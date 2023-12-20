News
Prosecutor Seeks More Than Three Years In Prison For Russian Opposition Activist
A prosecutor asked a court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on December 20 to sentence opposition activist Ilya Myaskovsky to 3 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. The case against Myaskovsky was launched in October 2022 after he posted several articles online condemning Russia's full-scale invasion. In his last testimony at the trial, Myaskovsky reiterated his anti-war stance and rejected the charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Iranian 'Child Bride' Hanged For Murder Of Husband, Rights Groups Say
Iran on December 20 hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said. Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Party Of Pakistani Ex-PM Khan Says He'll Contest Upcoming Elections From Prison
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will run in upcoming parliamentary elections from prison, his party said on December 20, which legal experts say is possible while his appeal of his conviction in a corruption case is being considered. "Imran Khan has decided to contest elections for three seats in the National Assembly," or the lower house of parliament, said Gohar Khan, the head of Kahn's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party. In Pakistan, politicians usually run for a seat from more than one constituency to expand their chances of winning.
Filmmakers Call On Iran To Drop Charges Against Two Directors
Filmmakers and film-festival organizers from around the world have called on Iran in an open letter to drop all charges against Iranian filmmakers Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghadam and lift their travel ban.
In the letter released on December 19, the signatories urge the Iranian authorities to halt what they describe as the "merciless harassment" of filmmakers, writers, artists, and composers who give a voice to the aspirations and dreams of the Iranian people.
Among the prominent signatories of the letter are organizers of the Berlin Film Festival, Artists at Risk (affiliated with the PEN American Center), Addis International Film Festival, Naples Human Rights Film Festival, Geneva Human Rights Film Festival, and Cine INSTAR Festival.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam, who have gained international acclaim particularly for their film Ballad Of A White Cow, face accusations of "propaganda against the system and actions against national security."
The open letter highlights the couple's recent ordeal during the production of their new film, My Favorite Cake, when their passports were reportedly confiscated in Tehran as they planned to travel to Paris for postproduction work.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam as well as dozens of other Iranian filmmakers were among those who joined the Facebook hashtag #put_your_gun_down, to protest a violent crackdown during demonstrations that followed in the aftermath of a mall building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people in May 2022.
Iranian officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September 2022.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi.
Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Pakistani, Iranian Prisons
Thousands of Afghans who were detained in Pakistani and Iranian prisons have been sent back to Afghanistan as Islamabad and Tehran ramp up the expulsion of Afghan citizens.
In Karachi, the capital of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Taliban's consul-general, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, said that over 3,000 Afghans detained in the region's prisons had been sent back during the past year.
"Women and children are among the 3,053 Afghans who were sent back," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 19.
"During the past two months, more than 460 Afghans who had been detained despite possessing legal documents were repatriated after they were released," he added.
Takhari said that 356 Afghans still languished in prisons across Sindh.
Meanwhile, Taliban officials in the southern Nimroz Province said that during the past nine months, Iran has handed over 300 Afghan detainees.
The large number of Afghans detained, mostly on charges of staying illegally in the two countries, indicates the scale of the forced expulsions of Afghans from its eastern and western neighbors.
According to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Islamabad currently hosts more than 3 million Afghans, while more than 4.5 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of whom are Afghan.
Taliban and Pakistani officials say that over half a million Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan during the past three months.
In early October, Islamabad announced that all 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" should leave the country by November 1.
During the past few months, several hundred thousand Afghans have been forced out of Iran in a similar campaign. Iranian officials say over half of the 5 million Afghans living in the country currently do not possess the documents required to stay in the country.
Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan complain of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment.
"The police took away all our money after detaining us," Roman Yadgar, who was recently returned to Afghanistan after being freed from prison in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told Radio Azadi.
"They didn't give us any food, mistreated our children and women, and treated us inhumanely," he added. "After a few days, they deported us here.”
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Islamabad and Tehran continue to send millions of Afghans back.
With more than 29 million of the country's estimated 40 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is already reeling from the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Earlier this month, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that nearly 450,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country since Islamabad announced two months ago that it would deport all undocumented foreigners.
Durrani shared the latest data while addressing a seminar in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, VOA reported on December 6. He was speaking the same day the United Nations renewed its warning that Afghans returning from Pakistan "face a precarious, uncertain future" in their crisis-hit and impoverished country.
Kazakh Ex-President Holds 'Private Talks' With Putin In Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 20 confirmed media reports about former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev holding talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, telling journalists that the talks were "absolutely private."
Media reports in Kazakhstan said earlier that Nazarbaev and Putin had been scheduled to hold talks on December 19, while Telegram channels in Russia said Nazarbaev had arrived in Moscow on December 18.
Nazarbaev, 83, who had resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor, retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
But Nazarbaev and his clan lost influence in the oil-rich Central Asian state after unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year, which started over a fuel price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
At least 238 people were killed across Kazakhstan, mostly in the country’s largest city, Almaty, after the protests turned violent.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev's sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively, and a third son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned from his post as chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken.
In late February 2022, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha Nazarbaeva, quit her parliamentary seat.
Nazarbaev's once-powerful nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his former wife were also sentenced to six years in prison each in separate trials on corruption charges.
Toqaev said publicly at the time he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
In his book My Life. From Dependence To Freedom, published in early December, Nazarbaev describes Putin as his close friend and blamed the West for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Nazarbaev last met with Putin in Moscow in June last year. Before that, in late December 2021, weeks before the deadly unrest in Kazakhstan and two months before Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Nazarbaev, Toqaev and the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, held talks with Putin in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
High Air Pollution Prompts Sarajevo To Ban Outdoor Events
Authorities in Sarajevo have banned outdoor gatherings, including sporting events, due to worsening air quality in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, RFE/RL’s Balkan Service reported on December 20. Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues have also been urged to limit the time they spend outside. Despite a pledge by Sarajevo's authorities pledge to make the city carbon-free by 2035, experts say a cost-of-living crisis has forced people to choose cheaper solid fuels for home heating and to drive older cars with higher emissions of pollutants. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve Bill On Amending National Flag In Final Reading
Kyrgyz lawmakers approved a bill in final reading on December 20 amending Kyrgyzstan's national flag amid protests. The draft legislation, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, says the wavy yellow rays of the sun on a red field depicted on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is "kunkarama," which can also mean "dependent." Japarov is now expected to sign the bill into law, which, according to the lawmakers, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like the sun. Several rallies protesting the move have been held in the Central Asian nation since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Fines Google For Not Deleting 'False Information' About Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
A Moscow court on December 20 fined Alphabet's Google more than 4.6 billion rubles ($50.8 million) for the "systemic failure" to delete from YouTube what the court said was false information about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The YouTube materials in question are reports about Russian losses during the full-scale aggression against Ukraine that started in February last year and casualties among Ukrainian civilians. In addition to that, the Taganka district court said Google refused to delete videos on YouTube that "propagate nontraditional sexual relations."
Moscow Court Hands Two-Year Prison Term To Activist Extradited From Kyrgyzstan
The press service of the Moscow criminal courts said on December 19 that the Meshchansky district court sentenced human rights activist Alyona Krylova, who was earlier extradited from Kyrgyzstan, to two years in prison on a charge of organizing an extremist group. Krylova, who fled Russia earlier this year fearing for her safety, was arrested in Kyrgyzstan in June. Krylova had officially asked for asylum in Kyrgyzstan, but Bishkek rejected her request and extradited her to Russia. Krylova is a member of the Left Resistance group that was labeled as extremist in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutors Launch Probe Against Striking Oil Workers
Amanzhol Aitughanov, a prosecutor in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau, said on December 20 a probe was launched against more than 500 oil workers in the town of Zhetybai, who have been on strike for 10 days. A local court ruled earlier that the strike is illegal, and Aitughanov said the workers may be charged now with holding an illegal strike. The workers of the West Oil Software company are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Polish Court Convicts 14 Foreigners Of Spying For Russia
A court in Poland convicted and sentenced 14 foreigners on December 19 on charges of spying for Russia. Investigators said the defendants planned to derail a train carrying aid to neighboring Ukraine and monitored critical infrastructure, including two airports, a military plant, and two seaports and other objects all linked to Polish efforts to send military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Eleven of the defendants are Ukrainian citizens, two are Belarusians, and one is a Russian national who played ice hockey in Poland. Two other suspects will be tried separately after they retracted their confessions. No identities were revealed. The prison terms range from 13 months to six years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soldier Who Fled To Armenia Found In Police Custody In Russia
A Russian human rights group said on December 19 that Russian soldier Dmitry Setrakov, who fled to Armenia to avoid being sent to the war in Ukraine after he was mobilized, is currently in police custody in Russia. According to the Idite Lesom group, Setrakov was "abducted" in the Armenian city of Gyumri in early December and placed in the Russian military base there. In recent months, several Russian nationals who fled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, were either deported or reappeared in Russia after going missing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Court Decision To Liquidate Rights Group In Russia's Mari El Upheld
An appeals court in Russia's Mari El region on December 19 upheld a ruling to shut down A Human and Law rights group, members said, announcing the closing of the group following the failure of their appeal. The Supreme Court of Mari El ordered the group's liquidation in August, citing the NGO's "involvement in political activities." A Human and Law has been operating in Russia's Volga region since 1999. It provides legal assistance to victims of police brutality and other illegal actions by law enforcement officers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
EU Top Court Dismisses Russian Oligarch Abramovich's Move To Get Off Sanctions List
The EU's top court on December 20 dismissed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's request to be removed from the bloc's sanctions list. The EU slapped sanctions on a number of Russian officials and oligarchs and froze hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who was sanctioned for what the bloc said was "privileged access" to the Kremlin, had challenged the move. "The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr. Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," the court ruled. According to Forbes, Abramovich's net worth is more than $9 billion.
Putin Calls For 'Severe' Response To 'Foreign Agents Who Destabilize Russia' By Aiding Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has called for "severe" responses to what he called foreign agents who aim to destabilize Russia by helping Ukraine fight Moscow’s ongoing invasion. In a video address to Russian security forces who mark their day on December 20, Putin said, "foreign special agents' attempts to destabilize the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped." In the video posted on the Kremlin's website, Putin accused the Ukrainian government of using the "direct support of foreign special services." Several sabotages on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Russia launched its invasion.
Putin Orders Seizure Of OMV And Wintershall Dea Stakes In Russian Ventures
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that Germany's Wintershall Dea and Austria's OMV be stripped of multibillion-dollar stakes in gas extraction projects in Russia's Arctic. Under the presidential decrees published late on December 19, stakes held by OMV and Wintershall Dea in the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and in the Achimov projects are to revert to newly created Russian companies. The Kremlin's biggest seizure of foreign assets in Russia comes after what Putin casts as a declaration of economic war by the West over Russia's decision to send thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine's Kyivstar Says All Problems Fixed
Ukraine's biggest mobile operator, which was hit by a massive cyberattack earlier this month, said on December 20 it had restored services after difficulties with voice communications in some Ukrainian regions. "Our specialists have resolved the communication difficulties that arose this morning in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine. The services are now operating as usual," Kyivstar said on the X social-media platform. The company said its network was undergoing stabilization after the attack and there might still be short-term service difficulties. A hacker group believed by Kyiv to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence claimed responsibility on December 13 for the cyberattack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Charges Foreign Nationals With Exporting Drone Components To Iran
The United States has charged two foreign nationals with supplying microelectronics to Iran for use in the drone program run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The two men, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran and Gary Lam of China, are accused in an indictment unsealed on December 19 with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made dual-use microelectronics to Iran. The indictment says Ardakani and his co-conspirators used foreign companies to evade U.S. export controls on the equipment. The U.S. Treasury Department also designated Ardakani and other people and entities involved in the procurement network for sanctions. Lam was previously designated.
Russia Targets Ukraine With More Drones As Kremlin Rules Out Talks With Kyiv
Russia fired drones at targets across Ukraine, including Kyiv, early on December 20, Ukrainian authorities said, as the Kremlin ruled out peace talks hours after further U.S. aid to Ukraine was thrown into doubt.
The Ukrainian Air Force said 18 of 19 drones launched at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, and other regions of Ukraine had been destroyed.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian Air Force also said Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in the east with two surface-to-air guided missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the assault, it added.
Meanwhile, the regional military administration in the southern Kherson region said on December 20 that 16 people, including four children, had been injured in Russian shelling the day before.
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
The fresh attacks come as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on December 20 that there is no current basis for talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
"We really consider that the topic of negotiations is not relevant right now," Peskov said, adding that Kyiv’s proposed peace plan was absurd as it excluded Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree in October 2022 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin "impossible" after Russia claimed to have annexed four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy's 10-point peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders with Russia.
Peskov’s comments come hours after reports emerged that the U.S. Senate will not vote on a package to provide more aid to Ukraine and bolster U.S. border security before early next year, as Democratic and Republican negotiators continue talks.
"Our negotiators are going to be working very, very diligently over the December and January break period, and our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. In a joint statement, Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said negotiators "are making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."
WATCH: At a press conference in Kyiv on December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is counting on additional military aid from the United States to help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
Schumer and McConnell said they are "committed" to passing legislation sending billions to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern U.S. border.
Despite the setback, Zelenskiy said earlier in Kyiv that an unspecified number of U.S.-provided air-defense systems are on the way and said the Europeans also continue to provide help, but he stressed that Ukraine needs immediate assistance to continue the fight.
"We need help from the United States right now. We need assistance from the European Union," Zelenskiy said. "I am happy that our partners listened to us and heard us. I think the assistance will come to Ukraine very soon."
Citing the expected delivery of national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS), Zelenskiy said he is sure the United States will provide everything promised because Washington understands that all its financial support goes toward Ukraine's need to stand against the invasion.
"I am sure that the United States will not betray us and we will get everything that was promised," he said, adding that Ukraine has established "special ties" with its partners in Europe -- both in the EU and other European nations -- and they "continue to support us" with funding and military aid.
The news conference came as the White House said it planned more military aid this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost funding for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy can count on at least one additional package of U.S. military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but the larger package of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security has stalled in Congress as President Joe Biden tries to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid.
Earlier in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at a meeting with top military leaders that Russian troops are "holding the initiative" in Ukraine.
"We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want," Putin said. "Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defenses they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it's needed.”
Russian Shelling Of Kherson In Southern Ukraine, Sumy Region in East Injures At Least Four
A drone attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and Russian shelling in the eastern region of Sumy injured at least four people, authorities said late on December 19.
Two people, including a child, were injured in Kherson, according to the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko.
Kherson military authorities said a child and a woman were injured as a result of the attack, which damaged a school, houses, and garages.
Around 10:30 p.m. local time authorities reported more Russian shelling from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. Russian troops shell the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, from their positions on the opposite bank nearly every day.
In the Sumy region, the military administration reported two people were injured by Russian shelling of several villages and towns.
The Russian military regularly attacks the Sumy region and others bordering Russia using with various types of weapons.
The attacks on December 19 occurred as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a year-end news conference that Russia had not achieved any of its war aims in Ukraine in 2023, although he conceded Ukraine still faces "lots of challenges."
Hours after the news conference ended Russia launched a fresh air attack on Kyiv, prompting air-defense systems to engage, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said.
The extent of the attack was not immediately clear. The military administration urged people to stay in shelters.
Earlier on December 19, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down two Russian drones in the Starokostyantyniv district of the Khmelnytskiy region in the country’s west.
Russian troops targeted the region from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, came under Russian missile attacks last week.
Russia said Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but air defenses destroyed the aircraft, and debris fell outside the center of the capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack without saying whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.
Parents, Uncle Of Pakistani Woman Convicted By Italian Court Of Killing Her After She Refused Arranged Marriage
A court in Italy convicted the parents and an uncle of an 18-year-Pakistani woman who was killed after she refused her family's demands to marry a cousin. The body of Saman Abbas was exhumed last year, and an autopsy revealed that she had a broken neck bone. She was last seen alive in northern Italy walking with her parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen. Abbas, who was extradited from Pakistan in August, and his wife, who was tried in absentia, were sentenced to life in prison. An uncle, Danish Hasnain, was handed a 14-year prison term.
Bosnian Court President, Former Spy Chief Arrested On Suspicion Of Eavesdropping On Judges, Court Employees
The president of Bosnia’s state court and a former spy chief have been arrested on suspicion of using wiretaps to eavesdrop on state court judges and employees of the Bosnian State prosecutors’ office who worked on certain cases and investigations.
State prosecutor Milanko Kajganic on December 19 announced the arrests of Ranko Debevec, the president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Osman Mehmedagic, former director of the Intelligence and Security Agency (OSA).
"Organized crime cases were targeted by eavesdropping. We do not have evidence that there was eavesdropping on cases concerning political parties or other individuals,” Kajganic said at a news conference.
The accusations are related to abuse of power during 2020, Kajganic said.
He added that Debevec and Mehmedagic will be transferred from the State Investigation and Protection Agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (SIPA) to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide further steps.
Based on the evidence collected so far, a one-month pretrial detention proposal most likely will be submitted, Kajganic said.
SIPA arrested Debevec and Mahmedagic on December 18. One other person, lawyer Vasvija Vidovic, was arrested under suspicion of “preventing the proof of a criminal act.”
Debevec was reelected as president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina in January 2023. He was the only candidate for the position, which he has held since 2016.
He was reprimanded in August last year by the disciplinary committee of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Office of B&H (VSTV) after allegations that he provided false, misleading, or insufficient information in work-related matters.
He was also reported for behaving inside and outside of the court “in a manner that harms the reputation of a judicial posting." This allegation was in regard to alleged improper contact with a person who was prosecuted before the court and inappropriate comments to a prosecutor.
Mehmedagic was designated for U.S. sanctions in March. The United States later expanded sanctions against him and added his wife, Amela Mehmedagic Sehovic.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, (OFAC) said that Mehmedagic used a state telecommunications’ company for the benefit of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), which is one of the biggest political parties in Bosnia. The OFAC also said there was credible information that Mehmedagic cooperated with criminal networks to make a profit for himself and his political party.
Belarusian Rights Activist Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over 2020 Election Protest
Alyaksandra Kasko, a Belarusian rights activist who was arrested in early February right after she returned from Poland, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to her protesting the official results of a widely disputed presidential election in 2020 that handed strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory. Kasko, 30, was sentenced on December 19 by a court in the western city of Hrodna. The charges include inciting hatred, organizing an extremist group, assisting in extremist activities, spreading lies about authoritarian ruler Lukashenka, and contempt of court. Kasko joined widespread opposition protests against the official result of the 2020 vote that handed victory to Lukashenka. She has been declared a political prisoner by rights organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Journalist Released Amid Criticism Over Increasing Taliban Intimidation
An Afghan journalist detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service has been released amid increasing concerns over mounting Taliban harassment of Afghan journalists.
The Taliban detained Ruhollah Sangar, a correspondent for the independent Tolo TV, on December 17 while he was reporting from Charikar, the capital of the northern Parwan Province.
The Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence released Sangar on December 19 in Charikar, prompting the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC), a local media watchdog, to welcome his release, noting in a statement that his arrest "violated the country's media law."
The AFCJ said that Afghan law requires authorities to help journalists who should be able to carry out their activities without “restrictions or threats.”
On December 12, the Taliban handed down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi in the central province of Daikundi.
He headed the local broadcaster Nasim Radio and was convicted for "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries" by rebroadcasting the programs of banned international media.
The Taliban has also been holding journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi in the southern Kandahar Province since December 4. He works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV.
AFJC has documented an alarming rise in the harassment of journalists in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since March. It has documented 75 incidents of journalists being detained or threatened. Some 33 journalists were arrested during this period, while various branches of the Taliban government threatened another 42.
“The majority of these arrests were carried out by the intelligence department,” the organization said.
The Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) also expressed concern over the rising Taliban intimidation of journalists.
“During the past few days, the Afghan media has seen a rise in coercive behavior towards journalists in different parts of the country,” a December 18 statement by the group said. “This situation has caused serious concerns."
Abdul Qayyum Wiar, the head of local NGO the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, said the Taliban should ratify the country’s media law to fill the legal vacuum as soon as possible. The Taliban suspended many laws that the previous pro-Western Afghan government had implemented.
"We need a law to determine the responsibilities and duties of both [the journalists and the government]; we will not be able to achieve anything from discussions and demands," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press, but instead it has tortured and arrested dozens of journalists.
It has also shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
