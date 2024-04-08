News
Russian Anti-War Activist Who Helped Ukrainian Refugees Dies In Custody
Russian anti-war activist Aleksandr Demidenko, who helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the Belgorod region to return to Ukraine, died in custody last week, his lawyer told his family on April 8. The 61-year-old activist, who openly protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was arrested in October. He was initially sentenced to 10 days in jail for drinking alcohol in public. Police later said they found an old grenade and two detonators for a grenade and a mine, all made during World War II, at Demidenko's house and charged him with illegal weapons possession. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Gets Lengthy Prison Term
BAKU -- A court in Azerbaijan has handed a lengthy prison term to another activist from the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP) amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent that has raised concerns in the West.
The Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced Elbayi Kerimli to six years in prison on April 7 after finding him guilty of drug possession.
The 20-year-old activist rejected the charge, calling it retaliation by the authorities for his painting the word "Stalin" last summer on the monument of the South Caucasus country's former president, Heydar Aliyev, the late father of current President Ilham Aliyev.
Also over the weekend, a court in Baku extended the pretrial detention of Tofiq Yaqublu, a member of the Coordination Center of Azerbaijan's Democratic Forces' National Council and a leading member of the opposition Musavat Party, by another two months.
Yaqublu, 63, was arrested in December on charges of fraud and document forgery, which he and his supporters have called politically motivated.
Critics of Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state have been ramping up efforts to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
On April 1, The Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced AXCP member Elxan Aliyev to five years in prison on fraud charges that Aliyev and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated.
Aliyev's lawyer, Nemat Kerimli, told RFE/RL at the time that his client had been prosecuted not for fraud and forgery, but for political reasons.
At the moment, 11 AXCP activists are being held in custody on various charges that the party calls politically motivated. On April 3, the AXCP urged international community to impose personal sanctions on Azerbaijani officials involved in ongoing crackdown on dissent.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted that there are no political prisoners in the tightly controlled state.
Last month, almost a dozen journalists from the online Toplum TV channel were detained after police searched their offices, prompting the U.S. State Department to say it was "deeply troubled" by the reports.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Reporters Without Borders have also demanded that Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, who served as president for a decade.
Ombudsman Confirms Jailed Kyrgyz Journalist Attacked By Guards
BISHKEK -- Representatives of the Kyrgyz Ombudsman's Institute have confirmed that guards physically attacked journalist Makhabat Tajibek-kyzy and two of her cellmates in a detention center in the capital.
Representatives of the ombudsman told RFE/RL over the weekend that they visited Tajibek-kyzy in the detention center on April 6 and confirmed bruises on her hands, face, and under her left arm outlined in a complaint she filed that day.
Prosecutors subsequently said they had launched a preliminary investigation into Tajibek-kyzy's complaint.
Tajibek-kyzy is the wife of prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, the founder of the Temirov Live investigative group, who was deported to Moscow in November 2022 after a court ruled that he illegally obtained Kyrgyz citizenship, which he denies.
Tajibek-kyzy and seven current and former reporters of Temirov Live were sent to pretrial detention in January on charges of "calling for mass riots," which the journalists and rights groups have rejected as politically motivated.
In a statement issued on April 7, Temirov linked the guards' attack on his wife to his recent investigative reports about President Sadyr Japarov's trip to Italy with his family and a fact-checking analysis of a public statement by the chief of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev, denying his involvement in corrupt activities.
"I consider it a warning sent to me through the beating of my wife in custody," Temirov said.
Kyrgyz-based and international human rights groups have urged the government to immediately release the Temirov Live journalists and drop all charges against them.
Kyrgyzstan's media and civil society have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Last week, Japarov signed into law a controversial bill that allows the authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," which critics say mirrors a repressive Russian law on "foreign agents" that Moscow uses to muzzle free press and NGOs.
Minsk Launches Probe Against Leader Of Belarusian Aid Group In Ukraine
Belarusian authorities said on April 8 that they have launched a probe against self-exiled activist Bazhena Zholudz, the leader of the Kyiv-based Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution at home. Zholudz is accused of taking part in an armed group's activities abroad, insulting a judge, illegal compilation of personal data, and the distribution of false information. Zholudz took over the BDU after its former leader, her boyfriend, Vital Shyshou, was found dead in a park near his home in Kyiv in 2021 (see video below). To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Lithuania
Ignotas Sungaila, the lawyer of self-exiled Tajik opposition activist Sulaimon Davlatov, told RFE/RL on April 8 that a court in Lithuania had sent his client into pretrial arrest for two months on a charge related to an alleged violation of the Baltic nation's national security. Sungaila said he will appeal Davlatov's arrest. The 40-year-old Davlatov, who has lived in Lithuania for nine years, is known for his online criticism of Tajik authorities. In 2015, Davlatov, a former member of Group 24 and the Congress of Constructive Forces opposition movements, was detained in Finland at the request of Tajik authorities, but later released. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Molotov Cocktails Thrown At Russian Embassy In Vilnius
Unidentified people threw bottles containing a flammable liquid at the Russian Embassy building in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, for two nights in a row, Lithuanian police said on April 8. The first incident was reported on April 7 and the second one early on April 8, when the embassy wall was damaged, police said, adding that an investigation was opened into the incidents. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow's embassies have been targeted by attacks in several countries, including in Estonia, Romania, and Moldova. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Baku's Request, Kyrgyzstan Extradites 5 With Alleged Links To Matraimov
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on April 8 that it extradited to Azerbaijan five alleged members of "an organized criminal group" linked to the former deputy chief of the Central Asian nation's customs service, Raimbek Matraimov, at Baku's request.
The five were removed from the country on April 7, the UKMK said.
Last month, the committee said that its officers had detained five Azerbaijani citizens suspected of being members of a transnational criminal group who planned "attacks on Kyrgyzstan's top officials."
On March 23, the UKMK said that the five had links with Matraimov, who at the time was wanted in Kyrgyzstan on charges of money laundering, abduction, and illegal incarceration. Matraimov was hiding in Azerbaijan at the time.
On March 25, Azerbaijani authorities arrested Matraimov and his three brothers in Baku. A day later, they were extradited to Bishkek.
WATCH: Raimbek Matraimov has been described as a living symbol of corruption by Kyrgyz media. A former customs official allegedly at the heart of a smuggling ring worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he has now appeared in court in Bishkek after being detained in Azerbaijan the previous day.
On March 27, the Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ruled that Matraimov and his brothers -- Tilek, Islambek, and Ruslan -- must stay in a UKMK detention center until at least April 26.
Matraimov in 2020-21 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal involving the funneling of close to $1 billion out of Kyrgyzstan.
In February 2021, a Bishkek court ordered pretrial custody for Matraimov in connection with the corruption charges. He received a mitigated sentence that involved fines amounting to just a few thousand dollars but no jail time.
The court justified the move by saying that Matraimov had paid back around $24 million that had disappeared through corruption schemes that he oversaw.
In November, the chairman of the state security service, Kamchybek Tashiev, accused Matraimov and the late crime boss Kamchy Kolbaev (aka Kamchybek Asanbek), who in 2011 was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects, of "forming a mafia in Kyrgyzstan."
Matraimov left Kyrgyzstan in October after Kolbaev was killed in a special security operation in Bishkek. In January, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said Matraimov was added to the UKMK's wanted list.
In 2019, an investigation by RFE/RL, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, and Kloop implicated Matraimov in a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan.
Last month, a court in neighboring Uzbekistan sentenced Kolbaev's close associate, influential Uzbek crime boss Salim Abduvaliev, to six years in prison on charges of illegal possession and transportation of arms and explosives.
Abduvaliev is believed to have ties with top Uzbek officials and leaders of the so-called Brothers' Circle, a Eurasian drug-trafficking network that included Kolbaev.
Thousands Evacuated In Russia, Kazakhstan Amid Raging Floodwaters
Thousands of residents have been evacuated in southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan as melting snow and a burst dam continue to raise water levels that aren't expected to crest for another day.
Vasily Kozupitsa, mayor of the city of Orsk in Russia's southern region of Orenburg, which borders Kazakhstan, said on April 8 that residents of the city's districts along the Yelshanka River were being evacuated as the river's waters rose dramatically.
Since April 5, the floods have twice caused the partial collapse of a dam on the Ural River in Orsk, a city of 230,000, after which half of the city's old town found itself underwater. The Investigative Committee has since launched a probe into what it called "negligence and the violation of safety regulations" by the dam's builders.
The Kremlin said water levels in some areas have risen at their fastest rate in some 100 years, while local officials say they don't expect water levels to stop rising until April 9 at the earliest.
High water levels have also affected the region’s capital, Orenburg, where the water level on the Ural River, which also crosses into the territory of neighboring Kazakhstan, where it is known as the Oral River, continues to rise.
According to the latest official data, 10,200 residential buildings and 18,500 households in the Orenburg region's 77 towns and villages have been damaged by the floods. Rescue teams evacuated more than 6,100 people, of whom more than 1,000 have been placed in temporary shelters.
Officials in another Russian region bordering Kazakhstan, the Kurgan, declared a state of emergency over the abrupt jump in the water level in the Tobol River in recent days. According to officials, some 60 towns and villages face floods in that region.
In recent weeks, massive snow melting caused by abrupt warm weather led to heavy floods in the Russian regions of Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, and the Altai Krai.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, officials in the western region of Atyrau introduced a state of emergency on April 7 due to the floods.
Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry said on April 7 that two people had died while trying to reach a house affected by high waters in the town of Kulsary.
According to the ministry, more than 72,000 people, including 16,000 children, were evacuated across several Kazakh regions.
The floods affected the regions of Abai, Aqmola, Aqtobe, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Qaraghandy, Qostanai, and West Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
The ministry said earlier that four people had gone missing in the Central Asian nation's northeastern region of Abai during the floods.
In a televised statement on April 6, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev called the floods the largest natural disaster to hit the country in the past 80 years.
Zelenskiy Warns Of Defeat Without U.S. Aid Amid Barrage Of Deadly Russian Strikes
Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhya killed at least three people and wounded three others on April 8, a regional official said, as Moscow stepped up its attacks on civilian infrastructure while Kyiv struggles to overcome a lack of air-defense systems and lagging weapons supplies from the West.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned the situation is worsening and that Ukraine could face defeat if it did not rapidly receive a $60 billion military aid package that remains stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives due to opposition from Republican lawmakers who say they want to tie domestic immigration reforms to any approval of the aid.
Zelenskiy, speaking in English on April 7 during a video conference with the fund-raising platform United24, said it would be "difficult" for Ukraine to "stay" without the aid.
At one point, he switched to Ukrainian and told the group it was "necessary" for them to tell U.S. lawmakers that "at this point...if Congress does not help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose this war.... If Ukraine loses the war, so will other nations."
In a separate message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Zelenskiy called on Western nations to supply his country with air-defense systems -- namely, Patriot missiles -- amid Russia's intensified air attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Zelenskiy comments came a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine’s northeast killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
“Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners,” Zelenskiy said. “There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine.
"'Patriots' must now be in Ukraine, so there will be no need to use them on NATO's entire eastern flank in the future," he added.
Zelenskiy last week said that Ukraine would need 25 Patriot systems of six to eight batteries each to ensure the complete protection of Ukraine's air space against Russian drone and missile strikes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the search for more Patriot systems in a phone call with his British counterpart, David Cameron, on April 8, the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv said in a statement.
"We are coordinating the next steps regarding the search and delivery of additional air-defense systems to Ukraine, primarily Patriot systems. I appreciate David's active, results-oriented attitude," Kuleba said in the statement, without elaborating.
In Zaporizhzhya, eight settlements were targeted on April 8 in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, as authorities issued an air-raid alert for the whole region.
"Three people were killed and three were wounded as a result of the enemy's strikes with Grad multiple rocket launchers in Polohyvskiy district [of Zaporizhzhya)," Fediorov wrote. He said seven buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged during the attack.
In Chasiv Yar, one civilian died after sustaining injuries from a Russian strike, regional official Vadym Filashkin said on April 8.
The latest Russian attacks came after the head of UN's atomic watchdog said the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was struck by drones late on April 7 in what he said was a "no-go."
WATCH: Russia is using modified Soviet-era winged bombs, according to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the eastern Donetsk region. Massive craters in and around Adviyivka show that FAB bombs were heavily deployed by Russia in seizing the town.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi issued a stark warning after an IAEA team of experts located at the plant "confirmed that at least three direct hits against ZNPP's main reactor containment structures took place."
"This cannot happen," Grossi wrote on X. He did not say who launched the attack on the plant, which has been controlled by Russian forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
"No one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities," Grossi wrote.
Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom accused Ukraine of being behind the strikes.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) denied any involvement in the attack, blaming it on Russia.
"The aggressor state is once again endangering the [Zaporizhzhya] nuclear facility, the civilian population, and Europe's environment," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said, adding that the incident was part of Russia's "permanent criminal practice."
In Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, a logistics and transport facility was damaged, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said its air-defense systems shot down 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched early on April 8 at five Ukrainian regions: Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskiy, and Zhytomyr.
Probe Ordered Into Enlistment Attempt Of Critical Ukrainian Journalist
The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskiy, said he ordered an internal audit following a report that a journalist was summoned to a military recruitment office after he published an article critical of a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer. Ukrainian news outlet Investigagtive.info said that the SBU may have asked territorial recruitment to summon reporter Yevhen Shulhat. The reporter had recently written an article about the wealth of the SBU Cybersecurity Department chief, Ilya Vityuk. Syrskiy said in a Facebook post that he had ordered an internal investigation of the matter, adding that the work of journalists must be respected. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenia Says Peace Talks Remain Stuck As Baku Fumes Over Brussels Meeting
Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached several agreements as part of their continuous peace treaty negotiations, but they remain divided on two main issues, according to Armenia’s top diplomat.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told Armenian Public Television late on April 6 that the two nations had "a historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus" if they can resolve the remaining roadblocks.
Yerevan and Baku do not yet see eye-to-eye on mutual recognition of territorial integrity and the subsequent border delimitation process. The two sides are also divided on reopening transport links in the region.
Mirzoyan said Yerevan and Baku had agreed several times at top-level meetings on recognizing each other's territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration but that the Azerbaijanis showed a "reluctance" when it was placed in a draft treaty.
RFE/RL could not immediately reach Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, for comment.
Baku and Yerevan have been conducting negotiations over their respective borders for decades but the process took on new urgency after Azerbaijan recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh amid a swift military offensive in September 2023. Unlike in the past, the talks are now being conducted one-on-one without Russian, U.S., or EU mediators.
Azerbaijani and Armenian diplomats continue to exchange drafts of a peace agreement back and forth and hold occasional meetings of a commission on the border itself, but have yet to clinch a final peace agreement. Mirzoyan expressed hope that would happen in the foreseeable future.
Mirzoyan's interview comes on the heels of a trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5 between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The European Union and the United States unveiled an aid package to Armenia to show support for its efforts to deepen ties with the West.
Von der Leyen and Blinken said the aid will help the South Caucasus nation increase its “resilience” and “diversify” its economy, which is heavily dependent on Russia.
Mirzoyan said Armenia’s military was not part of the discussion or aid package but that it would logically benefit from an improved economy.
“Increasing the [economic] resilience of Armenia eventually becomes the resilience of the security sphere,” Mirzoyan said.
He added that Armenia plans to interact more closely with the EU and deepen bilateral relations with Brussels.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the United States and EU for holding high-level trilateral negotiations with Armenia, saying they were “directed against Azerbaijan.”
Tensions along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan began to grow hours after the Brussels meeting, with both sides accusing each other of violating the cease-fire.
Both sides reported shooting at various sections of the heavily militarized border during the nights of April 5-6 and April 6-7.
Mirzoyan’s office claimed Azerbaijan was sporadically firing in an attempt to goad an Armenian military response, triggering further escalation. It called on Azerbaijan to halt its actions.
- By Reuters
Iranian Official Warns That Israeli Embassies Are No Longer Safe
A senior Iranian official said on April 7 that none of Israel's embassies was safe anymore, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was speaking following a suspected Israeli strike on a building that Iran says housed the consular section of its embassy in Damascus on April 1 for which Tehran has vowed retaliation. Khamenei pledged retaliation after the attack, vowing that Israel would be "punished by the hands of our courageous men."
Iran Pardons 4 Environmental Activists As Part Of Eid Amnesty
Four Iranian environmental activists, who have been detained since 2017, have been pardoned as part of a mass amnesty approved by Iran's leadership to commemorate the observance of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
The activists -- Niloufar Bayani, Sepideh Kashani, Houman Jokar, and Taher Ghadirian -- were arrested in 2016 as part of a group involved with the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation.
According to their lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, the four were told on April 7 that they were being pardoned as part of an anmesty involving more than 2,100 convicts and are expected to be released shortly.
Environmental activists in Iran have been under pressure for several years as their advocacy often highlights issues that have been exacerbated by official corruption, incompetence, and mismanagement.
The pardon also comes as a surprise in the development of a case that has drawn international attention over the years.
The activists, according to the judiciary, were involved in espionage and "collaboration with hostile governments."
The charges were widely criticized and challenged to the point where even Mahmoud Sadeghi, a former member of the Iranian parliament, noted in 2019 that the Ministry of Intelligence had found no evidence of espionage among the activists.
The activists were tried and sentenced in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, with sentences ranging from four to 10 years in prison on various charges. Reports have emerged of severe mistreatment and psychological torture faced by the detainees, including threats and the use of coercive tactics.
During their imprisonment, Kashani and Bayani said in letters that they had been subjected to mental and emotional torture and threatened with death.
The case also involves Morad Tahbaz, a London-born activist with Iranian, British, and American citizenship, who was released last year in a prisoner exchange, and Kavous Seyed-Emami, a Canadian-Iranian environmentalist who died under suspicious circumstances in prison shortly after his arrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Declares Federal Emergency In Flood-Hit Orenburg Region
Flooding in the southern Russia region of Orenburg has worsened overnight as water levels continued to rise, forcing officials to step up evacuation efforts.
"The flood situation is developing according to the worst case scenario," Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on April 7, citing regional authorities.
The Russian government has declared the flood-hit areas a federal emegency.
Sergei Salmin, the mayor of Orenburg, the regional capital with a population of 500,000, urged residents in danger zones to leave immediately.
"Those who refuse to leave the danger zone voluntarily, we will evacuate forcibly with the participation of police officers," he said in a statement on Telegram.
He called the situation critical and warned that the water level would rise in the coming days.
The situation in the Orenburg region, which borders northern Kazakhstan, took a dangerous turn on April 5, when water in the Ural River breached a 10-year-old dam near Orsk, flooding the town of about 200,000.
More than 6,300 homes in the region have been flooded, including about 4,500 in Orsk, the most impacted town.
The water level in Orsk rose about 28 centimeters overnight forcing the local refinery to shut on April 7, officials said. The Orsk refinery has a capacity of about 130,000 barrels a day.
More than 4,400 people have been evacuated to date, though that number is expected to rise in the coming days. The flooding has knocked out power to more than 8,000 homes.
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said it has enough forces and means in the region to cope with the disaster.
In some areas of Orsk, the water has reached first-floor windows and some people are moving around by boat.
Regional authorities said they found four people dead in the flooded zone but claim that none of them drowned. The authorities said two died of heart attacks and one committed suicide. The cause of the fourth death was not specified, but was designated as "natural," state-owned RIA Novosti reported.
Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the construction of the Orsk dam.
Russia's Foreign Minister Arrives In China For Talks On Ukraine, Asia-Pacific
Russia's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, arrived in China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said April 8, for what Moscow said would include talks on the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties, and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The Russian foreign minister will talk with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on a series of "hot topics" that will also include joint cooperation in international organizations, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20, Moscow said earlier. Reuters reported last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- By dpa
Yulia Navalnaya To Receive German Democracy Prize
The late Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny and his wife will receive the Freedom Prize of the Media from a leading German forum this year, with Yulia Navalnaya set to accept the award in person. The prize is presented each year at the Ludwig Erhard Summit, named after the conservative former chancellor who came to power in the 1960s. It's awarded to public figures who have made a special commitment to freedom of expression, dialogue, and democracy. Russian politician Garry Kasparov received the award in 2023, with other past recipients including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Turkey Cancels Visa-Free Travel For Tajik Citizens
Turkey has canceled visa-free travel for Tajik nationals, the office of the Turkish president said on April 6, without giving any reason behind the decision. Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry later said that Ankara had not officially notified Dushanbe about its plan to scrap the visa-exemption rule, which had been in place since 2018 and allowed Tajik citizens to stay in Turkey for up to 90 days without a visa. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls On West To Supply Air Defenses As Russian Strikes Intensify
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Western allies to supply his country with air-defense systems as Russian air attacks against Ukrainian cities intensify ahead of a likely summer offensive.
Zelenskiy made the request in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on April 7, a day after two Russian strikes on Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast that killed eight civilians and injured at least 10.
"Ukraine clearly lacks sufficient air-defense systems and this is evident to all of our partners," Zelenskiy said. "There are air-defense systems around the world that can help. Only political will is required to transfer them to Ukraine."
The Ukrainian leader called the situation in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, "very harsh," adding that Russia was dropping guided aerial bombs on it nearly every day.
Kharkiv's high-voltage network facility was hit by drones overnight, causing power to be cut to some customers. Meanwhile, four people were killed and several apartment blocks badly damaged in an April 4 drone attack.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said last week that Kharkiv, which lies near the Russian border, is the most likely target for a new Russian offensive expected in May or June.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks along the 1,000-kilometer front to take advantage of Ukraine's shortfall in ammunition, weapons, and troops. Russia is seeking to deplete Ukraine's weapons stockpile ahead of the offensive, experts have said.
The United States, the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine, has halted shipments to Kyiv since the start of the year due to political gridlock in Congress. But there are now signs a bipartisan deal may be near as the weapons deficit in Ukraine becomes critical.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he planned to bring a $60 billion Ukraine aid bill held up by Republicans since October to the floor as early as this week. The Pentagon has said it would be ready to ship weapons as soon as the legislation is approved.
While Congress debates the aid bill, Ukraine is doing what it can to protect its cities.
Russia fired 17 Shahed drones and 10 missiles, and carried out 88 air strikes overnight, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on April 7, adding that Ukrainian defense forces destroyed all 17 of the drones.
However, a Russian attack on the frontline town of Hulyaypole in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region killed three civilians.
"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," local Governor Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Fedorov said another person was wounded when Russian forces shelled the town with a Grad multiple-rocket launcher.
More than 100 Ukrainian villages came under Russian artillery fire in the Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Mykolayiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to the General Staff.
The situation is "difficult and tense" around the frontline city of Chasiv Yar, where Russian units were "using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles" and "warplanes” to attack the area, said Oleh Kalashnikov, spokesman for a Ukrainian Army brigade deployed in the area.
"But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat," Kalashnikov said.
According to the General Staff’s assessment, 57 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian troops and the invading Russian forces during the past day.
Ukraine repelled 26 Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and also launched attacks on Russian positions in 14 areas, inflicting "losses in manpower and equipment," it said.
According to the daily bulletin, Russian forces had suffered 820 casualties and also lost 17 tanks, 54 armored vehicles, and 54 artillery systems over the past day. The claims cannot be independently verified.
Ukrainian drones, meanwhile, attacked the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant on April 7, damaging a truck parked near the station's canteen, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the plant authorities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Russia said that its forces repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks in Donetsk's Avdiyidka area and two counteroffensives in the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.
Neither side's claims could be verified.
With reporting by Reuters
Tajikistan Rejects Russian Official's Comment About Mercenary Recruitment
The Tajik Foreign Ministry on April 6 rejected a statement by the director of Russia’s Security Council that Ukraine has recruited mercenaries in Tajikistan. Nikolai Patrushev earlier this week accused officials of the Ukrainian Embassy in Dushanbe of recruiting mercenaries to participate in military operations, including against Russia. He made the statement in Kazakhstan at a meeting of secretaries of security councils in the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Shahin Samadi, a representative of the Tajik Foreign Ministry, said on April 6 that Patrushev’s statement "has no basis." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Gunmen Kill 3 Police In Separate Incidents In Northwestern Pakistan
Three police officers were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said on April 6.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said on X, formerly Twitter, that militants fired at a police vehicle late on April 5 in the Lakki Marwat district, killing Gul Muhammad Khan, a deputy superintendent, and police officer Naseem Gul, who was sitting with Khan in the vehicle.
Heavy police reinforcements arrived at the scene, but the assailants fled. Officials said a search for the gunman was under way.
According to the police, the other incident happened on April 5 in South Waziristan when militants fatally shot the policeman guarding a polio vaccination group.
The head of police station in Wana, Allah Nawaz Wazir, told RFE/RL that armed men on motorcycles stopped the polio vaccination workers and told the guard to drop his weapon. According to him, when he refused, the gunmen started shooting.
Police officials say that they have filed a case against the unknown assailants and have started investigating.
No one has declared responsibility for either incident.
Health workers distributing the polio vaccine and the security forces assigned to protect them have been targeted in the past by Islamist extremists who falsely assert that immunization campaigns are Western plots to sterilize Muslim children.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province borders Afghanistan and has borne the brunt of militant violence since the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022. The province is a former stronghold of the TTP and is allied with the Afghan Taliban.
Since late 2022 dozens of police and civilians have been killed in attacks in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Lakki Marwat.
Residents of those districts have complained about the security situation for a long time. But the district police say security has improved and with the help of the public, the police force has continued to take measures against armed and criminal groups and are committed to security in the area.
Zelenskiy Says More Soldiers, Equipment Needed To Disrupt Russian Offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine should prepare "significant personnel," including reserves, to disrupt Russia's latest offensive operations in the war.
The situation at the front is "difficult, but stabilized" at the moment, Zelenskiy said, speaking in an interview that aired on April 6 on Ukrainian television.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
But Ukraine needs to prepare a significant number of personnel in order to thwart Russia's actions, he said. Brigades to replace those fighting now "must be prepared," he said, adding that means that a large volume of reserves must be prepared.
"The reserve is not just made up of young men and women, but of people with experience who have undergone combat training and have combat experience," Zelenskiy said.
The vast majority of hostilities are taking place in the east of Ukraine in different areas, not just the city of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, which Ukrainian forces withdrew from two months ago, he said. And wherever Russian forces advance they are pushed back, while the Ukrainian military also makes progress and "taking steps forward."
He said the situation had stabilized, according to the military with which he said he was "in daily contact."
According to an assessment of the General Staff of the Ukrainian military issued early on April 6, 80 combat clashes took place at the front over the previous day, and Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in six areas.
Zelenskiy's interview aired hours after Russian drones hit Kharkiv, killing at least seven people and wounding 10, officials said. Ukraine's second-largest city has experienced a series of increasingly frequent attacks.
Analysts at the U.S. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested on April 4 that Russian forces may be increasing the overall pace of their offensive operations. The ISW noted that the intensification of Russian mechanized offensive operations generally occurs simultaneously with the intensification of strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Zelenskiy also repeated Ukraine's appeal for Patriot air-defense systems, warning that Ukraine could run out of missiles used to defend against Russian air strikes on energy system, towns, and cities.
"If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine has enough air-defense stockpiles to cope for the moment, but it is already having to make difficult choices about where to use them and what to protect, he said.
Ukraine has specifically cited the need for Patriot systems in recent weeks. The sophisticated U.S.-made system has been used to protect against Russian attacks with ballistic and hypersonic missiles.
The Ukrainian president also said his country would agree to a U.S. aid package in the form of a loan.
"We will agree to any options," he said, adding that the key thing was that the aid arrived "the sooner, the better."
A supplementary spending bill that allocates some $60 billion in aid to Ukraine has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority, including some members who want Congress to prioritize border security over international military aid.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian Opposition Rallies At Another Mass Demonstration In Budapest
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest on April 6 for the third mass demonstration in less than a month called by Peter Magyar, a rising challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist government.
Magyar, who broke publicly with Orban's Fidesz party in February, used the rally to announce the creation of a political umbrella organization aimed at uniting both conservative and liberal Hungarians disillusioned with Orban's administration and the fragmented political opposition.
"Step by step, brick by brick, we are taking back our homeland and building a new country, a sovereign, modern, European Hungary," said Magyar, who has argued that Hungary's political life has been taken over by oligarchs and anti-democratic elites and advocated for a moral, political, and economic transformation of the country.
"More than 20 years have passed as our elected leaders have incited the Hungarian people against each other...instead of allowing us to band together," he told the demonstration. "We will put an end to this now."
Magyar, 43, posted on Facebook prior to the demonstration that the new political community was aimed at giving Hungarians a chance to "join the joint work to build a new sovereign, modern, European Hungary."
The announcement followed similar themes voiced at demonstrations in central Budapest on March 15 and March 27 that also drew tens of thousands of people.
He previously said that he is preparing for European Parliament (EP) elections and municipal elections in June, as well as the 2026 parliamentary elections. Magyar was expected to announce which party he will represent in the EP elections, but he said only that he would make that announcement "when the time comes."
But Magyar said the June 9 EP elections would be a decisive day and announced that he will begin a two-month tour of the country next week that would include stops in small towns.
"We must take back our villages and towns. We must liberate the country," he said, stressing that his goal is to clean up public life and demand that the government return power and choice to the people.
Hungary's government has dismissed Magyar as an opportunist seeking to forge a new career after his divorce from Orban ally and former Justice Minister Judit Varga.
Magyar released an audio recording on March 26 of a conversation between him and Varga that he said proved that top officials had conspired to manipulate court records to cover up their involvement in a corruption case.
He shared the recording with prosecutors and has urged Hungarians to demand justice and an investigation into what is known as the Schadl-Volner case.
Varga, who abandoned plans to lead Fidesz's candidates in the EP elections, dismissed the recording as coerced and a "vile manipulation" in a long-running effort to "blackmail" her and repeated accusations that Magyar had abused her during their marriage.
Magyar has repeatedly denied mistreating Varga.
The Schadl-Volner case involves possible activities by Gyorgy Schadl, head of the chamber of judicial officers, and a former secretary of state at the Justice Ministry, Pal Volner.
With reporting by AP
Concern Grows For Jailed Belarusian Opposition Figure In Solitary
Imprisoned Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has reportedly been held illegally in solitary confinement for more than a year and has had no contact with her family or friends, leaving them unsure of her state of health after she underwent surgery following an illness more than a year ago.
Kalesnikava, an opposition activist who in 2020 became a prominent leader of protests demanding the resignation of strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September 2021.
There has been no information on Kalesnikava for more than a year, sources told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity because of fears of reprisals by Belarusian authorities.
The sources say she was placed in solitary confinement more than a year ago. This represents a violation of Belarusian law, which says the maximum period in solitary confinement is six months.
Her father received the last letter from her on February 15, 2023. Since then, there has been no news or communication from her, her relatives, or any former prisoners.
One of the last updates from the authorities on Kalesnikava's status was on November 28, 2022, when she was admitted to the intensive-care unit of an emergency hospital and underwent surgery. Prior to this, she spent 10 days in a punishment cell.
It was then reported at the time that Kalesnikava hardly slept in the punishment cell, which was very cold. She lost consciousness several times and felt very ill, the sources said.
One of the sources who spoke with RFE/RL said her health problems continued even now. The source did not elaborate.
At least three other prominent political figures in Belarus -- Viktar Babaryka, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, and Mikola Statkevich -- are also in solitary confinement and nothing has been heard from them for an entire year.
Kalesnikava, who will turn 42 on April 24, was snatched from the streets of Minsk on September 7, 2020, by masked men along with two other members of the opposition. The three were driven the next day to the border, where authorities told them to cross into Ukraine.
Her two associates entered Ukraine with no valid passports, while Kalesnikava, who ripped up her passport before arriving at the border, remained in the country and was subsequently detained.
Kalesnikava was a coordinator of Babaryka's campaign. After the former head of Belgazprombank was arrested weeks before the August 2020 presidential election, Kalesnikava joined forces with another presidential candidate, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, whom the majority of Belarusians have called the winner in the election.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Gunfire, Accusations Overnight
Armenia and Azerbaijan fired at one another's positions along their shared border, with both sides accusing the other of violating a cease-fire. Armenia's Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces opened fire at its positions overnight on April 6 and reported "active movement" of Azerbaijani military vehicles. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its border troops came under cross-border fire late on April 5, though it did not specify the locations. Armenia’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinian, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on April 5, a meeting criticized by Baku, which accused the Western powers of siding with Armenia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
New Rules For Music In Chechnya: Can't Be Too Slow, Can't Be Too Fast
Chechen authorities have ordered that all musical, vocal, and choreographic works performed in the Russian region must have a playback at between 80 and 116 beats per minute. Regional Culture Minister Musa Dadayev announced the restrictions on April 4, according to the official Grozny-Info news agency. It's unclear exactly how the restrictions will apply or would be enforced in the tightly controlled Muslim region, but Russian news outlet Meduza said the tempo of the Russian national anthem would be considered too slow under the restrictions, while most popular dance and hip-hop music would be considered too fast.
