Russian College Director Quits After Standing By Students Fined For Anti-War Protest

The director of a Russian college in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has quit after saying he would not punish or exclude students fined by the authorities for publicly objecting to the war in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Sergei Chernyshov said he had resigned as director of Novosibirsk City Open College on June 7 and is starting up a new "autonomous" college. Speaking to Current Time before he announced his resignation, Chernyshov said he would not be leaving Russia, because he felt "responsible" for his students.