Group Of 18 Russians Found Guilty Of Hate Crimes, Including Murder

A court in St. Petersburg has found 18 Russian men and women guilty of committing 36 hate crimes, including the murder of an Uzbek man in 2013.

The Investigative Committee's St. Petersburg branch said on April 19 that the 18 will be sentenced in the near future.

According to the committee, 14 of the convicted individuals were younger than 18 when the crimes were committed between 2012 and 2014.

The charges the men and women were found guilty of included murder, involvement of a minor into criminal activities, robbery, inciting hatred, inflicting damage to health, stealing, and destruction of identification documents.

All the victims of the group were non-Russian, mainly from the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and Rapsinews