emerged on social media that showed a clergyman filming a woman who was not wearing the mandatory hijab as she held a child in the clinic.
The visibly shaken mother pleaded with the cleric for him to delete the unauthorized recording, but he insisted on continuing, saying she had to adhere to the hijab rule. The confrontation continues until the woman appears to begin having a nervous breakdown while the cleric is seen fleeing the scene with his camera.
This encounter prompted significant reaction on social media, with initial reports from pro-government channels claiming that the woman, along with clinic staff, faced arrest by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. They also claimed the medical center was temporarily closed.
However, government and judicial authorities rejected the claims and said that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.
The Qom prosecutor has since ordered an investigation to identify those responsible for disseminating the footage to the media.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Since September 2022, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
At least nine protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
