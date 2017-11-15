Amnesty International Denounces 'Repressive' Bill On Foreign Media

Amnesty International says the Russian authorities will "tighten their stranglehold" on press freedom in the country by introducing a bill that would enable the government to designate foreign-funded media outlets as foreign agents.

A senior State Duma member has said the lower parliament house could pass the amendments to Russian legislation governing the media on November 15 and send them to the upper house, which has promised to address them swiftly. They would then go to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.

Amnesty International said in a November 15 statement that the bill would impose "onerous obligations to declare full details of their funding, finances, and staffing."

"This legislation strikes a serious blow to what was already a fairly desperate situation for press freedom in Russia," said Denis Krivosheyev, deputy director for Europe and Central Asia at the London-based media watchdog.

Krivosheyev said independent media outlets and journalists in Russia face "reprisals and risk attacks on an almost daily basis," adding that many of them have been "forced out of the mainstream Russian media space."

"This latest legislation takes obstacles for media working in Russia to a whole new level," he added.

Duma deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoi on November 14 said foreign-funded news organizations that refused to register as foreign agents under the proposed legislation would be barred from operating in the country.

The move is expected to affect international media outlets such as Radio/Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of the America, CNN, and German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Moscow alleges that the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik have come under increasing pressure in the United States in the past year, and has vowed to respond by targeting U.S. media in Russia.