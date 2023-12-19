Moscow Offices Of Publishing House Linked To Popular Writer Akunin Searched

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to hold his year-end press conference on December 19 as Russia's brutal invasion of his country heads toward its third year.

The event is reportedly due to start at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT/UTC) amid strict security measures in the face of continued Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the country, including in the capital, Kyiv.

Zelenskiy last held a news conference on February 24 -- the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The news conference comes as Zelenskiy's once-sky-high approval rating among Ukrainians dropped significantly amid reports of differences with the military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, and a perceived lack of progress on the battlefield following a sputtering counteroffensive launched in the summer.

According to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Zelenskiy's approval rating has fallen from 84 percent in December last year to 62 percent a year later, while trust in the military has remained unchanged at 96 percent.

The briefing also comes as the White House said it planned more military aid for Kyiv this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost Ukraine funding.

The White House said on December 18 that it plans to release one additional package of military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but that it would then have to "replenish authority available to us" and that "we need Congress to act without delay" on further funding. The amount of the planned was not disclosed.

President Joe Biden is seeking to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid in the form of an emergency funding request of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security. Some $61 billion of the amount covers Ukraine.

In London, the EBRD announced on December 19 that its board had approved a $4.3 billion capital increase that will bring its capital base to $37.1 billion.

The increase -- the third in the EBRD's history -- will enable the bank to double its Ukraine investments once reconstruction there begins.

"The increase in the bank's capital will enable us to deliver more and become an even stronger bank -- a stronger bank for Ukraine, a stronger bank for all our economies and clients, and a stronger bank for our shareholders," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said.

The EBRD has been the largest institutional investor in Ukraine over the past three decades. The bank significantly boosted its support for Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion, allocating $3.3 billion to the country for 2022-23.

It comes at a time when Ukraine's bilateral funders, most significantly the United States, have shown signs of donor fatigue, which has weighed on Ukraine's bond prices.

France and Britain will support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion "for as long as it takes," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on December 19, adding that it was "essential" that President Vladimir Putin be defeated.

"Britain and France have been staunch supporters of Ukraine and we will continue to be for as long as it takes," Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, adding, "I have no doubt that we can make sure Putin loses.”

Meanwhile, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on December 19 there had been an "extensive failure" by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in Ukraine and that there were indications that Russian forces had committed war crimes there.

Turk said at the Human Rights Council in Geneva that his office's monitoring indicated "gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation."

In Ukraine, the air force said on December 19 that it shot down two Russian drones overnight in the Starokostyantyniv district of the western Khmelnytskiy region.

Russian forces targeted the province from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district, using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the air force's press service.

Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, last came under Russian missile attack last week.

Russia said on December 19 that Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but that defenses destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle, with debris falling outside the center of the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack over the Russian capital without claiming whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 105 close-quarter battles along the front line in the east over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report.

The fiercest clashes occurred in the Kharkiv area in the northeast and around Avdiyivka, the industrial city in the eastern region of Donetsk that Russian forces have been unsuccessfully attempting to surround for the past several months.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP