Russian Teen Whose Anti-War Sketch Led To Father's Arrest Leaves Orphanage
A 13-year-old Russian girl who was sent to an orphanage after her father was convicted of discrediting the Russian military has been picked up by her mother, the Kremlin children's rights commissioner said on April 5.
Maria Moskalyova was sent to the orphanage after drawing an anti-war sketch at school that led to the conviction of her father.
Children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said Moskalyova was picked up from the orphanage by her mother just a day after saying she was looking for a foster family for the teenager.
Lvova-Belova said she had met the girl's mother, who had long been separated from her husband. The girl had previously refused to live with her mother but changed her mind, so the mother took her home, Lvova-Belova said.
The mother, Olga Sitchikhina, lives in the Tambov region with a 17-year-old daughter from another marriage.
The case brought against Moskalyova’s father, Aleksei Moskalyov, drew outrage from human rights organizations last week.
Moskalyov fled house arrest just before his sentencing hearing in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow. He was sentenced on March 28 in absentia to two years in prison after the court convicted him of "discrediting Russia's armed forces," a charge Russian authorities have been using against any criticism of the war in Ukraine.
Moskalyov, 54, was detained in Belarus two days later. A court in Yefremov is set on April 6 to consider a request by prosecutors to strip him of his parental rights.
According to his lawyer and supporters, the drawing by Moskalyov’s daughter depicted missiles flying over a Russian flag at a woman and child. The drawing also featured the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine.”
The school called the police, and the girl was questioned. Moskalyov was fined and eventually prosecuted and convicted over his social media posts.
With reporting by AP
Pilot Of Ukrainian Light Aircraft That Crashed In Russia Detained, FSB Says
Russian border patrol officers detained the pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed in the southern Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian state media said on April 5, quoting a statement from the Federal Security Service (FSB). "The aircraft, for unknown reasons, crashed near the settlement of Butovsk in the Bryansk region. The pilot (a citizen of Ukraine), who tried to escape to Ukrainian territory, was detained by a border patrol," the FSB was quoted as saying by state news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
'One Of The World's Largest' Cybercrime Markets, Believed To Be Located In Russia, Shut Down
International police have shut down what they called "one of the world's largest" online markets dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details, Europol and U.S. officials said on April 5.
The global sweep targeting the Genesis Market, a website that the U.S. Treasury Department believes is located in Russia, resulted in about 120 arrests worldwide and involved 17 countries and was led by the FBI and the Dutch police, the EU's policing agency said.
Operation Cookie Monster, as the action was dubbed, was "an unprecedented law enforcement operation” that resulted in the takedown of Genesis Market, “one of the most dangerous marketplaces selling stolen account credentials to hackers worldwide," Europol said.
"This website has been seized" was the message that any users of the Genesis Market website saw when they tried to access it after the raids.
Suspects were targeted by law enforcement in Australia, Britain, Canada, the United States, and more than 10 countries in Europe.
Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said police had arrested 24 people there in connection with the Genesis Market investigation. Another 17 people were arrested in the Netherlands.
"We assess that the Genesis is one of the most significant access marketplaces anywhere in the world," said Rob Jones, a top official with the NCA.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that many of the forum's users were arrested on April 3, and the investigation into Genesis is still ongoing.
Since its founding in 2018, Genesis Market offered access to data stolen from over 1.5 million compromised computers around the world containing more than 80 million account access credentials, the Justice Department statement said.
The market -- a “one-stop shop for account takeovers” -- was advertised on several predominantly Russian-speaking underground forums, the cybersecurity company Trellix said in a research report.
The U.S. Treasury Department also announced sanctions against Genesis Market on April 5. The sanctions block access to any bank accounts or other assets Genesis Market owns in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans from dealing with it.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Blocks Four Georgian Officials From Entering Country Over Corruption
The U.S. State Department has blocked four Georgian judicial officials from entering the country due to their involvement in "significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Blinken named the officials as Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze. "These individuals abused their positions as court chairmen and members of Georgia's High Council of Justice, undermining the rule of law and the public’s faith in Georgia’s judicial system,” Blinken said in a statement on April 5. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia's 'Barbaric' Logging Of Ukraine's Forests Will Have 'Catastrophic Consequences,' Kyiv Says
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar says Russian forces are carrying out "uncontrolled, barbaric" industrial-scale logging in Ukraine that will "inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Much of the forestland being destroyed by Russian forces and entrepreneurs in occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Donetsk, and other regions was planted to prevent wind and water erosion while also providing recreational benefits, Malyar said on April 5.
In the last 10 days of March, the defense official said, convoys of Russian trucks were reported to have removed freshly cut logs from areas near the occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Malyar also said that in some occupied territories, the Russian military command had forbidden local farmers from working in the fields, which she said would "probably lead to a disruption of this year's spring planting campaign" and leave farmland fallow.
In March, Ukrainian Environmental Minister Ruslan Strilets said the country's forests were suffering greatly from Russia's invasion, launched in February 2022. Strilets said that nearly 3 million hectares -- about one-third of Ukraine's forestland -- had been damaged.
About 500,000 hectares of forestland are currently in occupied territory, Strilets said, along with 10 national parks, eight nature preserves, and two biosphere reserves. Altogether some 600 species of fauna and 750 species of flora are under threat of destruction, he added.
Ukraine's Justice Ministry said on March 28 that it is working on ways to calculate the financial damages resulting from the environmental impact of the war. Thus far, damages of some 2 trillion hryvnyas ($54 million) have been reported by the State Environmental Inspectorate, not including forestland and nature reserves.
Damage to Ukrainian subsoil, according to preliminary estimates by the inspectorate, amount to 10 trillion hryvnya ($279 million).
Blinken Has 'No Doubt' U.S. Journalist Was Wrongfully Detained; Putin Refers To 'Deep Crisis' In Relations
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has "no doubt" Russia has wrongfully detained a U.S. correspondent for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), but that a formal determination must go through a process before a decision is announced.
Blinken made the comments on April 5 at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, while in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir used a ceremony welcoming new ambassadors to Russia to berate the new U.S. envoy.
The correspondent being held by Russia, Evan Gershkovich, was detained last week on espionage charges widely seen as politically motivated.
“In Evan's, case we are working through the determination on wrongful detention. There is a process to do that,” he said. “In my own mind, there is no doubt that he is being wrongfully detained by Russia.”
A wrongful detention designation empowers the government to use a variety of tools, including diplomacy, to secure the release of a captured American rather than simply waiting for a criminal case to make its way through the system.
Blinken said the legal process for such a determination would be completed soon.
Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, where he was reporting about the attitude of Russians toward the Kremlin's war against Ukraine and on the Wagner mercenary group.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that, on instructions from the United States, Gershkovich "was collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which constitutes a state secret."
Moscow claims, without evidence, that Gershkovich “was caught red-handed.”
The White House and The Wall Street Journal have denied the allegations. The reporter’s lawyers, who met with him in a Moscow prison on April 4 for the first time since his detention, have appealed his arrest.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the United States had summoned the Russian ambassador over the detention of Gershkovich.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she had spoken with her Russian counterpart to demand the immediate release of Gershkovich, and U.S. consular officials have requested a visit with Gershkovich, but access has not been granted.
The detention of Gershkovich comes with U.S.-Russian relations at a low point not seen since the Cold War, a fact that Putin acknowledged as he welcomed Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow.
In a rare scene at such a diplomatic ceremony, Putin told Tracy to her face that relations between Moscow and Washington were in "a deep crisis" that was "based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order."
In the televised ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin falsely claimed Washington was responsible for the "Ukrainian crisis" and that U.S. support for Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation.
Under pressure from Putin, Ukraine's Russia-friendly president, Viktor Yanukovych, scrapped plans to sign a trade deal with the European Union in November 2013 and called for tighter ties with Russia instead, prompting the huge protests known as the Maidan and the Revolution of Dignity.
After Yanukovych fled for Russia in late February 2014 following deadly fighting between security forces and Maidan protesters, who accused the authorities of opening sniper fire into their ranks, the Russian military launched its occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and Moscow fomented separatism across eastern and southern Ukraine, igniting war in the region known as the Donbas. Moscow subsequently illegally annexed Crimea and continues to impose its rule on the peninsula.
That conflict is now part of the wider war Russia launched with the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Tracy was just one in a group of ambassadors who formally presented their diplomatic credentials at the ceremony.
Putin also told the new EU envoy to Moscow, Roland Galharague, that the bloc instigated "geopolitical confrontation" with Moscow, an apparent reference to a barrage of sanctions imposed on Russia since Putin launched his Ukraine offensive against Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters, and AFP
Russian Official Charged With War Crimes Tells UN Security Council Ukrainian Children Can Return
Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, told a UN Security Council meeting on April 5 that Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return Ukrainian children to their families. Russia, which holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, called the meeting to allow Lvova-Belova to speak by video link. Ambassadors from Western countries boycotted the meeting, and other diplomats walked out. The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of war crimes in connection with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Poland Cancels Fencing Event After Move To Allow Russian, Belarusian Competitors
Poland's fencing federation (PZS) says it has withdrawn from hosting a World Cup competition this month after the International Fencing Federation ruled that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete at the event under neutral status if they are not linked to Moscow's full-scale aggression in Ukraine.
The PZS said in a statement on April 5 that the change "deprived the organizers...of any influence on the process of accepting registered competitors and support staff." It added that the PZS could not guarantee the "proper verification" of competitors from Russia or Belarus.
"The procedure means that Ukrainian fencers will not participate in the competitions qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and on the other hand, there is a risk that a large number of competitors with Russian and Belarusian passports will be admitted in a poorly controlled manner," it said.
Ukraine has said its athletes will not participate in any event where Russian and Belarusian competitors are allowed.
The move comes less than a month after Germany's fencing federation canceled a women's foil World Cup event for similar reasons.
Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what Moscow refuses to call a war, instead characterizing it as a "special military operation."
More than 60 percent of nations voted to allow Russians and Belarusians to resume competing in FIE events at an extraordinary congress in April.
The PSZ said it supports Ukraine's fencing federation "in its efforts to remove from the competitions and the world fencing environment people who support the brutal war in Ukraine and support the regime of Vladimir Putin."
The International Olympic Committee recommended at the end of March that international sports federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in events as neutral participant, though they are still barred from team events.
Mothers In Beleaguered Kazakh City Demand Jobs For Their Sons
Mothers in the unemployment-plagued Kazakh city of Zhanaozen have staged a protest demanding permanent jobs for their sons and loved ones.
Zhanaozen, located in Kazakhstan's southeastern Mangistau Province, is heavily dependent on its ailing oil industry. In 2011, it was the scene of mass anti-government demonstrations staged by oil workers that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people when police opened fire on unarmed protesters.
The appeal said that many local men are afraid to approach government employment offices for work, and that those who do are often required to speak Russian. Protesting mothers said they are seeking assurances that their sons will not be taken away by police if they ask for jobs.
“We are sending this appeal to you because we, residents of the city of Zhanaozen, have been without work for several years," a group made up predominantly of mothers said as they read out their appeal to local officials. "But their answer is: 'There are no jobs.'"
As the mothers made their appeal outside the government building in Zhanaozen, several hundred former oil industry employees gathered in front of the nearby offices of OzenMunaiGas, a subsidiary of the state energy operator KazMunaiGas, which has come under criticism from labor-rights watchdogs for its treatment of workers.
The laid-off oil workers demanded jobs with the gas giant OzenMunaiGas and continued their demonstration into the morning of April 5.
A representative of the city administration, Galym Baizhanov, told RFE/RL that the issues of the city residents were being considered and that local lawmakers have been meeting with them regularly.
On April 3, the provincial government issued a statement stressing the need "to preserve existing and create new jobs," while backtracking on earlier statements by government officials that it was "impossible to employ all the inhabitants of the region in the oil and gas industry."
Demonstrations staged over six days in the village of Zhetybai in Mangistau Province ended on April 2 after protesters said they had received written assurances that their demands for jobs had been met.
NATO Chief Says Belarus Nukes Highlight 'Empty Promises' Of Putin-Xi Statement
Russia's announcement that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that a Russia-China joint statement days earlier amounted to "empty promises," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement came just days after Russia and China jointly declared countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders, Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He said this showed such statements are "empty promises" and that "what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria's Borisov Urges All-Party Talks On Forming Government To End Political Stalemate
The leader of Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, coming off a narrow victory in snap parliamentary elections, has invited all other parties that gained seats in parliament to join talks on forming a government.
Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said on April 5 that there would be "no dividing lines" as his party attempts to forge a government following the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years.
Borisov told journalists that the most stable government would include GERB, which won 26.5 percent of the vote in the April 2 election, and the second-place finisher, the pro-European We Continue the Change -- Democratic Bulgaria coalition, which took 24.5 percent.*
Borisov said that GERB's "natural partners" would support Ukraine in its ongoing war against invading Russian forces, as well as Bulgaria's efforts to join the eurozone and Europe's Schengen passport-free travel zone.
However, Borisov said he would not rule out talks with any of the six political bodies that will enter the next parliament, including the far-right, pro-Russian Revival Party that advocates for Bulgaria to leave both NATO and the EU. Revival finished third in the elections, with 14.15 percent of the vote.
We Continue the Change -- Democratic Bulgaria has already said it would not support a government that includes GERB, which through its victory earned the first chance to form a government.
Borisov said GERB will only discuss policies with parties that participate in a government, adding that without a regular cabinet there will be no state budget.
Facing lengthy and difficult discussions, Borisov stressed the importance of forming a new government "whatever the cost for the parties." Otherwise, he said, "new elections mean more of the same."
Rounding out the parties entering the new parliament are the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, a center-right party representing ethnic Turks and other Muslims; the Bulgarian Socialist Party; and the populist There Is Such a People party.
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
In June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after protests against high-level corruption ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Borisov.
The political crisis has prompted Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025.
The Balkan country of nearly 8 million is also struggling with rampant inflation that is hampering an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that We Continue The Change took 14.5 percent, instead of 24.5 percent.
With reporting by Reuters
IAEA's Grossi Meets Russian Officials Over Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said he held talks on April 5 with Russian officials on the Moscow-held Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. "I met high level officials from several Russian agencies today in Kaliningrad. I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. My recent visit to ZNPP confirmed the urgent need to achieve this vital objective, which is in everyone's interest," the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog wrote on Twitter. The meeting was held in Russia's Kaliningrad region. He did not comment further.
Macron, In China, Urges 'Shared Responsibility For Peace'
French President Emmanuel Macron said on April 5 that he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. French officials said earlier that Macron planned to urge Xi in talks on April 6 to use Beijing's influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but didn't expect a big shift in the Chinese position. Macron is to be accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a show of European unity in dealings with Beijing. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Suspects In Attempted Assassination Of Azerbaijani Lawmaker Placed In Pretrial Detention
A Baku court has ordered four suspects in the attempted assassination of a member of Azerbaijan's parliament be placed in pretrial detention. The Sabail district court made the ruling on April 5 based on charges of the unlawful possession of weapons and involvement in the attempted assassination of a state official. Parliament deputy Fazil Mustafa, who has been critical of Iran, remains hospitalized after he was shot and wounded on March 28 in front of his home. The four suspects detained on April 3 have not been identified, and their court dates have not been set. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
- By dpa
Putin To Welcome Belarusian Leader Lukashenka in Moscow
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is headed to Moscow on April 5 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The two leaders were to discuss progress on creating their Russia-Belarus Union State, a statement from the Kremlin said. Among other bilateral issues to be discussed is the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory directly on the border with Poland, as announced by Putin, and a reaction to Finland's accession to NATO.
Russian Tycoon Deripaska Cleared Of Contempt Of Court In London
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner. The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian Finance Minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow. Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing the EN+ Group, which owns 57 percent of Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions. Judge Mark Pelling ruled on April 5 that Chernukhin had not proved his case. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trial Of Former Presidential Candidate Dzmitryeu Begins In Belarus
Prominent Belarusian activist and former presidential candidate Andrey Dzmitryeu has gone on trial over his participation in mass protests against the results of the contentious 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
Dzmitryeu, a former co-chairman of the Havary Praudu (Tell the Truth) who ran for president against Lukashenka in 2020, was detained on January 11 and has since been in pretrial detention. His trial began on April 5 at a district court in Minsk.
Dzmitryeu is charged with participating in group actions against the public order from August 23 to September 2020 amid the nationwide protests that erupted after Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 9 election by a landslide.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Dzmitryeu is also accused of disobeying official orders and shouting anti-government slogans. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.
Belarus's Investigative Committee claimed following Dzmitryeu's detention that the opposition politician "crossed the state border of Belarus 599 times, 33 of them after 2020," and that his alleged contacts with political representatives in Europe and the United States could constitute "coordination of his activities from abroad."
The 41-year-old politician ran as an independent against Lukashenka on a pledge to establish an interim government and hold another presidential election within one year. He garnered 1.21 percent of the vote, fourth among five candidates in a race in which several potential candidates were removed from the running in the lead-up to the vote.
After Lukashenka was declared the winner in the first round, handing him a sixth-straight term in office, opposition leaders claimed the balloting was rigged and that Lukashenka's main rival, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was the rightful winner.
Mass protests erupted around the country and lasted for several months. Thousands were detained in a brutal and sometimes violent crackdown and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people died during the suppression of the protests.
In the wake of the unrest, Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights groups.
In August 2021, police briefly detained Dzmitryeu on unspecified charges. Shortly afterward, Dzmitryeu's Tell the Truth party was shut down by the Belarusian authorities, its offices searched, and its accounts blocked.
Dzmitryeu then went on to run a blog critical of the government and created a new political organization, We Will Do It Together.
Following his detention in January, a prerecorded video appeared on Dzmitryeu's website in which he said he was aware he would be arrested but that he would not stop his political activities.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
With reporting by BelTA
Polish Agriculture Minister Resigns Amid Anger Over Ukrainian Grain
Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk has resigned amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices. The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Warsaw on April 5. Ukrainian grain is entering Poland and supposed to be stored and then shipped onward. However, Polish farmers say it is staying in the country and pushing prices down. A similar situation is occurring in Bulgaria and Romania.
PM Of Bosnia's Muslim-Croat Entity Sentenced To Four Years For Corruption
A court in Sarajevo has sentenced Fadil Novalic, the prime minister of the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- one of Bosnia-Herzegovina's two entities -- to four years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption in a case regarding the purchase and importing of Chinese ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fahrudin Zolak, the head of the entity's civil protection service, and entrepreneur Fikret Hodzic were also found guilty on April 5 and were sentenced to six years and five years in prison, respectively.
Jelka Milicevic, the entity's finance minister, was found not guilty.
Novalic, who had been on trial for more than two years, did not appear in court for the April 5 sentencing.
The trial regarding the procurement of 5.4 million euros ($5.9 million) worth of ventilators earmarked for the entity's health-care system began in February 2021.
The ventilators were purchased in April 2020 immediately after a state of emergency was declared in Bosnia amid the pandemic.
The Sarajevo Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation after it emerged that 100 ventilators had been purchased without following the legal public-procurement procedure via direct negotiations with Hodzic's private company F.H. Srebrena Malina (Silver Raspberry), which deals in fresh produce.
The case was subsequently transferred to state prosecutors, who confirmed the charges by the end of 2020.
Novalic was charged with using budget funds to purchase the protection equipment in association with Solak and Hodzic with the aim of making a profit that would have then been divided among the three of them, while Milicevic was accused of failing to stop them.
Prosecutors said that Novalic, Solak, and Hodzic had taken advantage of the state of emergency and their powers to acquire the public funds needed to buy the ventilators and that the acquisition price was inflated.
Prosecutors and witnesses also claimed that the ventilators were not suitable for use in hospitals where serious cases of COVID-19 were being treated and were usable only in ambulances.
The defense countered that the ventilators had been certified for hospital use. Some hospitals, like the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo, used the ventilators, while others refused to do so.
The Prosecutor's Office and Western embassies in Bosnia have said political pressure was applied during the almost 700-day trial, with the embassies expressing support for the prosecutors.
The sentences can be appealed. Bosnia's appeals court has about a year to confirms, annul, or change the verdict.
UN In Talks With Taliban To Clarify Ban On Afghan Women Workers
The United Nations has ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for the next two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country seeks further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
Stephen Dujarric, the spokesman for the United Nations, told reporters that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, would hold talks on April 5 with the Taliban to "seek some clarity" on the issue after receiving word a day earlier that the de facto authorities in Kabul had banned "female national staff members of the United Nations from working."
Since taking power in August 2021 after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
The UN, which has around 400 Afghan women working in its offices in Afghanistan, said it was informed of the ban first in Nangarhar Province, but that it then appeared to be extended countrywide.
"I strongly condemn the prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from working in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter late on April 4.
"If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it," he added.
The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, said the Taliban's order was a "huge violation" of women's rights.
"Women are absolutely essential to all aspects of our service delivery work in Afghanistan," he said in an interview with AFP.
He also said the UN Charter makes clear that "no authority can give instructions to the United Nations...on who should be employed" and said the UN is "not going to make an exception."
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan worsened an already major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic meltdown. Foreign governments immediately cut development funding and imposed sanctions on the new government.
The UN and other nongovernmental organizations have stepped in with assistance, but have been hindered by funding issues and the Taliban's curtailing of activities through measures such as banning women from the workplace.
The Taliban has attracted widespread condemnation for its severe restrictions on women.
Soon after capturing the country, the militants banned girls above the sixth grade from going to school. In December, the hard-line Islamist group banned women from attending university.
They have also launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, with several women's rights activists, including Nargis Sadat, university lecturer Zakaria Osuli, academic Sultan Ali Ziaee, and journalists Khairullah Parhar and Mortaza Behboudi, being detained.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Major Russian Bank VTB Reports $7.7 Billion Loss Due To Sanctions
Russia's second-largest bank VTB, one of the first banks to be excluded from the SWIFT global payments system over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, reported a loss of 612.6 billion rubles ($7.7 billion) for 2022 on April 5. "In 2022 the VTB group faced unprecedented hardships and challenges.... We were the first target for the maximum sanctions possible, which led to significant losses," the bank's chief financial officer Dmitry Pianov said in a statement.
Iran Appoints Ambassador To U.A.E. In Continued Push To Warm Relations With Gulf States
Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years as Tehran continues to attempt to thaw relations with several of its Gulf state neighbors. The state news agency IRNA reported that Reza Ameri, the head of the Foreign Ministry's expatriates office, has taken up the post. He previously also held the posts of ambassador to Algeria and ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea. Relations between Iran and the U.A.E. were downgraded after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By AP
Moscow Hosts Talks Aimed At Syria-Turkey Rapprochement
Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran on April 4 wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow that were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries said diplomats discussed preparations for a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as "frank and direct," and Ankara said they were held in a "transparent and clear manner" but offered no details. The talks were held after UN-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching a political solution in Syria stalled. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Bolsters Ties With Poland, Signing Multiple Agreements On Trip To Warsaw
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Poland for rallying Western support for Ukraine and said that Russia will not defeat Europe as long as Ukraine and Poland are working closely together.
Zelenskiy, who visited Warsaw on April 5, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a letter of intent to cooperate on the supply of defense equipment and ensure constant military support, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.
"Today we are signing a document on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, air-defense systems, in particular the very effective Peruns, MiGs, and other weapons that we badly need," Zelenskiy said at a news conference after talks with Morawiecki.
WATCH: Ukrainian assault brigade sappers risk everything to clear the front line of mines laid by Russian forces -- and lay their own. They often work a few hundred meters from Russian positions, leaving them vulnerable to attack. As one sapper told Current Time correspondent Oleksiy Prodayvoda about a recent mission: "I thought I wasn't coming back."
The two leaders also signed an agreement on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure and discussed the creation of joint enterprises for the production of weapons and ammunition.
"Despite everything, the defense-industrial complex of our countries will work effectively," Zelenskiy said, describing the agreements signed during his visit as "very substantive."
Later, in a speech at Warsaw's Royal Castle, he thanked Poland for the significant military aid, expressing gratitude to each and every Polish person for this "brotherhood" and saying, "There is no force left that can overcome Ukrainian-Polish friendship."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy called the Polish-Ukrainian alliance a cornerstone of freedom for all Eastern European countries battling Russian imperialism.
"If we are free together with you, it is the guarantee that freedom will be strong among all our neighboring countries, the neighbors of the European Union -- Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania, and other Baltic countries. All of them are stronger when we are free," Zelenskiy said.
"If we are free, that serves as the guarantee that freedom will prevail in Moldova, too, that it [will] not leave Georgia, and will definitely come to Belarus," he said.
Zelenskiy said earlier that Ukraine regards Poland as one of its closest Western allies and a critical partner in its reconstruction after the war with Russia ends.
Polish President Andrzej Duda told the news conference that Poland will keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia's aggression and pledged to give Ukraine more MiG-29 fighter jets.
"Four MiG-29s that remained in storage have been handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces in recent months. Four MiGs are now being given, so eight in total," Duda said. "We are ready...to give six more that are currently being prepared. We assume they could be transferred soon."
Duda also said that Warsaw is working toward obtaining additional security guarantees for Ukraine at a NATO summit to be held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on July 11-12.
"Today, we are trying to obtain for Ukraine at the next NATO summit in Vilnius... additional security guarantees that will strengthen the military potential of Ukraine," Duda said.
As Ukrainian forces continue to put up a stern resistance in the east, where Russian troops have been attempting for months to capture Bakhmut and several other key cities in the Donetsk region, Zelenskiy told the news conference in Warsaw that the situation continues to be difficult and that "corresponding decisions" would be made if Ukrainian forces there risk being encircled.
Zelenskiy said that protecting the lives of Ukrainian soldiers was the most important thing to him.
Poland has been instrumental in mobilizing Western military and political support for its eastern neighbor since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion more than one year ago.
The country has also been host to some 1 million Ukrainian refugees, and Zelenskiy, accompanied by Duda, is due to meet at Warsaw's Royal Castle with some of the Ukrainians who have found shelter in Poland.
Meanwhile, four civilians were killed and 11 others were wounded in the Donetsk region by Russian shelling overnight, the region's governor, Pavlo Kirylenko, said on April 5.
Three people were wounded by Russian bombardments in the southern region of Kherson, the regional administration said, and one person was wounded in the Sumy region, local officials reported.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily bulletin on April 5, adding that most attacks continued to focus on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
Russian forces also launched an unsuccessful assault on Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region, the military said. A total of 17 Iranian-made drones were launched by Moscow's forces overnight, the military reported, without giving details.
On the diplomatic front, French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived on a visit to China on April 5, told journalists in Beijing that anyone helping "aggressor" Russia in the Ukraine conflict would become an "accomplice."
"We have decided since the beginning of the conflict to help the victim, and we have also made it very clear that anyone helping the aggressor would be an accomplice in breach of international law," he said.
French officials have said that Macron planned to urge Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks on April 5 to use Beijing's influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a solution to the conflict.
Macron voiced hope that Beijing will “participate in initiatives that are useful to the Ukrainian people,” the officials have said.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Britain Blocks UN Webcast Of Security Council Meeting On Ukrainian Children Called By Russia
Britain has blocked a UN webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for April 5 at which Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, is due to speak.
"She should not be afforded a UN platform to spread disinformation," a spokesperson for Britain's UN mission said in a statement quoted by Reuters. "If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague."
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague last month issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova was invited to participate virtually in the meeting after all 15 council members agreed to allow the meeting to be webcast by the United Nations.
"Tomorrow, Russia will hold an informal UN meeting on 'evacuating' Ukrainian children from Ukraine to Russia. Russia has invited Maria Lvova-Belova to brief. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for her last month. The U.K. ambassador will not be participating," Britain’s mission to the UN said on Twitter on April 4.
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky responded on Twitter, saying Russia "will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing the 'UK censorship clause.'"
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters last month that the informal meeting of Security Council members to be held on April 5 had been planned long before the ICC announcement and it was not intended to be a rebuttal of the charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova.
The Kremlin's alleged deportation of tens of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces has been a major topic at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
But the council was skeptical on April 4 when it demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.
The top UN rights body passed a resolution demanding that Moscow "cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation."
The text, which passed with 28 of the 47 council members voting in favor, 17 abstaining, and only China and Eritrea opposed, highlighted in particular the transfer of "children, including those from institutional care, unaccompanied children and separated children."
The vote extends the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which Ukraine says is essential for keeping Russia accountable for its crimes.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
