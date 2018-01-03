At Least 10 Killed In Accident On Siberian Highway

Russian media are reporting that 10 people, including four children, were killed in a two-car collision in the Khanty-Mansiisk Autonomous Region in Siberia.

Interfax news agency quoted a regional traffic police spokesman as saying the road accident occurred on the Khanty Mansiisk-Nyagan highway on January 3.

Officials said that two cars were involved in a head-on collision on the highway and that it appeared one of the drivers had lost control of the vehicle.

One of the children killed in the accident was under the age of 1, officials said.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS