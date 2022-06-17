News
Russia Sentences U.S. Citizen To 14 Years In Prison For Marijuana He Says Was Prescribed
A former employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow has been handed a 14-year prison term in Russia for illegal drug trafficking after he was caught entering the country with medical marijuana he says was prescribed to him after back surgery.
A court in the town of Khimki near Moscow said on June 17 that U.S. citizen Marc Fogel, who works as a teacher at the Anglo-American School in the Russian capital, was sentenced the day before.
According to the court statement, Fogel, who was detained in August last year upon his arrival with his wife in Moscow from New York, pleaded guilty.
Fogel says he had medical papers explicitly showing the marijuana was prescribed by doctors and that it was solely for medical use.
Fogel was quoted at the time as saying that he had not known that medical marijuana was illegal in Russia. His lawyers said then that Russian authorities had found 17 grams of marijuana in his possession.
U.S. officials have yet to comment on Fogel's sentencing.
Fogel is one of several Americans incarcerated in Russia in recent years on charges that their families, supporters, and in some cases the U.S. government, have said appear trumped up.
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was sentenced by a court in Moscow to 16 years in prison in May 2020 on espionage charges condemned by the United States as a "mockery of justice."
Another former U.S. Marine, Trevor Reed, was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 after being arrested and charged with assaulting two Russian police officers in 2019, which he denied. He was released in a prisoner swap in April.
Another American whose detention by Russian authorities has drawn criticism is basketball star Brittney Griner. She was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after the authorities said a scan of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing hash oil.
Griner, who played for a Russian professional basketball team, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on illegal drug charges. She has pleaded not guilty and the United States has designated her as "wrongfully detained."
Sources Tell RFE/RL Ukraine, Moldova To Get Backing On EU Bids, Georgia Lags
The European Commission will recommend candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, several sources familiar with the talks told RFE/RL, though the nod will come with conditions.
The commission is expected on June 17 to hand down its assessment of membership applications submitted by Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. The sources said Georgia will receive a pledge to be given candidate status once it meets specific conditions.
The recommendations are seen as a significant boost for the three countries, particularly for Ukraine, which hopes a quick path to the EU will add to its security amid Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The sources said further progress for Ukraine and Moldova will be conditioned by compliance in various policy fields, with the European Commission set to assess the situation by the end of the year.
For Ukraine, these conditions are believed to include transparency in prosecutorial appointments, the safeguarding of national minorities, and legislation in areas such as money laundering and de-oligarchization.
For Moldova, the conditions include judiciary reforms, energy, climate action, food safety, and competition policy.
For Georgia, the strict conditions to receive candidate status apply to reforms in the judiciary, amid years of concern in Brussels that Tbilisi has been backsliding in that area.
The sources said that certain issues remain open, such as the possibility to reverse candidate status in case progress on the conditions laid out aren't achieved. There are also talks on whether or not there should be certain political steps taken by the countries even before the status is granted.
Such issues are expected to be discussed when EU leaders meet in Brussels on June 23-24 to make a final decision on the European Commission's recommendations.
There has been skepticism among several western EU member states about granting candidate status to the trio, but both France and Germany appear to be on board after a June 16 trip to Kyiv that included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.
UN Warns Humanitarian Situation In Eastern Ukraine 'Extremely Alarming'
The United Nations says that four months into Russia's unprovoked invasion, the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine has reached an "extremely alarming" level and keeps worsening.
"Nearly four months since the start of the war, the humanitarian situation across Ukraine -- particularly in the eastern Donbas -- is extremely alarming and continues to deteriorate rapidly," the UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said in a statement.
OCHA said the situation was "particularly worrying in and around Syevyerodonetsk," the eastern Ukrainian city where intense fighting has raged for several weeks.
"In Syevyerodonetsk, as we have said, thousands of people -- including women, children, and the elderly -- are experiencing constant bombardments and clashes," the statement said.
"The parties to the conflict have not reached an agreement to either facilitate safe evacuations of civilians or enable access to aid workers to provide urgent assistance."
The UN said there was "diminishing access to clean water, food, sanitation, and electricity" in the city.
It said that as "active hostilities continued to escalate" in eastern Ukraine, the war was "taking an enormous toll on civilians, including aid workers."
"Despite enormous access challenges, the UN and humanitarian partners have reached over 8.8 million people across Ukraine since the war started," it added.
With reporting by AFP
European Commission Set To Back EU Candidate Status For Ukraine, Moldova
The European Commission is expected to recommend EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, a day after four European leaders during a visit to Kyiv voiced their support for the move in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The EU executive body, in a meeting chaired by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to hand down its assessment of membership applications submitted by Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.
Several sources familiar with the talks told RFE/RL that while Kyiv and Chisinau will get the nod, Georgia will receive a pledge to be given candidate status only after it meets specific conditions.
The recommendation will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit (June 23-24), where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions attached, and membership may take years or even decades.
The sources said further progress for Ukraine and Moldova will be conditioned by compliance in various policy fields, with the European Commission set to assess the situation by the end of the year.
During a visit to Kyiv on June 16, together with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, French President Emmanuel Macron said the four EU members were all in favor of Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status.
The visit carried heavy symbolism for the EU's backing of Zelenskiy, who has called on the European Union to offer his country membership through a shortened procedure, saying it would be a "powerful response" to Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Zelenskiy submitted Ukraine's bid for EU membership shortly after the Russian invasion began on February 24, with Moldova and Georgia following suit immediately afterward.
Even if they are granted candidate status, both Ukraine and Moldova face a challenging accession process that could take many years. In Ukraine's case, the focus will be on promoting good governance, the rule of law, and measures to tackle corruption.
Georgia would be able to obtain candidate status only after fulfilling certain conditions, according to the sources quoted by dpa.
Macron on June 16 also promised that France would step up arms deliveries to Ukraine to help its forces fend off the Russian invasion.
The delivery will include six more powerful truck-mounted artillery pieces, Macron said, adding that the leaders "are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate."
Scholz on June 16 also stated Germany's support for both Ukraine and Moldova being given EU candidate status.
"My colleagues and I have come here to Kyiv today with a clear message: Ukraine belongs to the European family," Scholz said.
It was Scholz's first trip to Kyiv since the start of the war. He has been under pressure to make the trip to express solidarity with Ukraine.
Draghi expressed concern about grain that Ukraine has been unable to ship because Russia has blockaded Black Sea ports, saying it could bring "worldwide catastrophe."
"We want the atrocities to stop and we want peace," Draghi said. "But Ukraine must defend itself, and it will be Ukraine that chooses the peace it wants."
Both Macron and Scholz also said Ukraine alone should determine the terms of any peace deal with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, dpa, and AFP
Fighting Rages In East As Ukrainian Forces Endure Heavy Russian Bombardment
Heavy fighting continues in the Donbas, with Ukrainian forces holding out against massive bombardment in the key city of Syevyerodonetsk and the nearby region as Russian forces seek to complete the encirclement of the area and cut off defenders and civilians left inside the pocket.
The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 17 that in the last 24 hours, the Russian military had likely continued to attempt to regain momentum on the Popasna axis, some 55 kilometers south of Syevyerodonetsk, from which they seek to surround the city.
Ukraine's General Staff said late on June 16 that fighting had been particularly heavy in and around Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk, the twin cities held by Ukraine on the opposite bank of the Siverskiy Donets River.
The fighting in Syevyerodonetsk has gone on for weeks in a battle that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says could determine the fate of the Donbas.
Moscow would control the whole of the Luhansk region if its troops managed to seize Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk.
The military governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, said around 10,000 civilians, out of a prewar population of 100,000, remain trapped in Syevyerodonetsk, with essential supplies running out.
Many civilians are sheltering in bunkers beneath the city's Azot chemical plant.
The mayor of Syevyerodonetsk, Oleksandr Stryuk, told Ukrainian television on June 16 that there were about 500 civilians trapped in shelters at the plant.
The United Nations has put the number of civilians still trapped in the city at 12,000.
"Fighting and constant shelling have been going on there for almost a week now," he said, warning that the shelling could damage ammonia storage and trigger a chemical disaster. "It is a miracle that the whole city has not been affected."
Across the river in Lysychansk, an air strike hit a building sheltering civilians on June 16, killing at least three and wounding at least seven, according to Hayday.
Ukraine's soldiers managed to push back Russian advances in other areas along the front, while in Kharkiv, Russian troops halted Ukrainian troops by deploying artillery.
Near Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya, Russia also carried out attacks to pin down Ukrainian troops.
Earlier on June 16 on Ukrainian television, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov raised the possibility of a threat from Belarus. Officials meeting on June 15 discussed the situation in the neighboring country, the condition of the Belarusian Army, and how many Russian troops are there.
Danilov said there will be an inspection in four areas to assess readiness, adding that the issue "is under the control of the president."
In the northeastern Sumy region, Russia launched a missile strike, killing four people and injuring six others, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, head of Sumy's regional administration, said on Telegram.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, quoted by CNN, said the number of Ukrainians who have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February likely stood in the tens of thousands. Reznikov said he "hopes" the figure is below 100,000.
Reznikov and other officials met with the representatives of around 50 countries in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 16. Ukraine’s request for more heavy weapons has been the main topic of the meeting.
Britain announced it would provide Ukraine with 20 multiple-launch rocket systems. Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed that Britain would send the units to Ukraine.
The systems were purchased from a Belgian arms company and are to be handed over directly to Kyiv in addition to "a small number of rocket-propelled grenade launchers from the British Army's stockpile," the BBC reported.
According to Wallace, in some locations Russia has a 20-fold advantage in artillery over the Ukrainian Army.
The British intelligence bulletin on June 17 also pointed to dissent among the Russian public regarding support for the war.
"Despite the majority of Russians telling pollsters they support the 'special military operation,' elements of the population both actively and passively demonstrate their opposition," the report assessed.
British intelligence also mentioned the existence of a group of Russian recruits called the Freedom for Russia Legion that has "almost certainly deployed in combat alongside the Ukrainian military."
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelenskiy, dismissed Russia's latest comments about being ready to resume negotiations as "an attempt to deceive the world."
Russia wants to give the impression that it is ready to talk while planning to stab Ukraine in the back, he said. Kyiv would definitely return to the negotiations but only at the right time, he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, held a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, their second since Russia attacked Ukraine.
China has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and is holding talks about increased sales of Russian gas.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Adds Voice To Growing Concerns About Blockade Of Ukrainian Grain Exports
The U.S. agriculture secretary has called on Russia to rapidly open Ukraine's ports to allow the export of millions of tons of stockpiled grain, while a U.S. satellite company says it has images of Russian ships delivering Ukrainian grain to Syria.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters at the UN in New York on June 16 that the situation is "serious” and said food should not be used “as a weapon.”
A Russian Navy blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for weeks has prevented commercial cargo ships from carrying grain to global markets.
Moscow has demanded that economic sanctions on it be lifted in exchange for allowing grain exports.
International grain prices have soared amid the standoff, and key importers in the Middle East and Africa are facing supply shortfalls.
UN officials, including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have expressed concern that the situation could worsen hunger in some parts of the world. UN negotiators have been trying to broker a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports, as well as Russian food and fertilizer exports.
Vilsack said he hoped that Russia's participation in the talks is not just to "create an image."
He urged Moscow "to make sure that they are negotiating in good faith about the reopening of the ports and they do so quickly. Because the need is immediate."
Turkey has said it would host a meeting with the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine to organize safe corridors for grain exports, but there was no immediate comment from Moscow, which Ukraine says has been stealing its grain.
Those allegations appeared to be backed up on June 16 when the U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar said it has images of Russian-flagged ships carrying Ukrainian grain harvested last season to Syria.
The images show two Russian-flagged ships docked in the Russian-controlled Crimean port of Sevastopol in May being loaded with grain.
Days later, Maxar satellites collected images of the same ships docked in Syria, with their hatches open and trucks lined up to haul the grain away, Maxar said.
The company said another image from June showed a different ship being loaded with grain in Sevastopol.
Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories that Russian forces have occupied since its invasion began in late February.
The deputy head of a Ukrainian agriculture producers union last week said that Russia has stolen about 600,000 tons of grain from occupied territory and exported some of it.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. Targets Companies Selling Iranian Petrochemicals In New Sanctions
The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese and Emirati companies and a network of Iranian firms that it says have helped export Iran's petrochemicals.
The U.S. Treasury Department on June 16 imposed penalties on two companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the United Arab Emirates, as well as on a Chinese and an Indian national.
The Treasury Department linked the moves to the negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"The United States is pursuing the path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Brian Nelson, the undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
"Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran," Nelson said.
Iran agreed under the pact to limit its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., European Union, and United Nations sanctions.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and restored U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to start violating the restrictions. Talks to revive the agreement have so far failed.
A revamped deal was reportedly close in March, but the talks in Vienna abruptly stalled in April as Tehran and Washington blamed each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
The talks unraveled partly over whether Washington might drop the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps from a U.S. list of designated foreign terrorist organizations.
Iran has long denied it has tried to secretly develop nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. Since the deal collapsed, however, Tehran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
With reporting by Reuters
'Our Product, Our Rules': Russian Energy Giant Gazprom Reduces Deliveries To EU Countries
The head of Russian energy giant Gazprom says that Moscow plays by its own rules after cutting gas deliveries to Germany and Italy.
"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Aleksei Miller said on June 16 during a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The day before, Gazprom cut its natural-gas deliveries to Germany after saying Germany's Siemens had delayed the repair work of compressor units at a station on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Berlin slammed the move as "political" and a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices.
"Of course, Gazprom is reducing the volume of gas supplies to Europe," Miller said, pointing out that prices have increased several fold.
Russian gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, fell further on June 16. The latest move cuts supply to 40 percent of the pipeline's capacity.
Italian energy giant Eni also reported problems, saying on June 16 that it will receive only 65 percent of the gas requested from Gazprom.
Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said that the reasons behind the Russian gas cut could include the intention by Moscow to exert "political pressure or a manifestation of retaliation."
The shortfall coincided with a visit to Ukraine by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania. The leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and afterward backed “immediate” EU candidate status for Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the reductions in supply were related to maintenance issues.
Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark, and the Netherlands have had their natural-gas deliveries suspended since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow has lost several European gas clients after it demanded that all "unfriendly" countries pay for Russian natural gas in rubles in response to Western sanctions.
EU countries have reduced their purchases of Russian energy but are divided about imposing a natural-gas embargo as several member states are heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Armenian Opposition Seeks To Oust Pashinian By Initiating Impeachment
YEREVAN -- Armenia's opposition says it will look to impeach Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
Deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Saghatelian told reporters on June 16 that he and other opposition politicians need to build public demand for the process, as well as support within the legislature, where the signatures of at least one-third of lawmakers is needed to initiate the process.
"We will start the impeachment process only when we gain proper conditions to assure success," Saghatelian said, adding that although street rallies that were stopped on June 14 did not bring many results, one of their goals was reached and that is "disruption of Pashinian's schedule for new concessions" to Azerbaijan.
Armenian opposition parties represented in the parliament initially launched their campaign to oust Pahsinian on May 1, two weeks after he signaled his readiness to recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and “lower the bar” on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh acceptable to the Armenian side.
They have accused Pashinian of helping Baku regain full control of Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region and seven adjacent districts in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
Opposition supporters have since regularly marched through the city center, choking access to roads, and blocking the entrances to government buildings while repeatedly clashing with riot police. The most serious of those clashes, which broke out on June 3, left dozens of protesters and police officers seriously injured.
But with the numbers short of what was hoped, the opposition announced on June 14 that the daily rallies would be halted in favor of weekly rallies to build larger crowds of protesters.
Pashinian and his political allies have dismissed opposition demands for his resignation, saying the opposition has failed to attract popular support for regime change.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Pashinian, who said he had agreed to the 2020 cease-fire to avoid further losses, said he would not sign any peace deal with Azerbaijan without consulting ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Court In Bishkek Acquits Jailed Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev In Two Cases
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has acquitted former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev in two corruption cases dating back several years unrelated to the crime for which he is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence.
The Birinchi Mai district court on June 16 found Atambaev not guilty of illegally granting Kyrgyz citizenship to Turkish nationals in 2016 and illegal allocating land for a school in Bishkek in 2014.
The 11-year prison term that Atambaev is currently serving was handed down in 2020 for his role in the illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukaev.
The 65-year-old, who has complained of health problems, was transferred last month from prison to a hospital and was present at the hearings for the citizenship and land allocation trials.
Atambaev is currently involved in two other trials in which he faces more serious charges.
One trial is over a charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
Atambaev was released during the protests and joined them along with several other politicians. He was later rearrested and returned to prison.
The other trial is linked to two days of violence at his compound near Bishkek that was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev’s release.
The 2019 standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a senior security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
In that case, the former president and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of authorities, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Earlier this month, Atambaev was additionally charged with abuse of office over deadly ethnic clashes in 2010 that claimed almost 450 lives. At that time, Atambaev led an interim government following violent anti-government protests that toppled then-President Kurmanbek Bakiev.
Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Ousted As Government Faces No-Confidence Vote Next Week
The Bulgarian parliament has ousted its speaker in a new blow to the coalition government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who faces a vote of no-confidence next week.
The opposition parties and the populist There Is Such A People (ITN) party, which quit the coalition last week, voted to remove Nikola Minchev from the post on accusations he violated parliamentary rules.
Minchev denied any wrongdoing.
Petkov, whose liberal-socialist coalition took office only six months ago, said Minchev's removal was due to a "new coalition being formed between all opposition parties and the people who stayed in the ITN."
Members from the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and three other parties voted for the dismissal of the 34-year-old Minchev of the Continue The Change (PP) party.
They combined for 125 votes against 113 for the government, which has only been in power since the end of 2021.
Minchev said the vote was a "rehearsal" for a no-confidence vote against Petkov's government.
Minchev's ousting raised concerns that Petkov's government could fall in the no-confidence vote, sending the Balkan country into a new round of political turmoil.
Petkov, who came into office in December on pledges to tackle high-level corruption, expressed hope that he could still find seven deputies needed to restore a majority.
He said last week after the populist ITN withdrew from the coalition that he was "optimistic" that the PP and its two remaining coalition partners could still deliver on pledges to uproot widespread corruption.
An eventual government collapse would likely lead to new elections in the autumn amid surging inflation.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Iranian Teachers Protest Detention Of Colleagues, Dire Economic Situation
Teachers in cities across Iran have again taken to the streets to protest the continued detention of four of their colleagues, as well as the dire economic situation in the country.
Video and photos on social media on June 16 showed teachers gathering in the cities of Zanjan, Shahrekord, Ardabil, Malayer, Marivan, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Tehran, Andimeshk, Saqez, Bukan, Hamedan, Khorramabad, Kashmar, Bandar Abbas, Bijar, Sari, and Karaj.
A strong security presence could also be seen, with some gatherings prevented. The situation in some cities resembled conditions seen under martial law, according to some witnesses.
WATCH: Teachers and other workers protested in over a dozen cities and towns across Iran on June 16. They were demanding higher salaries, better working conditions, and the release of teachers who were arrested during recent demonstrations.
Some local media also reported that Aziz Ghasemzadeh, a teacher and spokesman for the Teachers' Union in the northern province of Gilan, and Mahmoud Sedighipour, another member of the union, were arrested by security forces early on June 16 before a rally began in Rasht.
Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors, as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.
In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, actions that have failed to stop the rallies.
Four teachers were arrested last month just ahead of demonstrations held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran. That prompted the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council to call on teachers across Iran to hold protests on June 16.
The teachers have also been calling on the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries more accurately reflect their experience and performance.
The council said it recently wrote a letter to the International Labor Organization that calls for the expulsion of Iran from the organization, stating that since May 1, several union activists and teachers had been arrested on "baseless" charges such as taking actions "against national security."
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Institutions Facing Food Shortages As Prices Skyrocket
Local media in Iran say public institutions such as hospital, prisons, and child-care centers are facing possible food shortages due to skyrocketing prices.
The Tehran-based Etemad newspaper reported on June 15 that the impending "problem" could hit in "the coming weeks" and that "food supplies will be disrupted not only in hospitals but also in other government facilities such as barracks, prisons, nursing homes, and even student dormitories."
Etemad quoted the head of a private hospital as saying that a sharp rise in food prices has affected the quality of hospital food to such an extent that freshly made items are likely to be eliminated in public and private hospitals, with packaged foods being used instead.
The head of the hospital, who asked not to be identified, added: "In the coming weeks, it will be impossible for many public or private medical centers to provide hot meals, especially protein-rich foods, to hospitalized patients because this increase in food prices was not seen in any hospital budget."
"Since last year, the head of the hospital has cut off food for staff and nurses, and for those nurses who have 12-hour daily shifts, a sum of 150,000 Iranian rials ($0.40) per shift is paid instead of meals," a nurse at a public hospital in Tehran said.
Iran's economy has been devastated by years of harsh sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program.
Perceived mismanagement over the economy and anger about rising prices has prompted many Iranians to protest in recent months over the government's inability to help their lives.
A government decree this year raised the amount of money given to public hospitals by 19.5 percent and by 24 percent for private hospitals. Food costs, however, have increased by up to 30 percent in public hospitals and by up to 40 percent in private hospitals.
A May survey by the Statistics Center of Iran on changes in the prices of high-consumption items showed that the prices of 53 food items increased significantly over the same month in 2021.
"Patients admitted to 60 intensive-care units in the country's hospitals receive less than 62 percent of their calories and about 54 percent of their protein needs," Abdolreza Norouzi, secretary of the National Working Group on Nutrition Science Development, recently warned.
"The situation in the intensive-care units for children and infants is much worse. Premature babies who have no nutritional reserve receive an average of about 48 percent of the calories and energy they need," he added.
With additional writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
European Leaders In Kyiv Back 'Immediate' EU Candidate Status For Ukraine
All four European leaders who visited Ukraine on June 16 support "immediate" EU candidate status for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Macron, speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside the leaders of Germany, Italy, and Romania, added that France would step up arms deliveries to Ukraine to help its forces fend off the Russian invasion.
The delivery will include six more powerful truck-mounted artillery guns, Macron said, adding that the leaders “are doing everything so that Ukraine alone can decide its fate.”
Macron made the trip to Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Scholz said he supports granting EU candidate status for Moldova, as well as Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc through a shortened procedure, saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24.
Speaking at the news conference, Zelenskiy said Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all of Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.
The Ukrainian leader said he had discussed further sanctions against Russia and postwar reconstruction at the talks.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Russian Finance Minister Says Eurobond Payments To Be Made In Rubles
Russia, teetering on the brink of its first international bond default in more than a century, says it will pay rubles on its Eurobonds that will be eligible for redemption as a foreign currency at a later date.
Russia is scheduled to make its next Eurobond payment on June 24, but with Western governments freezing about $300 billion of the central bank's reserves and imposing other sanctions on Moscow in response to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been unable to service its foreign debt obligations in foreign currency.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told state-controlled Rossia-24 on June 16 that the government in Moscow is "making every effort" to ensure investors receive "appropriate payments in order to fulfill all of our obligations."
Under his plan, coupon payments on two dollar-denominated Eurobond issues, Russia-2027 and Russia-2047, on June 23, and on another, Russia-2028, on June 24, will be made in rubles to avoid coming closer to a default, which Russia has not had since the Bolshevik Revolution.
Once it's possible, investors will be able to convert those ruble payments into any foreign currency they want, Siluanov said.
The Finance Ministry has previously said that it will make all bond payments on time as Russia wants to remain "a reliable borrower" on international markets.
With reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Britain Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Russian Officials, Including Patriarch Kirill
Britain has sanctioned Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, as part of a new package of measures aimed at punishing Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Those sanctioned are subjected to an asset freeze preventing them from dealing with British banks or businesses, and a ban on flying to Britain.
The Foreign Office said on June 16 that it had sanctioned Lvova-Belova for the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children, while Kirill was targeted for "his prominent support of Russian military aggression in Ukraine."
Lvova-Belova has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children to be violently taken from the Donbas region for adoption in Russia.
Four colonels from the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, a unit known to have killed, raped, and tortured civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, are included on the sanctions list.
"We are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
The Russian Orthodox Church dismissed the sanctions against Kirill as "absurd."
"Attempts to intimidate the primate of the Russian church with something or to force him to renounce his views are senseless, absurd, and unpromising," church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda said on Telegram.
Britain's move against the 75-year-old cleric comes two weeks after the European Union dropped him from its own sanctions list after opposition from Hungary.
Russian Blogger Flees House Arrest, Only To Get Stuck At Georgian Border
A blogger from Russia's North Caucasus charged with terrorism -- which she rejects as an attempt to stop her investigative reporting -- has fled house arrest and is currently trapped on the Russian-Georgian border as the authorities in Tbilisi debate what to do.
Yegor Kuroptev, the director of Free Russia Foundation in Georgia, said on Telegram on June 16 that Insa Lander fled her native Kabardino-Balkaria region five days before and had been stuck in a neutral segment of the border since then without food or water.
"When we and representatives of Georgia's ombudsman tried to go and meet with her, police stopped us. We turned to Georgia's Foreign Ministry and the Interior Ministry, but they have yet to decide what moves can be made," Kuroptev said.
Lithuania's ambassador to Georgia, Andrius Kalindra, told a conference in Tbilisi on June 16 where Kuroptev was present that his country was ready to provide Lander with a visa if she is allowed to enter Georgia.
Lander, who resided in Moscow for many years, was arrested in Kabardino-Balkaria in December 2021 when she came to visit relatives.
She was charged with recruiting a person to a terrorist group. The charge was based on an online chat she had with an acquaintance.
Lander and her supporters have rejected the charge, saying the case was fabricated to stop her from investigating alleged corruption at a charity foundation led by a top official in Kabardino-Balkaria.
Parole-Like Sentence Of Navalny's Press Secretary Changed To Actual Prison Term
A court in Moscow has replaced the 18-month parole-like sentence handed to Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to actual prison time, saying she violated the terms of her punishment when she fled the country.
Yarmysh tweeted on June 16 that a court in Moscow approved the request made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to the sentence she was handed in August last year for publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions because she urged people to participate in unsanctioned rallies to support Navalny after he was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he was convalescing from a poison attack.
Days after the court verdict, Yarmysh fled Russia.
Several of Navalny's associates have been convicted on similar charges and were handed freedom-limitation sentences.
Many subsequently fled Russia and had their parole-like sentences replaced with actual prison terms.
Former RFE/RL Correspondent On Trial In Siberia For His Personal Social Posts About Ukraine
PROKOPYEVSK, Russia -- The trial of a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project over social media posts he made saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has begun in Siberia.
Andrei Novashov faces charges of distributing false information about the Russian Army at the proceedings, which started on June 16 at the Rudnichny district court in the Siberian city of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo region.
The first witness prosecutors called upon said he reported Novashov to law enforcement over posts placed on the Vkontakte social network about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Novashov's lawyer, Maria Yankina, told RFE/RL that the witness said he decided to report Novashov because his posts said that Russian forces bombed and shelled civil infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, killing civilians. The posts, the witness said, contradicted official reports from Russia's Defense Ministry.
During cross examination, the defense team presented international writings that backed up Novashov's posts about Russian attacks on Mariupol. Yankina said the witness said he was "shocked" to see the evidence but did not elaborate.
The case against Novashov was launched in March. Since then, he has been not allowed to use the Internet, regular mail, attend public events, or use the telephone except to call relatives, his lawyer, the court, or emergency phone numbers.
Novashov was also barred from talking to journalists at RFE/RL's Russian Service, its Siberia.Realities project, and the Taiga-Info online newspaper, with which he has cooperated.
Yankina noted that the restrictions deprived her client of the ability to perform his professional activities.
Several days after launching his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since early March, many journalists fled Russia after or before they faced such charges.
Amid Global Outcry, Uzbek Authorities Investigate Video Of Uzbek Groom Punching His Bride
Authorities in Uzbekistan are investigating a video taken from a wedding party where a groom punched his bride in the head after the video went viral, sparking a public outcry at home and abroad.
The 30-second video, which has swept across websites and media outlets around the world, shows the bridegroom suddenly hitting the bride after she completed a game to open candy before him. After the strike, the bridegroom's best man smiles as no one attends to the shaken bride. Eventually two women escort her away.
The press service of Uzbekistan's State Committee on Family and Women's Issues said the incident took place on June 6 at a wedding party at the bridegroom's home in the Uzun district of the southeastern region of Surxondaryo.
After the video went viral and raised protests and criticism internationally, the Uzun district police said on June 15 that the bridegroom, whose identity remains undisclosed, was charged with "minor hooliganism," which carries a possible punishment of a fine or several days in jail.
Local media cited police authorities as saying that a conversation was conducted with the couple and their parents regarding the incident.
Uzbek rights activist and blogger Aqida Khanum told RFE/RL that the incident on the video illustrates "just a tip of an iceberg" of what women can face in the Central Asian nation.
"That man is sure that it is normal to raise a hand against a woman. That means his father did the same, beat his mother. Society around him accepts it as a normal phenomenon. Some posts under the video, especially those made by people from Surxondaryo, said that it is 'normal' here when a man beats a woman, and that is a major problem," Khanum said.
"Unfortunately, in Uzbekistan women are literally on the lowest rung of the social hierarchy. Women must stand for beatings, suffer, and police can't do anything if no complaint is officially filed. This family will not divorce, because the girl will follow orders," Khanum added.
With reporting by Gazeta.uz
- By Current Time
Two U.S. Veterans Fighting In Ukraine Go Missing After Mission Near Kharkiv
Two former members of the U.S. military who were reportedly fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces in the war against Russia have gone missing in eastern Ukraine amid fears they have been captured by Russian troops.
Relatives of U.S. military veterans Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, both from Alabama, said on June 15 that they last heard from the two men one week ago.
They did not return from a mission around the Kharkiv region after fighting in an area that reportedly was hit hard by Russian strikes, the relatives said.
The White House said on June 16 that it's "working very hard to learn more" about the two U.S. citizens, and the U.S. State Department is investigating reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces captured at least two U.S. citizens, a spokesman said.
"As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, describing reports about the two men as unconfirmed. "[We] haven't seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody."
Price also said there had been reports of a third American whose whereabouts in Ukraine is unknown.
"Our understanding was that this individual had traveled to Ukraine to take up arms," Price said. The individual has been identified as missing in recent weeks, he added.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on June 16 in a televised program that Washington had not contacted Moscow regarding the two U.S. citizens.
If Huynh and Drueke have been captured, they would be the first confirmed U.S. citizens to have been taken as prisoners in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion launched on February 24.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that if the reports are confirmed, Washington "will do everything we can" to get the two men back.
Drueke's aunt told the AP in an interview that loved ones at home were anxiously awaiting information about their whereabouts.
Dianna Williams said the two could be relying on their experience in the U.S. military as they evade the enemy. She noted that Drueke had extensive training and experience during two tours in Iraq, while Huynh served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Pentagon confirmed the two men had previously served in the U.S. military.
Last week, two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and a Moroccan national, Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death by separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by separatists while fighting Russian forces.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son also has Ukrainian citizenship and should be treated accordingly.
The European Court of Human Rights on June 16 told Russia to prevent the execution of Saaudun.
Russia "should ensure that the death penalty imposed on the applicant was not carried out," the court said in an emergency ruling following a petition filed this month by a representative of Saaudun.
With reporting by CNN, Reuters, AP, RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax
HRW Calls On Russia To Halt Use Of Banned Landmines In Ukraine
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Russia is causing casualties and suffering among civilians in its war against Ukraine by using antipersonnel landmines that have been banned internationally.
In a report published on June 16, HRW says that while both Russia and Ukraine have used anti-vehicle mines Russia is the only party to the conflict that is documented to have used banned antipersonnel mines that are injuring civilians as well as disrupting food production.
The report, titled Landmine Use in Ukraine, describes seven types of antipersonnel mines documented to have been used by Russian forces in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.
The 19-page report says Ukraine appears to be respecting its obligations as a signatory of the international treaty prohibiting antipersonnel mines that Kyiv ratified in 2005.
“Russia’s brazen use of antipersonnel mines in a country that has explicitly prohibited these weapons is unprecedented and deserves strong global condemnation,” said HRW's Steve Goose.
“Antipersonnel landmines should never be used due to their inevitable and long-term threat to civilian life and livelihoods,” he said.
Russia is not a party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty that has been ratified by 164 countries. Besides forbidding the use of such weapons, the treaty also requires the destruction of stock, clearance of mined areas, and assistance to victims.
The report says that Russia even used its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to test in combat several types of landmines newly produced by state-owned manufacturers. One such mine, first produced in 2021, is particularly vicious, HRW said.
The POM-3 antipersonnel mine launches to a height of 1 to 1.5 meters when activated, before detonating midair and spreading shrapnel lethal up to about 16 meters away. Its seismic fuse makes it prone to detonate when approached. The mine has a timer that allows it to self-destruct after a certain period.
Because of the use of landmines by the Russian invaders, agricultural production in Ukraine has also been impacted, as the use of farm vehicles in fields and on rural paths and roads has become risky.
The report quotes statements by local residents in the Kharkiv region as saying that retreating Russian forces failed to clear the mines they had laid, mark the area, or warn locals to avoid the mine fields, prompting at least one incident in which a farm worker was wounded.
HRW said it has also documented the use by Russian forces in Ukraine of victim-activated booby-traps, which are prohibited by international treaties.
The report urges Moscow to immediately stop the use of antipersonnel mines in Ukraine. It also calls on Ukraine to ensure that its forces continue to respect their obligations under the Mine Ban Treaty.
“Developing and producing landmines that most countries have rejected is a morally reprehensible investment,” Goose said.
“Mines set to self-destruct at random intervals only increase the risk of civilian harm, especially for deminers tasked with safely destroying them.”
Tajik Police Arrest Two Bloggers Known For Reports Criticizing Authorities
DUSHANBE -- Two popular Tajik bloggers known for their reports criticizing authorities have been arrested and placed in a detention center in Dushanbe on charges they deny.
Lawyer Abdurahmon Sharipov said on June 16 that Abdullo Ghurbati and Daleri Imomali were detained late the previous evening after being summoned by police for questioning.
According to Sharipov, Ghurbati was charged with attacking a police officer while Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation.
Sharipov added that Ghurbati was charged after he was allowed to leave the police building following questioning in an unspecified case and was on his way out of the building when he was approached by a police officer, who rearrested him claiming the blogger punched him. Ghurbati vehemently denies that he attacked the police officer.
Imomali, meanwhile, said he did not know he had to pay taxes for his blogging activities, adding that a video from which the charge of premeditated false denunciation against him stemmed had been deleted from YouTube long ago.
The arrests come after an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups over an attack on journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time last month. Tajik authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
EU Leaders Stop In Kyiv Suburb Left In Ruins After Russian Withdrawal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have toured a Kyiv suburb to witness firsthand the massive destruction wrought on the area by Russian forces who invaded and then withdrew after encountering stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
The European politicians stopped on June 16 in Irpin, where the corpses of almost 300 civilians have been found strewn about streets, yards, and homes in the wake of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area in late March.
Macron told reporters in Irpin that it was apparent that massacres and war crimes had been committed by Russian forces in the area while praising the "heroism" of Ukrainians.
Scholz, Macron, and Draghi lead the three largest economies in the European Union. They were joined on the trip by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who arrived separately in Kyiv.
Their four are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
UN Says Refugee Levels Hit New Record In 2021, Trend To Continue
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says the number of people forced to flee their homes in 2021 hit its highest level since records began as the speed and scale of forced displacement outpaces solutions for refugees.
The UNHCR said in its annual Global Trends Report, released on June 16, that 89.3 million individuals worldwide were forcibly displaced in 2021 as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, or events seriously disturbing public order.
That figure is up 8 percent over the previous year, and well over double the figure a decade earlier, it added.
Adding to concerns over the mounting number of refugees, the UNHCR said, was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which caused the fastest and one of the largest forced displacement crises since World War II, while “other emergencies” in Africa, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world have pushed the figure over the milestone of 100 million during 2022.
"Every year of the last decade, the numbers have climbed," United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.
"What comes next is in our hands. We either take action to address this human despair and find lasting solutions, or we keep sprinting toward terrible new landmarks,” he added.
According to the report, some 7.1 million Ukrainians have been displaced within their country since Russia launched its war, while more than 6 million refugees have left the country entirely.
Meanwhile, the UNHCR said food scarcity, inflation, and the climate crisis are adding to people’s hardship, stretching the humanitarian response just as the funding outlook in many situations appears “bleak.”
Last year also saw the 15th straight annual rise in people displaced within their countries by conflict, to 53.2 million, while the speed and volume of displacement is still outpacing the availability of solutions for those displaced -- like return, resettlement or local integration, it said.
“While we’re witnessing appalling new refugee situations, and existing ones reigniting or remaining unresolved, there are also examples of countries and communities working together to pursue solutions for the displaced,” Grandi added.
The report said Afghanistan saw a 4 percent year-on-year drop in refugees in 2021 even with the withdrawal of international forces from the country as Taliban militants took power. Still, with 2.71 million fleeing, it ranked third globally in refugees, behind only Syria (6.8 million), and Venezuela (4.6 million).
