Russia's Leading Anti-Torture Group Shuts Down Again Over Foreign Agent Label
MOSCOW -- The Committee Against Torture (KPP), a prominent human rights group in Russia, has announced it has closed down operations after being labeled a foreign agent, the third time an iteration of the activist group has received the designation from authorities since 2015.
The head of the KPP, Sergei Babinets, wrote on Telegram on June 12 that the decision to disband the group was made two days earlier immediately following a decision by authorities to label the organization as a foreign agent -- a negative term evoking Soviet-era Western spies that is given if a group is deemed to have funding from abroad and are involved in political activity.
"We do not want to continue to work while being labeled as foreign agents. We consider that term as an insult and slander," Babinets wrote.
"We want to live in a Russia with no torture, and we certainly will make our country better. This is our duty," Babinets's statement said, adding that the group's plans on how to operate further will be made public later.
Activists say the foreign agent law is part of a longstanding and growing crackdown on civil society that President Vladimir Putin launched upon his return to the presidency in May 2012, after four years as prime minister.
In 2015, the KPP was first labeled a foreign agent and soon afterward closed down rather than pay fines or operate under such a designation.
KPP leadership then reformed the group under the same acronym but this time called the Committee to Prevent Torture.
In 2016, officials again labeled the group a foreign agent, prompting it to again close its doors.
After its liquidation, the group changed tack and worked as a volunteer group under the umbrella name of the Committee Against Torture (KPP) instead of as a registered organization.
But a recent tweak to the foreign agent law, which had already been amended several times, allowed authorities to label individuals -- and not just organizations --as foreign agents.
KPP press secretary Natalya Kuryokina said in a statement on June 12 that despite the official closure, members of the group will continue to work on the remaining 188 cases they currently have open.
According to Kuryokina, the status of foreign agent stops KPP lawyers from attending hearings in courts and forbids them from meeting with investigators and authorities to address their clients' complaints.
The KPP was founded in 2000 and gained prominence for its activities challenging police brutality and torture faced by Russian citizens in custody across the country, especially in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where activists say Kremlin-backed strongman Ramzan Kadyrov has fostered an atmosphere of impunity for abuses by security forces in order to maintain control of the restive region.
Iran Says Two Military Officials Involved In Aerospace Research Killed
Iran's military says two officials who worked in the field of aerospace have been killed in separate incidents inside the Islamic republic.
Ali Kamani, a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace division, was "martyred" in Khomein in central Markazi Province on June 12, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said.
Separately, Mohammad Abdous, an employee of the Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Ministry, was "martyred" late on June 12 "during a mission" in the northern Semnan Province, the ministry said in a statement.
Fars reported that Abdous, 33, also worked in the field of aerospace.
The IRGC's aerospace program is believed to be in charge of Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as some of the country's air defenses. Iran's aerospace industry also makes equipment ranging from military aircraft to missiles and drones.
No further details on the men's deaths were given.
The reported deaths come as tensions remain high over Iran's uranium enrichment program that is now closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
Talks in Vienna to bring Iran back in compliance with a landmark nuclear deal it signed with world powers in 2015 have so far failed.
Under the deal, Iran had pledged to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.
Iran then accelerated its nuclear research, which it claims is meant only for civilian purposes.
The announcement of the two deaths comes after IRGC Colonel Sayyad Khodai, 50, was shot dead outside his home last month in the east of the Iranian capital by attackers on motorcycles.
The IRGC accused "Zionists" -- a reference to Israel -- of being behind the killing and vowed revenge.
Two weeks ago, another IRGC member, Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh, died "in an accident in his home," according to state news agency IRNA.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia's Use Of Banned Munitions In Kharkiv Amounts To War Crime, Says Amnesty
Russia has committed war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where hundreds of civilians were killed or maimed in indiscriminate bombardments that targeted residential neighborhoods and many times used banned cluster bombs, Amnesty International said on June 13.
“The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives," Amnesty said in a report titled Anyone Can Die At Any Time.
Amnesty said it had uncovered proof in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with a population of 1.4 million people, that Russian forces repeatedly used 9N210 and 9N235 cluster bombs and scatterable land mines, all of which are banned under international agreements.
Cluster munitions release dozens of bomblets or grenades midair, scattering them indiscriminately over hundreds of square meters.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations,” said Amnesty's Donatella Rovera.
"This is true both for the strikes carried out using cluster (munitions) as well as those conducted using other types of unguided rockets and unguided artillery shells," Rovera said.
The report says Russian forces bombarded civilian and residential areas of Kharkiv relentlessly for two months from the first day of Moscow's unprovoked invasion on February 24, causing "wholesale destruction."
"The continued use of such inaccurate explosive weapons in populated civilian areas, in the knowledge that they are repeatedly causing large numbers of civilian casualties, may even amount to directing attacks against the civilian population.
"People have been killed in their homes and in the streets, in playgrounds and in cemeteries, while queueing for humanitarian aid, or shopping for food and medicine," Rovera said.
"The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable."
The report quoted the Kharkiv region's military administration as saying that 606 civilians had been killed and 1,248 wounded since the conflict began. Most of the strikes investigated by Amnesty inflicted multiple casualties over widespread areas.
Although Russia is not a signatory of the Convention on Cluster Munitions or the Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines that ban the use of such weapons, "international humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and the use of weapons that are indiscriminate by nature."
"Launching indiscriminate attacks resulting in death or injury to civilians, or damage to civilian objects, constitutes war crimes," the report concluded.
With reporting by AFP
UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet Says She Won't Seek A New Term Following Rebuke Over China Trip
The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, who has come under stinging criticism for a recent trip to China, says she won't seek a new four-year term when her current stint ends on August 31.
"As my term as high commissioner draws to a close, this council's milestone 50th session will be the last which I brief," she said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week session on June 13.
She did not elaborate on the comment.
Earlier this month, dozens of rights groups called for her resignation, charging that she "whitewashed" Beijing's "atrocities" during her trip to China, while the European Parliament approved a resolution criticizing Bachelet saying she "failed to clearly hold the Chinese government accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs during her visit."
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps. but people who have fled the province say thousands are undergoing political indoctrination at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
Ex-PM Kasyanov Warns Russian Victory In Ukraine Puts Baltics In Crosshairs
Russian opposition politician Mikhail Kasyanov, President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister, has warned that the outcome of the war Moscow launched against Ukraine will determine Russia's future, and if Ukraine falls, "the Baltic states will be next."
Kasyanov, now an outspoken critic of the president, told the French news agency AFP in a video interview published on June 13 that at first he didn't believe Putin would actually unleash a full-scale war against Ukraine.
But when he saw a meeting of Russia's Security Council called just three days before the invasion was launched on February 24, "I realized, yes, there will be a war."
"I just know these people and by looking at them I saw that Putin is already out of it. Not in a medical sense but in political terms," he said, adding he "knew a different Putin."
Kasyanov, 64, said he was confident Putin would eventually be replaced by a "quasi-successor" controlled by Russia's powerful security services but that eventually Russia could return to democracy, albeit with difficulty.
"I am certain that Russia will return to the path of building a democratic state," Kasyanov, who was prime minister between 2000-2004, told AFP.
He estimated it would take about a decade to conduct "de-Communization" and "de-Putinization" of the country.
"This will be difficult, especially after this criminal war."
Kasyanov said Putin, a former KGB colonel and ex-chief of the communist-era political police's successor, the FSB, has over the past two decades established a system dominated by former and current members of Russia's security services.
"Essentially, this is a KGB system based on complete lawlessness. It is clear that they do not expect any punishment," he said.
"These are the achievements of a system that, with the encouragement of Putin as head of state, has started operating even in a more cynical, cruel manner than in the final stages of the Soviet Union," he added.
Kasyanov, who advocated close ties with the West as prime minister, joined Russia's opposition and became one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics after being sacked by Putin.
He is now the leader of the opposition People's Freedom party, or PARNAS, but has left Russia for an undisclosed location out of concern for his safety.
"I have no doubt that now, after the tragedy that we are all witnessing, the opposition will unite," he said.
"Everything will have to be rebuilt anew. Essentially, an entire set of economic and social reforms should be started all over again...These are enormous and difficult tasks and they will have to be done."
Based on reporting by AFP
Ukrainians Pushed Out Of Syevyerodonetsk Center Despite Fighting For 'Every Meter'
The Ukrainian military said on June 13 that its forces were pushed back from the center of Syevyerodonetsk, the Donbas city for whose control the Ukrainian and Russian forces were engaged in a ferocious battle.
Russian forces shelled the city center with artillery and drove out the remaining Ukrainian soldiers there, the general staff in Kyiv said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said several hours before that defenders were fighting for "every meter" in the key eastern city even as the Russians blew up a key bridge, cutting off a potential escape route for civilians and soldiers.
"The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed. They are pressing in Syevyerodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there -- literally for every meter," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, adding that Russia's military was trying to pour reserves into the Donbas.
Zelenskiy said Russia was deploying undertrained troops and using its young men as "cannon fodder" in the "very fierce" battle.
"Every meter of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood -- but not only ours, also the occupier's."
Serhiy Hayday, the regional military governor for Ukraine, said on June 12 that Russian forces had blown up the second of three bridges linking besieged Syevyerodonetsk with its twin city of Lysychansk across the Siverskiy Donets River.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 13 that in the coming months, river crossing operations "are likely to be amongst the most important determining factors in the course of the war."
The British intelligence said Russia has so far struggled to demonstrate the "complex coordination necessary to conduct successful, large scale river crossings under fire."
Despite the increasingly difficult situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remained defiant, saying that Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from quickly overrunning eastern Ukraine.
“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the [eastern Ukrainian region of] Donbas?” Zelenskiy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on."
Syevyerodonetsk has been the focal point of recent fighting that Kyiv has said could determine the outcome of the war, which began on February 24 with Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The city itself has been all but turned into rubble by the Russian forces' shelling, with the situation resembling conditions seen at the southern port of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces after a long, bloody battle last month.
Hayday said the destruction of the bridge across the Siverskiy Donets River leaves just one transit route remaining to allow a potential evacuation of civilians and a withdrawal of troops from Syevyerodonetsk to Lysychansk.
An explosion hit the Azot nitrogen chemical plant in Syevyerodonetsk on June 11 where hundreds of people were sheltering, Hayday said.
Moscow-backed separatist fighters, meanwhile, said they had surrounded the plant and claimed that Ukrainian defenders were trapped there.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
Ukraine's General Staff also said Russia troops had gained a foothold in the village of Bohorodychne, a village on the west bank of Siverskiy Donets River, about 50 kilometers west of Syevyerodonetsk.
Taking Bohorodychne puts Russian forces in good position to attack Slovyansk, a bigger, more important town.
In the western region of Ternopil, at least 22 people were wounded when four Russian cruise missile hit a military installation and some residential buildings, the regional governor said on June 12.
A top adviser to Zelenskiy, meanwhile, forcefully pushed back against a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden, who asserted that before the February 24 invasion Zelenskiy had “tuned out” U.S. intelligence warnings about an imminent Russian attack.
In his post on Twitter, Mykhaylo Podolyak also criticized Western countries for not supplying Ukraine with heavier weaponry earlier.
“What other countries have done to stop it, knowing Moscow's plans -- a question. If we had started getting heavy weapons in January, the situation could have been different,” he wrote.
In his nightly video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy renewed his call for Western countries to speed deliveries of weapons.
Ukrainian troops "are doing everything to stop the offensive, as much as they possibly can, as long as there are enough heavy weapons, modern artillery -- all that we have asked for and continue to ask for from our partners,” he said.
Zelenskiy asserted Russia wanted to destroy every city in the Donbas, the eastern Ukrainian region that includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
“Every city, that’s not an exaggeration,” he said. “All of these ruins of once-happy cities, the black traces of fires, the craters from explosions -- this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, to Europe, to the world.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Global Powers Likely To Bolster, Modernize Nuclear Arsenals In 'Worrying Trend,' Report Says
The nine nuclear-armed states, including the United States and Russia, are likely to grow and modernize their arsenal of warheads and to be more vocal about it in the coming decade in what is seen as a "worrying trend," an influential think tank says in its latest annual study.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on June 13 in its annual report for 2022 that despite a marginal decline in the number of nuclear warheads last year, arsenals are expected to grow over the next 10 years.
"The nine nuclear-armed states -- the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and (North Korea) -- continue to modernize their nuclear arsenals and although the total number of nuclear weapons declined slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, the number will probably increase in the next decade," SIPRI said.
"There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterized global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended," said Hans Kristensen, associate senior fellow with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).
Wilfred Wan, director of SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Program, said that "all of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies."
"This is a very worrying trend," he added.
SIPRI estimated that nuclear states had a total inventory of 12,705 warheads at the start of 2022, of which about 9,440 were in military stockpiles ready for potential use.
It said an estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed on missiles and aircraft, with about 2,000 being kept in a state of high operational alert -- almost all of them belonging to Russia or the United States.
Total U.S. and Russian warhead inventories continued to decline in 2021, but SIPRI added that this was mainly due to the dismantling of warheads that had been retired from military service in past years.
The two powers hold an estimated 90 percent of all nuclear weapons, SIPRI said.
It said that as of January 2022, the United States had 1,744 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,428.
Russia had 1,588 deployed warheads out of a total inventory of 5,977.
The other seven nuclear-armed states are either developing or deploying new weapon systems or have announced intentions to do so, with China specifically in the middle of a substantial expansion of its nuclear arsenal.
Neighbors and bitter rivals Pakistan (165 total inventory) and India (160) have similarly sized arsenals, according to SIPRI.
Argentina Seizes Venezuelan Plane Linked To Iran
Authorities in Argentina have seized a Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane with links to Iran due to questions over stated reasons for the aircraft entering the country.
The Emtrasur cargo plane arrived in Buenos Aires on June 8, flight-tracking data show. It was then seized by the authorities, an Argentinian opposition lawmaker and Iranian media said on June 12.
Questions remain over the ownership of the plane.
Argentina's government has not publicly confirmed the action.
But an Interior Ministry document shared with Reuters said authorities had grounded the craft because of suspicions over the stated reason for its entry into the South American country.
According to Mahan Air, the company sold the plane to a Venezuelan company a year ago and has no connection to the airline or Iran.
"Mentioning Mahan Air in connection with the impounded airplane is aimed at political purposes," airline spokesman Amir Hossein Zolanvari told Iranian state media.
He said the plane's crew has no connection to Mahan Air.
The U.S. Treasury Department in 2011 placed sanctions on Mahan Air for allegedly "providing financial, material, and technological support" for Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which the State Department has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.
The department also accused Mahan Air of transporting weapons, goods, and personnel to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah group.
Iran and Venezuela are both subject to U.S. sanctions and have developed close ties.
The two on June 11 signed a 20-year cooperation plan in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Amid Unrest in GBAO Region, Tajik Authorities Report Killing Of Two ‘Criminal Leaders’
Authorities in Tajikistan said two “criminal leaders” have been killed in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), the latest in a series of arrests and killings in the Central Asian republic’s restive east following recent anti-government protests.
Tajik law enforcement officials on June 12 said Zoir Rajabov and Khursand Mazorov "ignored demands to surrender to the authorities" and were "neutralized" during a "special operation."
The Interdepartmental Headquarters for Security and Public Order in GBAO said in a statement that the two “were officially summoned to law enforcement agencies for interrogation several times, but each time they deliberately refused to comply with the legal requirements of the administrative bodies."
The statement said 10 "accomplices" had been also detained during the operation.
Rajabov and Mazorov were reportedly associates of Imomnazar Imomnazarov, a former field commander who fought against the government in the 1990s Tajik civil war. He was slain in 2012, although the government claims it was not involved in the killing.
Rajabov and Mazorov, both 50 years old, are considered by many to be civic activists in GBAO, but authorities have regularly referred to them as "leaders of criminal gangs in Khorugh."
Attaining information in the vast but lightly populated area remains difficult due to regular disruptions in Internet and mobile communications.
On June 11, Tajik authorities said three influential figures in the GBAO had been detained, accused of murder and smuggling drugs and weapons among other series crimes.
“As a result of a special operation, the leaders of organized criminal groups of the city of Khorugh -- Talib Ayombekov, Niyozsho Gulobov, and Munavvar Shanbiev -- were detained," local police authorities said in a statement.
The report said all three "are involved in the commission of a number of serious and especially serious crimes such as murder, hooliganism, robbery, smuggling, and illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, weapons, ammunition and precious stones, the creation of a criminal community, banditry, mass riots, incitement of parochial discord."
The authorities in Tajikistan have made a series of arrests and allegations following violent anti-government protests in mid-May.
It is not clear if the men slain on June 12 or the three detained on June 11 participated in the protests, but they were among about a dozen so-called "informal leaders" or influential figures in the Central Asian republic.
Detainee Ayombekov is a longtime opponent of the authoritarian regime in Tajikistan. AFP reported he fought against Tajik forces in the bloody civil war but that he was integrated into the government along with other so-called warlords as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal.
It is also unclear as to whether those men have been formally charged. Families of the accused could not be reached for comment because Internet service was down in the region.
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it makes up almost half of the country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
With reporting by AFP
UN Agency Chief Urges Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks 'Now'
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called on Iran to resume talks "now" on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord before things get "much more problematic."
"Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home...things get much more problematic," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast on June 12 on CNN.
Grossi said he was telling Iranian leaders that "we have to sit down now. We have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together."
Iran last week turned off 27 cameras used by UN inspectors to monitor uranium enrichment in response to an impending IAEA adoption of a Western-led resolution criticizing the country for failing to cooperate.
The resolution criticizing Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board, with only Russia and China voting against it, according to agency reports quoting unidentified diplomats.
Senior Iranian nuclear officials had warned that passing the resolution could seriously damage attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The sanctions returned after then-President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord. Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Grossi told CNN that without observation cameras, the IAEA will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is "peaceful" or whether Iran is in the process of developing an atomic weapon.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, AFP, and CNN
NATO Chief Says Turkey's Concerns On Bids By Sweden, Finland 'Legitimate'
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said security concerns raised by Turkey in its opposition to alliance membership bids by Sweden and Finland are "legitimate" and said talks with Ankara on the matter would continue without a specific deadline.
"These are legitimate concerns. This is about terrorism. It's about weapons exports," Stoltenberg told a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto during a visit to his summer residence in the city of Naantali.
The two Nordic states are seeking to join the Western defense alliance in a break from their decades-long nonalignment policies amid the backdrop of Russia's increased aggressiveness in the region, including its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
But Turkey has opposed the bids, accusing the two countries of supporting and harboring Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara has classified as terrorists, particularly the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a long struggle against the Turkish government.
"We have to remember and understand that no NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks than Turkiye," Stoltenberg said, using the Turkish pronunciation of the country's name.
He said talks with Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would continue on the matter.
"The summit in Madrid was never a deadline," Stoltenberg said, referring to a NATO meeting in the Spanish city scheduled for June 28-30.
Earlier this month, Stoltenberg said he hoped to quickly reach a deal on the membership bids, which require unanimous agreement among NATO members. Most other alliance members have expressed support for acceptance of Sweden and Finland.
"My intention is to have this in place before the NATO summit" in Madrid, Stoltenberg said during a visit to Washington on June 1.
"Finland and Sweden have made it clear that they are ready to sit down and to address the concerns expressed by Turkey," Stoltenberg said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Second Briton Killed Fighting For Ukraine, Man's Family Says
Jordan Gatley, a former member of the British Army, has become the second Briton killed fighting for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian forces, his family has said.
Gatley was killed in the battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Syevyerodonetsk, site of brutal fighting as Ukrainian forces seek to prevent the Russian takeover of the area.
His family said he left the British military in March and traveled to fight for Ukraine "after careful consideration."
The British Foreign Office did not provide details but said, "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine."
He is the second Briton reported to be killed in the conflict.
In April, the British government said a citizen had been killed in Ukraine. He was not named by the government, but British media identified him as Scott Sibley, a military veteran.
The report comes as two British fighters and a Moroccan face the death penalty imposed by Moscow-backed separatists after they were captured in fighting in eastern Ukraine.
The British government and other Western countries have condemned the separatists' actions, calling them a violation of the Geneva Conventions.
Based on reporting by the BBC and AFP
Iran's National Currency Falls To Record Low As Sanctions Continue To Bite
Iran's national currency fells to its lowest value ever against the U.S. dollar, hit by continuing U.S. sanctions as talks to revive the global 2015 nuclear deal falter.
The rial traded at 332,000 to the dollar on June 12, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website.
That made the dollar more expensive to buy from the quoted price of 327,000 rial the prior day. At the start of the month, the rial was at 318,000 to the dollar.
When the 2015 nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar.
The nuclear deal gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began violating some of the pact's nuclear limits.
Trump said Tehran was violating the spirit of the agreement by funding extremist activity in the region and by continuing efforts to develop nuclear weapons.
Tehran denied it is supporting extremists and said its nuclear program is purely for civilian purposes.
President Joe Biden has indicated he is willing to return to the pact but has demanded Iran return to the terms of the original deal.
The sanctions and the subsequent fall of the rial have hit the Iranian economy hard, often leading to street protests in many cities followed by crackdowns by Iranian authorities.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's central bank hosted a group of foreign-exchange traders on June 12 to coordinate efforts to strengthen the rial.
In an effort to bolster its economy, Iran signed a 20-year cooperation plan with Venezuela on June 11.
The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.
With reporting by AP and Al-Jazeera
Trade Ministers Meet At WTO Geneva Summit Amid Backdrop Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has opened its ministerial meeting in Geneva amid an economic crisis exacerbated by disruptions of food and energy supplies caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo Iweala said she was "cautiously optimistic" the organization can reach "one or two" agreements on a spate of pressing global issues.
"Let me be clear, even landing one or two will not be an easy road. The road will be bumpy and rocky. There may be a land mine along the way," she told a news conference ahead of the meeting.
The Nigerian WTO chief urged trade ministers to strive over the coming days to reach agreements on issues such as reducing fishing subsidies, increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines, addressing food security, and to tackling overall reform at the organization.
She said the food emergency caused by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- which has led to the blockading of many important ports -- has disrupted exports of 22 million to 25 million tons of grain from a crucial European breadbasket.
Several WTO members have said they will not negotiate with Moscow. The Kremlin is certain to block any attempt by Ukraine's allies to issue a ministerial statement on the crisis or its impact on food supplies.
"In the background, there is the possible total disruption from the Ukraine war," Peter Van den Bossche, director of studies at the World Trade Institute, told Reuters.
"I have no doubt Russia will demonstrate that, without it, no progress can be made."
The summit will run from June 12-15.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Goodbye McDonald's, Hello Tasty And That's It: Iconic Restaurants Reopen In Russia Under New Brand
The first of dozens of restaurants taken over after the iconic fast-food chain McDonald's pulled out of Russia has reopened in Moscow, under new ownership and a new name: Tasty and That's It.
Owners of the new chain, whose name in Russian is Vkusno and Tochka, say initially 15 rebranded restaurants will reopen across Russia, with more to come in coming months.
Dozens of Russians lined up on June 12 at the famous Moscow location where McDonald's first opened its doors 30 years ago to try out the new burgers and fries.
Oleg Paroyev, chief executive of the company taking over the McDonald’s facilities, said they planned to reopen 200 restaurants in Russia by the end of June and all 850 locations nationwide by the end of the summer.
"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience," Paroyev was quoted as telling a news conference.
Paroyev said the new chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any references to its old name.
The reopening of the fast-food outlets is seen as one test of whether and how Russia's economy can withstand Western sanctions imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
At the time of its withdrawal from Russia, McDonald's said it employed 62,000 workers across the country.
Based on reporting by TASS, RIA Novosti, Reuters, and AFP
Bulgarian Soccer Team Bus Crash Injures One Player In Georgia
At least one player was seriously injured when Bulgaria’s national soccer team was involved in a bus crash in the Caucasus republic of Georgia.
The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on June 11 that two coaches transporting the team from the airport in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, crashed into each other when "the driver of the first of the two buses carrying our team lost control of the vehicle."
Todor Nedelev, 29, suffered a "craniocerebral trauma" and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The BFU said Nedelev -- who plays for Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv -- had been "successfully" operated on and that it would give further updates on his condition when available.
The soccer federation said there were no other injuries among squad members.
Georgia and Bulgaria are scheduled to play a UEFA Nations League match on June 12.
UEFA said that “following discussions with both teams, it has been agreed to play the match as scheduled.”
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
Tajik Authorities Detain Three in Restive Gorno-Badakhshan Region
Tajik authorities said three influential figures in the troubled Gorno-Badakhshan region have been detained, accused of murder and drugs- and weapons-smuggling charges among other series crimes.
“As a result of a special operation, the leaders of organized criminal groups of the city of Khorugh -- Talib Ayombekov, Niyozsho Gulobov, and Munavvar Shanbiev -- were detained," local police authorities said in a statement on June 11.
The statement said that all three were "involved in the commission of a number of serious and especially serious crimes such as murder, hooliganism, robbery, smuggling, and illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs, weapons, ammunition and precious stones, the creation of a criminal community, banditry, mass riots, and the incitement of parochial discord."
The authorities in Tajikistan have made a series of arrests and allegations following violent anti-government protests in mid-May.
It is not clear if the three detained on June 11 participated in the protests, but they are among about a dozen so-called "informal leaders" or influential figures in the Central Asian republic.
Ayombekov is a longtime opponent of the authoritarian regime in Tajikistan.
The AFP news agency reported that he fought against Tajik forces in a bloody civil war during the 1990s but that he was integrated into the government along with other so-called "warlords" as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal.
It is also unclear as to whether the men have been formally charged. Families of those accused could not be reached for comment because Internet service was down in the region.
On May 22, one of the informal leaders was killed in Khorugh, the region's administrative capital, police said, adding that the death was the result of "internal clashes between criminal groups."
The death of Mahmadboqir Mahmadboqirov was reported after clashes between protesters and police in Gorno-Badakhshan left as many as 21 dead, including one police officer.
In an official statement, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry described Mahmadboqirov as "the leader of an organized criminal group," saying that his death was "the result of internal clashes between criminal groups.”
The Interior Ministry said 19 residents of the Rushon district, whom it called "members of organized criminal and terrorist organizations," had "surrendered" to police after taking part in anti-government protests on May 15-18.
Deeper tensions between the government and residents of the region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Nonetheless, protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
Mahmadboqirov and other influential leaders in the region fought against the government during that conflict but were integrated into state structures as part of the peace deal that Russia helped broker.
The current protests were initially sparked by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of Khorugh.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, a 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting authorities to launch what they called an "anti-terrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Czech Man Killed Fighting In Eastern Ukraine
A Czech citizen has died in Ukraine, the Czech foreign minister said, confirming media reports about the first casualty among Czech volunteers fighting in the country.
"I can confirm that a Czech citizen has died in the Donetsk region of Ukraine," Jan Lipavsky told reporters June 11. "The body should be transported to the Kharkiv region tomorrow."
Czech journalist Lenka Klicperova, who broke the news of the death on Facebook, said the man, a volunteer soldier identified as Michal J, was killed on June 10.
In May, a 49-year-old Czech truck driver who was helping to drive Ukrainians to safety following the Russian invasion was found shot dead in a roadside grave near the northern city of Makariv, close to Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Idnes
Scholz Backs North Macedonia's Call For EU Talks, Urges Bulgaria To Lift Veto
SKOPJE/SOFIA -- During a visit to Skopje, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has backed calls by North Macedonia’s leader for the European Union to quickly begin accession talks with the small Western Balkan nation.
Later in the day during a stop in Bulgaria, Scholz urged Sofia to end its efforts to block North Macedonia’s EU aspirations over a series of language and historical disagreements.
"The accession negotiations that were firmly promised two years ago must begin now...I will push for this," Scholz said on June 11 in a joint news conference in Skopje with Dimitar Kovacevski, the prime minister of North Macedonia.
Scholz said that “the Western Balkans are of strategic importance” for Germany and that his country was “serious” in supporting the European integration of the region.
“North Macedonia and Albania deserve to start the membership talks,” added Scholz, who later traveled to Bulgaria following the visit to North Macedonia and previous stops in Serbia and Greece.
Scholz also pressed North Macedonia to move further along the reform process needed to solidify its EU bid.
"The faster you progress, the faster accession negotiations will progress when they start," Scholz said.
Kovacevski said the EU summit planned for later this month should confirm the start of accession talks.
"We expect a step that we have earned. Chancellor Scholz's visit is a strong signal that Berlin recognizes that we meet the criteria," said Kovacevski.
The prime minister added that his country cannot constantly be held “hostage” by the objections of one country -- referring to Bulgaria, which in the past has blocked the EU bid over a series of disputes, including Bulgaria's claim that the language spoken in North Macedonia is a dialect of Bulgarian.
Bulgaria has called on North Macedonia to end purported "discrimination" against its ethnic-Bulgarian minority, to eradicate "hate speech" in the media, and to make changes to the country's history textbooks.
Skopje previously had to settle another long-running historical dispute over the use of the name "Macedonia" with its southern neighbor, Greece. Under that settlement, Skopje agreed to change the name of the country from Macedonia to North Macedonia.
Scholz urged Bulgaria to ease its objections to Skopje’s EU membership, saying the war in Ukraine has brought new urgency to efforts to counter Russia’s influence in the region.
"I see chances for progress," Scholz said in a news conference with BUlgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov in Sofia. "We will stay in close exchange in coming days."
Petkov again insisted that North Macedonia meet three conditions related to historical and cultural disputes between the two countries and said Brussels should guarantee that they are met.
Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has added to calls to bring not only North Macedonia, but also Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, and Bosnia-Herzegovina closer to the EU through full membership or some alternative.
EU leaders stopped short of offering a concrete timetable for membership to the six Western Balkans candidates at a summit in Slovenia in October, reiterating only the bloc's "commitment to the enlargement process."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Lawmaker Says Ukraine Doing Everything Possible To Save Foreign Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatist Court
Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by separatist authorities in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk, a lawmaker in Ukraine's parliamentary security and defense committee said on June 11.
Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk say their de facto Supreme Court handed down the death sentences to two British nationals and a Moroccan for "being mercenaries" and fighting with Ukrainian armed forces.
"Both the Defense Ministry and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which deals with the exchange of prisoners, are taking all necessary measures to ensure these citizens of foreign states...are saved," lawmaker Fedir Venislavskiy said on national television.
Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner along with Moroccan Saaudun Brahim were sentenced to death on June 9 for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by Moscow-backed separatists while fighting Russian forces.
In a statement issued on June 11 through the British Foreign Office, Pinner’s family said they were “devastated and saddened at the outcome of the illegal show trial.”
“We sincerely hope that all parties will cooperate urgently to ensure the safe release or exchange of Shaun. Our family, including his son and Ukrainian wife, love and miss him so much and our hearts go out to all the families involved in this awful situation,” the statement said.
The statement said the 48-year-old man has been a resident of Ukraine for the past four years and had fought to defend the southern port city of Mariupol before it was captured by Russian forces.
Meanwhile, Interfax quoted separatist authorities in the Donetsk region as saying that a captured fighter from South Korea would go on trial in the Donetsk region after he was captured by pro-Russian fighters.
The statement did not identify the person but referred to him as a "mercenary from South Korea" who "fought for the armed forces of Ukraine."
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, "for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers."
"Something tells me that, eventually, one way or another, sooner or later, these three servicemen will be exchanged [or otherwise get home]," she said in an online post on June 11.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of the fighters as an "egregious breach" of the Geneva Conventions, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.
The United Nations has warned that unfair trials of prisoners of war amounted to war crimes.
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the three men committed crimes on the territory of what the separatists’ leaders call the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Britain's should appeal to the self-proclaimed DPR authorities about the soldiers. Britain does not recognize the DPR.
Among United Nations member states, only Russia recognizes the entire Ukrainian province of Donetsk as the Donetsk People’s Republic. The territory is internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
European Commission Chief Tells Zelenskiy That Initial Opinion On Ukraine's EU Candidacy Likely Next Week
The European Union’s executive will likely be ready next week to present its opinion on Ukraine’s request to join the 27-member bloc, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv.
Speaking at a June 11 news conference with the Ukrainian leader, Von der Leyen said her discussions with Zelenskiy "will enable us to finalize our assessment by the end of next week" regarding Ukraine’s potential bid as a candidate for EU membership, although she cautioned that Kyiv must press forward on governmental reforms.
The rendering of the EU executive’s opinion on the matter would be only the first step in a long process potentially leading to Ukraine’s membership in the bloc.
Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported on June 10 that the European Commission is expected to back EU candidate status for Ukraine despite objections from Denmark and the Netherlands.
The news agency said that --according to people familiar with the matter -- the recommendation, which needs to be debated and adopted by the college of EU commissioners, would come with conditions linked to the rule of law and anti-corruption legislation.
The European Commission's approval would need the agreement of member states, which Bloomberg said could be an issue with Denmark, which has written a diplomatic note warning that Ukraine does not sufficiently fulfill criteria related to the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, as well as respect for and the protection of minorities.
The Netherlands has also voiced objections, the agency reported.
Zelenskiy has called on the EU to offer his nation membership in the bloc through a shortened procedure, saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of his country.
In her second visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24. Von der Leyen said she told the Ukrainian leader that much still needed to be done by the authorities in Kyiv to secure a path to membership.
"You have done a lot in strengthening the rule of law, but there is still a need for reforms to be implemented, to fight corruption, for example," she told the news briefing.
Zelenskiy said that "all of Europe is a target for Russia, and Ukraine is just the first stage in this aggression."
"This is why a positive EU response to the Ukrainian application for membership can be a positive answer to the question of whether the European project has a future at all."
He added that the Ukrainian people "have already made a huge contribution to the defense of common freedom."
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russia Adds Committee Against Torture To 'Foreign Agents' List
Russia has added the Committee Against Torture, a nongovernmental organization founded in 2000 to advocate for investigations into allegations of torture, to its registry of so-called foreign agents.
The Russian Ministry of Justice entered the Committee Against Torture to its updated list on June 10.
First passed in 2012, Russia's foreign agent legislation initially targeted NGOs and rights groups accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.
It has since been expanded to punish media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and many other perceived opponents alleged to have even indirect ties to outside funding.
Under the law, those designated as foreign agents must comply with numerous constraints and laborious procedures, including indicating their foreign agent status in all their publications, under threat of severe sanctions.
The Committee Against Torture has fought for investigations into allegations of mistreatment at the hands of the security forces, including in Chechnya.
The organization had already been designated as a foreign agent in 2015 and again the following year but dissolved itself and reformed to try and avoid the label.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Defendant In MH17 Trial Proclaims Innocence In Video Played In Court
One of four defendants in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight over Ukraine in 2014 declared his innocence in a video aired on June 10 in the courtroom in the Netherlands where he and three other defendants were being tried in absentia.
Russian suspect Oleg Pulatov, a former officer of the Russian Army, headed a unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists in 2014.
Pulatov was involved in the transport and protection of a Buk antiaircraft missile system, which investigators say fired the rocket that brought down the passenger jet. The evidence includes intercepts of telephone conversations involving Russian-backed separatists, according to prosecutors.
Pulatov, the only defendant who was represented by lawyers at the trial, addressed the judges in the video, telling them he was not guilty.
"I have nothing to do with the flight crash on July 17, 2014," he said.
Pulatov also said that separatists did not have a Buk missile system, at least not in his area of responsibility. He added that he did not contact anyone in Russia and did not ask for such a weapon.
The trial concluded on June 10. The court has said a verdict is expected in November at the earliest.
The trial took place in a courthouse close to Schiphol airport in Amsterdam from which flight MH17 took off. The other three defendants are Russians Sergei Dubinsky and Igor Girkin as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
Prosecutors have requested life sentences for the men on charges connected with the downing of the jet, which killed 298 people. The flight was en route to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down.
With reporting by dpa
Biden Says Ukraine's Zelenskiy 'Didn't Want To Hear' U.S. Warnings About Invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy "didn't want to hear" American warnings ahead of Russia's unprovoked invasion of his country.
"I know a lot of people thought I was exaggerating," Biden said at a fundraising reception in Los Angeles on June 10, referring to his forewarning of the possibility of a Russian attack.
"But I knew we had data to sustain [the assessment]," he added.
The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.
“Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border,” he said.
“There was no doubt,” Biden added. “And Zelenskiy didn’t want to hear it.”
The United States began raising the alarm over Russia's preparations for an invasion of Ukraine well before Putin announced the "special operation" against Russia's western neighbor on February 24.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
