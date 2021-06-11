Frozen Conflict? Russia And The West Go Toe-To-Toe In The Arctic
Russia recently took journalists on a PR tour of what it calls an "ecological" military base on a remote Arctic island, complete with MiG jets and missile defense batteries. In 2020, the United States sent destroyers into the Barents Sea for the first time since the 1980s, raising its military profile in the region. Once far removed from diplomatic tensions, the Arctic has become another potential flash point between Moscow and the West.