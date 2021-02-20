Two Workers Killed After Collapse At Mineral Processing Plant In Russia's Arctic

NORILSK, Russia -- A building at an iron ore processing plant in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk has collapsed, killing at least two workers.

The regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said on February 20 that eight workers were in the building when it collapsed. One worker remained missing.

The ministry said three workers were in serious condition.

Authorities have launched a investigation into the collapse.

The facility belongs to the metallurgical giant Norilsk Nickel, which is owned by Russia's richest man, Vladimir Potanin.

In early February, a court in the regional capital, Krasnoyarsk, ordered Norilsk Nickel to pay more than 146 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) for a spill that dumped thousands of tons of diesel fuel into the Russian Arctic in May 2020.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax