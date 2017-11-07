Russian Activists Jailed In St. Petersburg After Rally

Six members of a Russian opposition group that mixes far-left politics with nationalism have been jailed for terms ranging from eight to 33 days after an unsanctioned rally in St. Petersburg.

The Other Russia, headed by firebrand writer and politician Eduard Limonov, said on November 7 that 17 other activists from the group were fined the equivalent of $180-$270.

The 23 activists were detained on November 6 in connection with the rally on St. Petersburg's main street, Nevsky Prospekt, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

They unfurled a big banner from the roof of a building urging Vladimir Lenin -- the leader of the revolution that ushered in more than 70 years of communist rule in Russia -- to "wake up."

Limonov formed an unregistered party under the name The Other Russia in 2010 after his National Bolshevik Party was outlawed.

The National Bolshevik Party had been part of an opposition coalition that was also called The Other Russia and included liberal Kremlin opponents, but the name now refers to Limonov's organization alone.