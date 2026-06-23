Rubio Kicks Off Gulf Tour in Abu Dhabi to Shore Up Alliances After Fragile US-Iran Cease-fire

ABU DHABI -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Abu Dhabi on June 23, opening a high-stakes Gulf tour aimed at reassuring Washington’s closest Arab allies after a fragile cease-fire framework between the United States and Iran raised fresh questions over regional security and Tehran’s future ambitions.

Rubio landed at Al Bateen Executive Airport before meetings with leaders in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain over the next two days, as Gulf capitals weigh the implications of a US-brokered de-escalation deal with Tehran.

The visit comes at a delicate moment for the region. Although oil exports and shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have begun recovering following days of disruption, tensions remain elevated. Iranian officials have accused several Gulf states of quietly facilitating US military operations during recent hostilities, while simultaneously signaling they will continue pressing for a reduced American military footprint across the region.

For Gulf monarchies long wary of Iran’s regional influence, Rubio’s mission is both diplomatic and strategic: to assure allies that Washington’s security commitments remain intact, even as the contours of a potential longer-term understanding with Tehran begin to emerge.

“We Want to Hear From Them”

Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Rubio stressed that Washington’s immediate focus was consultation rather than persuasion.

“We have long-standing relationships and partnerships with the three countries I’m visiting,” Rubio said, singling out the UAE as one of Washington’s strongest partners in recent months.

“We’re really here to hear from them more than we are to talk. We want to hear their thoughts...and make sure that their views are taken into account in every decision that we make,” he told RFE/RL’s correspondent.

The remarks appeared aimed at easing concerns among Gulf allies who fear the US-Iran cease-fire framework could ultimately embolden Tehran or leave unresolved critical issues such as ballistic missile programs, proxy militias, and maritime security.

Rubio acknowledged that while a diplomatic “framework” now exists, it remains incomplete.

“This is an issue that’s been going on for 47 years,” he said. “The idea that somehow it’s going to get solved in a day and a half -- I don’t think anyone’s been selling that.”

He added that while “good groundwork” had been laid in recent days, “a lot of work remains to be done.”

Pressure on Iran Over Compliance

Rubio also pushed back against Iranian statements questioning commitments reportedly made during talks in Switzerland, saying Washington was clear on what Tehran had accepted.

“We know what they agreed to do,” Rubio said. “Now they’ll either do it or they won’t. And if they don’t, the president will have some decisions to make.”

That warning underscored lingering uncertainty around one of the most contentious aspects of the cease-fire framework: inspection and verification mechanisms.

Iranian officials said June 22 that no final agreement had been reached on international inspection protocols, apparently contradicting earlier statements by US Vice President JD Vance.

Rubio declined to elaborate on enforcement options but suggested compliance would determine whether diplomacy could move forward.

Proxies, Missiles and Regional Flashpoints

A central concern for Gulf allies remains whether Iran’s regional proxy network -- including Hezbollah and Hamas -- will be addressed under the memorandum of understanding.

Rubio said these issues would inevitably become part of negotiations.

“You can’t have the end of hostilities and conflicts in the region as long as Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones from Iraq and are participating in terrorism,” he said.

He argued that although some of those issues sit outside the immediate cease-fire framework, they are inseparable from any broader peace effort.

Rubio also confirmed that Lebanon’s political future would be treated separately from the Iran talks, emphasizing direct US engagement with Beirut’s government.

“The future of Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people through their sovereign elected government,” he told RFE/RL.

His comments came as Lebanese and Israeli officials held parallel discussions in Washington, a sign of broader regional diplomacy moving alongside the Iran track.

Hormuz Security Back in Focus

Rubio’s Gulf trip is also expected to focus heavily on maritime security after recent threats by Iranian hardliners to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz -- the world’s most critical oil chokepoint.

Asked by RFE/RL whether the US and its allies could guarantee freedom of navigation there, Rubio framed the issue as a matter of international law.

“This is an international waterway,” he said. “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That’s existing international law, and that’s the way we expect it’ll be here.”

The statement is likely to reassure Gulf producers, whose economies depend on uninterrupted shipping flows.

But analysts say the broader question remains unresolved: whether the cease-fire framework can evolve into a durable regional security arrangement -- or whether it merely pauses a deeper confrontation.

For now, Rubio’s Gulf tour appears designed to keep Washington’s Arab allies closely aligned as that uncertainty unfolds.