Ex-Governor Of Russia's Khabarovsk Krai Region 'Detained' On Embezzlement Charges

Russian authorities have detained a former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai region on embezzlement charges, according to media reports.



State-controlled new agencies said that Viktor Ishayev, 70, was detained along with one of his former deputies on March 28 in Moscow in connection with an investigation into financial fraud and embezzlement in the timber industry.



The Khabarovsk Krai governor’s spokeswoman, Nadezhda Tomchenko, told reporters that the offices of the regional administration in the city of Khabarovsk had been searched by officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB).



Ishayev, a member of the ruling United Russia party, governed the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai region in 1991-2009.



In April 2009, he was appointed as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal Territory, and served as Russia's minister for the development of the Far East in 2012-2013.



In 2013-2018, Ishayev was a vice president at the state-oil company Rosneft.



He has been a member of Russia's Science Academy since 2008.

