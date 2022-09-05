Actors Penn, Stiller Among 25 Americans Added To Russian Sanctions List

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his crucial trip to Berlin and pressed the need for additional weapons to fight off Russia’s full-scale invasion, including the delivery of powerful Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

"We discussed this. We even proposed in which way Germany can supply these tanks to Ukraine," Shmyhal told reporters late on September 4.

“[We] discussed all the issues about tanks and about other military systems for Ukraine," he said, adding he was “optimistic” about eventual delivery of the tanks.

Scholz has so far expressed skepticism about sending battle tanks to Ukraine.

Shmyhal spoke to reporters following his meeting with Scholz and after being received with military honors at the German Chancellery, but a scheduled joint news conference was canceled by German officials, citing scheduling issues.

The Ukrainian premier met earlier with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the first stop of his visit to the German capital, discussing the military situation in his embattled nation and pleading for additional weapons support.

After that meeting, Shmyhal thanked Berlin on Twitter "for solidarity with Ukrainians and support" for the country.

Steinmeier assured Shmyhal that Germany will "continue to stand reliably by Ukraine's side," according to the German president's spokeswoman.

The visit signals an end to tensions between the two countries, as Kyiv has criticized Germany in the past for providing too little assistance in Ukraine’s struggle against a massive invasion by neighboring Russia since February.

Scholz visited Kyiv in June, and shipments of weapons have increased since then.

“Germany has made huge progress in its support of Ukraine with weapons,” Shmyhal told German media ahead of his trip. He added that Kyiv needs more, particularly “modern combat tanks.”

“We need a shift in the philosophy behind weapons deliveries. With that, I mean that modern tanks should also be delivered," Shmyhal told German dpa news agency.

The Leopard 2 is "the modern tank that Ukraine needs on the battlefield," he added.

The Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the German military and is considered one of the best in the world, priced at about $7 million apiece.

Shymhal also said his country was prepared to supply Germany with electricity to help Europe’s largest economy reduce its reliance on Russian energy imports.

Ukraine is experiencing a larger-than-normal surplus in capacity for electricity exports as domestic consumption has fallen significantly since Russia’s invasion because many people have fled the country and the economy has slowed.

Shmyhal’s meeting with Steinmeier is part of efforts to patch over tensions that resulted when Kyiv rebuffed an offer by Steinmeier to travel to Ukraine in April.

Steinmeier angered Kyiv in the days following the Russian invasion by offering only to provide 5,000 helmets.

Steinmeier previously advocated a policy of “détente” toward Russia, but admitted in the wake of Moscow’s invasion that the policy was a mistake.

Germany has since begun providing significant heavy weaponry, including artillery, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft systems. A new military aid package worth over 500 million euros ($498 million) has been approved.

In a speech on August 29, Scholz said Berlin would continue backing Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

Germany has taken in nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees.

With reporting by AFP and AP