Roof Collapses At Factory Near Moscow Killing At Least One

A roof has collapsed at a factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk near Moscow, killing three people.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said three people were killed after the roof collapsed during repair works at a factory producing heating devices and refrigerators.



The regional Health Ministry said six more people were hospitalized and six received medical treatment but did not need hospitalization.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said the roof fell on an area of 130 square meters.

Video from a CCTV camera showing the moment of the collapse started circulating online.

The Investigative Committee said it had launched a probe into the "violation of safety regulations during construction works that led to three deaths."

With reporting by Interfax, TASS, and RIA-Novosti