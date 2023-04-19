In Brazen Act Of Dissent, Billboards In Three Russian Cities Pop Up Carrying Anti-War Messages

Russia attacked the southern port city of Odesa with Iranian-made drones overnight, the Ukrainian Southern Air Command said on April 19, as fighting raged in the eastern region of Donetsk, where a protracted battle for the city of Bakhmut has been under way.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"This time, 10 out of 12 Shahed kamikaze drones were destroyed by the members of the Odesa antiaircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command," the military said in a statement.



Yuriy Kruk, the head of the military administration in the Odesa region, said a public infrastructure target was hit during the drone attack, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

In the east, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 attacks as Russian troops continue their assault on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on April 19.



The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka, which remain the epicenter of hostilities, the military said.



The months of fighting for Bakhmut in particular has turned into one of the bloodiest battles of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with both sides reportedly suffering heavy casualties.



Ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which consists of dozens of countries that provide military aid to Kyiv, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for more arms and ammunition to be sent to Ukraine.



"We recognize the enormous amount of weapons, ammunitions, supplies that have already been provided to Ukraine, but we need to do even more," Stoltenberg told CNN on April 18.



"Because we need to ensure that Ukrainians are in a position where they can punch through the Russian lines and also across minefields and be in a position where they can liberate, take back territory," he said.



The Contact Group is due to meet again on April 21.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 18 visited Ukrainian forces near the front line in the Donetsk region, touring advanced positions in Avdiyivka, the presidential office said on April 18.



Zelenskiy said in his evening video message that he visited soldiers who have been "restraining and gradually destroying this Russian evil for 419 days and nine years," a reference to fighting that broke out in 2014 between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Zelenskiy's visit to the Donetsk region came just hours after the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had made a rare trip to the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk.



Putin visited Russian military headquarters and met commanders in Kherson and Luhansk, the Kremlin said.



The news of the visit was met with anger in Kyiv, where presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that Putin toured "the occupied and ruined territories to enjoy the crimes of his minions for the last time."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN