News
Russia Marks 80 Years Since Nazi Siege Of Leningrad Broken
The Russian city of St. Petersburg on January 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the end of a devastating World War II siege by Nazi forces with a series of memorial events attended by President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin leader laid flowers at a monument to fallen Soviet defenders of the city, then called Leningrad, on the banks of the Neva River, and then at Piskarevskoye Cemetery, where hundreds of thousands of siege victims are buried. The Red Army broke the nearly 2 1/2-year blockade on January 19, 1943, after fierce fighting. Historians say more than 1 million residents perished from hunger or air and artillery bombardments during the siege.
More News
Man Detained Following Bashkortostan Protests Dies In Custody, Family Says
Relatives of a man detained following a series of protests this month in Russia's Bashkortostan region said the man has died in custody, according to OVD.info, which monitors repression in Russia. Relatives said Rifat Dautov had not participated in the protests but was detained later by people identifying themselves as riot police. Details of his death are unknown. Thousands of people in the region attended rallies in mid-January in support of activist Fail Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated.
Biden Adviser Raised Iran's Support For Huthis With China
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use his country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Huthi rebels attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official on January 27. Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the U.S. official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be. The Chinese and U.S. diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok.
Muslims, Jews Gather In Bosnia To Mark Holocaust, 1995 Genocide
POTOCARI, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Muslims and Jews from across Bosnia-Herzegovina traveled to the Srebrenica region -- site of a 1995 genocide during the Yugoslav war -- to jointly mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and to sign an initiative designed to promote mutual understanding and dialogue between the two communities.
"Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Jews are one body. Our ties are intricate, forged in hard times and times of prosperity and interaction," Husein Kavazovic, head of Bosnia's Islamic Community, told a group of survivors and descendants of victims of the World War II-era Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide.
"Both our peoples have suffered and experienced attempts to destroy and eradicate them. At the present time -- when the evils of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are gaining ground around Europe and the world -- we must renew our vow to be good neighbors and care for one another," he added.
In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces in Potocari near the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
The massacre has been deemed genocide by various verdicts of both the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The UN war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague established that the killings constituted genocide.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp during World War II in southern Poland. Nearly 6 million European Jews – among others -- were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust before and during the war.
Participants in the commemorative events also put the focus on the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
Menachem Rosensaft, president of the Bergen-Belsen World Federation, said mass killings, crimes, and genocides could have no justification.
"The Holocaust cannot be justified, the genocide in Srebrenica cannot be an excuse. Period. What Hamas has done cannot be justified, but at the same time we must have compassion for the civilians, women, and children who are suffering in occupied Gaza," Rosensaft said.
"We chose Srebrenica to start our initiative because genocide took place 28 years ago," said Reisu-l-ulema Husein ef. Kavazovic of Bosnia's Islamic community.
"This initiative that we signed today is an open field and a call to all well-meaning people, especially Muslims and Jews, to stop what is happening in Gaza.
"We advocate that all those who have committed crimes on both sides are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions, as has happened in previous cases when crimes and genocides were committed. This is the only way to achieve justice," he added.
One of the witnesses to the signing of the Muslim-Jewish peace initiative was Munira Subasic, president of the Association Movement of Mothers of Srebrenica and Zepa Enclaves.
"This is a message to the world and to Europe to protect innocent human lives, not to differentiate between people," she told RFE/RL.
"This is a message from the victims of genocide who must be treated like people. Human life must be protected because everyone when they are born must have the right to life," she added.
About 50 percent of the Bosnian population is listed as Muslim Bosniak.
The World Jewish Congress says that some 500-1,000 Jews live in Bosnia, mostly descendants of Jews who settled in the region in the 15th century after fleeing the Spanish Inquisition. Much of the community was wiped out during the Holocaust.
With reporting by AP
Pakistan Confirms Death Of 9 Citizens In Attack By Unknown Gunmen Inside Iran
Pakistan's ambassador to Tehran, Muhammad Mudassir, on January 27 confirmed the deaths of nine Pakistanis in a shooting attack inside Iran, saying he was "deeply shocked by the horrifying" incident. According to reports, nine Pakistanis were killed and three injured by unknown gunmen in the Iranian city of Saravan near the Pakistani border. It wasn’t immediately clear what the Pakistanis were doing in Iran. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack follows rare military action in the porous border region of Baluchistan -- split between the two countries -- that had stoked regional tensions already inflamed by the current Gaza war. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Ukraine Says No Evidence That POWs Died In Russian Plane
Ukrainian officials say Russia has provided no credible evidence to back its claims that their own forces shot down a military plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs. Ukraine's Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said late on January 27 that Russian officials had "with great delay" provided it with a list of the 65 Ukrainians who Moscow said had died in the plane crash in Russia's Belgorod region. It said relatives of the named POWs were unable to identify their loved ones in crash-site photos provided by Russian authorities.
Kazakh Activist Released From Psychiatric Hospital After Public Outcry
Kazakh language activist Ruza Baisenbaitegi, who was forcibly placed in a psychiatric hospital in the northern Pavlodar region, has been released after widespread condemnations on social media, a Kazakh human right group said on January 26. Baisenbaitegi, 66, was taken to the hospital by police and paramedics on January 24 after allegedly arguing with a stranger who demanded she answer his questions in Russian. Baisenbaitegi's supporters have called the incident a "provocation" staged by the authorities. Kazakh is constitutionally mandated as the state language, while Russian is also an official language in the former Soviet republic. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Hungarian FM Discusses Mining Projects In Bosnian Serb Visit
Investments in mining projects in Republika Srpska were high on the agenda during Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s visit to Banja Luka on January 26, officials said. Hungary has given Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated area of Bosnia-Herzegovina, generous loans and grants, including a 100 million-euro ($108 million) loan in 2021 to support its agriculture sector. In 2022, Hungary provided a 110 million-euro ($117 million) loan to help Republika Srpska finance its budget. It came from a Hungarian bank that has been accused of financing friends of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been a supporter of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Huthis' TV Says U.S., British Air Strikes Target Yemen Port
The Huthis' Al-Masira television said on January 27 the United States and Britain launched two air strikes that targeted the port of Ras Issa, Yemen's main oil export terminal. No further details were immediately available. The air strikes came as Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, including a hit that sparked a fire on a fuel tanker on January 26. The tanker Marlin Luanda, which was operating on behalf of trading firm Trafigura, was damaged but no injuries were reported and a U.S. Navy ship was providing assistance, the Pentagon said.
Ukraine Reports Intensified Russian Attacks As Details Of Plane Crash Remain Disputed
KYIV -- Ukrainian officials on January 27 said Russia had intensified attacks in the past 24 hours, with a commander saying the sides had battled through "50 combat clashes" in the past day near Ukraine's Tavria region.
Meanwhile, Kyiv and Moscow continued to dispute the circumstances surrounding the January 24 crash of a Russian military transport plane that the Kremlin claimed was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war.
Kyiv said it has no proof POWs were aboard and has not confirmed its forces shot down the plane.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the Ukrainian commander in the Tavria zone in the Zaporizhzhya region, said Russian forces had "significantly increased" the number of offensive and assault operations over the past two days.
"For the second day in a row, the enemy has conducted 50 combat clashes daily,” he wrote on Telegram.
"Also, the enemy has carried out 100 air strikes in the operational zone of the Tavria Joint Task Force within seven days," he said, adding that 230 Russian-launched drones had been "neutralized or destroyed" over the past day in the area.
Battlefield claims on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
Earlier, the Ukrainian military said 98 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian army over the past 24 hours.
"There are dead and wounded among the civilian populations," the Ukrianian military's General Staff said in its daily update, but did not provide further details about the casualties.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched eight missile and four air strikes, and carried out 78 attacks from rocket-salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. Iranian-made Shahed drones and Iskander ballistic missiles were used in the attacks, it said.
A number of "high-rise residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged" in the latest Russian strikes, the bulletin said.
"More than 120 settlements came under artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv regions," according to the daily update.
The General Staff also reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled dozens of Russian assaults in eight directions, including Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Kupyansk in the eastern Donetsk region.
Meanwhile, Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, said it remained unclear what happened in the crash of the Russian Il-76 that the Kremlin claimed was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were killed along with nine crew members.
The Kremlin said the military transport plane was shot down by a Ukrainian missile despite the fact that Russian forces had alerted Kyiv to the flight’s path.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
The situation with the crash of the aircraft "is not yet fully understood,” Budanov said.
"It is necessary to determine what happened – unfortunately, neither side can fully answer that yet."
Russia "of course, has taken the position of blaming Ukraine for everything, despite the fact that there are a number of facts that are inconsistent with such a position," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted Ukraine shot down the plane and said an investigation was being carried out, with a report to be made in the upcoming days.
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the creation of a second body to assist businesses in the war-torn country.
Speaking in his nightly video address late on January 26, Zelenskiy said the All-Ukraine Economic Platform would help businesses overcome the challenges posed by Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion.
On January 23, Zelenskiy announced the formation of a Council for the Support of Entrepreneurship, which he said sought to strengthen the country's economy and clarify issues related to law enforcement agencies. Decrees creating both bodies were published on January 26.
Ukraine's economy has collapsed in many sectors since Russia invaded the country in February 2022. Kyiv heavily relies on international aid from its Western partnes.
The Voice of America reported that the United States vowed to promote at the international level a peace formula put forward by Zelenskiy.
VOA quoted White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby as saying that Washington "is committed to the policy of supporting initiatives emanating from the leadership of Ukraine."
Zelenskiy last year presented his 10-point peace formula that includes the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, among other things.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
EU Council Chief Won't Run In European Parliament Elections, Easing Fears Of Orban Option
EU Council President Charles Michel won't seek a seat in the European Parliament and will instead remain in his job, he said on January 26. “I will devote all my efforts to my current responsibilities with steadfast determination until they come to an end,” he said on Facebook. Michel had downplayed criticism of his plan to resign early to run for parliament in June, saying there was enough time to choose his successor and that the EU had options to "avoid Viktor Orban." As Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the Council from July to December 2024, Prime Minister Orban could have ended up leading meetings if an interim successor were needed.
- By dpa
Putin Announces New Nuclear Icebreaker As Part Of Arctic Fleet Expansion
Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26 announced construction of another nuclear-powered icebreaker as part of an expansion of the country's Arctic Fleet. At a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Leningrad icebreaker in a St. Petersburg shipyard, Putin said the keel of sister ship Stalingrad would also be completed next year. Other ships are also being built for work in the Arctic, Putin added. Russia, which has the largest icebreaker fleet in the world, lays claim to much of the mineral resources stored in the frozen Arctic.
U.S. Speaker Warns Senate Against Ukraine Deal, Suggesting It Will Be 'Dead On Arrival' In House
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a strong stand on January 26 against a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with Ukraine aid, sending a letter to colleagues that aligns him with hard-line conservatives determined to sink the compromise on border and immigration policy. Johnson said the legislation would have been “dead on arrival in the House” if leaked reports about the legislation were true. While a core group of senators negotiating the deal haven't yet released the text of the bill, it has already come under fire from Republicans, including Donald Trump, the likely presidential nominee who eviscerated the deal this week as a political “gift” to Democrats.
France, Germany, U.K. Condemn Iran's Launch Of Soraya Satellite
France, Germany, and Britain on January 26 condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV). The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to hold Iran to account for its destabilizing activity in the region and internationally," the statement said.
Mass Public Concert To Support Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Russia's Bashkortostan Held Amid Crackdown
A mass public concert to support Radiy Khabirov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, was held on January 26 in the central square in the Bashkir capital, Ufa. The event comes after the sentencing of an outspoken critic of Khabirov's government to four years in prison sparked massive protests that led to violent clashes with police last week. Some Telegram channels posted videos of purported participants in the pro-Khabirov rally saying they were forced to go to the gathering under threat that they would lose their jobs if they refused to come to Salavat Yulayev Square. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Serbian Opposition Holds New Protests Against Last Month's National, Municipal Elections
The opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition led a new anti-government protest on January 26 in the country's capital, Belgrade, over disputed national and municipal elections that were held on December 17. Protesters gathered in front of the Constitutional Court, where opposition representatives had submitted a demand to have the national and Belgrade elections annulled, claiming electoral fraud by the ruling party. The national Election Commission announced final vote totals on January 12, and all opposition objections were rejected amid a series of street protests against the published results. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
- By Current Time
Russia Puts Writer Akunin On Wanted List After Anti-Kremlin Comments
Russia's Interior Ministry has put prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, on a wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed. Akunin, 67, lives in Britain. Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry added Akunin and several others to its "foreign agent" list, which is broadly applied to target regime critics. Akunin labeled the moves as actions by "an unfortunate homeland that has fallen under the power of criminals.” The Russian government cited statements or activities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in making the moves against Akunin. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Reportedly Hospitalized After Heart Attack
A 70-year-old rights activist in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison has been hospitalized following a heart attack, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.
Mohammadi wrote on Instagram on January 25 that Raheleh Rahemi (aka Rahemipur) is one of four prisoners over 70 in Evin’s women’s ward.
“She is suffering from several ailments, including treatment for a brain tumor, but is in prison,” said Mohammadi, who is also being held at the Evin prison.
The news came as female prisoners prepared to go on hunger strike in protest against recent executions in Iran.
Mohammadi said Rahemi had been imprisoned for “the crime of seeking justice” after her brother was executed in the 1980s.
The Nobel laureate accused the Islamic republic of being a “criminal” establishment and described it as “a regime that massacres and executes and imprisons and tortures survivors and those who seek justice.”
In 2017, Amnesty International criticized Iran for imprisoning Rahemi and demanded her “immediate and unconditional release.”
The rights group said Rahemi had sought justice for her brother and his infant child, both of whom it said had “disappeared while in prison” in the 1980s.
Amnesty International said an Iranian court had deemed her interviews about the disappearance of her brother and nephew as grounds to charge her with “propaganda against the establishment.”
Iranian prisons have for decades been accused of ignoring prisoners’ conditions.
Mohammadi has been a vocal critic of prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons as well as violence against female inmates and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against dissenting women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv, Moscow Exchange Soldiers' Remains In Move Unrelated To Disputed Downing Of Russian Transport Plane
KYIV -- Kyiv and Moscow have conducted an exchange of the remains of soldiers killed, a development that appears unrelated to the disputed downing of a Russian military transport plane, which the Kremlin said was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, killing them and nine others on board.
“Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine: the remains of 77 defenders of Ukraine were returned to [Ukrainian] territory,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on January 26, while also thanking the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The statement added that “work on preparations for the repatriation measure had been under way for a long time.”
Separately, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on January 26 that the Ukrainian side had transferred the bodies of 55 Russian soldiers to Russia.
"Fifty-five bodies of soldiers have been returned to Russia from Ukraine," said Shamsail Saraliyev, a State Duma deputy who is a member of the parliamentary coordination group on war-related issues.
Several previous repatriations of soldiers' remains have been carried out by both sides in the past as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the two-year mark on February 24.
The latest action comes as Ukraine and Russia have contradicted each other over whether there had been proper notification to secure the airspace around an area where an Ilyushin Il-76 Russian military transport plane crashed, with Moscow saying dozens of Ukrainian POWs were among the dead.
Neither statement on January 26 mentioned the crash, which occurred two days earlier.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov -- without providing evidence -- told deputies in Moscow on January 25 that Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before the plane entered the Belgorod region in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, and that Russia had received confirmation the message was received.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov reiterated in comments to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on January 26 that Kyiv was aware that the plane had been carrying POWs. He said a report would be issued on the matter in two to three days.
"The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Army knew we were taking 65 servicemen there. "I don't know whether they did it on purpose or by mistake, out of thoughtlessness -- but they did it," Putin said.
Meanwhile, Putin repeated remarks made last month that more than 600,000 Russian troops are engaged in the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin refers to as a “special military operation.”
"Perhaps there are some questions that require additional attention and decisions. Something always has to be readjusted, because the battle zone is large, nearly 2,000 kilometers, and there are 617,000 people deployed across the combat zone," Putin told a meeting with university students, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
Moscow generally has provided few details of Russian troop deployments to Ukraine.
At least 42,284 Russian military personnel have been killed since the start of the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to research by journalists from Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service, who have established the deceased soldiers' identities. Analysts estimate the real number of dead could be several times higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his nation's ground forces also number about 600,000.
With reporting by AFP and PBS
Kazakh Lawmakers Propose Bill Legalizing Refusal Of Accreditation Of Foreign Media
ASTANA -- A group of Kazakh lawmakers approved a draft bill on January 25 that would allow the Central Asian nation's authorities to refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters on grounds of national security concerns. The move comes at a time when the country's Foreign Ministry has refused to prolong RFE/RL's correspondents' accreditation for 2024.
According to the draft legislation, the Foreign Ministry could refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters "in case of a threat to the national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
The bill also says that any activities of foreign media and their journalists without accreditation will be banned, and the decision to suspend foreign media outlets' activities in the country can be made by the Foreign Ministry without a court's ruling.
Gulmira Birzhanova of the Legal Media Center rights group said on January 26 that the proposed bill must be rejected in its current form and called on journalists and the rest of society to actively take part in discussions.
According to Birzhanova, the bill's text is vague and may lead to the authorities adopting a "selective approach" to certain foreign media outlets operating in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Birzhanova also said her group will urge President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to veto the bill if it is finally approved by parliament.
As of January 26, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry has not given or extended accreditation to 36 correspondents of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Some of RFE/RL's correspondents have not been able to extend their accreditation since 2022.
In accordance with current legislation, the Foreign Ministry must make decisions on accreditation within two months after it receives an application. In the event of a refusal, the ministry must provide an explanation for such a decision.
RFE/RL said it plans to go to court and lodge an appeal against the ministry’s decision to deny the correspondents' accreditation.
Tajik Former Police Colonel To Face Trial In Kidnapping, Murder Case
A source in Tajikistan's Supreme Court told RFE/RL on January 26 that former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda will face trial on charges of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a university teacher. Ismoiljon Rahmonov died in June last year after unknown individuals kidnapped him and threw him into a river with his hands tied. The source said the trial date will be set in early February. Yusufzoda was arrested along with a relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, for alleged involvement in the crime. If found guilty, the two may face up to 12 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Georgia, Armenia Sign 'Strategic Partnership' Agreement During Pashinian Visit
South Caucasus neighbors Georgia and Armenia signed a “strategic partnership” memorandum during a visit to Tbilisi by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on January 26, Georgian Premier Irakli Garibashvili said. "Historically, we are very strong allies, not only neighbors, but friends,” he said. “We have a good partnership in all areas. De facto we were strategic friends and partners. Today, this has been [made official].” The leaders didn't disclose specifics of the agreement. Tbilisi and Yerevan generally have friendly relations but rivalries occasionally lead to tensions between the two nations. Georgia has offered to help mediate bitter disputes between Armenian and Azerbaijan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Bulgarian Student Expelled For 1968 Protest Receives Award Half A Century Later
SOFIA -- A former Bulgarian student expelled from his communist-run university for protesting the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in the 1960s has been honored by the same institution more than 55 years later.
Seventy-six-year-old Alexander Dimitrov was 21 when he and two fellow history students challenged official Eastern Bloc silence by passing out protest leaflets after Warsaw Pact tanks crushed Prague Spring reforms in 1968.
“What we did, we did,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, “not because God is looking at us but to be proud of ourselves.”
Dimitrov, Eduard Genov, and Valentin Radev were all expelled from Sofia University, sentenced to prison terms in 1969, and persecuted for decades.
Radev died in Sofia in 1995, and Genov, who was initially jailed for three years but served eight more for an escape attempt, helped found a rights group before Bulgaria expelled him in 1988 and died in the United States in 2009.
Earlier this month, on January 17, Sofia University honored Dimitrov and his late classmates for their contributions to freedom and democracy in a ceremony in one of the same lecture halls they and their classmates attended more than a half a century ago.
Dimitrov said he never regretted his actions despite the decades of persecution.
“The whole of [what are now] the Czech Republic and Slovakia took to the streets, and we stand here and bleat? We couldn’t just do nothing,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL.
The three got away with distributing one round of leaflets after thousands of troops from the Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland rolled into Czechoslovakia in August 1968, killing at least 130 people and allowing Moscow to derail budding reforms.
At the time, Bulgarian Communist Party leader Todor Zhivkov was more than a decade into his three-decade rule and eager to please the Soviet leadership in Moscow.
The flyers demanded, “Out from Czechoslovakia with the troops of puppet Zhivkov.”
But while Dimitrov, Genov, and Radev were preparing a second round of flyers in October 1968, a childhood friend of Dimitrov’s turned them in to Bulgarian State Security and they were sent to Sofia’s central prison.
Dimitrov and Radev spent two years in prison each, and Genov 11 years.
Dimitrov and Radev endured decades of surveillance and harassment in Bulgaria, while Genov was ultimately expelled from the country.
“We all hoped that what happened in 1989, when Soviet communism collapsed, would happen in 1968, but apparently it was too early,” Dmitrov said.
Dimitrov, who calls himself a “born historian,” said that after “they overthrew Zhivkov on a Friday” -- November 10 -- “on Monday I went and asked for my student rights to be reinstated.”
Dimitrov was accepted to Sofia University and majored in history, two decades after he, Genov, and Radev had made some of their own history.
All three -- Genov and Radev posthumously -- were honored for their contributions to democracy and human rights by the Czech and Slovak Republics to mark the 50th anniversary of the Prague Spring in 2018.
Iran Denies Report Of U.S. Tip-Off Ahead of Deadly Islamic State Attack
Iran has denied a media report that the United States alerted the Islamic republic to a plot by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group that killed more than 90 people.
The official state news agency IRNA on January 26 cited “an informed diplomatic source” rejecting a report by The Wall Street Journal on January 25 about U.S. intelligence alerting Iran to the attack.
It also quoted an unnamed “security source” as saying that “even if” true, Washington only would have shared its intelligence to “protect itself against Iran’s response.”
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of involvement in the attack without providing evidence. Tehran has long alleged, while never presenting any evidence, that the United States has ties to IS.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the Wall Street Journal report about “privately” tipping Iran off in an email to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
"We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” the U.S. official said in an e-mail.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack, or at least mitigate the death toll.
Radio Farda has learned that the warning came more than a week before the attack.
The incident intensified fears of widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. Hamas is also linked with Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Kyrgyz Man Who Cut Off Ex-Wife's Nose, Ears Gets 20 Years In Prison
The Sokuluk district court in north Kyrgyzstan's sentenced a man on January 26 to 20 years in prison for severely beating his ex-wife and cutting off her nose and ears. Azamat Estebesov was found guilty of torture, rape, attempted murder, violation of privacy, and inflicting serious bodily harm. He told journalists after his sentence was pronounced that he will appeal the ruling. The case caused a public outcry and numerous rallies were held calling on the government to curb domestic violence. Rights activists launched an online petition demanding life in prison for Estebesov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions2
Under Sea, Under Stone: How The U.S. Claimed Vast New Arctic Territory -- In An Unusual Way3
Sweden Sees 'No Reason To Negotiate' With Hungary On NATO Bid; Turkish Parliament OKs Accession4
Why Did The Russian Il-76 Crash? What We Know, And Don't Know, About A Major Aviation Disaster5
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Plane With Ukrainian POWs On Board6
Banning The Dinar, Kosovo Tries To Sever Lifeline Between Serbs In North And Belgrade7
Measles Cases Soar In Europe; Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan, WHO Says8
Russia Imported More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Microchips Made In U.S. And Europe In 20239
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
'A Group Without Leaders': Disgruntled Families Of Mobilized Russians Complicate Putin's Plan For Smooth Reelection
Subscribe