Russia Accuses U.S. Of 'Outrageous' Act In Denial Of Visas For UN Meeting

Russia has accused the United States of breaching its international obligations by failing to issue visas to 10 members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

One Russian lawmaker on September 24 called the failure to issue the visas on time "an outrageous act," while a spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the situation will be discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Washington has said Russian officials failed to provide the necessary documentation needed for issuing visas in a timely manner.

"The United States breached its obligations to the international community and did not issue in due time visas to a number of members of the official delegation, including myself, and the group of accompanying officials who were due to depart for New York today to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly," said Konstantin Kosachyov, who heads the International Affairs Committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of prliament.

"This is an outrageous act, for which there is no explanation or justification," he added.

Relations between Russia and the United States have been severely strained over a variety of issues, including Moscow's aggression in Ukraine, its alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election, and its involvement in Syria's civil war.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said U.S. claims of a technical problem "were not true," as all documents needed were "submitted under a deadline provided by U.S. diplomats."

"This is an indignant example of U.S. disrespect for UN member states and of its failure to fulfill commitments of a hosting nation.... This new example of neglecting the rights of sovereign states and international organizations and inability to at least to some extent properly fulfill international legal commitments will be a key topic at Lavrov-Pompeo talks in New York," she said in a post on Facebook.

Under a 1947 agreement to locate the UN headquarters in New York, visas for foreign diplomats invited to the UN are required to "be granted without charge and as promptly as possible."

However, U.S. law says that nothing within the headquarters agreement can weaken the country's ability to "safeguard its own security and to completely control the entrance of aliens into any territory of the United States other than the headquarters district and its immediate vicinity."

In 1998, Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat was denied a visa to attend the General Assembly, which was eventually moved to Geneva because of the issue.

The issue of visas came up several days ago, when Iranian officials complained of delays in their paperwork to travel to New York.

Though President Hassan Rohani eventually received a visa, Tehran is upset that several of his aides did not.

Iran's semiofficial ISNA news website reported on September 22 that Rohani's visa is also restricted, allowing him only to travel between his place of lodging in Manhattan, UN headquarters, and the Iranian mission.