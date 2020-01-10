Global Anti-Doping Agency Asks Sport Arbitration Court To Rule On Russia’s Ban

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has formally requested the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, to rule on Russia's four-year ban for doping.



The January 9 move comes after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last month lodged a formal protest to WADA’s decision to ban the country from major sporting events over doping violations, including alleged faking evidence.



Repeated irregularities and systematic cheating cost Russia a place in the 2018 Winter Olympics, and a finding in December that Russia's anti-doping body was still noncompliant led to the fresh ban.



The new four-year ban means Russia's flag and anthem will not be allowed at events such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and soccer’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Clean Russian athletes may be allowed to compete as "neutral."



RUSADA head Yury Ganus has said his country has little chance of winning its appeal against the decision, which President Vladimir Putin described as "politically motivated."