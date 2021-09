Around 30,000 Hasidic Jews from more than 10 countries gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman on September 7 to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The pilgrims visited the tomb of Rabbi Nachman, the founder of the Breslov branch within Hasidic Judaism, who died in 1810. This year, the pilgrims enjoyed free access to the Rabbi Nachman memorial complex, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.