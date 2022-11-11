Four Men Get Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia's Tatarstan On Terrorism Charges

A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has sentenced four men to prison terms of between eight years and 18 years on charges of being members of the Islamic State terrorist group and supporting its activities. Tatarstan security officials said the verdicts and sentences were pronounced on November 11. Investigators say the men planned several terrorist acts in Russia before moving to Syria. They were first detained in 2018. To read the original RFE/RL's Idel.Realities story click here.