Prosecutors Seek Prison Terms For Two Russian Anti-War Poets
Prosecutors asked a Moscow court on December 27 to convict poets Artyom Kamardin and Yegor Shtovba on charges of "inciting hatred and calling for anti-state activities" and sentence them to seven and six years, respectively, for publicly reciting verses condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in May, another poet, Nikolai Daineko, who agreed to cooperate with investigators, was handed a four-year prison term on the same charges. The trio was arrested in September 2022 after they presented their anti-war poems in public. Kamardin's girlfriend has accused the police of subjecting the poet to sexual violence during his arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Blogger's 'Closed Party' Propagated 'Nontraditional' Sexual Relations, Court Says
A Moscow court on December 27 ruled that popular blogger Anastasia Ivleyeva's "closed party for celebrities” last week in a night club had "propagated nontraditional sexual relations." Ivleyeva was not charged, but propagating gay relations is a crime in Russia. The court also sentenced rapper Vacio (Nikolai Vasilyev) for taking part in the December 20 event, which he attended wearing only a sock. Photographs taken at Ivleyeva's party included many celebrities and caused outcry among Russian lawmakers and pro-Kremlin groups. Several television channels, advertising agencies, and banks ended their cooperation with Ivleyeva and the celebrities who attended the event. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Queer Blogger Gets Three Years In Prison On Pornography Charges
A Moscow court on December 27 sentenced noted queer blogger Khilmi Oleinik (aka Khilmi Forks) to three years in prison on a charge of producing and online distribution of pornographic images with his participation. After the sentence was pronounced, Oleinik, 29, who had been ordered not to leave Moscow during the investigation and trial, was immediately arrested and taken away by guards. Oleinik's lawyer, Konstantin Yerokhin, said his client pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators. The probe against Oleinik was initiated by lawmakers who accused him of propagating gay relations, which is a crime in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia, India 'Closer' To Joint Military Equipment Production
Russia and India have made tangible progress in talks on plans to jointly produce military equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on December 27 after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow. Speaking at a news conference, Lavrov said such cooperation was of a strategic nature and was in both countries' interests and would help ensure security on the Eurasian continent. He said Moscow respected India's desire to diversify its military hardware suppliers and was ready too to support New Delhi's desire to manufacture things needed by India in India.
Jailed Kazakh Activist's Appeal Rejected
A court of appeals in the western Kazakh city of Oral on December 26 rejected an appeal filed by activist Marua Eskendirova against a 25-day jail term she was handed almost two weeks before on a charge of calling on the Internet for an anti-government rally. Eskendirova has rejected the charge, arguing that she had not used the social network account where the calls in question had allegedly appeared, saying her mobile phone was stolen two years ago. Eskendirova was handed a parole-like sentence in February for having links to Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, a banned opposition group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Woman Given Deferred Sentence On Separatism Charge
The Altai district court in the East Kazakhstan region said on December 27 that it had handed a deferred five-year prison term two weeks earlier to a 43-year-old woman on a charge of online calls for separatism. The probe against the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was launched earlier in the summer after she wrote on Instagram that the East Kazakhstan region "will sooner or later join Russia." The court ruled that the woman, who pleaded not guilty, will start serving her term in 2028 due to having a teenager in her care. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Death Sentence For Iranian Protester Accused Of Murder 'Illegal,' Lawyer Says
The death sentence for murder given to an Iranian man detained while taking part in last year's anti-regime protests is "illegal," a lawyer for victims' families has said.
Mujahed Korkor (also known as Abbas Korkori) was sentenced to death for the murder of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy, and several other people killed in the southwestern city of Izeh in November 2022.
They were killed during reprisals by government forces who opened fire on those protesting the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer representing several victims' families, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Pirfalak's parents had not identified Korkor as the killer of their son, had not filed a complaint against him, and had not demanded "qesas," or retribution, and that this made Korkor's death sentence "illegal."
Kian Pirfalak has become a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters. His father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Iranian authorities have charged Korkor with using a military-style automatic weapon to kill Pirfalak and several other protesters, despite the boy's parents saying that the car they were riding in was shot at by security forces.
Furthermore, in a video released after partially recovering from his wounds, Meysam Pirfalak rejected the authorities' claim that Korkor had killed his son.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by Amini's death.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Imprisoned Belarusian Opposition Politician Reportedly Placed In Harsher Conditions
Realnaya Belarus Telegram channel cited sources in a prison in the eastern city of Mahilyou on December 14 as saying that the leader of the opposition United Civic Party, Mikalay Kazlou, who was sentenced in November last year to 30 months in prison on a charge of disrupting civil order, was placed in late November in the penitentiary's cell-type unit (PKT), where calls and visits are banned. According to Realnaya Belarus, Kazlou may face a transfer to a stricter prison for unknown reasons. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Supreme Court Confirms Anti-War Journalist Cannot Run For President
Russia's Supreme Court on December 27 upheld the Central Election Commission's decision to bar journalist Yekaterina Duntsova -- who has called for peace in Ukraine -- from running for president in the next election, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate.
Video footage of the court session showed Duntsova stating that the mistakes mentioned by the Central Election Commission were mostly technical.
However, Judge Oleg Nefyodov ruled that the Central Election Commission’s decision was right and couldn't be changed.
Duntsova, 40, had filed documents to run in the March 2024 election as an independent candidate, promoting a vision of what she called a "humane" Russia "that's peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate with everyone based on the principle of respect."
Duntsova told Current Time earlier that she supported peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
"Peace negotiations to resolve the special military operation are among the priorites for me," Duntsova said, using the same term the Kremlin uses to describe the war in Ukraine.
"A lot of time will be needed for peace negotiations to bring results. But anything is possible, I believe in it," she said.
The former local legislator from the western town of Rzhev was summoned by prosecutors last month after she called for peace in Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and democratic reforms in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to easily win the election amid ongoing state repression against political opponents, civil society, and press freedom. The clampdown has intensified since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.
Duntsova has spoken of being "afraid" since announcing her bid to run against Putin. Electricity briefly went out at the venue where her supporters were gathered earlier this month, according to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, anti-government protests, and human rights issues.
Under constitutional amendments orchestrated by the Kremlin, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
With reporting by Ostorozhno novosti, Reuters, and AFP
- By dpa
Iran Rejects IAEA Report On Increased Enriched-Uranium Output
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has rejected a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that production of highly enriched uranium has been ramped up sharply. "We are pursuing our current activities within the rules framework," Mohammad Eslami said, the Iran Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on December 27. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states about the increased activity on December 26. An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4 percent enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the United States pulled out of the deal.
Pakistan Expels Some Afghans Waiting For U.S. Resettlement
Pakistan has sent scores of Afghans back to their country despite their possessing documents confirming they are being considered for resettlement to the United States.
The expulsions are part of a broader Pakistani crackdown on more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners," who are predominantly Afghans.
Nearly half a million Afghans have returned to their country since early October, when Islamabad announced the forced repatriation drive.
"The process of our resettlement [in the United States] should be expedited or the problems of Afghan asylum seekers will worsen," Gul Wali Ahmadzai, an Afghan in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar who is waiting to be resettled, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"Although we carry a letter of protection from the United States, it has not deterred the [Pakistani] police from detaining us," said another Afghan asylum seeker who requested anonymity.
"The police do not allow us to even call or text the U.S. government hotline," he added.
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad sent protection letters to some 25,000 Afghans. The letters proved to Pakistani authorities that they were being processed for resettlement in the United States.
U.S. officials say they are trying to keep in touch with these Afghans in Pakistan. Washington has established an emergency hotline on WhatsApp in Dari, Pashto, and English.
A senior State Department official told Reuters that his country had "no formal way to track these kinds of cases," adding that the number of Afghans deported while awaiting U.S. resettlement was "very small."
But Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, the main coalition of groups helping Afghan resettlement, told Reuters that at least 130 Afghans waiting for U.S. special immigration visas in Pakistan had been expelled and returned to their country.
He said the Pakistan police have arrested more than 230 such Afghans. Of these, about 80 have since been released.
"The letters matter in some cases and not others," said VanDiver. "Not all local officers are abiding by it."
Senior Pakistani government leaders have repeatedly assured their Western counterparts that Islamabad will not deport the tens of thousands of Afghans whose cases are being considered for immigration.
On December 13, Islamabad extended a deadline to allow tens of thousands of Afghans waiting to be resettled in a third nation to stay in the country for two more months.
Under the extension, the Afghans can remain in the country until February 29. Previously, they were to leave by the end of December.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyrgyz Opposition Leader Madumarov's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention Denied
The Bishkek City Court on December 27 rejected an appeal filed by United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov against his pretrial arrest. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. On December 8, a court in Bishkek extended his pretrial detention until at least February 9, 2024. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Adds Women's Rights Activist To Wanted List
Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry on December 27 added to its wanted list Dinara Smailova, the self-exiled leader of the NeMolchiKZ group, which monitors domestic violence cases in the Central Asian country. Kazakh authorities said earlier that they launched an investigation of Smailova (aka Dina Tangsari) on fraud charges. Smailova registered her group in Georgia, where she ived for some time, but after Georgia refused to allow her back in the country after an international trip earlier this year, she moved to an EU member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL;'s Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Dead In Heavy Blizzard, Snowfalls In Northern Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said on December 27 that heavy snowfalls and blizzards killed two people in the northern region of Qostanai. According to the ministry, rescuers found the bodies of an elderly woman and her 11-year-old grandchild, who had gone missing the day before after they left for a nearby village from which they planned to hitch a ride to the regional capital, Qostanai. However, the region was suddenly hit by heavy snowfall and a blizzard, and the two most likely lost their way, authorities said. According to preliminary investigations, the woman and her grandchild died of hypothermia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bosnian Serbs Appoint Pro-Russian Former Serbian Official As Senator
Aleksandar Vulin, the outspokenly pro-Russian former director of Serbia's state security agency and a former government minister, has been appointed to serve as a senator for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska entity. Vulin was appointed to the position by the Bosnian Serb entity's leader, President Milorad Dodik. Vulin stepped down as the head of the state security agency in November, saying he did not want U.S. sanctions imposed upon him over his alleged corruption and ties to Russia to harm Serbia. His appointment as senator has not yet been officially announced. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Plaque Commemorating Kalmyk Deportation Victims Destroyed After Unveiling
Unidentified perpetrators on December 27 destroyed a plaque commemorating the victims of the deportation of Kalmyks just two days after it was unveiled at a railway station in Volgograd. In late December 1943, almost 100,000 Kalmyks were sent in cattle cars from that station to Siberia. One-third of the Kalmyk deportees died. The head of Kalmykia, Batu Khasikov, called the plaque's destruction a "senseless provocation" and demanded from local officials find the perpetrators. Kalmyks are a Mongol-speaking and predominantly Buddhist ethnic group -- one of several that were deported en masse in the 1940s by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin under the accusation of collaborating with Nazi Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russian Ex-Governor Spared Additional Prison Time Despite New Conviction
A court in Russia's Kirov region on December 26 sentenced the region's imprisoned former governor, Nikita Belykh, to an additional 2 1/2 years in prison on a charge of abuse of power but spared him from serving the fresh sentence, citing the statute of limitations.
Belykh is currently serving an eight-year prison term on a bribe-taking charge that he rejects and is up for release next year.
Prosecutors sought an additional 12 years for Belykh on two charges of abuse of power, but the judge acquitted Belykh of the more serious of the two charges due to lack of evidence, handing him only a 2 1/2-year sentence on the lesser of the two charges, adding that he will not serve that prison term due to the statute of limitations.
The 12 years requested by prosecutors would have included the time Belykh has already served, meaning the additional charges filed against Belykh in 2021 would have added about four years to Belykh's current prison time.
However, according to the court's December 26 ruling, Belykh's total eight-year prison term was not changed and he is set to be released in June.
One of the highest-ranking officials to be arrested in office since President Vladimir Putin was first elected in 2000, Belykh maintained his innocence, saying he is the victim of a provocation by law enforcement authorities.
Once a leader of a liberal opposition party, the Union of Right Forces, Belykh was one of the few provincial governors in Russia not to be closely allied with Putin.
Before serving as Kirov governor, Belykh was a deputy governor of Perm Oblast and a lawmaker in the Perm Oblast Legislative Assembly.
He conducted several political campaigns in opposition to Putin's policies and was sharply criticized by liberals -- such as former ally Boris Nemtsov, who was assassinated in February 2015 -- when he accepted the appointment in 2009 by then-President Dmitry Medvedev.
Putin fired Belykh in July 2016, shortly after his arrest.
Moscow Court Issues Warrant For Imprisoned Khabarovsk Governor Furgal's Lawyer
A Moscow court on December 27 issued an arrest warrant for Dmitry Dovgy, a former top official of the Investigative Committee and a former lawyer for Sergei Furgal, the imprisoned former governor of the Khabarovsk region. Dovgy, who currently resides in Israel, is accused of financial fraud. Furgal was sentenced to 22 years in prison in February after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, charges he has steadfastly denied. Furgal's arrest in 2020 sparked months-long mass protests in the Khabarovsk region's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia To Deploy Newest Howitzers Against Ukrainian Forces
Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers on the battlefield against Ukrainian forces, the head of the Rostec state defense conglomerate said in remarks published on December 27.* The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has already started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec, told the state RIA Novosti news agency. The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said. Russia's TASS state news agency reported earlier this month that single Coalition-SV howitzers had already been deployed to the front line in Ukraine. *CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that the weapons were intended for deployment on the Finnish border, not Ukraine.
Abkhazia OKs Handing State Resort Over To Russia, Triggering Protests
SUKHUMI, Georgia -- The de facto leader of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, on December 27 signed into law a controversial deal with Moscow under which a Black Sea resort will be transferred to Russia -- a move that sparked spontaneous protests after it was approved by Abkhazia's de facto parliament in an overnight session.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemned the deal on handing the Bichvinta (aka Pitsunda) complex of holiday homes to Russia, calling it "another illegal act and the continuation of Russia's policy of occupation of the indivisible regions of Georgia, which grossly violates the fundamental principles of international law."
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia appeals to the international community to properly assess this new illegal step by the Russian Federation aimed at encroaching on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia," the ministry said in a statement.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also condemned what she called "another land grab by Russians in Georgian territories...and their creeping annexation policies."
Hundreds of demonstrators have been rallying in front of the de facto parliament's building in the regional capital, Sukhumi, since December 26, demanding that the deal be scrapped immediately.
Asida Shakryl, a former de facto ombudswoman of the breakaway region, called the move illegal.
"Lawmakers have ignored the constitution of the Republic of Abkhazia.... They have to explain why they had decided to discuss the issue during the night. They have to justify the legitimacy of that sort of session," Shakryl said.
Opposition politician Alkhas Jinjolia said on December 26 that the rally in front of the de facto parliament’s building will continue until the protesters' request to cancel the deal is met.
Abkhazia's de facto Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba said earlier that the deal on handing the resort Russia was "legal and corresponded to international laws."
Russia's envoy to the breakaway region Mikhail Shurgalin has said that, according to the deal, the land on which the resort is located will not be owned by Russia.
"The territory will be rented [by Russia] for 49 years. Only buildings will be owned [by Russia] and their maintenance and repair work will be conducted by [Russia's] Federal Guard Service," Shurgalin said earlier.
The Bichvinta complex was built in 1958-61 at the request of then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
According to the Russian-Abkhaz deal signed in January 2022, the complex will be handed to Russia free of charge, with a symbolic annual payment of 1 ruble for each land parcel.
Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Georgia's other breakaway region, South Ossetia, in August 2008 following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
Moscow keeps thousands of its troops in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
- By AP
Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif Will Seek A Fourth Term In Office
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will seek a fourth term in office, his party said on December 27, noting that he would be its consensus candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections and for the office of the prime minister. Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times, returned to Pakistan in October after four years of self-exile in London to avoid serving prison sentences on corruption charges. However, his conviction and sentences were overturned on appeal after his return, making him eligible to run for a seat in parliament, which elects the new prime minister after the February 8 vote.
Ukrainian Navy Claims Destruction Of Russian Warship A 'Serious Blow' To War Effort
The Ukrainian Navy has described the claimed destruction of a Russian landing ship in the occupied Crimean Peninsula as a "serious blow" to Russia's war operations against Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on December 27 that the damage inflicted upon the Novocherkassk landing ship during an air strike on the Crimean port of Feodosia on December 26 will significantly harm Russia's logistics capabilities.
Pletenchuk claimed that the Russian military is currently unable to use the Crimean Bridge, a key route for transporting military supplies from the Russian mainland to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Now, with the loss of the Novocherkassk -- which the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged was damaged -- the Russian military will now only be able to use ferries to transport military cargo because it has "not been able to use large amphibious ships in the Black Sea for a long time," according to Pletenchuk.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that the December 26 strikes caused an explosion that indicated that ammunition on the large landing ship had detonated.
He said that the ship was used to transport equipment, weapons, and personnel to Feodosia and other Russian-occupied ports on the Ukrainian Peninsula.
In addition to the damage sustained by the Novocherkassk, the training ship UTS-150 was also damaged and partially sunk, RFE/RL's Russian Service reported on December 26.
Pletenchuk said that successful Ukrainian attacks have seriously depleted Russia's naval forces, leaving it with only six large ships on the Black Sea and none on the Sea of Azov.
Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reported that, following the December 26 attack, two Russian vessels left the port of Feodosia. It was not possible to identify the ships by name, but judging by their size the vessels were a military ship and a military boat belonging to Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Pletenchuk said that, including the strike that hit the Novocherkassk, Ukrainian forces had disabled seven large Russian ships.
WATCH: Ukraine hit a major naval port in the city of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea, and claimed a Russian naval landing ship docked there was destroyed.
Following the December 26 attack, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that 20 percent of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed in the past four months.
"Russia's dominance in the Black Sea is now challenged," Shapps wrote.
The most significant loss suffered by the Russian Navy came in April 2022, when the Black Sea Fleet flagship guided-missile cruiser Moskva was sunk south of the Ukrainian port of Odesa. In September, the Rostov-On-Don diesel electric submarine was damaged while in port in Sevastopol.
The Crimean Bridge, a major transport link opened in 2018 after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been heavily targeted by Ukrainian forces since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Both the rail and the automotive sections of the bridge were heavily damaged in a truck explosion in October 2022. In July, a sea-drone attack collapsed one section of the vehicle traffic span and damaged the separate rail section.
The bridge was most recently closed to traffic following sea-drone strikes on December 21.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said on December 27 that "waves" of Russian kamikaze drones targeted Ukrainian territory overnight, with 32 of 46 drones shot down.
The governor of the Odesa region said that a 35-year-old man was killed by debris from a downed drone in a residential area.
The Interior Ministry said four people, including a 6-year-old child, were wounded.
The air force said the drones were fired from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and from Russia's southwestern Krasnodar region.
The attacks ended in the early morning hours of December 27, with some successfully striking near the front lines in Ukraine's east and west.
With reporting by Reuters
1 Dead In Russian Strike On Kherson Train Station, Says Ukrainian Interior Minister
A Russian strike on a train station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed at least one person and wounded four others, the Ukrainian interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, said on December 26.
The train station was filled with about 140 civilians waiting for an evacuation train at the time of the attack.
Ukraine’s national railway operator said the station and trains were damaged in the attack.
"Currently, several injured workers are known. Passengers are in shelter," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
The company planned to transfer the passengers to buses that would take them to Mykolayiv, where reserve railway cars were waiting.
"The situation is under control, the railway workers are ready to continue moving," Ukrzaliznytsia said.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said Russian shelling of the region during the day on December 26 left three dead and several wounded. It was unclear whether this included the attack on the train station.
Opposition In Serbia Holds Ninth Day Of Protests Over Alleged Election Fraud
Several hundred people gathered on December 26 in Belgrade for another protest organized by the opposition to demand the cancellation of elections held earlier this month.
It was the ninth day of protests by the Serbia Against Violence coalition since parliamentary and local elections on December 17 in which the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of President Aleksandar Vucic declared victory at all levels.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition accuses the SNS of election fraud, which the party and the state leadership deny.
"We will not recognize the theft, and the electoral will of the citizens will be defended," Vladimir Obradovic, the Serbia Against Violence coalition’s candidate for mayor of Belgrade, said during the protest on December 26.
As Obradovic spoke the protest continued in front of the Palace of Justice, where the Belgrade courts and the Prosecutor-General’s Office are located. The protesters demanded the release of all people arrested after a protest on December 24, saying they were being held unjustly.
Almost 40 demonstrators were arrested after incidents following that protest, which was the first to turn violent. Police officers inside the assembly building prevented some people from entering, using tear gas and pepper spray after windows of the building were broken. The police said eight officers were injured.
The Serbia Against Violence coalition said the incidents were carried out by "hooligans sent by the government."
Separately, Marinika Tepic, a leading figure in Serbia's main opposition party, vowed to press on with a hunger strike to protest election fraud.
Tepic, who went on hunger strike along with five colleagues following the vote, was placed on intravenous drips following a deterioration in her health on December 25. She told Reuters in an interview that she planned to reject further medical advice to end her protest.
"They will probably ask me to stop the hunger strike and I will ask them to help this struggle to continue," Tepic said. "This is the struggle for our freedom."
Tepic echoed the claims of the opposition accusing authorities of including dead people on voter lists and bringing in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in Belgrade, thus handing victory to the SNS.
The electoral commission announced on December 24 that it determined following a check of voter lists that the claims were “not true.”
Vucic has denied allegations by domestic nongovernmental organizations, foreign observers, and opposition figures of electoral irregularities. He said the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere and was "the most peaceful ever in modern history."
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote.
The U.S. State Department has called on the authorities in Serbia to cooperate with the OSCE mission in investigating allegations of electoral irregularities.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Welcomes Serbia's Decision To Recognize Vehicle License Plates Issued By Kosovo
The European Union has welcomed Serbia's decision to recognize vehicle license plates issued by Kosovo, saying it demonstrates that progress in the process of normalizing relations is possible.
EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said on X, formerly Twitter, on December 26 that the decision was “a positive step in the implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalisation, as well as past Dialogue commitments related to Freedom of Movement.”
He also said it was "a step in the right direction towards better regional and EU integration of the W. Balkans, which ultimately benefits the citizens of the region."
The European Union expects Kosovo to respond in a similar manner, he added.
There has been no response from the Kosovo government on whether it will reciprocate.
Vehicle license plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols. Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the symbols.
Serbia decided on December 25 to allow all vehicles from Kosovo with Republic of Kosovo license plates to cross freely. Petar Petkovic, the head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, confirmed that the decision will apply from January 1, 2024.
Petkovic said that a disclaimer will be posted at all border and administrative crossings stating that the change was made for practical reasons to facilitate freedom of movement “and that it cannot be interpreted as recognition of Kosovo's independence.”
Serbia in 2011 agreed to recognize Kosovo license plates and vice versa after a European Union (EU) mediated deal, but the decision was never fully implemented.
Kosovo earlier this year pulled back from a controversial decision to penalize drivers who did not swap vehicle license plates issued by Serbia for those issued by Pristina.
With reporting by AFP
