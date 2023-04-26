Russia Names New Chief Of Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeepers As Tensions Rise Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Russia has appointed a new head of its peacekeeping force in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as tensions remain high between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.

The Russian Defense Ministry on April 26 announced the appointment of Aleksandr Lentsov to replace Andrei Volkov, without providing a reason.

The announcement came hours after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during which the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed, according to RFE/RL's Armenian Service, citing government information.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said the discussion between Putin and Pashinian focused on "resolving practical tasks to ensure stability and security in the region." It added that they confirmed the importance of observing previous agreements reached by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Armenia has voiced increasing frustration that the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in 2020 as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire to end a six-week war has failed to keep open the Lachin Corridor. Tensions have flared in recent months over blockades on the road by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters, and the availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries.

Lentsov is already in Nagorno-Karabakh, and on April 26 was to hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side regarding the removal of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, according to Samvel Babaian, leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s United Motherland party.

"From today, they should start the negotiations and start the actions, in my opinion, [and] after a couple of days it should be clear what they have done. Now let's see how much they will be able to prevent this circus from continuing," Babaian said.

Lentsov has served as an adviser to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and until 2020 was deputy commander in chief of the Russian military's ground forces. Lentsov in 2014-15 was active in Ukraine as the head of a so-called joint center for cease-fire control, coordination, and stabilization in the eastern Donbas region.

His appointment comes three days after Azerbaijan’s State Border Service accused the Armenian side of shuttling “continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.” The claim has repeatedly been denied in both Yerevan and Stepanakert.

The Armenian side, for its part, accused Azerbaijan of seeking a pretext for isolating Karabakh Armenians.

Russian media quoted an Armenian spokesperson on April 24 as saying the country had appealed to the International Court of Justice over Azerbaijan's installation of the checkpoint, calling it a "flagrant violation" of Baku's obligation to ensure free movement.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said the checkpoint was set up in response to "safety concerns in light of Armenia's continued misuse of the road for the transport of weapons and other illegal activities."

With reporting by Reuters