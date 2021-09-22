Plane Disappears From Radar In Russia's Far East

Russian authorities say an aircraft with six people on board has disappeared from radar in the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk.

Communication was lost with the Antonov An-26 aircraft while it was flying “38 kilometers from the Khabarovsk city airport, presumably in the area of Khekhtsir Nature Reserve."

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the plane was carrying a crew of six people, according to preliminary data, adding that the aircraft was performing a technical flight.

"Searches are complicated by the dark time of the day and unfavorable weather conditions," the ministry said.

A group of rescuers and an Mi-8 helicopter have been dispatched to the area.

The An-26 is a civilian and military transport plane equipped with two turboprop engines designed and produced in the Soviet Union from 1969 to 1986.

Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti