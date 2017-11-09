At Least Three Dead In Apartment Building Collapse In Western Russia

Russian authorities say at least three people were killed and three others injured when an apartment building in the western city of Izhevsk partially collapsed.

Regional officials said a portion of the nine-story building collapsed on November 9 after a blast that was most likely caused by gas leak.

Images from the site showed that an entire corner of the building from top to bottom collapsed, destroying at least one apartment on each floor.

Russian media reports quote federal and regional officials as saying that people could have been trapped under the debris.

Izhevsk is the capital of the Udmurtia region.

The regional governor, Aleksandr Brechalov, visited the site of the incident.

With reporting by Kommersant, RIA Novosti, and Interfax