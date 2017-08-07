Russian Oligarch Abramovich, Wife Separate

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and his wife of 10 years, Daria Zhukova, have separated, reports say.

Russian channel RBK and the New York Post's Page Six published the reports on August 7, citing what they said was a joint statement from the couple.

"After 10 years together, the two of us have made the difficult decision to separate, but we remain close friends, parents, and partners in the projects we developed together," the reports quoted the statement as saying.

The marriage to Zhukova was the third for Abramovich, who owns the English soccer club Chelsea.

He is ranked as No. 139 on Forbes Billionaires List, with a reported worth of $9.1 billion.

Abramovich, 50, and Zhukova, 36, have a 7-year-old son, Aaron, and a 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

Based on reporting by RBK and the New York Post