Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Off Russia’s East Coast

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit off Russia's east coast, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says.

The USGS said the epicenter of the January 25 quake was 38 kilometers northeast of Nikolskoye, a town on Bering Island off the Kamchatka Peninsula, at a depth of 8.8 kilometers.

State-run Russian news agency RIA cited emergency officials saying there were no reports of casualties or severe damage, and no tsunami threat was announced.

With reporting by RIA, TASS, and Reuters

