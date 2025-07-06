Ukrainian Drone Flurry Sends Russian Air Travel Into Disarray

Ukrainian drone attacks for the second day in a row severely disrupted flights throughout Russia, with the largest airports serving Moscow and St. Petersburg among those forced to restrict activity throughout July 6.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said some 400 flights were canceled by 6 p.m. Moscow time because of “restrictions introduced to ensure flight safety” and it urged passengers to consider trail travel instead.

“As of 6 p.m. Moscow time, 171 flights were canceled at Sheremetyevo [Airport] for arrival and departure. Fifty-Six flights remain delayed -- for more than two hours -- awaiting departure,” the ministry said.

At Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, it said 90 departing and arriving flights were canceled, with another 37 delayed for at least two hours.

“It should be noted that there is a developed railway connection between St. Petersburg and Moscow. Tickets are available in both directions: both for long-distance and high-speed trains,” it added.

The ministry also said that flights were suspended at airports in Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kirov, Pskov, and Tambov.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said six Ukrainian drones were shot down as they approached the capital, but he did not offer details on any possible damage. Drones were also reported shot down near St. Petersburg and Kaluga by local authorities.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on July 6 said Ukrainian drones had injured two civilians near the border area.

The Ukrainian attacks follow some of the largest air strikes by Russian forces on Kyiv, killing at least two people and injuring dozens as residential areas in the capital were blasted.

On July 6, Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed as a result of Russian shelling in multiple settlements in the Donetsk region, with dozens of private homes being struck.

Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, despite widespread proof of such attacks since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

On the ground, Russian forces continue attempts to break through parts of the 1,000-kilometer front, pressuring the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces late on July 6 claimed to have taken two more villages in Ukraine, one in the Donetsk region and the other in the Kharkiv region. The report could not immediately be confirmed.

On July 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed new agreements with allies that he said would provide “hundreds of thousands” of new drones to the fight against Russia, and he said that Kyiv was “preparing new steps that will make Russia truly feel that it will pay for this war.”

Zelenskyy has consistently pleaded with Western partners to deliver more arms and to increase pressure on Russia through additional financial sanctions.

US President Donald Trump on July 4 said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin understands that more sanctions “may be coming,” as Moscow continues to reject Washington’s push for a cease-fire in Ukraine.

Trump said: “You know, we talk about sanctions a lot and he understands that it may be coming."

"He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it's no good," he said, adding that he was “very unhappy” with the Kremlin leader.

On July 6, Trump repeated remarks that he was “disappointed” by his phone call with Putin on July 3.

Many observers say Putin is no hurry to agree to a cease-fire deal, as he believes he is winning the war on the ground and that time is on his side. Russia has, however, suffered massive losses in manpower and its economy has taken a major hit because of soaring defense spending.

With reporting by dpa and AP